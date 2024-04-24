The Complete Guide to Using Gravity Forms With Zapier (2024)

Writer Ellipsis /Updated February 17, 2022 /2 Comments

Online businesses set up all sorts of forms on their websites to capture information from visitors, leads, customers, and clients. These same businesses need an easy way to get that information into third-party tools that will help them glean insights and make informed decisions. If you’re using the Gravity Forms plugin on your WordPress website, you can set up a Gravity Forms Zapier integration to connect WordPress to your favorite apps with ‘zaps’. This way, you can automate your workflows.

In this tutorial, we’ll explain how you can integrate Gravity Forms with Zapier by highlighting some popular use cases. Let’s put everything into context before we begin.

What Can You Do With Gravity Forms and Zapier?

Gravity Forms is an immensely powerful tool, and comes with a range of add-ons for loads of third-party services. However, it’s clearly not practicable for add-ons to be developed to connect Gravity Forms to every app out there you might want to!

That’s where Zapier comes in.

Zapier is a kind of catch-all connectivity app, with the functionality to use webhooks in other apps’ API to trigger actions and notifications. So a Gravity Forms Zapier integration is the perfect solution for connecting WordPress to third-party apps in order to transfer data. Depending on the different apps you use for your business, there are so many things that you can do with Gravity Forms and Zapier.

You can create automations that trigger the instant new form entries are submitted to add a new calendar event in Google Calendar, add a new lead to the Salesforce CRM, create contacts in Hubspot, or add new Gravity Forms file uploads to Google Drive or Dropbox. You can also add data into a Google Sheet, and even create zaps to send emails from Gmail or Mailchimp for new Gravity Forms submissions.

Zapier integrates with over 3000 apps across the web – so with a Gravity Forms Zapier integration, your options are as endless as your imagination!

How to Integrate Gravity Forms With Zapier

The first thing you need to know is that integrating Gravity Forms with Zapier is actually pretty easy. All you need is a Gravity Forms Pro or Elite license and a Zapier account.

Here’s how it works:

The major part of the Gravity Forms Zapier integration and setting up actions (i.e., zaps) happens in the Zapier dashboard rather than in Gravity Forms. Generally speaking, you start by creating a zap in Zapier and then connecting Gravity Forms to your Zapier account and creating a workflow in Zapier to move that data to a third-party app.

Here’s what you need to do to set up a basic Gravity Forms Zapier integration:

Set up the Gravity Forms Zapier Add-On on your WordPress website. Create a form using Gravity Forms that you’d like to use to integrate with Zapier. Set up Gravity Forms as the trigger for your zap in Zapier. Copy-paste the Zapier URL into your Gravity Forms form. Choose an action app based on the use case you’re setting up the Gravity Forms Zapier integration for.

Enhancing Gravity Forms Zapier Integration

The great thing about using Gravity Forms and Zapier to automate workflows is that both are endlessly customizable. Here are some ideas for enhancing Gravity Forms Zapier integration:

#1: Create a Customer Registration Form

You can create a customer registration form before collecting the main body of data you want the user to provide. This is possible with GF Easy Passthrough and Zapier.

You can use this to populate a form with a customer’s existing data – to save them time – and update your database with their newly submitted information. For example, you can store all of this information in a Google spreadsheet.

If the second form is particularly complex, then you can pair it up with GF Multi-page Navigation to split up the form into more manageable chunks. This way, you don’t have to send the entire dataset via a zap to the third-party app.

#2: Import Child Entries as Independent Leads

A Gravity Forms Zapier integration paired with GF Nested Forms lets you send a Zapier feed from child forms. This way, each child entry can be imported as an independent lead.

So, for example, if you want to manage each member of a team individually on the Salesforce CRM, GF Nested Forms would be the way to do it.

#3: Let Users Pick Appointment Dates

If you run workshops or classes, then, chances are, there are certain days and times users can book a slot. For this, you can use GF Limit Dates to let users pick an appointment date from the times when you’re open.

When a user picks an available slot and submits the form, a zap is sent to your Google Calendar, and an appointment is automatically created.

#4: Store Media Assets

You can use GF Media Library with your Gravity Forms Zapier integration to automatically import uploaded files to the WordPress Media Library and to your chosen file backup such as Google Drive or Dropbox. These could be images, audio recordings, videos, or documents.

#5: Facilitate Front-End Client Communication

Let’s say you’re a service provider or freelance agency doing client work and using Trello to manage it. You want to let clients be able to communicate through the front-end of your WordPress website or submit new projects.

For this, you can use a zap to automatically create Trello (or Basecamp) cards from new Gravity Forms submissions. Along with this setup, you can use the GF Preview Submissions perk to allow users to confirm if their submission is valid before submitting the form.

Set Up Your Gravity Forms Zapier Integration Today

A Gravity Forms Zapier integration is incredibly useful for WordPress site owners that want to collect data from users and move it to a third-party app for storing or further processing. It’s an easy way to automate your routine workflows so you can focus on growing your business.

The best part is that there are endless ways to customize the Gravity Forms Zapier integration. You can use a variety of Gravity Perks to enhance your automated workflows and even get more value out of your Gravity Forms forms.

Ready to enhance your Gravity Forms integration with Zapier? Get Gravity Perks today!

