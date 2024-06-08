The best gaming VPN in 2024 (2024)

Best gaming VPN: quick links 1. Top 3 gaming VPNs at a glance

2. Best overall: ExpressVPN

3. Best mid-range: NordVPN

4. Best cheap: Surfshark

5. How to choose a gaming VPN

6. How we test

7. Speed testing

8. FAQ

Gaming VPNs are hugely popular, and many of the best VPNs today have feature perfectly tailored to enhancing your gaming experience. They're fast, have servers all over the world to reduce ping, and and are super secure to protect you against any DDoS attacks from thirsty opponents.

By routing all your internet traffic through its own super-secure servers, a VPN effectively anonymizes what you're doing online. By connecting to a server in another country, you can also virtually change location – a well-known trick for accessing early releases or even banned games.

I've reviewed dozens of VPN providers, and here I've rounded up the top VPNs for gaming in one place. All of my recommendations are super fast and secure, and if you just want to choose from the top three, check out the boxes below. For more in-depth reviews, however, simply keep scrolling.

The best gaming VPNs at a glance

Recent updates This update saw no significant differences between our top picks, and no new events in the industry for me to report on. As such, I double-checked the pricing, deals, server locations, and unblocking capabilities to make sure the information on this page was as accurate and up-to-date as possible.

The five best gaming VPNs today

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

1. ExpressVPN: The best gaming VPN overall

1. ExpressVPN The best gaming VPN on the market Router support: Yes | Speeds on 1Gbps line: 560Mbps | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | 24/7 customer suppoort: Yes | Simultaneous connections: 8 Excellent, reliable speeds Super simple router setup Apps for tons of devices Great for streaming Quite a pricey choice

We're not surprised that ExpressVPN performs better than any other service when it comes to being a gaming VPN – it tops loads of our other guides, and again it's knocked it out the park.

Most importantly, Express delivers excellent speeds so you won't see yourself lagging – and if your ISP delivers regular speeds of around 100-200MB, it's unlikely you'll notice any change at all. In our testing it topped out at a very respectable 560 Mbps on a 1 Gbps line, which is more than fast enough to 360 no-scope n00bs (how do you do, fellow kids).

In our ExpressVPN review, we were impressed by the dedicated router VPN app, which means you'll be able to avoid throttling and stay secure even on consoles, which don't natively support VPNs – there's no special treatment for the PC gamer here. Plus, while it doesn't offer encryption, Express's MediaStreamer Smart DNS tool will allow you to switch locations on your PlayStation or Xbox to watch geo-blocked content.

Outside of gaming you'll also be able to unblock pretty much any regional Netflix library, as well as access restricted sites like BBC iPlayer in the States. Plus, if you ever have any issues with the service, the 24/7 live chat will be able to sort you out in minutes.

If we had to find a negative, it'd be that Express only offers 8 simultaneous connections per plan. However, if you install one of those on your router, any device connected to that will be covered – then you can install the others on phones and laptops you take away from home.

Overall, there's not a service that can challenge ExpressVPN today. If you're looking for a gaming VPN that can help you avoid throttling, keep you safe from hackers and trackers, and unblock streaming media too, ExpressVPN should be at the top of your list.

2. NordVPN: The fastest gaming VPN

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. NordVPN Privacy-first gaming VPN Router support: Yes | US speeds on 1Gbps line: 820Mbps | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | 24/7 customer suppoort: Yes | Simultaneous connections: 6 Incredible NordLynx speeds Privacy-focused experience Good support App UI can be a little clunky

As the most famous VPN around, you'd expect NordVPN to work great as a gaming VPN – and you'd be right.

Our NordVPN review found the Panama-based provider delivered some of the fastest speeds we've tested, and you'll have a network of over 5,500 servers in 60 countries to pick from. That means no matter where you are, you're pretty much guaranteed a connection that will work great on your regular internet line.

