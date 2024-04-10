14 Best Smart Light Switch 3 Way For 2023 | Robots.net (2024)

Introducing the game-changers for home automation enthusiasts in 2023: the 14 Best Smart Light Switch 3 Way. These cutting-edge devices leverage advanced technology to revolutionize the way we control our lights, offering seamless integration, energy efficiency, and an unprecedented level of customization. With their sleek designs and user-friendly interfaces, these smart switches are poised to transform any living space into a modern, connected haven. Whether you're a tech aficionado or simply seeking convenience and innovation, the 14 Best Smart Light Switch 3 Way models are poised to revolutionize your home lighting experience in the upcoming year. Get ready to embark on a journey into the future of home automation.

Overall Score: 8/10

Upgrade your home with the Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 KIT. This switch allows you to control your lights from 1 or 2 locations, making it perfect for staircases or garage entrances. With easy guided installation through the Kasa app, you don't need to be an expert to set it up. You can control your lights from anywhere using your smartphone or even with your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Schedule your lights to turn on and off automatically, and enable the 'away mode' to deter intruders. The Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch is trusted and reliable, designed and developed in Silicon Valley. With its UL certification and stylish design, it's a smart choice for any home.

Key Features Easy guided install

3-way or single pole switch

Control from anywhere & voice control

Scheduling features

Trusted and reliable Specifications Color: Original Version

Dimension: 6.30Lx5.10Wx2.80H

Size: 2 Count (Pack of 1)

Pros Easy installation with guided app

Easy installation with guided app Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Schedule and control lights from anywhere

Schedule and control lights from anywhere Trusted brand with UL certification Cons No support for multiple users

No support for multiple users Need to check for neutral wire before ordering

The Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 KIT is a reliable and convenient solution for controlling your lights. With easy installation and compatibility with popular voice assistants, it offers a seamless smart home experience. The scheduling features and ‘away mode’ enhance security and convenience. However, the lack of support for multiple users and the requirement of a neutral wire can be drawbacks. Overall, if you’re looking to upgrade your home with a smart switch, the Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch is a solid choice.

Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210





Overall Score: 9/10

Overall Score: 9/10

The Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 is a versatile and user-friendly smart light switch that can be controlled via Wi-Fi using the Kasa app, voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and even on a predetermined schedule. It is designed to replace traditional 3-way switches, making it ideal for controlling lights from multiple locations, such as the top and bottom of a staircase or from the house to the garage. The installation process is made easy with the Kasa app providing step-by-step instructions. With features like timer and countdown schedules, as well as an 'away mode' to deter potential intruders, this smart switch offers convenience and peace of mind. It is also UL certified for safety.

Key Features Easy guided install

3-way or single pole

Control from anywhere & voice control

Scheduling

Trusted and reliable Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 4.13Lx1.71Wx1.77H

Pros Easy to install and use

Easy to install and use Reliable and quick to respond to commands

Reliable and quick to respond to commands Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Comes with timer and countdown schedules

Comes with timer and countdown schedules Trusted brand with UL certification Cons Lack of 'away mode'

Lack of 'away mode' Poor online installation video and tech support

The Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 is a highly recommended smart light switch that combines ease of use, reliability, and compatibility with leading voice assistants. Its easy guided installation process and convenient features like scheduling and remote control make it a standout choice. The switch’s ability to replace traditional 3-way switches adds versatility to its functionality, and its trusted brand and UL certification assure users of its safety and reliability. The only minor drawbacks are the lack of an ‘away mode’ and some issues with online installation resources. Overall, the Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 is a fantastic option for upgrading your home lighting system.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Kasa Smart 3 Way Dimmer Switch KIT is a smart switch that replaces traditional 3-way switches. It allows you to control your lights from anywhere using the Kasa app or voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. With 1%-100% dimming and scheduling features, you can adjust the brightness and set light schedules to suit your needs. The installation process is easy with the Kasa app guiding you through the steps. The switch requires a neutral wire and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. It is ETL certified and supports incandescent bulbs up to 300W or dimmable LED bulbs up to 150W. Overall, the Kasa Smart 3 Way Dimmer Switch KIT is a reliable and convenient addition to your smart home.

