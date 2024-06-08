The best laptop stands of 2024 (2024)

Unfortunately, even the best laptopsaren't designed to curb the back and neck strain that can be caused by hours of hunching over your device. But you can overcome that problem with a simple solution: a laptop stand. Instead of placing your laptop on your desk, you put it on your laptop stand and adjust the height, so you can look straight ahead at the screen instead of bending your neck or hunching your shoulders.

Some laptop stands are set in one place, while others are adjustable. They can raise your laptop from 4.7 to 20 inches off your desk. In addition to allowing you to work in an ergonomic manner, they can also give you additional real estate on your desk, which can be especially helpful if you have a small workspace. And, because your laptop is no longer sitting on a hard surface, it will get better airflow, which could keep it from overheating.

To get the most out of your work environment and abandon the slumps and slouches, it's high time you buy a laptop stand. Through extensive research, we've compiled this list of ergonomic laptop stands, with our top pick being the Upryze Ergonomic Laptop Stand for its adjustability, height, and support for large and small laptops alike.

The best laptop stands of 2024

Upryze Ergonomic Laptop Stand Best laptop stand overall Upryze Ergonomic Laptop Stand Features: Weight: 4.38 pounds | Color: Comes in grey, silver, or black | Compatible with: 10- to 17-inch laptops | Rises up to 20 inches from the floor The UpryzeErgonomic Laptop Stand is easily adjustable and can be used whether you're sitting or standing. It can reach a height of 20 inches. When placed on top of a desk with a standard height of 30 inches, this laptop stand has a total height of over four feet. That makes it perfect when you have to stand to deliver an in-person presentation. If you like to alternate between sitting and standing while you work, but you don't want to buy a standing desk, this laptop stand has you covered. You can also close it to a flat position to carry it in your bag along with your laptop. But, while it's easy to adjust the stand to your perfect vantage point, it is sturdy and can support the weight of multiple laptops.

Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount Best laptop stand for using the least amount of desktop space Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount features:Weight:11.75 pounds|Color: Black|Compatible with:Up to 17 inches in screen size | Rises up to 17.7 inches from the floor with adjustable pole | 360 degrees full motion arm If you want to set up your laptop in a more permanent spot on your desk, the Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount may be the way to go. Using either the C-clamp or grommet, you attach the laptop stand to your desk. The pole reaches a height of 17.7 inches and your laptop can be adjusted up or down the pole, allowing you to place it at the best spot for your eye level. On a standard desk with a height of 30 inches, your laptop screen can come close to a height of four feet. The stand's arm can swivel 360 degrees, making it easy for you to share your screen with someone else. The pole has an integrated cable management design, which can help you keep your space clean and the cables organized. Since the only part of the stand touching your desk is the C-clamp, you'll have additional surface space on your desk.

Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand Best laptop stand for holding accessories Besign Adjustable Laptop Standfeatures: Weight:1.39 pounds|Color:Black|Compatible with:laptops sized 10 to 15.6 inches | Rises 4.7 to 6.69 inches from the floor with adjustable pole| Can support up to 44 pounds Made with a solid plastic body, the Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand is designed with a triangular structure to provide maximum stability and can support laptops weighing up to 44 lbs. It has eight preset angles, with its height adjusting from 4.7 inches to 6.69 inches. The stand is compatible with all 10- to 15.6-inch laptops, which include select Macbooks, Thinkpads, Dell Inspiron XPS, HPs, Asus, Chromebooks, and other notebooks. With rubber pads on the top and bottom of the platform, your laptop will be secured in place without worrying about it getting any scratches. Weighing only 1.39 pounds, it's easy to carry it in your laptop bag to use when on the go. The Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand comes with a fold-out stand to prop up your mobile device.

Soundance Laptop Stand Best laptop stand for sturdiness Soundance Laptop Stand features: Weight:2.15 pounds|Color: Available in 10 different colors|Compatible with:laptops sized 10 to 15.6 inches | Rises up to 6 inches Made of thickened aluminum alloy, the Soundance Laptop Stand is the most sturdy stand on the list. It raises your laptop six inches off your desk; however, the height and angle cannot be adjusted. It can be disassembled into three parts so you can pack it up and carry it with your laptop in your bag.