Previously, NordVPN suffered from slightly unreliable speeds, but in our last testing it proved to be much more reliable, and it's one of the very fastest VPNs on the market, topping out at a blistering 950 Mbps.

I'm always impressed by just how many security tools NordVPN manages to pack into its plans. You'll get battle-tested encryption and Nord's very own NordLynx protocol – which is based on WireGuard. This combination of speed and security means you can avoid bandwidth throttling, seeing as your ISP won't be able to keep tabs on what you're doing, and ultimately decide you're using too much bandwidth, when you're connected to a Nord server.

Nord's apps are very stable, meaning you won't be going back and forth to check on it, and you can also set it up on a router to cover your consoles. Plus, streaming support is strong so you'll be able to watch pretty much whatever you want, wherever you are. However, unlike ExpressVPN, Nord doesn't offer a dedicated router app, so setup can be tricky.

Although not quite as easy to use or reliable as ExpressVPN, it's still a close match and Nord's definitely worth considering.

3. Surfshark: The best cheap gaming VPN

3. Surfshark Seriously good value gaming VPN Router support: Yes | Speeds on 1Gbps line: 950Mbps | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | 24/7 customer suppoort: Yes | Simultaneous connections: Unlimited Brilliant price Simple and easy to use The fastest provider we've tested Unlimited connections See Also 7 Best Free VPNs for Gaming in 2024 - TechNadu Minor kill switch issues

Surfshark is a super effective cheap VPN which works really well as a gaming VPN, and our Surfshark review found the bargain provider very impressive in a lot of areas.

Surfshark has been seriously speedy for a while now, and in my last round of testing, it matched the fastest provider NordVPN at 950 Mbps. You certainly won't be seeing any slowdown here.

Its network of 3,200 servers is ample, but the biggest draw is the combination of unlimited connections plus a $1.99 price tag. Both are almost unheard of in the VPN industry, and that combination is absolutely unbeatable. Surfshark is simply the best way to get a gaming VPN on the cheap.

Bargain prices don't equal half-hearted security, however – Surfshark is a no-logs, privacy-oriented provider that isn't interested in watching over your shoulder as you go about your browsing. Industry-standard AES-256 encryption keeps your sensitive data safe from prying eyes, and, because Surfshark hides and replaces your original IP address, hackers have a much harder time targeting you with disruptive DDoS attacks.

No, the apps don't have quite as much configuration as others, and yes, the support system is marginally slower, but if you're happy to stick with the recommended settings, evade throttling, access tons of Netflix libraries and more, then this is the best-value way to do it.

Sign up now on the Surfshark website to sign up

4. CyberGhost: Some useful dedicated features

(Image credit: CyberGhost)

4. CyberGhost Super speeds make for a reliable gaming VPN Router support: Yes | Speeds on 1Gbps line: 850Mbps | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | 24/7 customer suppoort: Yes | Simultaneous connections: 7 Tons of servers worldwide Dedicated servers for streaming & torrents Incredible speeds Some streaming sites are unavailable Interface could be better

In our CyberGhost VPN review, the Romanian provider performed admirably and is a safe bet when it comes to anything that requires a swift connection – not least as a gaming VPN.

CyberGhost isn't just great for gaming, though. There are a number of useful features in-app like server load (great for gamers), Smart Rules, which starts the VPN when a particular app is launched, and a good kill switch. However, we do miss the inclusion of desktop notifications to tell you when you've connected and disconnected.

CyberGhost has a massive network of over 10,000 servers in 100 countries – which is seriously impressive. You'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to spoofing your location, and should have no problem bagging all of the best region-locked deals.

There are a couple of usability issues we came across, though. First of all, although CyberGhost permits 7 devices to be used on any single plan, you have to register these devices. You need to unregister one to add any above 7, whereas with other services you can just log out on a device.

It's also worth noting that CyberGhost's support site isn't quite up to par with the very best services, but on the whole, CyberGhost is a powerful gaming VPN – and for the price, it's a real bargain.

