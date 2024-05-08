The best iPhone 13 cases in 2024: keep your device protected and looking sharp (2024)

Finding the best iPhone 13 case to suit your device and your needs is never an easy task, but fear not, as we've narrowed down the search for you to take away the effort and guesswork of scoping the internet for the perfect phone case. Whether you're after something stylish and sleek, or something a little more robust and shock-absorbent, we've got you covered - literally as we have had hands-on with all the options within this guide, so relax and leave it with us, we're on the case!

The Apple iPhone 13 dates from 2021, but is still on sale - despite the availability of the newer, more expensive models such as the iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

If you're one of those people who use your phone A LOT you might also want to invest in one of the best iPhone power banks so you can charge on the move, a decent iPhone charger cable so you're not constantly replacing them.

But a case is a must-have, so let's discover the type of case you need to ensure that your Apple device remains scratch-free, functional - and in the best condition possible just in case you ever want to sell and upgrade…

Best cases for the iPhone 13

Best overall Mous Aramid Fibre Limitless 4.0 The protection offered by smartphone case company, Mous, is truly unrivaled. We recently reported how the team at Mous threw a Google Pixel 7 off of a roof, but luckily it was protected with a Mous case - and totally unharmed without a scratch! Built using AiroShock technology, which provides your device with maximum impact protection, these cases are intelligently designed by a UK-based brand that has been growing strong since 2014. The cases are available in a variety of materials besides Aramid, these include real black leather, real walnut, real bamboo, and black and a pretty cool white speckled PU-coated fabric. Best Magsafe case OtterBox Symmetry+ Case This case from OtterBox was created with MagSafe in mind – Apple's own engineered magnetic technology that works seamlessly with a range of cases, mounts and wireless charging accessories for a faster charging experience. This case offers both shock and drop-proof protection with raised, bevelled edges that help protect your touchscreen from those accidental and inevitable situations we've all likely experienced. Made with 50% recycled material and tested to a military-grade standard, this case should be almost bulletproof (and its gives antibacterial protection too. Great value for money. Best budget case Torras Ultra thin Protective Case This might be the slimmest and best iPhone 13 case on the market, at only 0.03 inches thick, and weighing less than 0.65 ounces when fitted on the device. For what this case lacks in bulkiness it makes up for in comfort, with a soft and silky feel design that barely weighs anything in the hand and pocket. Your device almost feels naked, but rest assured that it is thoroughly protected The design boasts raised 1.2mm and 1.3mm protective lips that tightly wrap the phone screen and the expensive parts including the camera unit to prevent any scratches or damage, providing reliable daily anti-scratch protection for your camera lens and screen. Silicone cases however have been known to trap a lot of dust, so it might be worth cleaning your phone with a wipe every few weeks out of the case to prevent a build up of dirt Overall this case offers basic levels of protection for your iPhone 13 without any extras like shock-absorbing elements. Best for photographers Peak Design Mobile Everyday Case Peak Designis a respected manufacturer in the world of photography and smartphone gear, known for accessories that offer durability and value for money. This case is no exception, produced to the highest quality with built-in magnetic locking SlimLink technology to connect it to a range of mounts and other accessoires This case feels comfortable in the hand, with this model's selling point pinned on its handy loop that can be used for comfortable browsing by inserting a finger through the back loop on the case. This also provides instant security and stability if you tend to be accident prone and are likely to drop your phone while scrolling through social apps and holding a coffee at the same time. Best 3-in-1 case Tauri 3-in-1 Defender case This case cover comes loaded with everything you could ever want to protect every inch of your smartphone. It includes the case, two screen protectors, two camera lens covers, and a magnetic ring that once installed can support wireless charging as well as Apple's own MagSafe technology accessories. This case is not only structured to protect every surface, but has been tested to a military-grade standard, offering SGS-authorized impact protection. You'd think with all of the separate components that this case would be pretty bulky, but it's actually the opposite with a super slim and smooth design. The only downside to this sturdy case is that it can be a little fiddly to construct if you've never applied a screen protector or lens cover before. Best clear case Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case Spigen makes fantastic cases and this is one of the best iPhone 13 cases that money can buy. A clear case designed for showing off the originality of your device while ensuring the ultimate protection. It is made from Polycarbonate, and Thermoplastic Polyurethane materials with a TPU bumper paired with a durable PC back casing. There is no mention of this case being shock or drop-proof, though, it does have raised bezels that lift the devices screen and camera unit away from flat surfaces. Best grip case CLCKR Clear Stand Case with grip This clear case supports your device in a multitude of ways, offering not only a built-in stand for watching videos hands-free, but also providing a comfortable hand grip for easy scrolling when on the move. The lightweight, ultra-thin, and impact-absorbing design keeps your device protected without the bulk of other rugged cases, adding only 2.6mm thickness to your device. Its Kinetic Energy Reduction technology claims to redirect and disperse the effects of large drops, through air bubbles within the case, keeping your phone cushioned from impacts of up to 12 feet. Available with a black or purple strap, these cases aren't the most aesthetically pleasing - and aren't the cheapest either. Best for simplicity ArtsEvo protective case These cases from ArtsEvo may not look like much, but the eco-friendly colorful cases actually have a lot to offer in the way of protecting your device from the outside elements and potential drops. Boasting raised edges paired with full shock absorption and anti-collision designs, your phone's camera unit and screen are fully shielded from any drops, cracks, and surface scratches. Exceeding SGS drop-test standards, these cases can absorb impact from 6.6ft drops as well as provide an airbed-like cushion to protect your device in the inevitable instance that your smartphone is dropped or bashed.

How do I choose a case?

It's simple, really. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?

We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, then finding the best iPhone 13 case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.

There are also plenty ofmagnetic smartphone accessoriesavailable to enhance your device, so be sure to grab a wallet or pop socket and personalize your new iPhone. Need a case with extra strong magnets? Check out ourbest magnetic phone casesguide instead.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without actually putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands or tripod mounts.However, we look at hundreds of different cases from lots of different manufacturers in order to create the shortlist of recommendations you see on this page.

There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with MagSafe, and other wireless functions, as well as the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.

