Traditional Swiss Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

How to make vanilla sugar

In many Swiss cookie recipes, vanilla sugar is used instead of vanilla extract. If you do not have Swiss groceries in your area, you can order vanilla sugar or make your own.

To make vanilla sugar, place a split vanilla pod and a 1/2 cup of sugar in a shallow container with a tight-fitting lid. Store in a dark, cool place like your pantry. Give the container a shack each day for two weeks. If you are in a hurry, you could also purchase vanilla paste.

Tip For Making Swiss Cookies

Many Swiss cookie dough recipes are sticky and have a matt finish. Allowing dry time after mixing the dough helps them become less sticky and easier to work with when shaping your cookies.

Tools For Making Cookies

When making cookies for gift-giving, it’s fun and easy to use a cookie press.

OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set

You will need a rolling pin and rolling sticks for many traditional Swiss cookie recipes. The sticks will be placed on each side of the dough. As you roll, you will only be able to roll the dough to the thickness of the sticks. this way, your dough will be even, and the cookies will bake evenly. You can also purchase rolling pins that have rings to place on the end for the thickness of dough you desire.

Adjustable Rolling Pin with Removable Rings, 13.6″, Multi-Color

It is easier to roll out cookie dough on a non-stick silicone baking mat.

Silicone Baking Mat,26″ x 16″ Extra Thick Large Non Stick