Miso Roast Parsnips on Mustard Butter Bean Mash & Roast Garlic | Rebel Recipes (2024)

These months seasonal veg is parsnips, and I realised I didn’t have as many on my site as I thought–so this seems like an opportunity to address that.

So here we have delicious miso roast parsnips on a bed of mustard butter mash–You can probably see that I’ve combined roast veg and a creamy dip/mash again. I just love the contrasting textures this creates.

I roasted the parsnips in a sweet miso dressing–which is really lovely with the caramelised parsnips. And the mash–a creamy mix of butter beans and wholegrain mustard. Delicious!

I really hope you enjoy, this is perfect with fresh bread or as a side to serve with a festive spread.

I love it with my Ultimate Winter Lentil Bake, and my Squash & Mushroom Risotto. Give them a try too.

Much love, Niki xxx