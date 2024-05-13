The best iPhone 13 Pro cases in 2024: Keep your smartphone safe and secure (2024)

Finding the best iPhone 13 Pro case to suit your everyday usage habits can be a tricky choice to get right, the balance of how a case feels in your hand or sits in your pocket can be a dealbreaker for many - but we're here to help!

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and its range of sibling devices take many forms, available in addition is the standard iPhone 13 model, but also the iPhone 13 Mini, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Each of these iPhone models will have different design features, no matter how subtle, and will therefore require a case that has been created for that exact model only.

Be sure to triple-check your iPhone model by heading into Settings - General - About - and finding the exact model number or device name to ensure you purchase the correct case to perfectly fit your smartphone.

What sort of phone case do I need?

Do you prioritize your iPhone camera above anything else? Then you might want to consider a case with raised edges and shock protection. As a bare minimum, you'll want a phone case that uses silicone or rubber, as these are shock-absorbent materials.Don't forget about protecting your iPhone screen too!

If you realize that you may have stumbled onto the wrong iPhone case buying guide, don't worry! As we have a whole selection of case guides that should (hopefully) match your device model and will be handpicked for your smartphone.

Whether it's something sleek and stylish, light as a feather, waterproof, one of the best magnetic cases, or something a bit more rugged and military-grade certified that you're looking for – we've got you covered (pun intended).

Best iPhone 13 Pro cases in 2024

This ultra-thin case from TORRAS is one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases available, covering almost all areas of interest from being excellent value for money as well as looking sleek and stylish. This slim fit case has a soft-touch and silky feel to it, designed with ultra-fine nanostructures that effectively reduce oil, dirt and fingerprints on your phone and case.

The case is made from a strong and durable thermoplastic resin material, which has high impact resistance while offering flexibility. Your iPhone screen and camera unit will be protected not only by the two included 9H Tempered Glass screen protectors, but the raised lips of the case are optimized to prevent scratches and possible damage to sensitive areas of your smartphone in the unpredictable instances of accidental drops.

The few downsides to this case include the incredibly lightweight feel, that make your device feel almost as if it didn't have a case around it. While some people desire this ultra-slim and light as a feather case design, it's important to be aware that there's a chance you may not feel your phone leave your pocket in the event of a theft or on the off-chance it were to fall out without any bulk added to the device.

02. Spigen Mag Armor Case for iPhone 13 Pro The best iPhone 13 Pro case with Air Cushion technology Specifications Color options: Matte Black only Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane Reasons to buy + Shock-Absorbent + Magnet integratedwith MagSafe + Air cushion technology + Raised camera lip Reasons to avoid - Not much grip on the back - Dust might be a problem - Mid-range price

This modern case from Spigen for the iPhone 13 Pro offers pretty much the full package, fitted with everything you could ever need in the way of protection for your device, packed with the latest in Air Cushion Technology and shock-absorbent design features. The case is slim fitting and stylish, with Magsafe compatibility for a faster wireless charging experience without removing your case.

Spigen is a well-respected phone case manufacturer and you can rest assured that the quality of its cases will not only protect your device but offer a luxurious experience without compromise.

The Spigen Mag Armor case boasts tactile buttons for a solid feedback response and ease of pressing, with raised lips around the camera unit and screen edges to offer that extra bit of security and padding against any unexpected drops and accidental damages.

03. OtterBox Otter + POP Symmetry Series Case The best iPhone 13 Pro case with an integrated Pop Socket Specifications Color options: Black, Tranquil Waters, Polar Vortex, Clear, Limelight, Stardust, Day Trip, Melondramatic, Digitone, Daisy Material: Polycarbonate, 50% recycled plastic Reasons to buy + Includes a handy Pop Socket for added comfort when holding your device + PopTop Grip is swappable for different colors or designs + Antimicrobial protection + Compatible with Qi wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Very expensive for what it is - Not the most protective case that OtterBox has to offer - The PopGrip isn't for everyone - Not MagSafe compatible

OtterBox is a well renowned and established phone case brand, recommended by thousands, and it can certainly be trusted to look after your device. The manufacturer offers a variety of super robust and durable cases, but this particular OtterBox Symmetry Series has established a very unique pairing with PopGrip™ by PopSockets to offer military grade protection while fitted with a convenient socket grip for added handling and comfort when using your iPhone 13 Pro.

