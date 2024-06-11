The Perfect Newfoundland Snowballs Recipe - just like Nan made! (2024)

Newfoundland Snowballs. The most searched for Newfoundland recipe on RockRecipes.com. Soft chocolate fudge balls with the goodness of oatmeal and coconut.

The Perfect Newfoundland Snowballs Recipe

UPDATE: Here is a revisit of Newfoundland Snowballs, one of the most popular recipes ever featured on Rock Recipes and one of the earliest. This iconic Newfoundland treat is among the most searched Newfoundland recipes on the internet.

Many folks tell me this recipe is how they discovered my website in the first place.

The Perfect Newfoundland Snowballs Recipe

This recipe came from my Nan, Belinda Morgan of Port-de-Grave, Newfoundland and has been made in our family for over 50 years. I have sampled these all over the province and have never yet found any as good as her soft, fudgy version.

Me and my Nan Morgan, taken over 30 years ago.

It is and will always be for me, the perfect and most authentic Newfoundland snowball recipe.



Originally Published on November 7, 2007.

The Perfect Newfoundland Snowballs Recipe

In the weeks leading up to Christmas we will be featuring some family favourites for holiday baking. One of the most popular treats anytime but particularly at Christmas is the Snowball.

Newfoundland Snowballs, an iconic local recipe.

This recipe is virtually a Newfoundland icon. You would be hard pressed to find anyone who has spent any time in this province and has not sampled a Snowball.

Fine cut dried (desiccated) unsweetened coconut is the type to use in this recipe.

More a confection than a cookie, a proper snowball should be soft, fudgy and slightly chewy. Many people find this recipe to be a bit of a challenge but if you follow the method closely and are precise in your measurements, you should have no problems.

Some crucial tips for success.

Key to the success of this recipe is the length of time that the base of the recipe is boiled. More precisely, it is the temperature that the mixture reaches when boiling that is critical.

Roll the chilled snowballs in dried coconut.

Newfoundland Snowballs

Much akin to making fudge, you are looking for the mixture to reach soft ball stage or near soft ball stage on a candy thermometer. Use one if you have it but if not, the five minutes gentle boiling as directed in the recipe is a pretty dependable guideline.

The Perfect Newfoundland Snowballs Recipe

It is also very important not to stir the mixture as it boils or you risk the sugar crystallizing and leaving you with a hard, crumbly finished product. I’ve added the two very short videos below to demonstrate what each stage of preparation will look like.

Don’t worry, chill out!

Chilling the snowball mixture well is also very important. Many people start adding more coconut and/or oats to the recipe when they see how soupy the mixture is when it is hot. That is a mistake to be avoided.

Once chilled the mixture will be easy to scoop and roll into balls. This will take several hours or overnight as is mentioned in the recipe instructions below.

The Snowball mixture after overnight refrigeration.

Looking for more Newfoundland inspired desserts?

Be sure to check out our Best Newfoundland Christmas Cookies Collection. They are definitely worth making at any time of year!

Newfoundland Christmas Cookie Recipes

Like this Newfoundland Snowballs recipe?

You’ll find over 200 more like it in our Cookies Category and if your looking for more traditional and traditionally inspired recipes browse our Newfoundland Recipes Category.



To keep up with the latest home style cooking & baking ideas from Rock Recipes plus daily recipe suggestions from decadent desserts to quick delicious weekday meals, be sure to follow Rock Recipes Facebook Pageand follow us on Instagram.

You can also sign up for our FREE newsletter to know immediately when we add new recipes. You’ll also get weekly suggestions for great family friendly meals and desserts too!

Rock Recipes a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Our product recommendations are almost exclusively for those we currently use or have used in the past.

Visit my Amazon Store for my favourite kitchen gadgets and appliances, plus recommendations from my personal cookbook collection.