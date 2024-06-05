Turtle Fudge - a foolproof "Oh So Easy" recipe using simple ingredients! (2024)

Turtle Fudge. An “Oh So Easy” recipe. A decades old easy and foolproof fudge recipe gets topped by crunchy toasted pecans, melted caramel candy and rich chocolate.

Turtle Fudge.

I do tend to get on a roll sometimes when one recipe naturally leads to another, which is how this Turtle Fudge came about after I posted my recipe for Turtle Cheesecake last week. I’m pretty happy that it did; this stuff ispretty fantastic.

Turtle Fudge

Ever since I was a kid, I’d occasionally make fudge from that super-simple recipe on the side of the sweetened condensed can. Perhapsbecause it is so easy, super smooth, chocolatey and creamy, I’ve rarely tried other kids of chocolate fudge.

I like to use 50% dark chocolate chips for this recipe but you can use semisweet as well.

Perhaps though, it is merely a hold over memory from childhood that I like to revisit. I have sort of added a bit of a more adult twist on the recipe using 50% cocoa, dark chocolate chips in the recipe, as my taste in chocolate is now definitely on the dark side.

Turtle Fudge for Holiday gift giving.

I was also planning on talking about food gifts for the Holidays, which I love to give and receive myself. Gift giving is hard enough as it is, and shopping amongst the large Holiday crows holds zero appeal for me anyway. I’d much rather give a small present that tells someone they were worth my time and care.

Individually wrapped soft caramel candy like Kraft Caramels is what I use for this recipe.

In my younger days I would have thought that homemade gifts, even food gifts, were the cheapskates way out. While I am still known for a bit of a frugal nature, I haven’t thought that way in a very long time.

Gifts of homemade jam like my recent Carrot Cake Jam or my favourite Easy Homemade Marmalade or even a pretty package of Old Fashioned Shortbread Cookies are always well received.

Time seems to be the most precious commodity in modern life, so if you take the time to slow down and make delicious treats for those closest to you, they will be among the most appreciated of the season.

Turtle Fudge. An oh so easy recipe!

This Turtle Fudge was very well received by my taste testers and I suspect some may be expecting a second helping in my Christmas care packages this year.

Originally published November 2017. Updated December 2020.

Turtle Fudge is another of our No-Bake treats you’ll love.

Like this Turtle Fudgerecipe?

