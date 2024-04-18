The Best Crispy Waffle Recipe (gluten free, nut free, and paleo) - Savory Lotus (2024)

Jump to Recipe

I like my waffles crispy, buttery, and light.

Waffles are totally my jam. I love them because you can pile them high with all of the good things. Maple syrup. Fresh peaches. Sliced strawberries. Bacon. And for the Scandinavian girl in me: blueberries and fresh cream. (Am I making you hungry yet?)

Since I got my new super awesome waffle maker, I’ve been perfecting my waffle game. A good waffle should be crispy. It should be light. And it should ooze with butter flavor. Am I right, y’all?And it should be easy to freeze and reheat for busy mornings. Because waffles always make the day better.

So here you go. My classic crispy waffle recipe. They are simple. They are gluten and nut free. And they are legit. You can thank me later.

If you are a big, fluffy, Belgian waffle eater, these may not be the waffles you are looking for. I prefer a thinner, crispy waffle that holds up to all of the things I like to pile on top. The crispiness comes from the melted butter or ghee in the batter. I also LIBERALLY grease my waffle iron before I make each waffle. I mean, more butter is always better. Right? (If you don’t know cassava flour, it’s my fav gluten free and grain free flour to sub 1:1 for traditional flour in recipes. It acts most like traditional flour.)

I do have to say that the waffle maker that you use does matter. I had a standard waffle maker for years. It was alright. It did the job. But last year, I upgraded to THIS waffle maker, and it has made all the difference in my waffle game. My waffles never stick. It has a steam release feature that allows the steam to come out the sides, leaving you with an extra crispy waffle. It’s also pretty, which is important if you leave your stuff all over the counters like I do.

The recipe consists of just a few basic ingredients. The base is cassava flour, arrowroot powder, baking soda, and salt. A little egg, milk, water, and melted ghee/butter make up the wet part. Feel free to add a titch of maple syrup if you like a sweeter waffle. That’s it. Super easy. You can use any milk that you liked. I’ve used full fat coconut, whole raw dairy, and homemade almond milk.

I usually double the recipe to make 6 waffles and freeze the leftovers. They heat up nicely in the toaster oven for a quick breakfast or snack. You’ll never buy store-bought frozen waffles again.

I’m not the only one who thinks these waffles are the bomb. The official taste testers for Savory Lotus (my fam) have given them a two thumbs up. And I think you will love them too.

Happy eating. And big love!

Katja

Prep Time: 5

Cook Time: 10

Total Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 3 standard waffles 1 x Print Recipe Description The Best Crispy Waffle Recipe. A good waffle should be crispy. It should be light. And it should ooze with butter flavor.Gluten free. Nut free. Paleo. Ingredients Scale 3/4 cup cassava flour (like this)

cassava flour (like this) 1/4 cup arrowroot powder (like this)

arrowroot powder (like this) 1 tsp baking powder(I likeTHIScorn free brand)

baking powder(I likeTHIScorn free brand) 1/4 tsp salt

salt 1 egg

egg 3/4 cup plus 2 tbsp milk of any kind

plus 2 tbsp milk of any kind 1/4 cup butter or ghee, melted

butter or ghee, melted 2 tbsp maple syrup

maple syrup butter/ghee for waffle iron Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat waffle iron. Combine cassava flour, arrowroot, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. In another bowl, whisk together egg, milk, melted fat, and optional maple syrup.Once waffle iron is hot, add dry to wet and mix until thoroughly incorporated. Batter should be thick. Liberally brush melted butter/ghee on waffle maker. Scoop mixture onto hot waffle iron. I did about 1/2 cup per waffle. Each waffle maker will vary. Cook until golden brown. Serve hot. Notes Feel free to use any milk that you like. If using full fat coconut milk, I would add an extra 2 tablespoons of water as it is very thick.

If you don’t have milk, this recipe works just fine with water as well.

Baking powders traditionally have GMO corn in them. You can find a corn free brandHERE, I prefer to make my own: 1 part baking soda, 2 parts cream of tartar, and 2 parts arrowroot powder.

Don’t be tempted to take waffles off waffle iron too early, be sure to let them get nice and golden brown.

