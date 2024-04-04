The Best Wired Earbuds for Budget-Friendly Sound (2024)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?
Wired headphones aren’t as flashy as their wireless counterparts. Still, what they lack in flair, they make up for in reliability. There’s no chance for signal interference, and the battery can’t run down (since they’re physically tethered to a larger device), which occasionally plague even the most sophisticated wireless headphones. They can also last longer since their internal components are less complex. Importantly, wired earbuds offer better audio quality for the money and encounter minimal latency, features that professional musicians, audio engineers, and gamers often rely on in their work and play.
Funny enough, wired headphones are growing in popularity as the “it” accessory despite the prevalence of wireless options. People are seemingly gravitating to the tried-and-true technology. In an era marked by the constant need for recharging, firmware updates, and connectivity troubleshooting, the simplicity of plugging in a pair of wired headphones is becoming an appealing alternative. If you or someone you know is looking for the enduring reliability of wired earbuds, we’ve curated the best models available.
Read on for quick info on the top wired earbuds, a peek behind the curtain at how we chose, and full reviews of these and other models. Scroll to the bottom of this article and you’ll find a primer on aspects of wired headphones to consider during your search if you want more info and context.
The Best Wired Earbuds
- Best Overall: 1More Penta Driver
- Best Budget: V-Moda Forza Metallo
- Best Value: 1More Triple Driver
- Best USB-C: MEE audio M6 Sport
- Best Balanced Sound: Sennheiser IE 200
How We Chose
When I mentioned more people are gravitating toward the practicality and convenience of wired earbuds, I’m among those people. While I enjoy the more advanced features offered by wireless headphones, they can (at times) be frustrating to use. The constant charging. The dropped connections. Sometimes, I prefer the reliability wired earbuds.
I drew on my experience writing about headphones for publications such as Best Products, Reviewed, and CNN Underscored to find the best wired earbuds. I also tapped into the expertise of Stefan Vazharov, our tech editor who has tested and reviewed dozens of headphones for Best Products. Vazharov provided insight into the individual picks and criteria for what to consider when choosing wired headphones, saying to prioritize design and build quality, a tangle-free cable, and a three-button remote, which can enhance ease of use. Sound quality, with balance and clear separation between bass, treble, and mid-range, is also crucial, and investing more often leads to better audio quality. Beyond that, I perused the impressions of reviewers at sites like Sound Guys and Wirecutter to help find the best possible picks.
Best Overall
1More Penta Driver
Pros
- Replaceable cable
- Comfortable fit
- High-quality sound
Cons
- Cable feels cheap
When asked for recommendations, Vazharov didn’t hesitate to call out the 1More Penta Driver. “These earbuds are incredible for the money in terms of design and sound quality,” Vazharov says. The wired earbuds feature a five-driver hybrid acoustic system for more immersive listening and Hi-Res support for greater detail and accuracy. “Typically, multi-driver earbuds cost several times more, so I wouldn’t hesitate to suggest them to value-seeking audiophiles,” Vazharov adds.
The Penta Driver earbuds feature a detachable micro miniature coaxial connector (MMCX), so the cable is replaceable if it gets damaged. Meanwhile, that cable is made from oxygen-free copper, which can enhance the electrical conductivity of the copper and minimize signal loss. The result is high-fidelity audio that sounds terrific for the price. The earbuds come with eight sizes of silicone/foam ear tips. They also feature a 3.5mm jack and a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter to use with a modern smartphone.
Key Specs
|Connector Type
|3.5mm, 3.5mm to Type-C connector
|Cable Length
|3.9 ft
|Extras
|Mic, volume control, extra tips, detachable cable
Best Budget
V-Moda Forza Metallo Wired Earbuds
Pros
- Affordable
- Excellent audio performance for the money
- High-end build
Cons
- None at this price
You can pick up the V-Moda Forza Metallo wired earbuds for the price of a cup of coffee. It sounds too good to be true, but there is virtually no catch. For under $10, the earbuds provide good audio, an attractive design, and plenty of extras. Vazharov says it’s the best deal he’s encountered on a pair of wired headphones, prompting him to purchase a few sets for himself and to gift to friends.
