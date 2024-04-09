30+ Fall Cake Recipe Ideas - Sally's Baking Addiction (2024)

Fall isn’t just for pies! These 30+ fall cake ideas feature all your favorite flavors of the season—from pumpkin cake and glazed apple Bundt cake to snickerdoodle cake and easy spice cake. Whether you prefer simple one-layer cakes or love to go all out with layered masterpieces, this list features delicious fall cake recipes for bakers of all skill levels.

Favorite Fall Cake Recipe Ideas

The fall season is here, and for many of us that means: bring on the baking! While I love this time of year for baking endless Thanksgiving pies (I have a Sally’s Pie Week celebration every year!), fall baking has so much more to offer beyond the pie dish.

Below you’ll find 30+ fall cake ideas, with links to the cake recipes that readers enjoy most this time of year. My team and I put this list together, and include many different cake varieties like sheet cakes, layer cakes, breakfast cakes, and more!

Maybe the thought of decorating a cake sends you running for the hills, or you simply don’t have the time. I get it! This easy apple cake has quickly become a favorite. You can make it in a 9×13-inch baking pan, and it requires minimal (if any!) decorating.

Or bust out your 9×5-inch loaf pan for marble loaf cake or carrot cake loaf. Easy to slice and serve!

Cake for breakfast? Let’s do it. This pumpkin coffee cake is wonderfully moist and absolutely packed with pumpkin spice flavors. Not a fan of pumpkin? Classic coffee cake will still give you all the fall feels, with its warm cinnamon and vanilla flavors.

Make a Smaller 6-inch Cake

Did you know that almost any cupcake recipe that yields between 12 and 15 cupcakes converts perfectly to a 3-layer 6-inch cake? That’s almost all of my cupcake recipes. If you need a smaller cake for an intimate gathering—or even if you just want to practice with your cake baking and decorating tools—consider a 6-inch cake. My recipes for apple spice cupcakes and pumpkin cupcakes are two favorites this time of year. Follow these instructions for making 6-inch cakes.

Question: What fall flavors do you most look forward to?