Key Features Replaces traditional 3-way switches

1%-100% dimming and scheduling

Easy installation with the Kasa app

Voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant

ETL certified and supports various bulbs Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 5.06Lx3.33Wx1.77H

Size: Kit

Pros Convenient control from anywhere

Convenient control from anywhere Scheduling for energy saving

Scheduling for energy saving Easy installation process

Easy installation process Hands-free control with voice commands

Hands-free control with voice commands Trusted and reliable brand Cons Not compatible with 4-way setups

Not compatible with 4-way setups May require assistance from an electrician

The Kasa Smart 3 Way Dimmer Switch KIT is a reliable and convenient solution for controlling your lights in a smart way. With its easy installation process guided by the Kasa app, you can quickly set up this switch and start enjoying the benefits of smart home technology. The 1%-100% dimming feature and light scheduling functionality provide flexibility and energy-saving options. The compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant allows for convenient voice control. The switch is ETL certified and supports a wide range of bulbs. Although it is not compatible with 4-way setups, the overall performance and quality make the Kasa Smart 3 Way Dimmer Switch KIT a great addition to any smart home.

MoesGo WiFi Smart Light Switch





Overall Score: 7/10

Overall Score: 7/10

The MoesGo 2nd Generation WiFi Smart Light Switch is a revolutionary device designed to enhance your home lighting experience. With its unique star ring design, this switch adds a touch of style to any room. It can easily replace your traditional 3-way switches, allowing you to control your lights from multiple places. The switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, enabling hands-free voice control. Additionally, you can remotely control your lights using the 'MOES' app, providing convenience wherever you are. Please note that a neutral wire is required for installation and the switch only supports 2.4GHz WiFi. It is not compatible with smart light bulbs and cannot be used as a dimmer switch.

Key Features Newly Launched Star Ring Theme Switch

Single Pole & 3 way Smart Switch

Hands-Free Voice Control

Remote Control Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 8.98Lx5.43Wx3.03H

Pros Unique and stylish star ring design

Unique and stylish star ring design Can control one light from multiple places

Can control one light from multiple places Allows easy voice control with Alexa and Google Home

Allows easy voice control with Alexa and Google Home Convenient remote control via 'MOES' app Cons Requires neutral wire for installation

Requires neutral wire for installation Only supports 2.4GHz Wi Fi

Only supports 2.4GHz Wi Fi Not compatible with smart light bulbs

Not compatible with smart light bulbs Doesn't work as a dimmer switch

The MoesGo 2nd Generation WiFi Smart Light Switch offers a unique and stylish solution to control your home lighting. With its star ring theme design, it adds a touch of elegance to any room. The switch functions well as a single pole switch, but there may be some limitations with the three-way functionality. The remote control feature and compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home provide convenience and ease of use. However, it is important to note that the installation requires a neutral wire and the switch only works with 2.4GHz WiFi. Overall, the MoesGo Smart Light Switch is a great choice for those looking to upgrade their home lighting system.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Smart Light Switch 3 Gang is a versatile and innovative product that allows you to control your lights with ease. With voice control functionality and remote control capabilities, this switch offers convenience and flexibility. The touch control feature enables you to turn your lights on or off with just a simple touch on the screen. The sleek and stylish design integrates seamlessly with any wall, and the upgraded metal built-in frame ensures durability. You can also customize the schedule and set timers for automatic lighting control. The switch is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTT, making it ideal for smart home integration. The group control feature allows you to control multiple lights simultaneously, and you can also share device access with your family members. Please note that this switch requires a neutral wire to work and is not compatible with 3-way or dimming switches.

Key Features Voice Control with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTT

Capacitive Touch Control

Remote Control and Time Setting

Group Control and Device Sharing Specifications Color: Switch 3 Gang

Dimension: 4.50Lx1.70Wx2.00H

Pros Convenient voice and remote control

Convenient voice and remote control Sleek and stylish design

Sleek and stylish design Customizable schedule and timers

Customizable schedule and timers Group control and device sharing Cons Requires neutral wire to work

Requires neutral wire to work Not compatible with 3-way or dimming switches

Not compatible with 3-way or dimming switches Flimsy wall plate

Flimsy wall plate Limited touch area on the switch

The Smart Light Switch 3 Gang offers a seamless and convenient lighting control solution for your home. With its voice control, touch control, and remote control capabilities, you can easily manage your lights from anywhere. The sleek design and durable construction add a modern touch to your walls. While it requires a neutral wire and may not be suitable for all switch configurations, it is a reliable and versatile option for single-pole light switches. With customizable schedules, group control, and device sharing, this switch caters to your unique needs. Overall, it is a great addition to any smart home setup.

