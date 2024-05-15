9 DIY Laptop Stands to Make WFH So Much Easier (2024)

Decorating
DIY Projects
By
Stacy Fisher
Stacy Fisher
Stacy is an expert writer for The Spruce covering home DIY projects and crafts. She has over 18 years of journalistic experience, appearing as a DIY expert on the Dr. Oz Show and several radio shows. She has published hundreds of articles and co-authored a book.
Learn more about The Spruce'sEditorial Process
Updated on 12/08/22
Trending Videos
Build a DIY laptop stand or lap desk and you'll have a place to work on your laptop wherever you are. Most of these laptop stands can do double-duty as a TV tray, sofa table, and a way to move items from one space to the next.
These DIY laptop stands also come in so many different designs. Some are designed as tables, other as trays, and some are constructed as shelves to get the laptop screen out of the way while you're working.
You'll find that these are easy-to-build projects that are perfect for a beginner. Because they are simple and straightforward DIYs, they will only take a limited amount of tools, too, meaning most are also rather budget-conscious. Follow these tutorials and you'll have a fresh, mobile workspace in a matter of hours.
01 of 09
Laptop Sofa Table
Learn how to build a laptop stand from the ground up with this free DIY tutorial. This laptop table is built with furring strips and some boards to create a lovely sofa table that's great for holding a laptop or even a meal in front of the TV. You'll love how easy it makes it to move the table around and how it just tucks away when not in use.
02 of 09
IKEA Laptop Stand Hack
This tutorial doesn't have you build a laptop stand but rather take an existing one and make it better. It starts with an IKEA laptop stand, then some spray paint and wood are added to make it a one-of-a-kind laptop holder that's going to look great in any room. This is a great option if you're looking for something one-of-a-kind but don't want to actually build one.
03 of 09
Laptop Stand for Desk Using Scrap Wood
This beautiful laptop stand is meant to be placed on a desk. It gets the laptop screen out of the way and enables you to use a keyboard and mouse in conjunction with your laptop. It's an open shelf, so you'll also have some additional storage under the stand to tuck books, notebooks, or whatever else you'd like to have easily within reach.
Laptop Stand for Desk Using Scrap Wood from Anika's DIY Life
04 of 09
Laptop Lap Desks
If you spend a lot of time on your laptop while you're in bed, this is the tutorial that you'll want to check out. This DIY laptop stand is created by using an existing wooden lap desk and then adding foam and fabric to the part that sits on your legs. The best part is, there's no sewing required for the bottom of the tray.
Continue to 5 of 9 below
05 of 09
Folding Laptop Stand
This laptop stand is built as a folding tray. It's perfect to use in bed but you could also use it on the couch or anywhere else that you need a solid surface. This one features beautiful wood and it's a great design that looks chic in any room. Like many of the other laptop stands, this one can be used for more than just a laptop. It would make a great tray.
06 of 09
DIY Laptop and Monitor Stand
This laptop stand pulls double-duty as an organizational system for your desk. Besides having a shelf for your laptop, there are containers that can hold pens and pencils, a shelf for notebooks, and a lower storage place that's perfect for a keyboard and mouse. It's not exactly portable, but it's a great option if you're looking for a laptop stand for your desk. You'll need to have some woodworking experience before you tackle this one.
07 of 09
The Cheapskate Laptop Stand
If you're looking to build a laptop stand on the cheap, and by that I mean free, you'll want to check out this tutorial. Using only cardboard, you can use the free templates provided here to cut out the pieces and then fit them together. The way the pieces fit together gives you a strong base for your laptop and you'll be surprised how long it lasts. It may be a little plain looking, but you could certainly liven it up with some markers or paint.
08 of 09
Simple Scrap Wood DIY Laptop Desk
Here's a DIY laptop stand that's in between a tray and a shelf. It's meant to get that hot, heavy laptop off your legs and onto a more sturdy surface. Furring strips and boards are used to create it and there's an option for adding hinges as you build if you'd like to make the desk foldable. This project will take you less than an hour and you'll be more than happy with the finished product.
Continue to 9 of 9 below
09 of 09
How to Make a DIY Laptop Stand
Here's another DIY laptop stand that will get your laptop up and out of the way when you're using it on the desk. Here it's being used as a dual monitor but you could really use it in any way. It's built entirely from wood, the sides are only faux metal. It's a neat feature that looks great on the finished build. You'll find diagrams, photos, and step-by-step building directions to help you build this unique laptop stand.