The Forza Metallo features sleek metal housings, a durable cable, and fantastic sound with Hi-Res Audio support. The three-button remote on the cable affords easy access to adjust volume and change tracks. Conveniently, the earbuds come with additional ear tips, ear fins, and cable hooks for an extra secure fit during workouts—all this for under $10, which is a steal. The only real downside is the earbuds connect with a 3.5mm jack, so they’ll require an adapter to work with most modern smartphones.
Key Specs
|Connector Type
|3.5mm
|Cable Length
|3.9 ft
|Extras
|Ear tips, ear hooks
Best Value
1More Triple Driver Wired Earbuds
Pros
- Durable
- Simple controls
- Good quality-to-price ratio
Cons
- Cable isn’t removeable
“I suggest these headphones to discerning audio aficionados who don’t want to overspend,” Vazharov says, recommending them for their balance of sound quality, features, and price. The earbuds feature, naturally, three drivers, including a dynamic driver for defined midrange and deep bass. The resulting sound is crisp and accurate, punching well above what the price would suggest. 1More says the earbuds were tuned by Luca Bignardi, a Grammy-winning sound engineer.
The earbuds feature an ergonomic design contoured to the shape of your ears, promising hours of listening without fatigue. And you get nine different sets of ear tips to find a secure fit. The Triple Driver don’t offer a detachable cable, unlike our overall pick. However, the cable is reinforced with Kevlar for durability and strength. The headphones also feature a three-button remote with a mic to control music and take calls.
Key Specs
|Connector Type
|3.5mm
|Cable Length
|3.9 ft
|Extras
|Mic, volume control, extra tips
Best USB-C
MEE Audio M6 Sport Wired Earbuds
Pros
- Memory wire design
- IPX5 rating
- Excellent audio
Cons
- Plastic materials feel cheap
The M6 Sport is another affordable pair that punches above its weight for audio performance, build quality, and features. Vazharov says MEE’s model is his favorite pair of affordable USB-C earbuds “by a mile” and works fantastically with Apple’s latest iPhone 15 series. “I've been using them on iPhone 15 Pro for a week and like their design, durability, fit, and bundled accessories,” Vazharov says.
The “memory wire” ear hooks are adjustable and easy to shape to match the contours of the wearer’s ears. The headphones are also IPX5 sweat- and water-resistant — so they’ll hold up during workouts. A three-button in-line remote has a microphone for taking calls, and there are six pairs of extra ear tips to find the perfect fit. The MEE M6 Sport is also available in a 3.5mm version.
Key Specs
|Connector Type
|USB-C
|Cable Length
|3.9 ft
|Extras
|Extra tips, in-line controls, IPX5 rating
Best Balanced Sound
Sennheiser IE 200 Wired Earbuds
Pros
- Terrific sound
- Replaceable cable
- Comfortable fit
Cons
- No integrated mic
For a balanced sound for all genres, check out the IE 200. Vazharov was impressed by them and says the earbuds are another solid option for budget-conscious audiophiles. They feature 7mm dynamic drivers that deliver a frequency range of 6 hertz (Hz) to 20,000 Hz, with an impedance of 18 ohms. While the frequency range is pretty standard, the small drivers help reproduce a broad spectrum of sound, from deep bass to high treble, resulting in a listening experience that’s crisp and clear. Meanwhile, the lower impedance means the earbuds are easier to drive and will work well with modern devices like iPhones.
The earbuds are excellent for casual listening, and they’re a good option for an in-ear monitor (IEM) for those interested in mixing or monitoring audio. The earbuds feature a detachable cable and come with six sets of tips in silicone and foam. Unfortunately, the IE 200s don’t offer inline controls or a mic, so you won’t be able to use them to take a phone call. Still, if all you care about is a balanced listening experience, Sennheiser’s earbuds are a fantastic value. For a more advanced option from Sennheiser, check out the IE 600s. Those have a single dynamic driver per earbud, providing accurate and unaltered audio reproduction across the entire range of frequencies. The earbuds also feature a zirconium alloy, for greater durability than the IE 200s.
