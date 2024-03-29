Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (2024)

Delicious miso roast parsnips on a bed of mustard butterbean mash – roasted parsnips in a sweet miso dressing, amazing with the caramelised parsnips.
These months seasonal veg is parsnips, and I realised I didn’t have as many on my site as I thought–so this seems like an opportunity to address that.
So here we have delicious miso roast parsnips on a bed of mustard butter mash–You can probably see that I’ve combined roast veg and a creamy dip/mash again. I just love the contrasting textures this creates.
I roasted the parsnips in a sweet miso dressing–which is really lovely with the caramelised parsnips. And the mash–a creamy mix of butter beans and wholegrain mustard. Delicious!
I really hope you enjoy, this is perfect with fresh bread or as a side to serve with a festive spread.
I love it with my Ultimate Winter Lentil Bake, and my Squash & Mushroom Risotto. Give them a try too.
Much love, Niki xxx
Delicious miso roast parsnips on a bed of mustard butter bean mash - roasted parsnips in a sweet miso dressing, amazing with the caramelised parsnips.
Prep time: 20 minutes mins
Cook time: 45 minutes mins
4 servings
4.50 from 2 votes
Ingredients
For the parsnips
- 500 g parsnips trimmed and sliced in half lengthways if large
- 3 bulbs garlic–top cut off
For the miso dressing
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp brown rice miso
- 1 tbsp tamari
- Pinch sea salt
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
For the butter bean mash
- 2 onions chopped roughly
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic sliced
- 2 cans butter beans drained
- Juice 1/2 lemon
- Big pinch sea salt
- 2 tbsp coconut yogurt
- 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
Instructions
To cook the parsnips
Pre heat your oven to 180c
First, mix the dressing in a jar, then toss the parsnips in the dressing.
Transfer to a baking tray along with the garlic and bake for approx 45 minutes or until caramelised on the outside and soft inside–turn once.
To make the mash
Fry the onions in the oil for 8 -10 minutes until soft and browning. Now add the garlic and fry for a further minute.
Transfer to a food processor and all the remaining ingredients. Blitz to a creamy mash.
To serve
Serve the parsnips on the creamy mash with the roast garlic.
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
If you recreate this recipe, tag me on Instagram:@rebelrecipes or #rebelrecipes for a chance to be featured.
More Recipes with Miso, Parsnips or Butterbeans
Puy Lentil Stew with Winter Veg Mash
Chai Spiced Parsnip Cake
Almond, Tahini, Raspberry Heart Biscuits (Gluten Free)
Cauliflower, Parsnip and Roast Garlic Puree with Crispy Roast Potatoes and Fennel Slaw
Creamy Parsnip and Rosemary Soup
Hoisin Mushroom Steam Buns
Discuss this Recipe with Niki
5 Responses
Love the parsnips and beans. And the roasted garlic makes a beautiful photo, however no mention of it in the serving.
Reply
I made this as well as a few of your other recipes. They are all so amazing. Veg without just being vegetarian chili over and over. Always a bit different and very tasty.
Reply
Brilliant, thanks so much Beth!
Love, Niki xxxx
Reply
Just made it today. It was rather tasty.
Reply
Great to hear Hedda!
Love
Niki xxx
Reply
Buy Me a Coffee
If you’ve enjoyed using my recipes, I’d love you to support my blog.
I’ll be cooking up a plateful of super-delicious vegan recipes here over the coming months.
To support my work, promote the vegan message far and wide, and of course help keep Dill in kittie food, you can buy me a coffee here.
Thank you, and much love, Niki xxx
(Payments via Ko-Fi are processed by Stripe, a global payments platform certified to the the most stringent level of certification available in the payments industry.)
Cookie Consent
Our website uses cookies to provide the necessary website functionality, improve your experience and analyse our traffic. By Clicking "Accept", you agree to our Privacy Policy and cookies usage. Not consenting or withdrawing consent may adversely affect certain features and functions.
FunctionalAlways active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Manage optionsManage servicesManage vendorsRead more about these purposes
View preferences
{title}{title}{title}
Get my Free Top 5 Recipes using Herbs eBook...
Privacy Policy