Overall Score: 8.7/10

The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Switch is a versatile and convenient smart home lighting solution. With easy installation, hands-free voice control, and remote control via the Smart Life App, this switch offers superior lighting automation. It can be used as a 3-way or single-pole switch to control the light from 1 or 2 locations. The smart switch can be scheduled or controlled based on routines, and it provides real-time light status monitoring. Certified by FCC/ETL, it prioritizes safety with flame-retardant material and overheat protection. The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Switch is a reliable and affordable choice for upgrading your home lighting system.

Key Features Easy installation with step-by-step instructions

Works as a 3-way or single-pole switch

Hands-free voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant

Remote control through the Smart Life App

Real-time light status monitoring

Certified by FCC/ETL for safety Specifications Dimension: 3.30Lx4.84Wx1.57H

Size: 4 Pack

Pros Easy to install with clear instructions

Easy to install with clear instructions Versatile application as a 3-way or single-pole switch

Versatile application as a 3-way or single-pole switch Hands-free voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant

Hands-free voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant Convenient remote control through the Smart Life App

Convenient remote control through the Smart Life App Real-time monitoring of light status

Real-time monitoring of light status Certified for safety by FCC/ETL Cons Requires a neutral wire

Requires a neutral wire Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Only works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Does not support dimmable bulbs

Does not support dimmable bulbs Switch depth may require a larger junction box

Switch depth may require a larger junction box Limited compatibility with Apple Home Kit

The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Switch is a reliable and affordable option for upgrading your home lighting system. With easy installation and versatile application, it provides convenient control from anywhere via voice commands or the Smart Life App. The real-time monitoring feature adds an extra layer of convenience and peace of mind. While it may require a larger junction box and has limited compatibility with Apple HomeKit, its overall performance and safety certifications make it a solid choice for smart home enthusiasts.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

Upgrade your home lighting with the GHome Smart Switch. It's a 3-way Wi-Fi light switch that is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. This smart switch allows you to control your lights from anywhere using your mobile phone or voice commands. It features a time schedule function that automates your lighting based on your daily routines. Installation is easy with step-by-step instructions, and a neutral wire is required. The sleek and functional design includes a flame retardant wall plate for added safety. With the GHome Smart Switch, you can create a smart and convenient home lighting system.

Key Features 3-Way and Single-Pole Application

Remote and Voice Control

Time Schedule

Easy Install

Functional Design and Technical Support Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 4.72Lx2.75Wx1.29H

Size: 4 Pack 3 Way Smart Switch

Pros Easy installation and integration with Alexa

Easy installation and integration with Alexa Quality construction and sturdy packaging

Quality construction and sturdy packaging Great value for the price

Great value for the price Versatile usage – can control two-speed fan motor Cons Confusing wiring for 3-way installation

Confusing wiring for 3-way installation Short common and ground wires

Short common and ground wires Incompatibility with decorative metal cover plates

Incompatibility with decorative metal cover plates Occasional loss of Wi-Fi and device name settings

The GHome Smart Switch is a game-changer for tech enthusiasts looking to create a smart home lighting system. With easy installation, remote control capabilities, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, it offers great convenience and functionality. While there may be some minor issues with wiring and device settings, the overall performance and value make it a worthwhile purchase. Whether you want to jazz up your home with voice-activated lighting or enhance home security with scheduled timers, the GHome Smart Switch delivers. Upgrade your lighting experience and step into the future of smart home technology.

TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Dimmer Switch





Overall Score: 8.2/10

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Dimmer Switch is a versatile and convenient solution for controlling your lights. With quick and safe installation, flexible 3-way and single-pole switch options, 1%-100% dimming capabilities, voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as app remote control and scheduling features, this smart switch offers seamless integration into your home automation system. It requires a neutral wire and supports 2.4GHz WiFi only. The switch is FCC-certified with built-in overheat protection and flame-retardant material for added safety. While some customers have experienced issues such as flickering and loss of WiFi connection, the majority of reviews are positive, praising the easy installation, compatibility with other devices, and great customer service. Overall, the TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Dimmer Switch is a reliable and energy-saving addition to your smart home setup.

