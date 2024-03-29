Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Delicious miso roast parsnips on a bed of mustard butterbean mash – roasted parsnips in a sweet miso dressing, amazing with the caramelised parsnips.

Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (2)

These months seasonal veg is parsnips, and I realised I didn’t have as many on my site as I thought–so this seems like an opportunity to address that.

So here we have delicious miso roast parsnips on a bed of mustard butter mash–You can probably see that I’ve combined roast veg and a creamy dip/mash again. I just love the contrasting textures this creates.

I roasted the parsnips in a sweet miso dressing–which is really lovely with the caramelised parsnips. And the mash–a creamy mix of butter beans and wholegrain mustard. Delicious!

I really hope you enjoy, this is perfect with fresh bread or as a side to serve with a festive spread.

I love it with my Ultimate Winter Lentil Bake, and my Squash & Mushroom Risotto. Give them a try too.

Much love, Niki xxx

Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (3)

Delicious miso roast parsnips on a bed of mustard butter bean mash - roasted parsnips in a sweet miso dressing, amazing with the caramelised parsnips.

Prep time: 20 minutes mins

Cook time: 45 minutes mins

4 servings

4.50 from 2 votes

Ingredients

For the parsnips

  • 500 g parsnips trimmed and sliced in half lengthways if large
  • 3 bulbs garlic–top cut off

For the miso dressing

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp brown rice miso
  • 1 tbsp tamari
  • Pinch sea salt
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup

For the butter bean mash

  • 2 onions chopped roughly
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic sliced
  • 2 cans butter beans drained
  • Juice 1/2 lemon
  • Big pinch sea salt
  • 2 tbsp coconut yogurt
  • 1 tsp wholegrain mustard

Instructions

To cook the parsnips

  • Pre heat your oven to 180c

  • First, mix the dressing in a jar, then toss the parsnips in the dressing.

  • Transfer to a baking tray along with the garlic and bake for approx 45 minutes or until caramelised on the outside and soft inside–turn once.

To make the mash

  • Fry the onions in the oil for 8 -10 minutes until soft and browning. Now add the garlic and fry for a further minute.

  • Transfer to a food processor and all the remaining ingredients. Blitz to a creamy mash.

To serve

  • Serve the parsnips on the creamy mash with the roast garlic.

Discuss this Recipe with Niki

Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (10)

5 Responses

  1. Love the parsnips and beans. And the roasted garlic makes a beautiful photo, however no mention of it in the serving.

    Reply

  2. Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (11)
    I made this as well as a few of your other recipes. They are all so amazing. Veg without just being vegetarian chili over and over. Always a bit different and very tasty.

    Reply

    1. Brilliant, thanks so much Beth!
      Love, Niki xxxx

      Reply

  3. Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (12)
    Just made it today. It was rather tasty.

    Reply

    1. Great to hear Hedda!
      Love
      Niki xxx

      Reply