This case is able to be laid down flatly on surfaces, despite its integrated pop socket, that can be pressed flatly into the case making it almost invisible when placing your device on a counter or into your pocket. The PopTop can also be switched out and replaced with another, just close it flat, press down firmly, and turn the top to release it from the case.

The perfect blend of comfort, convenience and protection? This case would make a great choice if you tend to scroll through social media while lounging around at home, suitably comfortable to hold casually with one hand using the PopGrip, and securely protected by OtterBox's reliable high standard of quality and military standard drop protection. If you can forgive the high price, then get this case.

See Also iPhone 13 hoesjes | Voor 21:00 uur besteld, Morgen in huis 04.CASETiFY Impact Re/Case The best eco-friendly iPhone 13 Pro case made from recycled materials Specifications Color options: Designs can have the following colors - Peri Purple, Matte Black, Kiwi, Glossy Black Material: Recycled/upcycled materials Reasons to buy + 25%+ Lifted Camera Ring + Shock-resistant qìtech 2.0 material + 6.6ft drop protection Reasons to avoid - Stupidly expensive! - MagSafe-compatible options are available for each design but costs extra

This offering from CASETiFY is available in a wide selection of creative designs, from a multitude of renowned artists, andits protective-ness has been tested to the extreme! The Impact case is a best-seller from the company, and can supposedly withstand drops from up to 6.6 feet, and four times the usual military standard!

As part of the company’s “Re/CASETiFY” upcycling program, the recyclable case can be returned to the brand by customers after use, in exchange for store credits. These cases are designed with a 1.6mm raised bezel for screen protection, and a 1.1mm camera ring to protect your lenses.

They are also wireless and MagSafe charging compatible, and super strong! Although, the upgraded and latest CASETiFY Ultra Impact and Bounce Cases are the most protective phone cases of their kind. These cases are available in multiple colors with a 2,000+ design catalog to choose from, with customization also available directly from CASETiFY's website.

05. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe The best iPhone 13 Pro case that shows off Apple's logo Specifications Color options: Clear only Material: polycarbonate, scratch-resistant coating Reasons to buy + Apple certified as safe and protective + Magsafe Compatible + Has yellowing-prevention coatings Reasons to avoid - Case is a little slippery - Not the most stylish - Limited color options

This Apple official case for the iPhone 13 Pro is ideal for those who like things simple but functional. You can rest assured with this case that is has been thoroughly tested for integrity during the manufacturing process and has passed the quality checks and earned its seal of approval from Apple.

With that said, there are certainly better options on the market from other brands that will offer more in the ways of military-grade and fully sealed waterproof and shock-absorbing protection for your iPhone, but these can be a little on the chunky and expensive side.

As for design features, you don't have to worry about selecting a color for this case, as long as you like the color of your iPhone then you're sorted. The case is also compatible with Apple's Magsafe technology, meaning that you can experience faster wireless charging and use Magsafe accessories without the need to remove your case first.

06. Peak Design Everyday Case for iPhone 13 Pro The best iPhone 13 Pro case for the creative and adventurous Specifications Color options: Charcoal only Material: Nylon canvas, 100% recycled Reasons to buy + Luxurious and also protective + MagSafe compatible with PD's own SlimLink in-built locking system + Lifetime Peak Design guarantee Reasons to avoid - Might not be to everyone's taste - Not guaranteed to work with Qi wireless chargers - No color options

We love Peak Design here at DCW and have reviewed many smartphone and photography related products from the company, it is for this reason that we can confidently recommend Peak Design as one of the top manufacturers of phone cases for photographers, and its Everyday range is the perfect choice for those wanting a more subtle style of case with a soft-touch feel.

