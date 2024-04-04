The Best Wired Earbuds for Budget-Friendly Sound (2024)

Sound Quality

This is the most important consideration when choosing wired headphones. Nobody wants a pair that doesn’t sound good. There are a handful of technical terms the industry uses to describe the intricacies of sound quality, including frequency response, driver size and type, impedance, and more. The main thing to pay attention to is whether the headphones produce clear, detailed audio. Can you distinctly hear individual instruments and vocals? In addition to sound quality, the best wired earbuds deliver immersive audio that creates a sense of space, as in it sounds like the instruments are positioned around you, with each sound coming from a distinct direction. Brands generally indicate the sound signature of their headphones, from neutral to bass-heavy.

Comfort and Fit

Next to sound quality come comfort and fit. It seems like a no-brainer, but headphones should be comfortable to wear, especially for an extended period — we’re talking five to eight hours per day. There are generally two types of wired earbud designs: in-ear and earbud-style. In-ear earbuds fit securely inside your ear canal, making them a good option for more active individuals. These generally come with multiple ear tip sizes that are made from silicone or foam. Earbud-style earbuds rest on the outer ear — think of Apple’s EarPods — without entering the ear canal.

Some wired earbuds feature an “ear hook,” where the wire runs behind and over the top of the ear for a more secure fit. Wired headphones with an ear hook design often feature pliable materials that allow the cable to conform to the shape of the ear — a design that’s ideal for workouts and other physical activity involving rapid movement. The fit can affect the sound quality, so finding earbuds that fit well is important. That said, not everyone’s ear shape is the same, so what works for one person may not work for another.

Connector Type

You’ll encounter three common connector types in the headphone market: 3.5mm, Lightning, and USB-C. Frustratingly, most mobile devices have ditched the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. For example, the iPhone 15 series switched to USB-C after rocking the Lightning port for several years (and 3.5mm before that). You can use 3.5mm headphones with a USB-C or Lightning port, but you’ll need an adapter, which can cost extra (and is an additional accessory to keep track of).

If in doubt, Vazharov, our senior technology editor, recommends getting headphones with a 3.5mm connector. Computers and gaming consoles (like the Nintendo Switch) still offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, and adapters can connect to devices with Lightning or USB-C ports. That said, more and more devices are adopting USB-C thanks to its universal compatibility, which may be something to consider.

Noise Isolation

Wired earbuds feature noise isolation, which can reduce external sound by physically blocking it, “isolating” the wearer from their surroundings. Most wired earbuds offer some form of noise isolation, but some models are better at blocking ambient sound than others. The amount of noise they block depends on how effectively the earbuds create a seal in your ear. That’s why the fit is so important, beyond making the earbuds more comfortable to wear.

Noise isolation isn’t the same as noise cancelation, which uses microphones, electronic circuitry, and software to actively “cancel” ambient noise. Noise-canceling headphones perform best when canceling the hum of an airplane engine or office air conditioner. You may still hear loud, sudden noises like a dog barking because the system is’'t always quick enough to cancel the disruption. However, it’s worth noting that noise-canceling headphones can be pricier than wired earbuds with noise isolation. We recommend some excellent noise-canceling earbuds if that’s a feature you care about.

Durability and Other Downsides

There are a lot of advantages to using wired earbuds, including reliable performance that’s virtually free from interference or latency. However, there are downsides. The most significant is the limitations imposed by a physical cable, which can restrict mobility and become tangled or snagged on objects. Catching the cable on a doorknob and having the earbuds forcefully ripped from your ears isn’t pleasant. Meanwhile, the earbuds’ cable can be a nuisance during more physically intense activities such as jogging and exercising. The standard cable length appears to be around 4 feet—a decent length that provides enough slack for everyday use with smartphones, laptops, and music players.

The cable for wired earbuds can also wear out over time and lead to playback issues. Cheaper wired earbuds are typically made of rubber or PVC. These are flexible and lightweight but can fray. Higher-end buds are made with braided fabric or reinforced with Kevlar. Kevlar-reinforced cables are among the most durable and an ideal option for active users. Braided fabric cables are also durable while featuring an appealing aesthetic, making them good for everyday use.

Additional Features

In addition to bundled accessories like extra ear tips, look for wired earbuds that offer a microphone, in-line remote, and volume controls. Most models feature a small remote on the headphone cable for adjusting the volume, pausing audio, and answering or ending phone calls. The most well-known example is Apple’s EarPods, which the brand used to include with every iPhone purchase. (Now you have to buy the wired earbuds separately.)

Do You Need a Headphone Amp/DAC?

The rise of streaming music services like Apple Music and Tidal has made lossless content more widely available. Lossless audio files maintain the original quality of the recording without any compression, allowing listeners to appreciate every detail and nuance intended by the artist. While lossless audio files offer superior quality, whether or not you need a separate Digital-to-Analog (DAC) adapter largely depends on your source device and the headphones themselves—modern smartphones like the iPhone 15 series feature a built-in DAC that adequately handles lossless audio files.

Low-impedance headphones (typically those with an impedance rating under 32 ohms) are designed so that common audio devices like smartphones, laptops, and portable media players can easily power them. These headphones demand little to deliver satisfactory sound quality, making them straightforward to use without additional equipment. In contrast, high-impedance headphones, typically those with an impedance rating above 100 ohms, require more power to produce sound at the same volume level as their low-impedance counterparts. While high-impedance headphones have increased power requirements, they can potentially offer a cleaner, more accurate sound when using an amplifier.

Most modern devices have built-in DACs that can handle low-impedance headphones well, offering users a decent listening experience. However, an external DAC, like the FiiO JadeAudio, may still be worthwhile for those who prioritize audio quality, primarily if they work with high-quality source files. DACs and headphone amplifiers make more sense for high-impedance headphones, providing the power to drive the headphones for improved sound quality and greater detail.

Many of the wired headphones on our list are low impedance, so a DAC may only be necessary for the most discerning audiophiles.