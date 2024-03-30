The Best Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe with Gingersnap Crust (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Homemade Olive Garden Pumpkin Cheesecake, a seasonal delight with pure pumpkin puree and rich caramel sauce. A copycat recipe for a pumpkin dessert that’ll make your holiday special.

Today we’re recreating a fall favorite that’s sure to warm your heart – Olive Garden’s Pumpkin Cheesecake. This pumpkin cheesecake, a cherished dessert that is only offered for a limited time, brings together the velvety richness of pure pumpkin puree, gingersnap cookies and smooth caramel sauce.

Whether you’re a seasoned baker or just starting out, this recipe is crafted to ensure the best results, turning your kitchen into the sweetest spot in the house.

About this Olive Garden Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe: We crafted this recipe after falling in love with Olive Garden’s cheesecake during the holiday season. Even when you were stuffed full of breadsticks, the New York style cheesecake with fall pumpkin flavor and drizzle of caramel won me over. I spent time tweaking our creamy cheesecake recipe to make it an even better homemade version. One we could enjoy when we weren’t already full.

What readers are saying: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ​Michelle says, "This was the best pumpkin cheesecake ever! Made it for birthday and everyone loved it!" ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ Caroline says, "This was my first attempt at making a REAL cheesecake ever! It came out perfect and it tastes sooo yum! 🙂"

Tools to Make Cheesecake There are a few key tools needed to make cheesecake successfully. Springform Pan. Most of our cheesecake recipes use a 9-inch springform pan.

Water Bath Mold. This isn’t 100% necessary, but it is great to have. You don’t want a soggy cheesecake if you’re baking it in a water bath. This prevents that!

Gingersnap Crust for Cheesecake The first step to preparing this cheesecake is to make the gingersnap crust. Do you have to use gingersnaps? Not necessarily. You could easily use a graham cracker crust. The gingersnaps add such a depth of flavor so we highly recommend using them. Use a food processor to make the cookie crumbs.

In a medium bowl, mix together the gingersnap crumbs, melted butter and sugar.

Press the crumbs into the bottom of the springform pan. Note…this makes enough to cover the bottom of the pan. If you want crumbs up the sides of the pan (which would make a thicker crust) you’ll have to make a double recipe.

Bake the crust for about 6 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the crust to cool completelyBEFOREyou add the cheesecake filling.

How to Make Pumpkin Cheesecake I’m always surprised at how fast it is to mix up cheesecake. You really only need about 15 minutes to get it ready for the oven. Here’s how to do it. Place the cream cheese in a large bowl. Use 22 ounces of cream cheese which is 2 8-ounce blocks and then an additional 6 ounces. The cream cheese should be at room temperature. Use a hand mixer on low speed to cream the cream cheese until it is smooth. Don’t beat too much air into the cream cheese. Mix on low speed just until smooth and any lumps are out.

Mix in the cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Mix in the sour cream and mix on low speed just until blended.

Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Use a hand whisk to gently whisk the eggs together to break up the yolks.Don’t whisk them too much. You don’t want them frothy.

Add the eggs to the cream cheese mixture and blend the eggs into the cream cheese mixture. Scrape the sides of the bowl and mix just until combined.

Pour the batter into the springform pan with the pre-baked crust. Tap the pan on the counter 4-5 times. This will help bring any air bubbles to the top so that they pop. Allow the mixture to sit for about 10 minutes. Tap again if any more air bubbles surface. This will help your cheesecake have a nice thick texture.

How to Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

You may often hear aboutcheesecake baked in a water bath. It’s a strange process, but because cheesecake is most like a custard, it’s the best way to bake it for that perfect texture. It keeps the top of the cheesecake crack free.

Preheat the oven to 325º Fahrenheit.

Heat 4 quarts of water on the stove or in the microwave until steaming but not necessarily boiling.

Pour about an inch and a half of water in a 10×15″ baking pan or roasting pan.

Wrap the springform pan with aluminum foil. You’ll want 2-3 layers of foil so that excess water doesn’t seep through. Better yet, buy a silicone cheesecake mold.

Place the wrapped springform pan into the water bath.

The water should come about halfway up the side of the pan. Pour in additional water if needed.

Place the cheesecake (in the water bath) in the preheated oven.

Allow the cake to bake for 65 minutes. Do not open the oven.

After 65 minutes, turn off the oven and allow the cheesecake to sit in the oven for another 5 hours. Don’t open the oven. Just allow the cheesecake to sit in the oven while the oven cools.

Just allow the cheesecake to sit in the oven while the oven cools. After 5 hours, remove the cheesecake from the oven and the pan. Remove the foil wrap.

How to Prevent Cracks in Cheesecake If you follow our steps exactly, you shouldn’t have any trouble with cracks. Here are the tips we showcase for preventing cracks: Don’t over mix the batter . Overmixing or whipping too much air in to the batter can cause air pockets which create cracks. This is why we say to mix very slowly and tap the pan to pop any air bubbles. You can also allow the batter to sit in the pan for 10-30 minutes to help the batter to settle.

. Overmixing or whipping too much air in to the batter can cause air pockets which create cracks. This is why we say to mix very slowly and tap the pan to pop any air bubbles. You can also allow the batter to sit in the pan for 10-30 minutes to help the batter to settle. Spray the springform pan with cooking spray or grease with butter . This can often prevent any sticking which may cause cracks. If you have a non-stick pan this may not be necessary, but we do it just to be safe.