Key Features Quick and Safe Installation

Flexible 3 Way and Single-pole Switch

1%-100% Dimmer and Voice Control

APP Remote Control & Schedule

Devices Sharing and Worry-free Support Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 5.07Lx3.34Wx1.61H

Pros Easy and safe installation process

Easy and safe installation process Versatile and convenient 3-way and single-pole switch options

Versatile and convenient 3-way and single-pole switch options Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant

Voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant App remote control and scheduling features

App remote control and scheduling features Reliable customer support Cons Some reports of flickering issues

Some reports of flickering issues Occasional loss of Wi Fi connection

The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Dimmer Switch is a reliable addition to your smart home setup, offering easy installation, versatile control options, and compatibility with popular voice assistants. It provides seamless integration into your home automation system and allows you to create the perfect ambiance with its dimming capabilities. While some customers have reported issues like flickering and occasional loss of WiFi connection, the overall feedback is positive, praising the product’s performance and customer service. With its energy-saving features and convenient scheduling options, this smart switch is a great choice for those looking to enhance their lighting control.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

Upgrade your home lighting system with the Nexete 3 Way Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch. This innovative switch allows you to control your lights using your voice, making it compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. It can replace any existing 3-way wall switch, and can also function as a single-pole switch or control a 4-way circuit. The switch is easy to install and connect with the "Smart Life" or "Tuya smart" app, and does not require a hub. It features time scheduling capabilities, allowing you to turn lights on and off remotely and create custom scenes. With an ETL certification, you can trust the safety and quality of this smart switch. Upgrade your home lighting system today and experience the convenience of voice-controlled lighting.

Key Features Smart design 3-way or single pole switch

Voice control with Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT

Time scheduling function for convenience

Easy installation and setup with the "Smart Life" or "Tuya smart" app Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 4.10Lx1.80Wx1.50H See Also Smart Switch | Apps und Dienste | Samsung Deutschland

Pros Compatible with popular voice assistants

Compatible with popular voice assistants Convenient time scheduling feature

Convenient time scheduling feature Easy installation and setup Cons Requires a neutral wire

Requires a neutral wire Limited Wi-Fi reception in some cases

Limited Wi-Fi reception in some cases Switch may become unresponsive occasionally

The Nexete 3 Way Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is a reliable and convenient solution for controlling your lights. With its compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, you can easily control your lights using just your voice. The time scheduling function adds further convenience, allowing you to automate your lighting based on your preferences. Installation is a breeze, and the switch seamlessly replaces your existing 3-way wall switch. While it may require a neutral wire and Wi-Fi reception can be limited in some cases, the overall performance and functionality of this smart switch are impressive. Upgrade your home lighting system today and enjoy the convenience of voice-controlled lighting.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Upgrade your home lighting with the TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Switch 4 Pack. This smart switch set allows for hands-free voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. With easy installation and no hub required, you can easily replace traditional 3-way switches and control your lights from multiple locations. The Smart Life App allows for remote control and automation, while the FCC certification ensures safety. With friendly support available 24/7 and a 12-month satisfaction warranty, TREATLIFE provides excellent service to their customers. Add convenience and automation to your home lighting with this smart switch set.

Key Features Easy to Install with step-by-step instructions

Single-pole and 3-Way Application for versatile usage

Smart Lighting with voice control and automation

APP Remote Control for convenience

Support & Service for customer satisfaction Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 5.00Lx3.00Wx1.69H

Size: 4P

Pros Easy installation process

Easy installation process Versatile usage as a single-pole or 3-way switch

Versatile usage as a single-pole or 3-way switch Superior lighting automation with voice control

Superior lighting automation with voice control Remote control and scheduling through the app

Remote control and scheduling through the app Friendly and professional customer support Cons Some users experienced durability issues with the 3-way switch

Some users experienced durability issues with the 3-way switch Occasional glitches reported by a few customers

Occasional glitches reported by a few customers Limited compatibility with non-dimmable bulbs

The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Switch 4 Pack is a convenient and affordable solution for upgrading your home lighting system. With its easy installation process and compatibility with voice assistants, you can effortlessly control your lights from multiple locations. The app remote control and automation features add further convenience to your daily routine. While there have been some complaints about durability and occasional glitches, the majority of customers have praised the performance and reliability of these smart switches. With excellent customer support and a 12-month satisfaction warranty, TREATLIFE ensures a positive experience for its users.

MOES 3 Way Smart Light Switch





Overall Score: 9/10

Overall Score: 9/10

Upgrade your home with the MOES 3 Way Smart Light Switch. This smart switch can be used as a 3-way or single-pole switch, providing flexibility and convenience. With voice control capabilities through Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, you can easily control the lights with your voice. The MOES App allows you to remotely control the lights from anywhere using your smartphone. Set smart lighting options like the away mode to create the illusion of being at home and schedule lighting to fit your daily routine. The MOES 3 Way Smart Light Switch is easy to install and does not require a hub. Enhance your home automation with this versatile and stylish smart switch.