Key Specs
|Connector Type
|3.5mm
|Cable Length
|3.9 ft
|Extras
|Detachable cable, extra tips
Most Premium
Sony IER-M7 Wired Earbuds
Pros
- Detachable cable
- Amazing comfort
- Luxurious sound
Cons
- Cheap-feeling build quality
Sony gets a lot of attention for its wireless headphones, but the brand also offers excellent wired earbuds. Vazharov says he tested the M7 and deemed them a great option if money is no object. The earbuds feature four armature driver units held in a magnesium alloy inner housing. That’s to say the design helps cut down on vibration while promising balanced and accurate audio—something Vazharov says made a difference during his testing.
Sony markets the earbuds as a stage or studio IEM, offering a neutral tuning that sounds great, according to this review from Audio Discourse, no matter the genre of music. The cable is detachable, and the earbuds come with 13 ear tips, so finding a snug fit shouldn’t be an issue. While the earbuds aren’t cheap, the M7 is an excellent option for the most discerning of audiophiles and musicians.
Key Specs
|Connector Type
|3.5mm
|Cable Length
|3.9 ft
|Extras
|Extra tips
Best for Apple Devices
Apple EarPods Wired Earbuds
Pros
- Simple design
- In-line controls
Cons
- Poor sound isolation
Apple’s EarPods — not to be confused with the brand’s wireless AirPods — are as straightforward as they come. Their design is basic and they don’t come with extra ear tips. The plastic design can also feel cheap. But they sound great for the price and are more comfortable than they look, thanks to an ergonomic design that settles into the ear. They really feel like they’re hanging, not so much wedged into your ears like other buds do.
The right earbud wire features in-line controls and microphone that work with all iPhones, from changing the volume to taking calls. Although I own the AirPods 3, I use the EarPods as a backup just in case my AirPods die, and I have few complaints. The biggest thing is the shape of each earbud doesn’t fit everyone, and they can become uncomfortable during long sessions. Still, the EarPods offer decent sound and a simple experience that anyone with an iPhone can understand.
The EarPods come in three versions: 3.5mm, Lightning, and USB-C.
Key Specs
|Connector Type
|USB-C
|Cable Length
|3.9 ft
|Extras
|In-line controls
What to Consider
Sound Quality
This is the most important consideration when choosing wired headphones. Nobody wants a pair that doesn’t sound good. There are a handful of technical terms the industry uses to describe the intricacies of sound quality, including frequency response, driver size and type, impedance, and more. The main thing to pay attention to is whether the headphones produce clear, detailed audio. Can you distinctly hear individual instruments and vocals? In addition to sound quality, the best wired earbuds deliver immersive audio that creates a sense of space, as in it sounds like the instruments are positioned around you, with each sound coming from a distinct direction. Brands generally indicate the sound signature of their headphones, from neutral to bass-heavy.
Comfort and Fit
Next to sound quality come comfort and fit. It seems like a no-brainer, but headphones should be comfortable to wear, especially for an extended period — we’re talking five to eight hours per day. There are generally two types of wired earbud designs: in-ear and earbud-style. In-ear earbuds fit securely inside your ear canal, making them a good option for more active individuals. These generally come with multiple ear tip sizes that are made from silicone or foam. Earbud-style earbuds rest on the outer ear — think of Apple’s EarPods — without entering the ear canal.
Some wired earbuds feature an “ear hook,” where the wire runs behind and over the top of the ear for a more secure fit. Wired headphones with an ear hook design often feature pliable materials that allow the cable to conform to the shape of the ear — a design that’s ideal for workouts and other physical activity involving rapid movement. The fit can affect the sound quality, so finding earbuds that fit well is important. That said, not everyone’s ear shape is the same, so what works for one person may not work for another.
Connector Type
You’ll encounter three common connector types in the headphone market: 3.5mm, Lightning, and USB-C. Frustratingly, most mobile devices have ditched the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. For example, the iPhone 15 series switched to USB-C after rocking the Lightning port for several years (and 3.5mm before that). You can use 3.5mm headphones with a USB-C or Lightning port, but you’ll need an adapter, which can cost extra (and is an additional accessory to keep track of).