. This can often prevent any sticking which may cause cracks. If you have a non-stick pan this may not be necessary, but we do it just to be safe. Bake in a water bath . Trust me on this! It’s the best method.

. Trust me on this! It’s the best method. Don’t open the oven door during baking or cooling. Sudden temperature changes can cause cracks.

How to Decorate a Pumpkin Cheesecake

This cheesecake is delicious enough to eat plain. It has a simple flavor very similar to pumpkin pie. If you want to decorate it, put dollops of whipped cream and sprinkles of gingersnap crumbs. You could also drizzle the top with caramel sauce.

These garnishes are what make it taste like Olive Garden, but better! So good.

Frequently Asked Questions Do you have to bake cheesecake in a springform pan? If you don’t have a springform pan, use a 9″ round cake pan with deep 3″ sides. Line the cake pan with parchment paper. That way it can come out easily! Does cheesecake have to be refrigerated overnight? Yes! In order for cheesecake to fully set and become firm, you’ll need to refrigerate it overnight. Place the cheesecake in the fridge and put a sheet of wax paper loosely over the top. The cheesecake will firm up in the fridge. Can I make cheesecake in advance? Yes! Make a cheesecake up to 4 days in advance and store in the fridge. Freeze slices of cheesecake or a whole cheesecake for up to 2 months. When you are ready to serve it, place the wrapped cheesecake in the refrigerator to defrost overnight. Don’t unwrap it until it is thawed. This will help prevent condensation from forming and making the cake “wet”.

Olive Garden Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe 4.48 from 57 votes Homemade Olive Garden Pumpkin Cheesecake, a seasonal delight with pure pumpkin puree and rich caramel sauce. A copycat recipe for a pumpkin dessert that'll make your holiday special. See Also Poha Recipe | Kanda Poha (For Breakfast) Servings 12 Prep Time 15 minutes minutes Cook Time 1 hour hour 11 minutes minutes Resting Time 5 hours hours Print RecipeSave Recipe Equipment Water Bath Mold Ingredients For the crust: 1 1/2 cups gingersnap crumbs

6 tablespoons salted butter (melted)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar For the cheesecake: 22 ounces cream cheese (2 ¾ blocks (room temperature))

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

15 ounces pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

10 ounces sour cream (room temperature) (about 1 cup + 2 tablespoons)

3 large eggs (whisked, room temperature) Instructions **Plan ahead and make sure the cream cheese, sour cream and eggs are at room temperature. This will help the ingredients cream together more smoothly.**

Spray a 9″ springform pan with cooking spray. Make the crust: Preheat the oven to 325º Fahrenheit.

In a medium bowl, mix together the gingersnap crumbs, melted butter and sugar.

Press the crumbs into the bottom of the springform pan.

Bake the crust for about 6 minutes or until golden brown. Allow the crust to cool completely.

Place the pan in the silicone water bath mold. Or you can wrap the outside of the springform pan with two layers of foil. This will help seal the bottom so that water doesn't get in. Make the cheesecake filling: Place the cream cheese in a large bowl. Use 22 ounces of cream cheese which is 2 8-ounce blocks and then an additional 6 ounces. The cream cheese should be at room temperature.

Use a hand mixer on low speed to cream the cream cheese until it is smooth. Don’t beat too much air into the cream cheese. Mix on low speed just until smooth and any lumps are out.

With the mixer on low speed, mix in the sugars, vanilla extract and pumpkin. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.

Mix in the cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Mix in the sour cream and mix on low speed just until blended.

Crack the eggs into a small bowl. Use a hand whisk to gently whisk the eggs together to break up the yolks. Don't whisk them too much. You don't want them frothy.

Add the eggs to the cream cheese mixture and blend the eggs into the cream cheese mixture. Scrape the sides of the bowl and mix just until combined.

Pour the batter into the springform pan with the pre-baked crust. Tap the pan on the counter 4-5 times. This will help bring any air bubbles to the top so that they pop. Allow the mixture to sit for about 10 minutes. Tap again if any more air bubbles surface. This will help your cheesecake have a nice thick texture.

Preheat the oven to 325º Fahrenheit.

Heat 4 quarts of water on the stove or in the microwave until steaming but not necessarily boiling.

Pour about an inch and a half of water in a 10×15" baking pan. Place the wrapped springform pan into the water bath. The water should come about halfway up the side of the pan. Pour in additional water if needed.

Place the cheesecake (in the water bath) in the preheated oven. Allow the cake to bake for 65 minutes. Do not open the oven.

After 65 minutes, turn off the oven and allow the cheesecake to sit in the oven for another 5 hours. Don't open the oven. Just allow the cheesecake to sit in the oven while the oven cools.

After 5 hours, remove the cheesecake from the oven and the pan. Remove the foil wrap.

Loosely cover the cheesecake and place it in the refrigerator to firm up overnight. Serve the next day with your favorite toppings. Notes The calories shown are based on the cheesecake being cut into 12 pieces, with 1 serving being 1 slice of cheesecake. Since different brands of ingredients have different nutritional information, the calories shown are just an estimate. **We are not dietitians and recommend you seek a nutritionist for exact nutritional information.** Nutrition Calories: 462kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 31g | Saturated Fat: 17g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 8g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 128mg | Sodium: 317mg | Potassium: 257mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 31g | Vitamin A: 6604IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 115mg | Iron: 2mg