Key Features Star Ring Design

3 Way & Single Pole Switch

Voice Control

Remote Control

Smart Lighting Specifications Color: White 1 Pack

Dimension: 4.72Lx2.95Wx1.97H

Size: Medium

Pros Versatile 3-way and single pole switch functionality

Versatile 3-way and single pole switch functionality Voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Smart Things

Voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Smart Things Remote control through the MOES App

Remote control through the MOES App Smart lighting options for added convenience and security

Smart lighting options for added convenience and security Easy installation without the need for a hub Cons Some users experienced durability issues

Some users experienced durability issues Integration with Alexa may require additional troubleshooting

The MOES 3 Way Smart Light Switch offers a reliable and convenient solution for controlling your home lighting. With its versatile functionality as a 3-way or single-pole switch, you can easily customize your lighting setup to fit your needs. The voice control capabilities through Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings make it even more convenient to control your lights without lifting a finger. The remote control features through the MOES App allow you to manage your lights from anywhere, providing peace of mind when you’re away from home. The smart lighting options add an extra layer of convenience and security to your home. However, it’s important to note that some users have experienced durability issues, so it’s worth considering this before making a purchase. Overall, the MOES 3 Way Smart Light Switch is a reliable and versatile addition to any smart home setup.

TREATLIFE Smart Dimmer Switch 2 Pack





Overall Score: 8.2/10

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Dimmer Switch 2 Pack is a versatile and convenient smart home lighting solution. With easy installation and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home, this smart switch offers 1%-100% touch dimming and voice control. The app remote control and scheduling feature allows for added security and convenience. The switch requires a neutral wire and works with 2.4G WiFi only. With reliable technical support and a 1-year warranty, this smart dimmer switch is both safe and user-friendly.

Key Features Easy installation

2 master 3-way smart dimmer switches

1%-100% touch dimming and voice control

App remote control and scheduling

Reliable technical support Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 4.65Lx6.10Wx2.91H

Pros Easy to install with clear instructions

Easy to install with clear instructions Can be used as a 3-way or single-pole switch

Can be used as a 3-way or single-pole switch Voice control with Alexa and Google Home

Voice control with Alexa and Google Home App remote control and scheduling for convenience

App remote control and scheduling for convenience Reliable technical support and 1-year warranty Cons May require electrical box modification for installation

May require electrical box modification for installation White color may not match generic white covers

White color may not match generic white covers Stepped dimming instead of smooth dimming

The TREATLIFE 3 Way Smart Dimmer Switch 2 Pack offers a convenient and reliable smart lighting solution. With easy installation, touch dimming, voice control, and app remote control, this switch provides enhanced lighting control and convenience. While there may be some limitations and installation challenges, the overall performance and support make it a worthwhile addition to any smart home.

Smart WiFi Dimmer Light Switch





Overall Score: 7/10

Overall Score: 7/10

The 3-Way/Single Pole Smart WiFi Dimmer Light Switch is an affordable and convenient solution for controlling your lights remotely. With no special companion switch needed, this smart switch can work with a regular 3-way on/off switch for dual location control. It allows for remote operation through your smartphone when connected to a 2.4GHz wifi network. You can schedule, dim, and turn your lights on/off from anywhere. The smart switch is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling voice control. Built with a sturdy aluminum plate and fireproof plastic, it is both durable and safe. The latest upgrade reduces the switch's size, making it compatible with more switch boxes. Please note that the switch only supports single-pole and 3-way circuits and is not suitable for fans. Overall, this smart WiFi dimmer light switch provides convenience and efficiency for your home lighting needs.

Key Features Must have Neutral Wire for this to work

Affordable 3-Way Solution, no special companion switch needed

Remote operation through smartphone

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Built with sturdy aluminum plate and fireproof plastic

Reduced size to fit in more switch boxes

Only supports single-pole and 3-way circuits

Not suitable for fans

Only supports 2.4 G Wifi Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 1.79Lx1.13Wx4.10H

Pros Easy to set up

Easy to set up Smallest smart switch available

Smallest smart switch available Works with regular 3-way switches

Works with regular 3-way switches Durable and heat resistant construction Cons Not suitable for 4-way circuits

Not suitable for 4-way circuits Only supports 2.4GHz wifi

Only supports 2.4GHz wifi May have connectivity issues when disconnected from wifi

May have connectivity issues when disconnected from wifi Instructions could be clearer

