The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

Table of Contents
How to Make the Best Chili How to Make Chili Chili Toppings What to Serve with Chili To Freeze More Tasty Chili Recipes The Best Chili Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes You May Also Like... Save time. Eat well. Leave a Reply 9 comments on “The Best Chili Recipe” FAQs

Home » Dinner Recipes » The Best Chili Recipe

Jump to RecipePrint Recipe

Updated on Dec 4, 2023

See my guide on how to use an Instant Pot.

This is the ultimate Chili Recipe: Ground beef, beans, and the perfect mix of spices give this hearty homemade chili the BEST flavor!

Looking for more ground beef recipes? Try Hamburger Soup, Goulash or Stuffed Peppers next.

The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (1)

How to Make the Best Chili

I’ve been making chili for years and years, and along the way I’ve learned quite a few tips and tricks for making the best ever homemade chili. This chili recipe is thick and flavorful with the rich, complex flavor that characterizes a great chili.

  • Use the right spices. The secret to the best chili is to use a flavorful mix of spices to give the chili a spicy, nuanced flavor that keeps you going back for more. This recipe uses chili powder, ground cumin, dried oregano, salt and pepper.
  • Add a touch of sweetness. I add a tablespoon of brown sugar to my chili and it brings just a bit of sweetness to complement the spicy flavors. It’s so good. Try it and see for yourself!
  • Use tomato paste and fire roasted tomatoes. Tomato paste brings rich tomato flavor to the chili and also helps to thicken it. Fire roasted tomatoes add a deep, smoky flavor that works so well in a chili recipe.
  • Simmer it to thicken the chili and develop the flavors. I simmer this chili on the stove for 1-2 hours, and if you have time to let it cook for 2 hours, you’ll be rewarded with a deeper flavor and a thicker chili.
The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2)

How to Make Chili

Sauté the onion. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or other large, heavy pot. Add the onion and cook until softened.

Brown the ground beef. Add the ground beef to the pot and cook it, crumbling with a spoon, until browned.

The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (3)

Add the garlic, seasonings and tomato paste. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds while stirring. Then stir in the chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, oregano, salt, pepper and tomato paste.

The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (4)

Stir in the broth, tomatoes and beans. Scrape up any browned bits that are stuck to the bottom of the pot.

The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (5)

Simmer the chili with a lid on the pot for 1-2 hours, stirring occasionally.

To thicken chili, uncover the pot during the last 30 minutes of cooking and simmer until it is your desired thickness.

The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (6)

Chili Toppings

This is the fun part! Everyone can add their favorite toppings to their bowl of chili.

  • Cheese. Shredded cheddar, Monterey jack, pepper jack or cotija are all delicious on top of chili.
  • Sour cream. Cool, creamy sour cream tempers the spice.
  • Onions. Both chopped green onions and chopped red onions work well.
  • Avocado. I love adding diced avocado on top of chili.
  • Jalapeños. For extra spice. Slice or dice them before serving.
  • Tortilla chips. Crumble them up and sprinkle on chili for crunch.
  • Cilantro. If you’re a cilantro fan, add chopped fresh cilantro for a pop of color and flavor.

What to Serve with Chili

This Cornbread Recipe is my favorite side dish to serve with chili. You could also serve Biscuits, Corn Casserole or a salad with this chili recipe.

Leftover chili makes a delicious topping for a Baked Potato or Baked Sweet Potato. Or mix leftover chili with pasta and cheese to make an easy chili mac.

See Also
Ranch style beans recipe | Homesick TexanAir Fryer Steak Tips Recipe14 Tasty Low-Sodium Dinner RecipesIrish Guinness Beef Stew (Crockpot Recipe)
The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (7)

To Freeze

Chili freezes really well! I like to freeze it in individual portion sizes to thaw and reheat for quick lunches or dinners. You can store chili in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating. Reheat in a covered pot on the stove or in the microwave.

More Tasty Chili Recipes

  • Crockpot Chili
  • Instant Pot Chili
  • Turkey Chili Recipe
  • White Chicken Chili
  • Vegetarian Chili

The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (8)

5 from 2 ratings

The Best Chili Recipe

Servings: 6 servings

Prep Time: 20 minutes mins

Cook Time: 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins

Total Time: 1 hour hr 50 minutes mins

The Best Ever Chili Recipe, made with ground beef, beans and the perfect mix of chili spices. This homemade chili is thick, hearty and richly flavored. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Print Recipe Leave a Review Pin Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1-2 tablespoons chili powder*, use 1 tablespoon for mild chili, 2 tablespoons for spicier chili
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 ¾ cups low sodium beef broth, or one 14.5 ounce can
  • 28 ounce can fire roasted crushed tomatoes, or fire roasted diced tomatoes
  • 15 ounce can red kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 15 ounce can pinto beans, or black beans, rinsed and drained
  • For topping: shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado, chopped red or green onions, cilantro, etc., as desired

Instructions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook 2 minutes, until onion starts to soften.

  • Add the ground beef and cook, crumbling, until browned, about 5 minutes. Drain off excess grease. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds.