Working in a similar way as Apple's cleverly designed MagSafe technology, Peak Design products are fitted with SlimLink: a built-in locking system that is perfect if you're interested in taking your iPhone 13 Pro out and about with you as it can be connected to anything!

Some other key selling points of Peak Design cases include the rubberized full-surround shock-absorbing bumper fitted to protect your device from 6ft drops, as well as a protective lip housing the screen and camera lenses. Everyday cases are also weatherproof, and Bluesign-approved, and the 'Loop Case' models feature a deployable finger loop on the back for easy gripping. Need we say more?

Peak Design also offers a Lifetime Warranty on its products that covers manufacturing defects, and any failures or breakages that have rendered your product non-functional (but not customer damage) keeping them out of landfill.

07. TORRO Genuine Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro The best iPhone 13 Pro case made from luxury leather Specifications Color options: Dark Brown, Black Napa, Red, Tan Material: Premium cowhide leather Reasons to buy + Precision-cut elegance + Genuine leather with microfiber lining + Larger compartment to hold notes + Integrated stand function Reasons to avoid - Not Vegan friendly - Only 3 credit card slots - not enough to replace carrying a wallet - Not MagSafe compatible

TORRO is a UK-based premium genuine cowhide leather phone case brand sourcing its materials from the finest US tanneries, which are said to undergo minimal treatments to preserve the natural properties and appearance of the luxurious leather cases. The case overall has a nice finish to it and feels very comfortable in hand, the ultimate balance of style and functionality.

The durable TPU frame has been designed as an aid to shock absorption, protecting your device from those drops and bumps. Flexible sides of the case ensure that inserting and removing the handset is an easy process, with the inner frame also benefiting from a microfibre lining that adds extra protection for the glass back of your smartphone. The screen is protected by a raised lip and the case itself features a raised edge around the camera unit to maximise protection.

Other features of this fancy wallet case include an integrated stand function, you can view your screen and browse Netflix horizontally by resting the case in on itself. The side magnetic leather clasp ensures that you always have a secure closure of the cover, allowing for peace of mind. These types of wallet cases aren't for everyone, but they do offer great screen protection in the event of an accidental drop.

08. LifeProof FRĒ Case for iPhone 13 Pro The best iPhone 13 Pro case that is waterproof Specifications Color options: Purple, Blue, Black Material: Thermoplastic Reasons to buy + IP-68 Waterproof tested + MagSafe and Qi compatible + 360 degree protection + Includes built-in camera lens protector Reasons to avoid - Built-in screen protector can cause it to be a little slower in response - Phone camera will focus hard on any scratches made to the lens cover

This case from LifeProof is the ultimate iPhone 13 Pro case for the extreme outdoorsy adventure types! It can protect your phone from almost everything including dust, dirt, snow, water and of course cracks.

The case has been IP-68 tested and certified as waterproof, with up to 2 meters and around one hour of protection against water and all sorts of liquids, the brand even encourage customers to wash the phones with soap whenever washing your hands to keep the case as clean as possible!

As well as being rugged enough to withstand extremes, this phone case from LifeProof is also amazingly thin and light, compact enough to not be obtrusive yet still impressibly tough enough to provide rugged protection.

Probably the best part of this case it that it has a built-in screen cover, as well as a back camera lens cover, to offer 360 degrees of protection. The company do suggest however that it's wise to not add an additional screen protector on top of this to ensure that your smartphone is fully optimised and responding as it should.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, case texture, additional features such as kickstands and wallet slots, compatibility with MagSafe and Qi wireless functions, manufacturer reputation, and most of all - value for money.

As photographers, we understand what most creatives are looking for in their phone cases. We also weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of their phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 14ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether or not that's true.

With that in mind, we always take these things with a pinch of salt, and if we haven't tested a case to the extreme then we'll only recommend it if we know that the brand is reliable with an array of high-quality products that we HAVE tested before.