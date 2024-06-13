Tuna Tartare Recipe (Ready In 10 Minutes!) - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

Learn to make the best tuna tartare recipe at home and NEVER buy it at a restaurant again! Deceptively easy to make and with a simple ginger soy dressing, it’s an elegant appetizer that is sure to impress!

I love some seafood appetizers. I have a few favorites on hand, including a kani salad, seared ahi tuna, and fried octopus, but I love a good tuna tartare when I want to be extra fancy.

What is tuna tartare?

Inspired by beef tartare, the tuna version is made up of raw tuna cubed and seasoned with soy sauce, ginger, and sesame oil. It’s an elegant appetizer in restaurants and bars and tastes incredible.

Thanks to the growing popularity of poke bowls (hello tuna poke bowl and salmon poke bowl) and tuna sushi, raw ahi tuna is becoming readily available, meaning you can make tartare at home!

Here is why I LOVE this recipe:

No fishy flavor . Like tuna carpaccio , you don’t get the flavor of the raw fish. Light-colored belly albacore color tuna is very mild in flavor, even more so when the sauce and seasonings are added.

. Like , you don’t get the flavor of the raw fish. Light-colored belly albacore color tuna is very mild in flavor, even more so when the sauce and seasonings are added. Ready in 5 minutes . With no marination time required, this is the appetizer you can whip up immediately.

. With no marination time required, this is the appetizer you can whip up immediately. Healthy and protein-packed . Tuna is super low in calories and packed with protein.

. Tuna is super low in calories and packed with protein. Cheaper than restaurants.Because tuna tartare is super trendy, it typically has quite a hefty price tag attached to it. This homemade version comes at a fraction of the price but with a much more generous serving!

Ingredients needed

Besides the tuna and some seasonings, there isn’t much else that goes into this recipe. Here is what you’ll need:

Sushi grade tuna/Ahi tuna steak- You can ONLY use sushi grade or ahi tuna. While regular raw tuna may look appropriate, it has not been farmed the correct way to enjoy it in an un-cooked state. Most fishmongers sell it and I’ve even had success at local Japanese grocery stores.

You can ONLY use sushi grade or ahi tuna. While regular raw tuna may look appropriate, it has not been farmed the correct way to enjoy it in an un-cooked state. Most fishmongers sell it and I’ve even had success at local Japanese grocery stores. Sesame seeds and green onions – Add some crunch and color.

– Add some crunch and color. Fresh ginger- A must when working with any kind of seafood.

A must when working with any kind of seafood. Soy sauce – Tamari or gluten-free soy sauce also works.

– Tamari or gluten-free soy sauce also works. Lime juice – Adding citrus reacts with the sesame oil and soy to ‘cook’ the tuna while also balancing out the salty and rich flavors.

– Adding citrus reacts with the sesame oil and soy to ‘cook’ the tuna while also balancing out the salty and rich flavors. Sesame oil – Just a drizzle to add a layer of richness and delicious sesame flavor.

– Just a drizzle to add a layer of richness and delicious sesame flavor. Salt and pepper– To taste. Only add this AFTER you’ve tasted the dish because remember, we are using salty and flavorful elements already.

How to make tuna tartare

I’ve includedstep-by-step photosbelow to make this recipe easy to follow at home. For the full printable recipe instructions and ingredient quantities, scroll to therecipe cardat the bottom of this post.

Step 1- cube the tuna. Cut ¼ inch cubes of your tuna and put them in a mixing bowl.I recommend using a very sharp knife and cutting against the grain of the fish, making the slicing so much easier.

Step 2- make the marinade. Add sesame oil, lime juice, ginger, and soy sauce in a small bowl, and mix well.

Step 3- Combine. Add this prepared sauce to the tuna bowl, and whisk until absorbed.

Step 4- Serve. Transfer the tuna mixture to the serving bowls and garnish with chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds.

Recipe tips and variations

Don’t marinate the fish for too long, or else the fish will absorb too much flavor and detract from the natural flavors.10 minutes is ample time.

When serving this recipe, lightly grease a shallow boil so that the marinated tuna doesn’t stick to the sides.

I recommend serving this dish cold so you can chill everything for 15-20 minutes beforehand.

Feel free to switch up the marinade with a light Asian-style sauce, like potsticker sauce or eel sauce .

or . For a spicy tuna tartare, add some Togarashi, which is a Japanese chili mixture that isn’t super spicy but packs in a pleasant amount of heat.

Add leftovers to a homemade sushi bake , and don’t forget a drizzle of spicy mayo .

How to store leftovers

To Store- Keep leftovers in an airtight container, refrigerated, for up to two days. Do not consume raw fish if kept longer than three days.

To Freeze- If you don’t want to use all the tuna for this recipe, you can wrap the fish up tightly (no air pockets whatsoever) and store it in the freezer for up to two months. You cannot freeze the prepared tuna tartare.

Frequently asked questions

Is tuna tartare healthy? Yes, tuna tartare is healthy. Raw fish has many health benefits, including iron, iodine, and omega-3 healthy fats. To make it even healthier, you can add other healthy ingredients to the dish, like avocado and cucumber. How can you tell if tuna is sushi grade? If the tuna is sushi-grade, it will be translucent, shiny, and bright red. You should look for this color at the core and tail. The bloodline should also be a darker red than that of other fish. If it is black or brown, it is not suitable for tartare. What is the difference between tartar and tartare? Tartar refers to a sauce that is often served with seafood. Tartare is a food term describing raw meat or seafood, most often tuna, salmon, and beef, that is finely minced/chopped, seasoned, and served as an appetizer.

Tuna Tartare Recipe 5 from 104 votes See Also Sushi Rice Instant Pot Recipe Learn how to make tuna tartare at home and NEVER buy it at a restaurant again! Deceptively easy to make and with a simple ginger soy dressing, it's an elegant appetizer that is sure to impress! Servings: 8 servings Prep: 5 minutes mins Cook: 1 minute min Total: 6 minutes mins Rate This Recipe Print Ingredients ▢ 1 pound fresh tuna sushi grade

▢ 1 teaspoon ginger

▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce

▢ 2 tablespoons lime juice freshly squeezed

▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons sesame oil

▢ 1 tablespoon sesame seeds to serve

▢ 1 large green onion finely sliced, to serve Instructions Slice your tuna into ¼-inch cubes and place them in a mixing bowl.

In a small bowl, whisk together the ginger, soy sauce, lime juice and sesame oil until combined.

Pour the sauce over the tuna and gently mix until incorporated.

Transfer into serving bowls and sprinkle with the chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds. Notes TO STORE- Keep leftovers in an airtight container, refrigerated, for up to two days. Do not consume raw fish if kept longer than three days. TO FREEZE- If you don’t want to use all the tuna for this recipe, you can wrap the fish up tightly (no air pockets whatsoever) and store it in the freezer for up to two months. You cannot freeze the prepared tuna tartare. Nutrition Serving: 1servingCalories: 115kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 14gFat: 6gSodium: 211mgPotassium: 169mgFiber: 1gVitamin A: 1271IUVitamin C: 2mgCalcium: 18mgIron: 1mg Course: Appetizer Cuisine: American Author: Arman Liew Tried this recipe?Give us a shout at @thebigmansworld or tag #thebigmansworld!