  • Add the chili powder, cumin, brown sugar, oregano, salt, pepper and tomato paste. Stir to combine.

  • Add the broth and stir, scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pot.

  • Stir in the crushed or diced tomatoes and beans.

  • Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cook at a low simmer for 1-2 hours, stirring occasionally. Cover the chili during the first part of the cook time and then uncover during the last 30 minutes as needed to thicken the chili.

  • Serve chili with toppings, as desired.

    See Also
    Mexican Black Beans Recipe

Notes

  • Chili powder: Some chili powders are more spicy than others. Adjust the amount accordingly.
  • To make chili without beans: Omit the beans and use 2 pounds of ground beef.
  • To freeze: Freeze chili in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before reheating. Reheat in a covered pot on the stove or in the microwave. I like to freeze chili in individual portion sizes to thaw and reheat for quick lunches or dinners.
  • To store: Store leftover chili in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3-4 days.

Calories: 320kcal, Carbohydrates: 38g, Protein: 28g, Fat: 8g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Cholesterol: 47mg, Sodium: 1007mg, Potassium: 1337mg, Fiber: 11g, Sugar: 12g, Vitamin A: 821IU, Vitamin C: 17mg, Calcium: 138mg, Iron: 7mg

Nutrition information is an estimate.

Cuisine: American

Course: Main Course

Tried this recipe?Mention @kristines_kitchen on Instagram or tag #kristineskitchenblog.

This site contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through these links, I may receive a small commission, at no extra cost to you. Thank you for supporting Kristine's Kitchen!

Dairy Free Dinner Recipes Freezer Friendly Gluten Free One Pot Recipe Videos

posted by Kristine Rosenblatt on Sep 28, 2023 (last updated Dec 4, 2023)

9 comments Leave a comment »

You May Also Like...

Homemade Hamburger Helper
Chicken Taquitos
Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Save time. Eat well.

Subscribe and receive FREE family meal plans, right to your inbox, plus exclusive subscriber-only content!

« Previous Post Crockpot Chicken Noodle Soup

Next Post » Chicken Stew

Leave a Reply

9 comments on “The Best Chili Recipe”

  1. Jeff Reply

    In Texas, definitely no beans. More beef. 🥩

  2. Lynda Reply

    Made this yesterday and everyone loved it!
    I will be trying more of your recipes…Thanks
    Lynda

  3. Alli C Reply

    I won my chili cook off at work with this recipe! Very good!

  4. ASheas Reply

    Love this recipe! How much is one serving would you say?

    • The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (12)

      Kristine Rosenblatt Reply

      I’m happy to hear you love it! One serving would be 1/6 of the total recipe. You would have to measure how much is in the pot and then divide by 6.

  5. Kylie Reply

    I really want to make this in a slow cooker. Do u think it is doable? 😅 how would you do the steps? Thank u so much!

    • The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (13)

      Kristine Rosenblatt Reply

      Hi Kylie,
      I have a slow cooker chili recipe that you can use as a guide for the steps. Enjoy!

  6. Carmen Reply

    Tonight will be the 3rd time I’ve made this chili, my son has been requesting it ever since I made it! I do triple the recipe because we like left overs. I sub about 1/3 of the crushed tomatoes with Rotel and 1/3 of the meat with Italian sausage. Besides that I follow the recipe and it’s DELICIOUS. My daughter puts the left overs on fries, thank you so much for this recipe!

  7. David Reply

    Great chili, use low or no salt added ingredients for healthier meal

Leave a comment »

The Best Chili Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen (2024)

FAQs

What is the secret to really good chili? ›

Only Add Flavorful Liquids

Instead of adding water to your chili, add some more flavor with chicken or beef broth, red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, or even beet or wine. Each one of these options brings out different notes and levels of sweetness that will enhance your culinary creation.

View More
Why do you put brown sugar in chili? ›

The brown sugar gave it a sweet/tangy flavor that reminded me of BBQ-sauce! Th chili was so good - it was hard to stop eating it! I did had some extra veggies (1 cl. garlic, 1 celery stalk, 1 carrot, 1 bell pepper, 1 hot pepper) and used a can of diced tomatoes rather than tomato juice.

Get More Info Here
What are the best beans to use for homemade chili? ›

The best beans for chili are pinto, kidney, and black beans, like in this easy and tasty recipe. This 3-bean chili freezes great for meals later in the week. If you prefer thinner chili, add an extra can of tomato sauce. The green chiles are not hot and add a wonderful flavor, so don't be afraid to use them.

Discover More Details
What is the best meat for chili? ›

What is the best meat for chili? The best meat for chili depends on the type you're making, but professionals generally use a combination of ground chuck, brisket, short ribs, or diced tri-tip sirloin mixed with bacon and sausage to layer multiple textures and flavors.

View Details
What not to put in chili? ›

Beans and non-vegetable fillers such as rice and pasta are not allowed." If that sounds a bit uptight, the ICS's Homestyle Chili competition defines chili as: "any kind of meat, or combination of meats, and/or vegetables cooked with beans, chili peppers, various spices, and other ingredients.

