The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

Tonight will be the 3rd time I’ve made this chili, my son has been requesting it ever since I made it! I do triple the recipe because we like left overs. I sub about 1/3 of the crushed tomatoes with Rotel and 1/3 of the meat with Italian sausage. Besides that I follow the recipe and it’s DELICIOUS. My daughter puts the left overs on fries, thank you so much for this recipe!

Hi Kylie, I have a slow cooker chili recipe that you can use as a guide for the steps. Enjoy!

I really want to make this in a slow cooker. Do u think it is doable? 😅 how would you do the steps? Thank u so much!

I’m happy to hear you love it! One serving would be 1/6 of the total recipe. You would have to measure how much is in the pot and then divide by 6.

Love this recipe! How much is one serving would you say?

Made this yesterday and everyone loved it! I will be trying more of your recipes…Thanks Lynda

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cook at a low simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring occasionally. Cover the chili during the first part of the cook time and then uncover during the last 30 minutes as needed to thicken the chili.

Add the broth and stir, scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pot.

Add the ground beef and cook, crumbling, until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain off excess grease. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook 2 minutes, until onion starts to soften.

The Best Ever Chili Recipe, made with ground beef, beans and the perfect mix of chili spices. This homemade chili is thick, hearty and richly flavored. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Chili freezes really well! I like to freeze it in individual portion sizes to thaw and reheat for quick lunches or dinners. You can store chili in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating. Reheat in a covered pot on the stove or in the microwave.

Leftover chili makes a delicious topping for a Baked Potato or Baked Sweet Potato. Or mix leftover chili with pasta and cheese to make an easy chili mac.

This Cornbread Recipe is my favorite side dish to serve with chili. You could also serve Biscuits, Corn Casserole or a salad with this chili recipe.

This is the fun part! Everyone can add their favorite toppings to their bowl of chili.

To thicken chili, uncover the pot during the last 30 minutes of cooking and simmer until it is your desired thickness.

Stir in the broth, tomatoes and beans. Scrape up any browned bits that are stuck to the bottom of the pot.

Add the garlic, seasonings and tomato paste. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds while stirring. Then stir in the chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, oregano, salt, pepper and tomato paste.

Brown the ground beef. Add the ground beef to the pot and cook it, crumbling with a spoon, until browned.

Sauté the onion. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or other large, heavy pot. Add the onion and cook until softened.

I’ve been making chili for years and years, and along the way I’ve learned quite a few tips and tricks for making the best ever homemade chili. This chili recipe is thick and flavorful with the rich, complex flavor that characterizes a great chili.

This is the ultimate Chili Recipe : Ground beef, beans, and the perfect mix of spices give this hearty homemade chili the BEST flavor!

FAQs

Only Add Flavorful Liquids



Instead of adding water to your chili, add some more flavor with chicken or beef broth, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, or even beet or wine. Each one of these options brings out different notes and levels of sweetness that will enhance your culinary creation.

The brown sugar gave it a sweet/tangy flavor that reminded me of BBQ-sauce! Th chili was so good - it was hard to stop eating it! I did had some extra veggies (1 cl. garlic, 1 celery stalk, 1 carrot, 1 bell pepper, 1 hot pepper) and used a can of diced tomatoes rather than tomato juice.

The best beans for chili are pinto, kidney, and black beans, like in this easy and tasty recipe. This 3-bean chili freezes great for meals later in the week. If you prefer thinner chili, add an extra can of tomato sauce. The green chiles are not hot and add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid to use them.

What is the best meat for chili? The best meat for chili depends on the type you're making, but professionals generally use a combination of ground chuck, brisket, short ribs, or diced tri-tip sirloin mixed with bacon and sausage to layer multiple textures and flavors.

Beans and non-vegetable fillers such as rice and pasta are not allowed." If that sounds a bit uptight, the ICS's Homestyle Chili competition defines chili as: "any kind of meat, or combination of meats, and/or vegetables cooked with beans, chili peppers, various spices, and other ingredients.

If you want more of a smoky flavor, add cumin, Spanish paprika, ancho chili powder, or a combination. If you are looking for more heat, add cayenne, crushed red pepper, or Hungarian paprika. If it's too spicy add a little brown sugar and some sweet paprika.

A cup of strong, brewed coffee will work wonders for your pot of chili, imparting a deep, roasted flavor that will make the chili taste like it simmered away all day long. For maximum flavor, reduce the coffee along with a blend of tomato paste, aromatic veggies and spices like we do in our Spicy Vegetarian Chili.

With only about 1 tablespoon per pot added toward the end of the cooking process, the vinegar will make the flavors more vibrant without overwhelming the dish with its biting tang. Through just a splash, everything becomes a little brighter, and the chili's flavors are more balanced.

The slightly tart flavor will add brightness and complexity to your tried-and-true chili recipe, while the thick texture creates heartiness and a creamy mouthfeel.

Sweet onions are great for caramelizing due to their higher sugar content. You can cook them into your chili, serve them raw over top, or even elevate your chili with a sophisticated caramelized onion topping! Some of my favorite sweet onions are Walla, Walla, Maui, and Vidalia Onions.

Gordon Ramsay's recipe for chili con carne includes onion, a red chili pepper, fresh tomatoes, and kidney beans. Ramsay's chili recipe is lengthy — it includes everything from ground cumin and sweet paprika to a cinnamon stick, ground beef or beef mince, and garlic.

If you're using canned tomatoes, look for San Marzano tomatoes canned without salt and sugar if you can find them. That way you can add your own seasonings. San Marzanos also have the best flavor for home made tomato sauce. What is a substitute for tomatoes in a chili recipe?

The beef will release a lot of fat and liquid — do not drain it; you'll skim the fat off at the end. Add the ancho chili powder, chipotle chili powder, cumin, oregano, coriander, smoked paprika, and cinnamon (if using). Cook, stirring frequently, for 1 to 2 minutes, until well combined and fragrant.

Ancho chillies, also known as a wide chilli or ancho poblano, are the most commonly used chilli in Mexican cooking. The rich fruity flesh and low-level of spice (1,250 on the Scoville Scale of chilli heat) make ancho chillies a versatile ingredient.

Though it may be an unusual choice, coffee adds an earthy richness to the existing flavors and plays well with spices like cumin and cayenne pepper. Plus, it's a flexible ingredient – while we typically reach for instant espresso powder, you can also add in brewed coffee, making this dish the perfect use for leftovers.

Change up the beans. Use black beans, pintos, or a combination of beans to give more flavor. Cook the chili! If you don't cook it long enough (or put in a pressure cooker to speed up the process), it won't taste quite right.

Now for the piece de resistance: 1-2 heaping Tablespoons brown sugar. The chili tastes completely different without the brown sugar so if you like a subtle sweetness in your chili then you've just got to go for it! Trust me, it will not make your chili taste like candy.

Ground Beef: Provides the hearty meaty base for the chili. Opt for 85% lean; the fat enriches the meat, enhancing the dish's overall flavor and texture. And don't stress about the fat—post-cooking, it's easy to skim off any excess. Baking Soda: Helps tenderize the beef by locking in moisture, making it more succulent.