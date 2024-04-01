The Best Wireless Earbuds for Everyone (2024)

Parker Hall

Gear

Ready to cut the cord? These are our favorite buds that will never, ever get tangled.

If you buy something using links in our stories, we may earn a commission. This helps support our journalism.

Featured in this article

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Everyone (3)

Best Overall

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Read more

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Everyone (4)

Best Noise-Canceling Buds

Sony WF-1000XM5

Read more

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Everyone (5)

Pro Earbuds for Less

Anker Soundcore Space A40

Read more

The Best Wireless Earbuds for Everyone (6)

Best for iPhones

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C

Read more

Show more

4

/

20

Wireless earbuds are one of those ideas that sounded like a dream at first: Pop a little headphone into each ear and listen to music or take calls untethered from everything. The first wireless buds were gigantic, died after a few hours, and had a bunch of other problems. Times have changed. There are now tons of new models that sound fabulous and work perfectly. After testing hundreds over the past four years, these are our favorite wireless earbuds, in a wide range of styles and prices.

For more top picks, check out our other audio guides, like the Best Wireless Headphones, Best Noise-Canceling Headphones, Best Cheap Headphones, Best Workout Earbuds, and Best Wired Headphones.

Updated October 2023: We've added the latest AirPods Pro, Jabra Elite 8 Active, Sony WF-1000XM5, Beats Studio Buds +, Jlab JBuds Mini, Technics EAH-AZ80, Oneplus Buds Pro 2, and JBL Tour Pro.

Special offer for Gear readers: Get WIRED for just $5 ($25 off). This includes unlimited access to WIRED.com, full Gear coverage, and subscriber-only newsletters.

Most Popular

Zone Wired Earbuds met ruisonderdrukkende microfoon

Parker Hall is a senior editor of product reviews at WIRED. He focuses on audiovisual and entertainment products. Hall is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, where he studied jazz percussion. After hours, he remains a professional musician in his hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Writer and Reviewer

TopicsShoppingbuying guideswireless earbudsearbudsHeadphonesaudio

More from WIRED

Bose's Unique Ultra Open Earbuds Deliver Impressive Sound for a Mighty High Price

These pricey and somewhat glitchy Bose wireless earbuds let in all the sound to keep you safe in any situation.

Ryan Waniata

Which Samsung Galaxy S24 Model Should You Buy?

Preorders are live for Samsung’s newest Android phones. We break down the key specs to help you choose the right one.

Julian Chokkattu

Apple’s Vision Pro Headset Shows the Future of Computing Is Bulky and Weird

This is the first new product category in years for the company. While the experience is polished, the design doesn’t feel very Apple.

Julian Chokkattu

How to Organize Your Tech and Purge That Random Box of Cables

You will never need that weird charger from 2012. These tips to tidy up your tech will help you sort out your cable collection, organize your gadgets, and get rid of aging ones.

Simon Hill

The Best Laptop Stands to Save Your Achin’ Neck

Raising your computer screen is a simple fix for healthier posture. These stands, lap desks, mats, and risers may help.

Medea Giordano

This Game Console Gets the Whole Family Off the Couch

The Nex Playground uses motion tracking to put you in the game for family fun with a side of fitness.

Simon Hill

The Best Valentine’s Day Sex Toy Deals

Ditch the cards and flowers. Gift yourself or your partner(s) something more buzz-worthy.

Jaina Grey

8 Great Deals on Wi-Fi Routers and Mesh Systems

Want speedy, reliable Wi-Fi throughout your home? Snag one of these router deals ahead of President’s Day.

Simon Hill