Discover More Details
What adds the most flavor to chili? ›

If you want more of a smoky flavor, add cumin, Spanish paprika, ancho chili powder, or a combination. If you are looking for more heat, add cayenne, crushed red pepper, or Hungarian paprika. If it's too spicy add a little brown sugar and some sweet paprika.

Learn More
What makes chili taste better? ›

A cup of strong, brewed coffee will work wonders for your pot of chili, imparting a deep, roasted flavor that will make the chili taste like it simmered away all day long. For maximum flavor, reduce the coffee along with a blend of tomato paste, aromatic veggies and spices like we do in our Spicy Vegetarian Chili.

Keep Reading
Why do you put vinegar in chili? ›

With only about 1 tablespoon per pot added toward the end of the cooking process, the vinegar will make the flavors more vibrant without overwhelming the dish with its biting tang. Through just a splash, everything becomes a little brighter, and the chili's flavors are more balanced.

Learn More Now
Why do people put sour cream in chili? ›

The slightly tart flavor will add brightness and complexity to your tried-and-true chili recipe, while the thick texture creates heartiness and a creamy mouthfeel.

Show Me More
Which onion is best for chili? ›

Sweet onions are great for caramelizing due to their higher sugar content. You can cook them into your chili, serve them raw over top, or even elevate your chili with a sophisticated caramelized onion topping! Some of my favorite sweet onions are Walla, Walla, Maui, and Vidalia Onions.

Learn More Now

Does Gordon Ramsay put beans in chili? ›

Gordon Ramsay's recipe for chili con carne includes onion, a red chili pepper, fresh tomatoes, and kidney beans. Ramsay's chili recipe is lengthy — it includes everything from ground cumin and sweet paprika to a cinnamon stick, ground beef or beef mince, and garlic.

Learn More
What are the best tomatoes for chili? ›

If you're using canned tomatoes, look for San Marzano tomatoes canned without salt and sugar if you can find them. That way you can add your own seasonings. San Marzanos also have the best flavor for home made tomato sauce. What is a substitute for tomatoes in a chili recipe?

Read More
Do you drain meat when making chili? ›

The beef will release a lot of fat and liquid — do not drain it; you'll skim the fat off at the end. Add the ancho chili powder, chipotle chili powder, cumin, oregano, coriander, smoked paprika, and cinnamon (if using). Cook, stirring frequently, for 1 to 2 minutes, until well combined and fragrant.

Discover More
What is the best pepper for chili? ›

Cool Chile Co Whole Ancho Chillies, 70g

Ancho chillies, also known as a wide chilli or ancho poblano, are the most commonly used chilli in Mexican cooking. The rich fruity flesh and low-level of spice (1,250 on the Scoville Scale of chilli heat) make ancho chillies a versatile ingredient.

Get More Info
Why do you put coffee in chili? ›

Though it may be an unusual choice, coffee adds an earthy richness to the existing flavors and plays well with spices like cumin and cayenne pepper. Plus, it's a flexible ingredient – while we typically reach for instant espresso powder, you can also add in brewed coffee, making this dish the perfect use for leftovers.

View More
Why is my chili not flavorful? ›

Change up the beans. Use black beans, pintos, or a combination of beans to give more flavor. Cook the chili! If you don't cook it long enough (or put in a pressure cooker to speed up the process), it won't taste quite right.

Discover More Details
Does sugar make chili taste better? ›

Now for the piece de resistance: 1-2 heaping Tablespoons brown sugar. The chili tastes completely different without the brown sugar so if you like a subtle sweetness in your chili then you've just got to go for it! Trust me, it will not make your chili taste like candy.

Read On
Why add vinegar to chilli? ›

With only about 1 tablespoon per pot added toward the end of the cooking process, the vinegar will make the flavors more vibrant without overwhelming the dish with its biting tang. Through just a splash, everything becomes a little brighter, and the chili's flavors are more balanced.

Learn More Now
How do you make chili taste more meaty? ›

Ground Beef: Provides the hearty meaty base for the chili. Opt for 85% lean; the fat enriches the meat, enhancing the dish's overall flavor and texture. And don't stress about the fat—post-cooking, it's easy to skim off any excess. Baking Soda: Helps tenderize the beef by locking in moisture, making it more succulent.

Explore More
Top Articles
15 Best King Oyster Mushroom Recipes
Our 40 Best Potato Recipes
Cherry Ambition Perfume - The 7 Virtues
Ricky Murda Age, Height, Girlfriend, Net Worth, Ethnicity
Latest Posts
Best Pumpkin Pie From Meta Givens Recipe on Food52
75 Elegant Christmas Appetizer Recipes That'll Wow Party Guests
Article information

Author: Horacio Brakus JD

Last Updated:

Views: 6533

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Horacio Brakus JD

Birthday: 1999-08-21

Address: Apt. 524 43384 Minnie Prairie, South Edda, MA 62804

Phone: +5931039998219

Job: Sales Strategist

Hobby: Sculling, Kitesurfing, Orienteering, Painting, Computer programming, Creative writing, Scuba diving

Introduction: My name is Horacio Brakus JD, I am a lively, splendid, jolly, vivacious, vast, cheerful, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.