Sign up now on the CyberGhost website

5. Proton VPN: Swiss security keeps you safe

(Image credit: ProtonVPN)

5. Proton VPN Safe, secure, and speedy Router support: Yes | Speeds on 1Gbps line: 670Mbps | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Hulu | 24/7 customer suppoort: No | Simultaneous connections: 10 Fast on both WireGuard & OpenVPN Excellent privacy credentials Great for streaming Fairly expensive Live chat not 24/7 (yet)

Proton VPN delivers more than just a gaming VPN – it's a seriously private service that's great for streaming, too.

First up, connection speeds are a must, and Proton VPN really excels here. With speeds of up to 670 Mbps on WireGuard and a truly impressive 440Mbps when using OpenVPN, whatever you're doing, Proton VPN will be able to keep up. It's not quite as fast as Nord or CyberGhost, but you won't notice in practice.

If you've run into issues with bandwidth throttling in the past, and want to avoid being slowed down by your ISP, Proton VPN can help you out. In addition to top-notch encryption that'll keep your data and devices safe, the provider is an audited no-logs service – which is good news for anyone looking for a torrenting VPN, too.

Outside of gaming, Proton VPN is still remarkably capable. The only rival that unblocks more Netflix libraries is ExpressVPN, and it could also access just about every other streaming site we tested.

In comparison, though, it's also a little more expensive than all but Express – and while it's definitely worth the outlay, this may be a sticking point for some users. Otherwise though, it's one of the very best gaming VPN services on the market. and we highly recommend it.

Sign up now on the Proton VPN website

How to choose the best gaming VPN

If you’re planning on using your chosen service as a gaming VPN, speed will be a priority – but you shouldn't neglect privacy, either. The best gaming VPN today is ExpressVPN, thanks to its excellent speeds, low ping times, plus powerful privacy features and simple apps for all sorts of devices. That's a winning combination.

However, some other providers might prove to be a better fit for you. In terms of price, ExpressVPN is somewhat pricey, Surfshark and NordVPN have great deals to get you securely online without breaking the bank.

If you want to access geo-blocked games or play on different regional servers, making sure your VPN has a wide network is essential. Here, providers like ExpressVPN and Surfshark excel here with servers in around 100 different countries.

How we test

You'll be placing a lot of trust in your VPN, which is exactly why the Tom's Guide team is so thorough when it comes to testing their every facet, feature, and claim.

We don't just reiterate the shiny claims you can find yourself on the provider's webpage, either. Instead, our team rolls up their sleeves and gets hands-on with the best VPNs in the business.

When it came to rounding up the best VPNs for gaming, however, there were a few key factors I kept in mind throughout my testing:

Speed: to keep latency to a minimum, stabilize performance, and reduce ping, a fast VPN is a must. We're constantly measuring the speed of our top providers to ensure they can keep up with fierce online competition or help you download that hotfix patch in the blink of an eye.

Server locations: gaming is a global pastime, and you'll need a VPN with expansive server coverage to unblock restricted content, access region-specific releases, and connect to the servers closest to the gaming servers to clamp down on ping. I double (and triple) checked to make sure all of my top-rated VPNs have plenty of strategically placed servers around the world.

Security: I took a look at each provider's privacy policy, putting it under the microscope to check for loopholes and unrealistic claims. A VPN should take your security seriously, and prove it with a clear-cut no-logs policy and, ideally, a third-party independent audit.

Features: some VPNs are more generous than others when it comes to their roster of features, but I made sure that my top picks include handy extras like port-forwarding, split tunneling, and super-speedy protocols (like WireGuard.)

Ease of use: I chose VPNs with easy-to-use apps for just about every gadget and gizmo in the house. So, whether you're gaming on PC, console, or mobile device, you'll be covered. An intuitive UI is a must, too, and ensures you'll be able to tweak settings and swap servers without any hassle. If you want a more thorough explanation, I've put together a simple guide that'll show you how to use a VPN.