What is the best laptop stand? The Upryze Ergonomic Laptop Stand is the best and most versatile laptop stand we looked at. Whether you're sitting or standing, this laptop stand can be raised or lowered so it's at the ideal height for you. And it can support the largest laptops on the market. It can quickly be folded down, making it portable enough for you to take when you're on the go. Laptop stand Price Maximum height Weight UpryzeErgonomic Laptop Stand $70 20 inches 4.38 lbs Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount $40 17 inches 11.75 lbs Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand $13 6.69 inches 1.39 lbs Soundance Laptop Stand $25 6 inches 2.15 lbs Holdoor Projector Stand Laptop Tripod Stand $38 47.2 inches 5.9 lbs

Which is the right laptop stand for you? Each laptop stand has a set of features and benefits to suit the needs of anyone using a laptop. Among the factors to consider are its weight and whether it can easily be folded down. This is important if you want to take it with you from your home to your office or other locations. You may want to alternate between sitting and standing at your desk. If that's the case, you'll need a laptop stand that can adjust to a height that will keep your laptop at eye level when you're standing. You may just want to raise your laptop off your desk or have a more permanent solution. This may entail freeing space underneath your laptop without needing to make further adjustments. Or you may need a laptop stand that's versatile enough for in-person presentations. Once you determine how you'll be using your laptop stand, you'll be able to make the best selection to suit your needs. Choose this laptop stand … If you want… UpryzeErgonomic Laptop Stand The most versatility in your stand. Mount-It! Laptop Desk Mount A more permanent connection on your desk and you don't want to change its location frequently. Besign Adjustable Laptop Stand A budget-friendly and easily portable stand. Soundance Laptop Stand The most sturdy stand and no need to adjust its height. Holdoor Projector Stand Laptop Tripod Stand A presentation-friendly stand that's independent of your desk.

How did we choose these laptop stands? In selecting the best laptop stands, we considered price in relation to the stand's value. We also looked for laptop stands that would match the varying ways you might want to use them, knowing that some people don't touch them once they're set up, while other people take them with them when they're traveling and still others need them for presentations. Price: We considered how the laptop stand was priced in regards to their features and specifications.

We considered how the laptop stand was priced in regards to their features and specifications. Functionality: A good laptop stand offers portability, adjustability, and a lightweight feel. It should cater to your desired height and steadily hold your laptop in place.

Are laptop stands worth it? The quick answer is a resounding yes. Laptops are designed to be portable, but by their very design, they can create problems with your neck and back. A laptop stand can raise the height of the laptop's screen and keyboard so you can use it without causing neck or back strain. They can also free up space on your desk, which is particularly helpful if you have a small workspace. Additionally, depending on which laptop stand you choose, you may be able to adjust it to a standing height without having to buy an adjustable desk.

Are laptop stands bad for the laptop? No. Most laptop stands have padding on the platform, so the laptop doesn't get scratched. Most also have air vents, so the laptop doesn't overheat.

Are laptop stands good for posture? Yes. When you're using a laptop more than six hours a day, you should try not to slump your back and you should keep your elbows bent at 90 degrees for comfort, according to Mayo Clinic. If your laptop isn't at eye level you begin to slouch. With an adjustable laptop stand, you can set the height of your laptop so you can look directly at the screen without having to bend your neck taking the strain off your neck and back.

Are laptop stands adjustable? Although there are some laptop stands that are in a fixed position, with a set angle and height, more laptop stands are adjustable. This allows you to set the height and angle that's best for your height and the way you're using it.

Are there alternative laptop stands worth considering? A quick search for laptop stands on Amazon brings up more than 1,000 results. They range in price from $15 to $3,610. In addition to Amazon, you'll find a variety of laptop stands at Walmart, Office Depot, Best Buy, Home Depot, Newegg, Ebay and other online stores. While the list of our favorite laptop stands is highly curated, it isn't comprehensive. Here are some other great laptop stands that will work for you.