30+ Fall Cake Recipes

Fresh Apple Cake Soft and tender with a stick-to-your-fork moist crumb and juicy apples in every bite, this easy apple cake is delicious plain, topped with buttery brown sugar glaze, or even a quick dusting of confectioners’ sugar. View The Recipe Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake This fall favorite combines a soft cinnamon-spiced cake with buttery caramelized apples. No fancy decoration required—the lovely garnish is literally baked into the cake! View The Recipe Giant Cinnamon Roll Cake You’ll find yourself making this 7-ingredient giant cinnamon roll cake time and again. It’s fun to make and even more fun to eat—for bakers of all ages! View The Recipe Snickerdoodle Cake This mouthwatering snickerdoodle cake is filled with buttery cinnamon swirls and topped with creamy brown sugar cinnamon buttercream frosting. Everyone always raves about this one! View The Recipe Glazed Apple Bundt Cake This tender and moist homemade apple Bundt cake is packed with apples and smothered in a buttery brown sugar glaze. Just wait until you smell it baking! View The Recipe Burnt Sugar Caramel Cake Burnt sugar caramel cake gets its flavor from burnt sugar syrup that is used in both the cake and frosting, creating a truly unique fall flavor. Every bite is soft, buttery, and pure bliss. View The Recipe Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bundt Cake Everything you love about pumpkin cake plus a decadent cream cheese layer hiding inside. Simple to prepare and perfectly spiced, this fall cake always impresses a crowd. View The Recipe Chai Spiced Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Cake This chai spiced cinnamon swirl Bundt cake is deliciously moist, soft, and buttery—and perfect for brunch, dessert, or with your afternoon cup of coffee! The Best Pumpkin Cake I've Ever Had Having a go-to pumpkin cake recipe is just as important as having a classic pumpkin pie recipe. This one is supremely moist, soft, rich, and packed with pumpkin spice flavor. View The Recipe Upside Down Pear Gingerbread Cake Gingerbread isn't just for the holidays. This boldly spiced gingerbread cake with buttery brown sugar-soaked pears is a welcome addition to any fall dessert lineup! View The Recipe Pumpkin Bundt Cake This is my go-to pumpkin Bundt cake recipe because it's incredibly moist, perfectly spiced, and is delicious topped withsalted caramel or maple icing. Readers LOVE this one. View The Recipe Super Moist Spice Cake My homemade spice cake is brimming with fall flavor, topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting, and incredibly simple to prepare in a basic 9×13-inch baking pan. View The Recipe The Best Banana Cake I’ve Ever Had Boasting tons of banana, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavor, each piece of my best-ever banana cake is complemented with a smooth layer of cream cheese frosting. View The Post Sour Cream Coffee Cake with Crumb Topping Simple and classic, this buttery sour cream coffee cake is an exceptional way to kick off any day. It has double—yes, double—the brown sugar cinnamon crumb streusel! View The Recipe Pumpkin Coffee Cake with Crumb Topping A fall take on a classic coffee cake! A treat welcome at brunch or after dinner, this moist pumpkin crumb cake always gets rave reviews. View The Recipe Apple Crumb Cake This is delicious New York-style crumb cake with warm cinnamon apples and double the buttery crumb topping in every bite. Grab a slice before it's gone! View The Recipe Pumpkin Roll Recipe This homemade pumpkin roll recipe yields a spiced pumpkin cake with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting inside. My recipe includes plenty of helpful success tips to ensure pumpkin roll perfection every time! View The Recipe Chocolate Marble Banana Bundt Cake This recipe is based off of my popular banana sheet cake. Here we're baking it in a Bundt pan and swirling it with real chocolate ganache so each bite has a delicious fudge-like ripple! View The Recipe Triple Chocolate Cake (Popular Recipe!) My classic chocolate cake is an obvious reader favorite, with its soft crumb, deep chocolate flavor, and decadent chocolate buttercream to finish. It can be made as a sheet cake, too. View The Recipe Carrot Cake Loaf (Quick Bread) I took my favorite carrot cake recipe and turned it into an easier-to-assemble—but equally delicious—carrot cake loaf. It’s dense, yet ultra soft, and topped with a tangy cinnamon cream cheese frosting. View The Recipe Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake Grab a slice of this deliciously flavorful cranberry orange Bundt cake and be treated to bright pops of cranberry and a sweet cinnamon swirl in every bite. View The Recipe Tiramisu Crepe Cake Though it looks and sounds fancy, tiramisu crepe cake is actually no-bake and perfect for making ahead of time. Just wait until you slice into those endless layers of crepes and creamy tiramisu mascarpone filling! View The Recipe Marble Loaf Cake Enjoy 2 cakes in 1 with this buttery rich marble loaf cake. Baking a cake in a loaf pan means easy prep, and the easy 2-ingredient ganache topping makes for minimal decorating. Win! View The Recipe Espresso Chocolate Chip Cake Have your coffee—and eat it, too! Espresso chocolate chip cake is flavored with espresso powder, strong coffee, and chocolate chips, then topped with a creamy espresso coffee buttercream. View The Recipe Chocolate Cake Roll This chocolate cake roll combines light chocolate sponge cake with sweet vanilla whipped cream and chocolate ganache. Rich and totally irresistible, this dessert is for chocolate lovers everywhere. View The Recipe Pumpkin Cake Cheesecake When pumpkin cake and cheesecake combine forces, we havepumpkin cake cheesecake! Each forkful of this 2-in-1 dessert delivers both creamy cheesecake AND perfectly spiced pumpkin cake. View The Recipe Chai Latte Cupcakes Welcome to fall in a cupcake—or as a 6-inch cake! These chai latte cupcakesfeature warm chai spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger, packed into soft and fluffy cupcakes. View The Recipe Banana Cupcakes with Cinnamon Cream Cheese Frosting My banana cupcakes are dense, yet still supremely moist and soft, and are always a crowd-pleasing treat. Seal the deal on these cupcakes or 6-inch cake with smooth cinnamon cream cheese frosting. View The Recipe Apple Cupcakes with Salted Caramel Frosting Whether you use the batter for cupcakes or a 6-inch cake, a smooth salted caramel frosting and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce serve as the perfect topping for this apple-dotted treat. View The Recipe Pumpkin Cupcakes My pumpkin cupcakes are soft, spiced, and the sweetest little treat topped with cream cheese frosting and a candy pumpkin garnish. Pumpkin fans with a fall birthday would absolutely love these as a 6-inch cake! View The Recipe

Fall Cake Recipe: Cranberry Apple Upside Down Cake

And I have one more for you! A beautiful addition to your fall spread, this simple cranberry apple upside-down cake is full of bright flavors. Inspired by my pineapple upside down cake recipe, this version is complete with a buttery brown sugar glaze, tart cranberries, sweet apples, and a moist cinnamon spice cake. It’s like my apple upside down cake, but with a little extra pizazz!

The topping is baked right into the cake. No stacking, assembling, or fancy decorating required. Simply invert the cake from your 9-inch pie dish onto a cake stand or serving platter, and watch each slice magically disappear. Delicious!

