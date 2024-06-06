Fathead Pizza Crust (Keto Recipe) (2024)

You can still have pizza if you are eating healthy! If you are on the keto diet, this recipe for Keto pizza will satisfy your craving for pizza.

This is also a great recipe if you are eating low carb diet or just looking for the famous Fathead pizza recipe. As a bonus – it is also a gluten-free pizza recipe!

What I love about this pizza is that it only uses a few ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store. Then you can customize it to fit your favorite pizza. Make sure you use the sauce with the lowest in carb count you can find or use my sugar-free sauce recipe.

I love to double or triple this recipe and freeze it. But it’s really so simple you can throw it together and let it simmer while you are making the low carb pizza dough.

See how easy it is to make this low carb, gluten-free pizza!

I love that the crust uses almond flour and spices and it’s not cauliflower or chicken crust pizza – so it’s easier to work with. (I tired ant cauliflower pizza crust and it is too much work and not as good as this keto dough.) The first time you make this you are going to be impressed. It’s so close to a regular pizza.

Keto Pizza Recipe – Scroll to the bottom of the post for the printable recipe card

It has just a few simple ingredients including mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, an egg, almond flour, pizza sauce.

The fat head pizza crust comes together pretty easily. This will make a thin crust pizza so you can customize it with your favorite toppings. There are so many different ways to top this low carb pizza crust.

Check out the ingredients you need for pizza night!

Fathead Pizza Dough Recipe (Keto pizza crust recipe)

1 ½ cups plus ⅔cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

2 ounces cream cheese

1 slightly beaten egg

¾ cup almond flour(super fine)

¼ cup low carb pizza sauce

Toppings of choice: pepperoni, olives, green bell peppers, mushrooms, fully cooked sausage, etc.

Optional – add some Italian seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, etc to the dough if you want some extra flavors. You can also brush the crust with a little olive oil.

How to make the Keto Fathead Pizza

Preheat the oven to 400F degrees.Grab a pizza pan and cover it with a piece of parchment paper and set aside.

Pour 1 ½ cups of the shredded mozzarella cheese into a large microwave-safe bowl along with the cream cheese. Microwave on high for 30 seconds. Stir well, then continue to microwave in 15 second increments, stirring between each increment, until the cheeses are completely melted. Stir the melted cheese until smooth.

Quickly stir in the egg and almond flour. Work the ball of dough in the bowl with clean, oiled hands until all ingredients are very well incorporated and it forms a ball. The dough will be very sticky.

Grab your large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Place the dough in the center and use your hands or a rolling pin to press it into a circle, approximately 10 inches across.

Bake the pizza crust in a preheated oven at 400F for 8 minutes, or until it just begins to look golden brown slightly in spots. The crust may puff up while baking. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for 5 minutes.

Poke the pizza crust a few times with a fork to prevent it from puffing up while baking with the toppings. Spread the pizza sauce evenly over the cooked pizza crust, leaving a small border of crust around the edges without the sauce.

Sprinkle ⅓cup of the shredded mozzarella cheese over the pizza sauce. Top with the pizza toppings of your choice.

Top the pizza with the remaining ⅓ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake at 400F for 8 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Cut into 6 slices and serve hot. Total baking time is about 16-20 minutes.

Store leftovers in an airtight container and eat within 2 days.

The trick is to make this easy fathead pizza crust is to bake the crust before you add the toppings!This will help to make your fathead crust to have a crispy crust the whole family will love. This fat head dough is also great to make keto bagels.

If you have pizza cravings but need low carb recipes – this is the best keto pizza! It’s a great option when your family wants real pizza but you want a healthier version that is part of the ketogenic diet. Good luck on your keto journey!

Yield: 3 Servings Satisfy your pizza craving with this Fathead Pizza Crust (Keto Recipe) . It's also low carb and gluten free! Prep Time10 minutes Cook Time15 minutes Additional Time5 minutes Total Time30 minutes Ingredients 1 ½ cups plus ⅔ cup shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

2 ounces cream cheese

1 egg

¾ cup super fine almond flour

¼ cup pizza sauce (use the lowest in carb count you can find)

Toppings of choice: pepperoni, olives, green bell peppers, mushrooms, fully cooked sausage, etc. Instructions Preheat the oven to 400F degrees. Pour 1 ½ cups of the shredded mozzarella cheese into a large microwave safe bowl along with the cream cheese. Microwave on high for 30 seconds. Stir well, then continue to microwave in 15 second increments, stirring between each increment, until the cheeses are completely melted. Stir until smooth. Quickly stir in the egg and almond flour. Work the dough in the bowl with clean, oiled hands until all ingredients are very well incorporated and it forms a ball. The dough will be very sticky. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Place the dough in the center and use your hands to press it into a circle, approximately 10 inches across. Bake the pizza crust at 400F for 8 minutes, or until it just begins to brown slightly in spots. The crust may puff up while baking. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for 5 minutes. Poke the pizza crust a few times with a fork to prevent it from puffing up while baking with the toppings. Spread the pizza sauce evenly over the cooked pizza crust, leaving a small border of crust around the edges without the sauce. Sprinkle ⅓cup of the shredded mozzarella cheese over the pizza sauce. Top with the pizza toppings of your choice. Top the pizza with the remaining ⅓cup of shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake at 400F for 8 minutes, or until the cheese is melted. Cut into 6 slices and serve hot. Nutrition Information: Yield: 3 Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 408Total Fat: 33gSaturated Fat: 10gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 20gCholesterol: 108mgSodium: 496mgCarbohydrates: 14gFiber: 5gSugar: 5gProtein: 17g Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram

You can make this one night and enjoy it for lunch the next day! Please add this recipe to your favorite nutritional app. The nutritional infomation including your net carbs will be determined by the ingredients and toppings you use for this pizza recipe.