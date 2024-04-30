Traditional Swiss Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipes » Dessert » Traditional Swiss Christmas Cookie Recipes
posted by Gina Dickson on December 4, 2021
You are going to enjoy baking and serving these traditional Swiss Christmas cookie recipes. Baking Christmas cookies, popular in other countries, is a great way to experience other cultures’ holiday traditions.
These Swiss cookie recipes are easy to make, and the combination of real butter and fine flour makes them a special treat that you will want to make every year. Santa will love getting these on his Christmas Eve plate.
How Are Swiss Cookies Different Than American
Traditional Swiss Christmas cookies have a basic dough, just like American cookies. They are made with the basic ingredients of flour, sugar, butter, and eggs. However, a few items are not quite as typical in America’s most popular chocolate chip cookie.
- ground nuts
- vanilla sugar
- fruit jams
How to make ground nut flour
If you are not able to find ground nut flour in your local grocery store then purchase the nuts whole. Add the amount you need to your food processor and finely gride them. You want a consistency of fine flour mixture.
- You can make ground walnuts.
- Using whole almonds, you can make ground almonds flour. These tend to give you lighter and finer flour because they are not as oily as some nuts.
How to make vanilla sugar
In many Swiss cookie recipes, vanilla sugar is used instead of vanilla extract. If you do not have Swiss groceries in your area, you can order vanilla sugar or make your own.
To make vanilla sugar, place a split vanilla pod and a 1/2 cup of sugar in a shallow container with a tight-fitting lid. Store in a dark, cool place like your pantry. Give the container a shack each day for two weeks. If you are in a hurry, you could also purchase vanilla paste.
Tip For Making Swiss Cookies
Many Swiss cookie dough recipes are sticky and have a matt finish. Allowing dry time after mixing the dough helps them become less sticky and easier to work with when shaping your cookies.
Tools For Making Cookies
When making cookies for gift-giving, it’s fun and easy to use a cookie press.
You will need a rolling pin and rolling sticks for many traditional Swiss cookie recipes. The sticks will be placed on each side of the dough. As you roll, you will only be able to roll the dough to the thickness of the sticks. this way, your dough will be even, and the cookies will bake evenly. You can also purchase rolling pins that have rings to place on the end for the thickness of dough you desire.
It is easier to roll out cookie dough on a non-stick silicone baking mat.
Basler Brunsli
Basler Brusli cookies are made with almond flour, and warm spices such as cinnamon, cloves, and cocoa powder. You can sprinkle powdered sugar or melted chocolate on them when you are ready to serve.
Basler brunsli, or just brunsli, are a “Wiehnachtsguezli“(Christmas cookie) from Switzerland. “Basler” means from Basel, a city in the German-speaking part of the country. “Brun” means brown and the “li” ending means little. They are usually cut into star or flower shapes.
This recipe is great to share because they are naturally gluten-free and dairy-free. Also, they are great cookies to take to parties so those who have food sensitivities can have a special treat and not worry about gluten or dairy.
Basler brunsli (Swiss chocolate almond cookies)
Swiss Basler brunsli are a traditional cookie made with almonds, chocolate and a touch of spice. Naturally gluten free and deliciously good.
Spitzbuben
If you need an easy and quick recipe, you will want to make Spitzbuben. They have a few simple ingredients, such as flour, sugar, butter, vanilla, and an egg. The filling can be your favorite fruit jam.
Spitzbuben Cookies – Platter Talk
Spitzbuben Jam Sandwich Holiday Cookies are an easy and delicious Swiss butter cookie that you can fill with your choice of fruit or berry preserves.
Vanillekipferl
This is a traditional recipe for crescent-shaped cookies that are a buttery melt-in-your-mouth treat that is dusted with confectioners sugar. They are popular in Switzerland and in Austria, Germany, Croatia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, and Hungary. The name of these cookies is the German word for vanilla crescents.
Vanillekipferl – vanilla crescent cookies (+ video) – Everyday Delicious
Vanillekipferl – melt-in-your-mouth vanilla crescent cookies. These Austrian / German Christmas cookies will be a hit at your holiday table!
Spitzbuben (sandwich cookies)
These are traditional Swiss cookies that have a slightly crispy buttery cookie. The center of the sandwich cookie is filled with your choice of favorite jam or jelly.
They make a special delicious gift. Marlynn puts a special twist on these cookies by forming them using a cookie press. This will make it easy to put them into a cookie tin and mail.
Swiss Sandwich Cookies: Spitzbuben
These yummy Spitzbuben cookies are traditional Swiss Sandwich Cookies that have a buttery cookie shell and fruity jam center.
How do you keep cookies fresh during the holidays?
- The best way to keep cookies fresh is after baking, allow them to cool at room temperature.
- Then layer the cookies between sheets of parchment paper in a shallow airtight container.
- To keep them moist, place two slices of white bread on top of the cookies in your container. The bred will help keep moisture in your cookies.
Free How To Measure Butter Printable
There you are, right in the middle of making a recipe, and it calls for butter by the pound. But you are wondering how many tablespoons are in a pound of butter. You clean your hands best you can and grab your phone, flour getting on your phone screen. Save yourself time and stop getting your phone messy while cooking. Print this butter conversion chart and tape it on the inside of your cabinet door, or keep it handy in your favorite cookbook.
2 comments on “Traditional Swiss Christmas Cookie Recipes”
-
Dan from Platter Talk — Reply
These are all wonderful examples of Swiss Christmas cookies and I can’t decide which to try first. I’m thinking I may just go down the line and try them all! Thanks so much for putting this together and Merry Christmas to you and yours!
-
Gina — Reply
Thanks Dan!
-
