Chocolate Stuffed Pancakes {Ebelskivers Recipe} - My Frugal Adventures (2024)

By Charlene 9 Comments

I wanted to post some fun Brunch ideas since Easter and Mother’s Day are right around the corner.

Have you ever tried Ebelskivers? They are a Danish pancake stuffed with cheese, jam, chocolate, Nutella, peanut butter or fresh fruit. These are so fun to make– nice and light and of course the kids love them! I think these are perfect for lazy Sunday mornings or you might save this as an extra special treat for the beginning of summer vacation.

So now that you have your pan, here is the basic recipe for super easy chocolate stuffed Ebelskivers. These are perfect with some fresh berries.

For my Ebelskivers I used a cake pop maker. I am really seriously considering the little pan from Amazon though because these are just so much fun.

Print

Chocolate Stuffed Pancakes {Ebelskivers Recipe}

Author:My Frugal Adventures

Recipe type:Breakfast, Brunch

Prep time:

Cook time:

Total time:

Serves:24

Quick and easy little stuffed pancake bites. So much fun for breakfast or brunch!

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup all purpose flour
  • 2 tsp sugar
  • ½ tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 eggs, separated
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tbsp butter, melted
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ Cup chocolate chips
  • Toothpicks or skewers

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt and baking powder.
  2. In a separate bowl whisk together egg yolks, milk, vanilla extract and butter.
  3. Combine the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
  4. Whip egg whites with a mixer on high until stiff peaks form.
  5. In batches fold egg whites into batter until combined.
  6. Cake Pop Maker Directions:
  7. If using a cake pop maker fill each mold with batter, using a toothpick, press 3-4 chocolate chips into each until covered in batter.
  8. Allow to bake for 5 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  9. Muffin Tin Directions:
  10. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  11. Fill each muffin tin half way to the top and press 3-4 chocolate chips into each one, covering them with batter.
  12. Allow to bake 5-8 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Here is what these look like in one of the cake pop maker machines– note really good chocolate chips make a difference :). I love Ghirardelli.

So just make sure the filling you choose (in this case chocolate chips) are gently pushed down so that they are covered in batter.

And here is your final product– the kids will love these right?

If you are interested in getting one of the Ebelskivers pans, Williams Sonoma has a fairly pricey pan but they provide lots of recipes and show how to properly use them. Just search Ebelskiver and you should get lots of results.

With the actual Ebelskiver pan you need something to turn your little pancake puffs- they sell an actual stick made for this but I have heard knitting needles or chopsticks also work.

They have a recipe for Tarte Tatin Ebelskivers which look crazy good to me:

I think I might try that next time.

So this is a very easy alternative to making money bread or cinnamon rolls for your next brunch. You can also make these ahead of time and the kids can literally grab and go as they head out the door.

And here are a few other yummy recipes you might like:

