These are our best Christmas ice cream cake recipes (2024)

Skip to content
- Recipes
- Baking
- Lunch
- Snacks
- Kid-friendly
- Slow cooker recipes
- In season
- Healthy
- Dinner ideas
- One pot
- Entertaining
- Drinks
- Dessert
- Occasions
- Christmas
- Easter
- Halloween
- Dietary
- Gluten-free
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Test Kitchen
- How To
- Tips and techniques
- Competitions
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Women's Weekly
- Women's Weekly Food
- Gourmet Traveller
- Bounty Parents
- Fashion & Beauty
- Baking
- Dinner ideas
- Air fryer
- Healthy
- Gluten-free
- Test Kitchen
Dessert
November 21, 2019
Christmas in Australia can be hot, hot, hot. Cool down with our frozen desserts.
Women's Weekly Food
It’s not all warm sticky puddings and fruit mince pies, especially when you’re celebrating Christmas in Australia and our weather is far from cool. Here’s our collection of indulgent ice-cream cake recipes that are cool, creamy and the perfect way to end an Aussie Christmas lunch.
November 11, 2015
Cheat’s frozen Christmas puddings
These deliciously sweet frozen puddings are perfect for a hot Australian Christmas celebration. We’ll show you the quick way to make these impressive desserts with minimal effort.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
December 5, 2022
The-night-before Christmas ice-cream cake
Cool down Christmas Day with this frozen treat.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
April 30, 2011
Chocolate, honey and red berry parfait
Parfait means ‘perfect’ in French and there’s a lot about this chocolate, honey and red berry version that is perfect. For starters, it’s easy to make and doesn’t melt too quickly which means it’s great for entertaining. It also looks amazing.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
May 31, 2009
Christmas ice-cream pops
store in an airtight container in the freezer until ready to serve. Ice-cream pops will keep for up to a week. Make the ice-cream pops 1 or 2 days ahead. Use rounded ice-cube trays if possible. Note
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Dessert
November 26, 2022
Cassata
Italian ice-cream isn’t just about gelato. Christmas is the perfect time to try out this beautiful looking cassata.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
April 20, 2010
Chocolate ice-cream celebration cake
Chocolate ice-cream celebration cake
ByWomen's Weekly Food
October 31, 2009
Celebration ice-cream and cake terrine
For an elegant Christmas dessert, try this cheat’s ice-cream terrine served with fresh berries. For a more layered look, you could use two different flavours of ice-cream.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
November 30, 2010
Festive ice-cream cake with caramel sauce
‘Tis the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature is stirring … because you haven’t made the pudding yet! Don’t despair, help is at hand with this delicious dessert.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Dessert
December 16, 2021
Frozen Christmas pudding
Cool down this Christmas.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Dessert
November 30, 2009
Lemon and raspberry semifreddo
Limoncello liqueur is an Italian lemon-flavoured liqueur made from the peel only of fragrant lemons. The peels are steeped in a good-quality clear alcohol then diluted with sugar and water.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
July 25, 2008
Brandied prune and chocolate terrine
ByWomen's Weekly Food
July 31, 2010
Christmas ice-cream pudding bites
These little morsels only improve with time.Make 1 or 2 days ahead. Use rounded ice-cube trays if possible as the ice-cream blocks will unmould more easily.You can also make this as a log. Place ice-cream mixture in a bar cake pan lined with baking paper.Once frozen, place on a wire rack and drizzle with melted […]
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Baking
November 29, 2021
Santa Claus Christmas ice-cream cake
A delight for adults and kids alike.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Baking
November 3, 2017
Cherry and ginger ice-cream cake
Traditional Christmas flavours are given a decadent update and a distinctly Australian twist in this cherry and ginger ice-cream cake. Topped with brandied cherries, it’s sure to be the talk of the town.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
July 31, 1976
Raspberry, yoghurt and strawberry terrine with berry and mint salad
Refreshing raspberry, yoghurt and strawberry terrine with a sweet berry and fresh mint salad – a show-stopping dessert for your next dinner party!
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Dessert
November 30, 2010
Frozen christmas pudding
Draped in melted chocolate and frozen, this incredible mixed fruit ice-cream pudding is perfect for a summer Christmas.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Dessert
November 30, 2009
White chocolate frozen Christmas pudding
This recipe can be made 1 week ahead. Add chocolate coating up to 3 hours before serving. Note
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Dessert
January 10, 2023
Frozen tiramisu
A perfect marriage of two of dessert favourites -tiramisu and ice cream.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Dessert
December 4, 2019
Maggie Beer’s fruit mince semifreddo with strawberries
Boozy fruit mince gives this classic semi-frozen dessert a Christmas twist.
ByWomen's Weekly Food
Related
Women's Weekly Food
Sign up for our newsletter
Want 20% off at THE ICONIC? Sign up to the latest news at Women’s Weekly Food.
Close
Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
Related
Related stories
Easter recipes
20 Easter baking ideas
Easter baking is a lovely (and delicious!) way to mark the festive occasion.
Gluten-free
Little gluten free chocolate cakes
These delish, not-too dense, gluten-free chocolate cakes are based on hazelnut meal and lightened with egg white.
Native ad body.
Sponsored by %%sponsor_name%%
Dessert
Vanilla flan with roasted cherries
Roasted cherries take this flan-tastic dessert to the next level!
Dessert
Easy pistachio and berry hand pies
Win hearts and tummies with these heart-shaped pies filled with luscious summer berries.