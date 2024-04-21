These are our best Christmas ice cream cake recipes (2024)

Dessert

November 21, 2019

Christmas in Australia can be hot, hot, hot. Cool down with our frozen desserts.

These are our best Christmas ice cream cake recipes (4)Women's Weekly Food

These are our best Christmas ice cream cake recipes (5)

It’s not all warm sticky puddings and fruit mince pies, especially when you’re celebrating Christmas in Australia and our weather is far from cool. Here’s our collection of indulgent ice-cream cake recipes that are cool, creamy and the perfect way to end an Aussie Christmas lunch.

November 11, 2015

Cheat’s frozen Christmas puddings

These deliciously sweet frozen puddings are perfect for a hot Australian Christmas celebration. We’ll show you the quick way to make these impressive desserts with minimal effort.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

December 5, 2022

The-night-before Christmas ice-cream cake

Cool down Christmas Day with this frozen treat.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

May 31, 2009

Christmas ice-cream pops

store in an airtight container in the freezer until ready to serve. Ice-cream pops will keep for up to a week. Make the ice-cream pops 1 or 2 days ahead. Use rounded ice-cube trays if possible. Note

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Dessert

November 26, 2022

Cassata

Italian ice-cream isn’t just about gelato. Christmas is the perfect time to try out this beautiful looking cassata.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

April 20, 2010

Chocolate ice-cream celebration cake

Chocolate ice-cream celebration cake

ByWomen's Weekly Food

October 31, 2009

Celebration ice-cream and cake terrine

For an elegant Christmas dessert, try this cheat’s ice-cream terrine served with fresh berries. For a more layered look, you could use two different flavours of ice-cream.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

November 30, 2010

Festive ice-cream cake with caramel sauce

‘Tis the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature is stirring … because you haven’t made the pudding yet! Don’t despair, help is at hand with this delicious dessert.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Dessert

December 16, 2021

Frozen Christmas pudding

Cool down this Christmas.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Dessert

November 30, 2009

Lemon and raspberry semifreddo

Limoncello liqueur is an Italian lemon-flavoured liqueur made from the peel only of fragrant lemons. The peels are steeped in a good-quality clear alcohol then diluted with sugar and water.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Mini Panettone Recipe

July 25, 2008

Brandied prune and chocolate terrine

ByWomen's Weekly Food

July 31, 2010

Christmas ice-cream pudding bites

These little morsels only improve with time.Make 1 or 2 days ahead. Use rounded ice-cube trays if possible as the ice-cream blocks will unmould more easily.You can also make this as a log. Place ice-cream mixture in a bar cake pan lined with baking paper.Once frozen, place on a wire rack and drizzle with melted […]

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Baking

November 29, 2021

Santa Claus Christmas ice-cream cake

A delight for adults and kids alike.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Baking

November 3, 2017

Cherry and ginger ice-cream cake

Traditional Christmas flavours are given a decadent update and a distinctly Australian twist in this cherry and ginger ice-cream cake. Topped with brandied cherries, it’s sure to be the talk of the town.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

July 31, 1976

Raspberry, yoghurt and strawberry terrine with berry and mint salad

Refreshing raspberry, yoghurt and strawberry terrine with a sweet berry and fresh mint salad – a show-stopping dessert for your next dinner party!

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Dessert

November 30, 2010

Frozen christmas pudding

Draped in melted chocolate and frozen, this incredible mixed fruit ice-cream pudding is perfect for a summer Christmas.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Dessert

November 30, 2009

White chocolate frozen Christmas pudding

This recipe can be made 1 week ahead. Add chocolate coating up to 3 hours before serving. Note

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Dessert

January 10, 2023

Frozen tiramisu

A perfect marriage of two of dessert favourites -tiramisu and ice cream.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Dessert

December 4, 2019

Maggie Beer’s fruit mince semifreddo with strawberries

Boozy fruit mince gives this classic semi-frozen dessert a Christmas twist.

ByWomen's Weekly Food

Women's Weekly Food

Easter recipes

20 Easter baking ideas

Easter baking is a lovely (and delicious!) way to mark the festive occasion.

Gluten-free

Little gluten free chocolate cakes

These delish, not-too dense, gluten-free chocolate cakes are based on hazelnut meal and lightened with egg white.

Dessert

Vanilla flan with roasted cherries

Roasted cherries take this flan-tastic dessert to the next level!

Dessert

Easy pistachio and berry hand pies

Win hearts and tummies with these heart-shaped pies filled with luscious summer berries.