If in doubt, Vazharov, our senior technology editor, recommends getting headphones with a 3.5mm connector. Computers and gaming consoles (like the Nintendo Switch) still offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, and adapters can connect to devices with Lightning or USB-C ports. That said, more and more devices are adopting USB-C thanks to its universal compatibility, which may be something to consider.
Noise Isolation
Wired earbuds feature noise isolation, which can reduce external sound by physically blocking it, “isolating” the wearer from their surroundings. Most wired earbuds offer some form of noise isolation, but some models are better at blocking ambient sound than others. The amount of noise they block depends on how effectively the earbuds create a seal in your ear. That’s why the fit is so important, beyond making the earbuds more comfortable to wear.
Noise isolation isn’t the same as noise cancelation, which uses microphones, electronic circuitry, and software to actively “cancel” ambient noise. Noise-canceling headphones perform best when canceling the hum of an airplane engine or office air conditioner. You may still hear loud, sudden noises like a dog barking because the system is’'t always quick enough to cancel the disruption. However, it’s worth noting that noise-canceling headphones can be pricier than wired earbuds with noise isolation. We recommend some excellent noise-canceling earbuds if that’s a feature you care about.
Durability and Other Downsides
There are a lot of advantages to using wired earbuds, including reliable performance that’s virtually free from interference or latency. However, there are downsides. The most significant is the limitations imposed by a physical cable, which can restrict mobility and become tangled or snagged on objects. Catching the cable on a doorknob and having the earbuds forcefully ripped from your ears isn’t pleasant. Meanwhile, the earbuds’ cable can be a nuisance during more physically intense activities such as jogging and exercising. The standard cable length appears to be around 4 feet—a decent length that provides enough slack for everyday use with smartphones, laptops, and music players.
The cable for wired earbuds can also wear out over time and lead to playback issues. Cheaper wired earbuds are typically made of rubber or PVC. These are flexible and lightweight but can fray. Higher-end buds are made with braided fabric or reinforced with Kevlar. Kevlar-reinforced cables are among the most durable and an ideal option for active users. Braided fabric cables are also durable while featuring an appealing aesthetic, making them good for everyday use.
Additional Features
In addition to bundled accessories like extra ear tips, look for wired earbuds that offer a microphone, in-line remote, and volume controls. Most models feature a small remote on the headphone cable for adjusting the volume, pausing audio, and answering or ending phone calls. The most well-known example is Apple’s EarPods, which the brand used to include with every iPhone purchase. (Now you have to buy the wired earbuds separately.)
Do You Need a Headphone Amp/DAC?
The rise of streaming music services like Apple Music and Tidal has made lossless content more widely available. Lossless audio files maintain the original quality of the recording without any compression, allowing listeners to appreciate every detail and nuance intended by the artist. While lossless audio files offer superior quality, whether or not you need a separate Digital-to-Analog (DAC) adapter largely depends on your source device and the headphones themselves—modern smartphones like the iPhone 15 series feature a built-in DAC that adequately handles lossless audio files.
Low-impedance headphones (typically those with an impedance rating under 32 ohms) are designed so that common audio devices like smartphones, laptops, and portable media players can easily power them. These headphones demand little to deliver satisfactory sound quality, making them straightforward to use without additional equipment. In contrast, high-impedance headphones, typically those with an impedance rating above 100 ohms, require more power to produce sound at the same volume level as their low-impedance counterparts. While high-impedance headphones have increased power requirements, they can potentially offer a cleaner, more accurate sound when using an amplifier.
Most modern devices have built-in DACs that can handle low-impedance headphones well, offering users a decent listening experience. However, an external DAC, like the FiiO JadeAudio, may still be worthwhile for those who prioritize audio quality, primarily if they work with high-quality source files. DACs and headphone amplifiers make more sense for high-impedance headphones, providing the power to drive the headphones for improved sound quality and greater detail.
Many of the wired headphones on our list are low impedance, so a DAC may only be necessary for the most discerning audiophiles.