Price: I'm all about value for money, so I prioritized VPNs with money-back guarantees that'll allow you to test the service before committing to a long-term subscription. Each VPN on my list does an awesome job of balancing performance and privacy with budget-friendly prices.

VPN speed testing – my results

Nobody wants to invite more lag and slowdown into their life, and you shouldn't have to sacrifice speed to shore up your security. Performance is a massive influencing factor in my rankings, and I make sure to check all of the top VPN services regularly (using different servers and protocols) to see just how quick they really are.

I put VPNs to the test on a 1 Gbps line and record speeds with a variety of tools, like the Ookla SpeedTest website and CLI, nPerf, Netflix's Fast, and others. I'll then take the average (median) of each VPN's results to generate a clearer picture of their performance. To keep things as accurate as possible, I'll run these tests again in the morning and evening. Below, you'll find the most recent results as per my latest round of testing.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 WireGuard or proprietary OpenVPN 1. NordVPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 140 Mbps 2. Surfshark over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 130 Mbps 3. IPVanish over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 225 Mbps 4. Windscribe over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 330 Mbps 5. Hide.me over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 260 Mbps 6. Norton VPN over 950 Mbps (maxed out my line) 240 Mbps 7. Mullvad 900 Mbps 530 Mbps 8. PrivadoVPN 880 Mbps 130 Mbps 9. Atlas VPN 860 Mbps N/A 10. ExpressVPN 750 Mbps 230 Mbps 11. FastestVPN 730 Mbps 170 Mbps 12. PureVPN 650 Mbps 140 Mbps 13. CyberGhost 630 Mbps 360 Mbps 14. Private VPN 610 Mbps 110 Mbps 15. Hotspot Shield 570 Mbps N/A 16. TunnelBear 500 Mbps 310 Mbps 17. Proton VPN 460 Mbps 350 Mbps 18. Private Internet Access 360 Mbps 310 Mbps 19. Mozilla VPN 360 Mbps N/A 20. Google One 345 Mbps N/A 21. VyprVPN 325 Mbps 105 Mbps 22. Astrill VPN 390 Mbps (inconsistent testing results) N/A

Best gaming VPN FAQ

Why do I need a gaming VPN? There are a couple of reasons why you might want a gaming VPN. Firstly, if you find your internet connection fluctuating, that could quite possibly be because your ISP is throttling your connection due to your activity. A VPN helps you avoid this by anonymizing your activity, meaning your ISP can't single you out as someone to throttle. Secondly, privacy. Anyone is vulnerable, but gamers especially experience DDoS attacks and run a higher risk of being hacked. A VPN can protect anyone – not just gamers – from a whole load of the inherent risks on the web, plus it'll stop Google tracking you, too.

Is it legal to use a VPN for gaming? Simple answer: yes. However, what you use your gaming VPN for might not be – remember that while it may make illicit activities possible or easier, it does not make them legal. If you're using your VPN to spoof your location and buy games at a lower price, that's probably against the developer or distributor's T&Cs, and if you're caught you may have your account suspended or worse. But, if you're just using it to make sure your ISP isn't throttling you, you don't have anything to worry about.

Will a VPN increase my ping? This is a tricky one. Compared to your standard connection at peak speeds, a VPN is likely to slightly increase your ping – but, if you're very near one of your VPN's servers it could possibly decrease it if you're lucky. Really, though, what you're using a gaming VPN for is to stabilize and make your connection more reliable. So, on your regular connection you might peak at a 10ms ping, but when you're being throttled that might increase to a difficult-to-manage 300ms. By using the best gaming VPN, you can make sure your ping will stay at a usable speed – perhaps 20ms or better if you're used to 10ms – but you can be sure that it will stay that way for as long as you play. To learn more about this, see how to use a VPN to speed up your internet.