The 3-Way/Single Pole Smart WiFi Dimmer Light Switch offers an affordable and convenient solution for controlling your lights remotely. With its compact size and compatibility with regular 3-way switches, it stands out among other options in the market. The switch’s sturdy construction ensures durability and safety. However, it is important to note that it only supports single-pole and 3-way circuits, so it may not be suitable for all setups. The switch’s reduced size is a significant improvement, allowing it to fit into more switch boxes. Overall, this smart switch provides a reliable and efficient way to manage your home lighting through voice control and remote operation.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The 3 Way Smart Light Switch by Meross is a cost-effective solution to upgrade your traditional 3-way switches into smart switches. With easy installation and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, this switch lets you control your lights through voice commands or the Meross app. It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and requires a neutral wire. The switch comes in a pack of two and fits standard wall plates. With features like automatic scheduling and timer settings, you can seamlessly integrate your lighting into your daily routines. The Meross 3 Way Smart Light Switch offers convenience, flexibility, and enhanced control over your lighting.

Key Features Just Replace One Traditional 3 Way Switch

Easy to Install

Single Pole or 3 Way

Voice Control and APP Remote Control

Automatic Schedule and Timer Settings Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 4.70Lx2.80Wx1.50H

Size: 2 Pack

Pros Easy installation and setup

Easy installation and setup Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Smart Things

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Smart Things Automatic scheduling and timer settings

Automatic scheduling and timer settings Saves money by replacing only one 3-way switch Cons Only compatible with non-dimmable lights

Only compatible with non-dimmable lights Limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support

The 3 Way Smart Light Switch by Meross is an excellent choice for upgrading your traditional 3-way switches to smart switches. It offers easy installation, seamless integration with voice assistants, and convenient scheduling features. While it is limited to non-dimmable lights and requires a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, the switch provides great value for money. With its reliable performance and user-friendly app, this smart light switch is a reliable addition to any smart home setup.

Buyer's Guide: Smart Light Switch 3 Way

Whether you're upgrading your home or simply looking for a way to make your lighting more convenient, a smart light switch can be a game-changer. With the ability to control your lights remotely or even set them to a schedule, these switches have transformed the way we interact with our lighting systems. If you're in the market for a smart light switch 3-way (a switch that controls a single light from two different locations), this buyer's guide will help you make an informed decision. Here are the key factors to consider:

Key Features to Look For

Compatibility: Ensure that the smart light switch is compatible with the wiring and electrical requirements of your home. It should be designed specifically for 3-way applications. Wireless Connectivity: Look for switches that connect seamlessly to your home's Wi-Fi network or a dedicated smart home hub like Zigbee or Z-Wave. Voice Control: Some switches are compatible with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to control your lights with simple voice commands. App Control: A dedicated smartphone app allows you to control your lights remotely, set schedules, and customize lighting scenes. Dimming Functionality: If you prefer adjustable lighting levels, choose a smart switch that supports dimming. Not all 3-way smart switches offer this feature. Energy Monitoring: Advanced switches come with energy monitoring capabilities, allowing you to track and optimize your energy usage.

Installation Considerations

Neutral Wire Requirement: Determine if your existing wiring has a neutral wire, as some smart switches require this for proper installation. Compatibility with Existing Bulbs: Make sure the smart switch you choose is compatible with the type of bulbs you currently have installed. Certain switches may not work with dimmable or specialized bulbs. Wiring Complexity: Consider the complexity of the wiring process. Some switches require a professional electrician, while others can be installed as a DIY project.

Factors Influencing User Experience

Ease of Use: Look for switches with intuitive interfaces and straightforward setup processes. Reliability: Check user reviews to ensure that the switch is known for being reliable and doesn't frequently disconnect from the network. Response Time: A lag between commanding the switch to change settings and its response can be frustrating. Opt for switches with a fast response time. Multi-Device Control: If you have multiple smart devices, such as bulbs or plugs, choose a switch that is compatible with your existing ecosystem for seamless integration. Design and Aesthetics: Consider the style and appearance of the switch and ensure it matches your home's decor.

Pricing and Value

Compare Prices: Shop around and compare prices from different retailers to ensure you're getting the best value for your money. Warranty and Support: Check the warranty period offered by the manufacturer and ensure that customer support is available in case you encounter any issues. Long-Term Savings: Although smart switches may have a higher upfront cost, they can save you money in the long run due to their energy monitoring capabilities and the ability to automate lighting schedules.