The Best Wired Earbuds of 2024 (2024)

The Best Wired Earbuds of 2024

Stay plugged in with the best buds you can buy

Jason Schneider

Jason Schneider

Jason has been writing for tech and media companies for nearly ten years. He reviews audio products, including speakers and headphones for Lifewire.

Updated on December 6, 2023

Fact checked byStephen Slaybaugh

Stephen Slaybaugh is a fact checker and music writer with with more than 20 years experience writing about internet retail and consumer tech. He has been featured in Digital Trends, DealNews, and TechRadar. He is a content designer at Bose Corporation and is completing his Master of Arts in Digital Media.

    If you want high-end sound and portability, turn to wired earbuds. This category is often called "In-Ear Monitors," or IEMs for short because many first-rate earbuds emulate the sound found in musician-grade monitors for stage performance. You see your favorite artists wearing these fancy headsetsso they can hear themselves.

    Whether you want high-end sound for your earbuds or a backup pair to toss into your bag for flights, here are the best-wired earbuds, including budget-friendly to high-end options.

    Best Overall

    Etymotic Research ER2XR In-Ear Earphones

    The Best Wired Earbuds of 2024 (3)

    Pros

    • Solid bass response

    • Excellent fit

    • Detachable cable

    Cons

    • No extra bells and whistles

    • Not the lowest profile in your ears

    Etymotic Research is a brand that makes solid IEMs and highly effective earplugs. These strengths make the 2XR a solid choice for most people for a few reasons. First, the three-layer, traffic-cone-style ear tip fits comfortably in most ears while providing the level of isolationyou’d expect from a brand with an earplug pedigree. Etymotic claims they reduce external sound by up to 35dB.

    The 2XR is the extended model, which means there’s added support for sound deep in the bass part of the spectrum. Each earbud's ultra-thin, metallic blue enclosuredetaches from the included 4-foot cable, making the headphones repairable. If a cable frays, buy a new one rather than replace the whole set of earbuds. Overall, the 2XR provides a reasonable price for stellar sound quality, comfort, and durability.

    Detachable cable: Yes | Cable length: 4 feet | Frequency response: 20Hz to 16kHz | Accessories: Extra ear tips and filters, zippered storage pouch, detachable cable, shirt clip

    Runner-Up

    See Also
    Best gaming earbuds in 2024

    Sennheiser CX 300S

    The Best Wired Earbuds of 2024 (4)

    Pros

    • Simple, classic design

    • Balanced sound with a bit of extra bass

    • Affordable price point

    Cons

    • Nothing flashy in the sound department

    • No detachable cable

    • The design could be boring to some

    Sennheiser is a top brand in this space. The CX 300S wired earbuds are a top pick because they provide a ton of value for the average listener without emptying your bank account. The headphones look and feel familiar, with a traditional "bullet-style" design and a low profile fit in your ears. This design is excellent for a subtle look but might be a problem for people who need a little more snugness in the fit.

    The sound tuning is balanced and musical, with a little extra oomph in the bass. These earbuds don't deliver nuanced high-end frequency ranges but will sound great for most styles of music. You can pick up the CX 300S in a few different colors, and because it's Sennheiser, it'll last you a while if you take care of it.

    Detachable cable: No | Cable length: 4 feet | Frequency response: 100Hz to 10kHz | Accessories: Extra ear tips, carrying pouch

    Budget Buy

    Linsoul Tin HiFi T2

    The Best Wired Earbuds of 2024 (5)

    Pros

    • Rich, dual-driver sound

    • Excellent metal build

    • Detachable cables

    Cons

    • Design can be odd for some

    • Sound is somewhat bass-heavy

    Tin HiFi is a bit of a cult classic in the wired earbud space, and the T2 is an excellent example of the value the brand's headphones can provide. Designed in the classic red/blue color scheme with shiny, reflective metal shells, these earbuds look and feel tremendous. The dual-driver design means that the 10-millimeter woofer allows plenty of bass support, while the 6-millimeter tweeter picks up in the higher end of the spectrum—delivering well-balanced sound.

    Tin HiFi provides a high-end, silver-plated, braided cable in the box that transmits sound beautifully and detaches from the earbuds so you can replace it if it fails over time. The design may only be for some, and the sound can be a tad bass-heavy for earbuds, but the price is budget-friendly and suitable for what you get. These headphones earn a solid place on our list for value alone.

    Detachable cable: Yes | Cable length: 4 feet | Frequency response: 12Hz to 40kHz | Accessories: Extra ear tips, detachable braided cable

    Or Maybe These?

    • I'm willing to pay for an excellent design. With a rigid, futuristic, polygonal design, Final Audio's A4000 earbuds look slick. Its matte blue finish gives the headphones enough personality without pushing too far out of the professional sphere.
    • I'm a musician. The Shure SE425 is a leading example of wired earbuds meant for music monitoring in a segment of the audio space geared toward stage musicians and professional producers.
    • Just show me the cheapest. The 1More Piston Fit In-Ear earphones are dirt cheap and deliver solid sound.

    What to Look for in Wired Earbuds

    Audio Quality and Response

    You want your earbuds to sound good, which can mean many different things. Look for earbuds advertising "bass boost" if you want powerful, pop-friendly audio. Look for earbuds that characterize themselves as "natural" or "balanced" if you want an even sound across your music.

    Design and Comfort

    While some lower-profile earbuds work fine for those who want subtle, everyday headphones, a bigger, bolder design might fit your bill better. Similarly, the size of an earbud’s enclosure significantly affects how it will feel in your ear. While most earbuds offer multiple sizes of ear tips, consider the shape of the enclosure itself and how that might work in your ear.

    Accessories Package

    Most wired earbuds provide a small selection of ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit for your ears. Premium offerings include ear tips (silicone, memory foam, etc.). The extra-premium packages provide detachable cables so you can upgrade and replace your cable when/if it fails.

    FAQ

    • Can you still use wired headphones on smartphones?

      One of the most important considerations when shopping for wired headphones is whether or not the device you want to use them with has a headphone jack. Most modern iPhones have done away with this wired port, forcing you to use an adapter dongle. However, even many larger devices like tablets and some laptops have stripped away the 3.5mm input. It’s best to check your specific device before investing.

    • What is an in-ear monitor?

      You may see the terms “wired earbud” and “in-ear monitor” used interchangeably. These devices can be the same thing in many ways, but it’s important to remember that most headphones that bill themselves as “in-ear monitors” tend to deliver a balanced, natural sound—not a bass-forward sound. However, this isn’t always the case, so be sure to read the spec sheet.

    • Do wired earbuds have better sound quality?

      The consumer audio industry has gone heavily in favor of Bluetooth earbuds. The convenience of wireless headphones is hard to deny, but Bluetooth technology creates some unwanted artifacts in your sound, ultimately resulting in lower-resolution, less natural sound. On the other hand, wired headphones simply transmit the audio file from your source device without altering it in any meaningful way. You can also use wired headphones with traditional headphone amps for even more sound-quality benefits.

