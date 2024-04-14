Chocolate Stuffed Pancakes {Ebelskivers Recipe} - My Frugal Adventures (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, please see my disclosure policy.







I wanted to post some fun Brunch ideas since Easter and Mother’s Day are right around the corner.

Have you ever tried Ebelskivers? They are a Danish pancake stuffed with cheese, jam, chocolate, Nutella, peanut butter or fresh fruit. These are so fun to make– nice and light and of course the kids love them! I think these are perfect for lazy Sunday mornings or you might save this as an extra special treat for the beginning of summer vacation.

You do need a special pan to make these- you can get a special Ebelskivers pan for as low as $12 from Amazon. The cast iron ones are typically what most people would look for and with cast iron you want to be sure to season your pan. Stick it in a freezer Ziplock when not in use to keep the cabinets clean.

Another option if you don’t have the pan is to use a cake pop maker. Many people have those and probably have barely used it right? (or was that just me)

You canuse a mini muffin pan too.

So now that you have your pan, here is the basic recipe for super easy chocolate stuffed Ebelskivers. These are perfect with some fresh berries.

For my Ebelskivers I used a cake pop maker. I am really seriously considering the little pan from Amazon though because these are just so much fun.

Print Chocolate Stuffed Pancakes {Ebelskivers Recipe} Author:My Frugal Adventures Recipe type:Breakfast, Brunch Prep time: 15 mins Cook time: 10 mins Total time: 25 mins See Also Crispy Waffles (Truly the Best Scratch Recipe) - Fifteen Spatulas Serves:24 Quick and easy little stuffed pancake bites. So much fun for breakfast or brunch! Ingredients 1 Cup all purpose flour

2 tsp sugar

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2 eggs, separated

1 cup milk

2 tbsp butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ Cup chocolate chips

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. In a separate bowl whisk together egg yolks, milk, vanilla extract and butter. Combine the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until just combined. Whip egg whites with a mixer on high until stiff peaks form. In batches fold egg whites into batter until combined. Cake Pop Maker Directions: If using a cake pop maker fill each mold with batter, using a toothpick, press 3-4 chocolate chips into each until covered in batter. Allow to bake for 5 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Muffin Tin Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Fill each muffin tin half way to the top and press 3-4 chocolate chips into each one, covering them with batter. Allow to bake 5-8 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Here is what these look like in one of the cake pop maker machines– note really good chocolate chips make a difference :). I love Ghirardelli.

So just make sure the filling you choose (in this case chocolate chips) are gently pushed down so that they are covered in batter.

And here is your final product– the kids will love these right?

If you are interested in getting one of the Ebelskivers pans, Williams Sonoma has a fairly pricey pan but they provide lots of recipes and show how to properly use them. Just search Ebelskiver and you should get lots of results.

With the actual Ebelskiver pan you need something to turn your little pancake puffs- they sell an actual stick made for this but I have heard knitting needles or chopsticks also work.

They have a recipe for Tarte Tatin Ebelskivers which look crazy good to me:

I think I might try that next time.

So this is a very easy alternative to making money bread or cinnamon rolls for your next brunch. You can also make these ahead of time and the kids can literally grab and go as they head out the door.

