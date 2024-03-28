Gravity Forms: App spotlight | Zapier (2024)

Fun fact: 35% of the web—essentially one-third—uses WordPress.

If you're among those many millions of users who've created business websites to sell your products (or services), you've probably given at least some thought to capturing business data. The best way to do that is, of course, through forms.

But even the most advanced contact forms don't cut it anymore.

You should also be creating surveys (to collect data on your customers) and subscription forms (to build mailing lists). Then there are polls and quizzes to think about. (They help you engage your users and promote your brand.) In short, it's hard not to get overwhelmed.

That's where WordPress plugin Gravity Forms comes in handy.

The tool lets you create advanced forms on your WordPress site, so you can build custom solutions for collecting, managing, and sharing data that can help improve your business.

Related reading: Popular ways to automate Gravity Forms

Gravity Forms origins: Finding a niche in forms

Back in the early aughts, Carl Hancock, Alex Cancado, and Kevin Flahaut met one another while working at the same company across web development and design.

Fast forward a few years, and the trio was restless. They wanted to build a product themselves, something they'd have complete control over. They set their sights on WordPress, which had just started to fill the need for business websites.

It was there they found their niche. At the time, most WordPress sites could only host a simple contact form—enough for a name, email address, and space for a message.

This, they decided, would be their domain: they would create a powerful forms plugin that would come with drag-and-drop functionality and conditional logic. A form builder for businesses to capture valuable data.

So Gravity Forms was born in 2008.

Did you know? Gravity Forms is a RocketGenius invention, the software company that to date, has built an expansive library of add-ons for their Gravity Forms product.

Gravity Forms today: Powering WordPress sites everywhere

Today, Gravity Forms is a forms tool that powers more than 5 million WordPress websites across the globe. With it, customers create custom web forms to capture leads, collect payments, and expand their reach.

It features an intuitive drag-and-drop interface with with other perks like conditional formatting, custom HTML insertion, and more.

But it's not just for creating advanced contact forms. You can also build your email list with subscription forms, add coupons to order forms, and even generate polls or quizzes to engage users and promote your site.

Fave feature: You can easily accept secure payments from customers directly inside your order forms, thanks to Gravity Forms' Stripe and Paypal add-ons.

Acceleration through automation: Popular Gravity Forms workflows

Unlock even more value out of your forms by connecting Gravity Forms with Zapier. That way, you'll be able to easily automate workflows with other apps you use. Here are a few popular workflows to get you started:

Add contacts to Hubspot from new Gravity Forms entries Add contacts to Hubspot from new Gravity Forms entries Try it

Gravity Forms, HubSpot Gravity Forms + HubSpot

Create HubSpot contacts from new Gravity Forms submissions Create HubSpot contacts from new Gravity Forms submissions Try it

Gravity Forms, HubSpot Gravity Forms + HubSpot

Create Salesforce leads with new Gravity Forms submissions Create Salesforce leads with new Gravity Forms submissions Try it

Gravity Forms, Salesforce Gravity Forms + Salesforce

Create Google Calendar events from new Gravity Forms submission Create Google Calendar events from new Gravity Forms submission Try it

Gravity Forms, Google Calendar Gravity Forms + Google Calendar

New to Zapier? It's workflow automation software that lets you focus on what matters. Combine user interfaces, data tables, and logic with 6,000+ apps to build and automate anything you can imagine. Sign up for free to use this app, and thousands more, with Zapier.