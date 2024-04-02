Ultimate Vegan Hanukkah Recipe Roundup (2024)

From latkes to gelt, it's every recipe you need for a gluten-free and vegan Festival of Lights! This Ultimate Vegan Hanukkah Recipe Roundup has all the delicious seasonal recipes you need to fill your home with good, nutritious holiday food.

Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, is a Jewish holiday celebrated every winter. The exact dates change since it's celebrated according to the Hebrew calendar, but it usually falls around November and December! As you may know, we are ALL about the food in the Jewish faith, so every holiday has lots of fun cooking and eating. Hanukkah is celebrated over eight days, so I get to fit in tons of my favorite traditional dishes! It's the best. If you're looking for the perfect homemade gift, check out my two-ingredient Easy Homemade Sugar Scrub. Everyone loves it! In this Vegan Hanukkah Recipe Roundup you'll find...

Latkes - Two versions, plus traditional toppings made vegan!

- Two versions, plus traditional toppings made vegan! Main dishes - Savory, filling dishes, all perfect for winter.

- Savory, filling dishes, all perfect for winter. Roasted veggies - I'm cooking in every color of the rainbow here.

- I'm cooking in every color of the rainbow here. Homemade Gelt - Plus gelt cookies, all made without dairy or gluten.

- Plus gelt cookies, all made without dairy or gluten. Sugar cookies - Gluten-free and perfect for cutting into seasonal shapes...plus frosting to top them off!

Be sure to also check out my Fun with Food: Hanukkah Snack Edition! These Hanukkah Snacks are made with some of our favorite foods and arranged into the best shapes of the season. Menorahs, dreidels, and the Star of David are all here and they’re so tasty! I've also got a really cute Star of David Grilled Cheese Sandwich made with vegan cheese. It's SO fun!

Crispy Vegan Hanukkah Latkes

One of the most popular Hanukkah foods is latkes. They're usually made with oil, which is a celebration of the ancient miracle when the Jewish Maccabees reclaimed their temple. They found the smallest amount of oil, barely enough to burn their lamps for one day. When the oil instead burned for eight days it was a Hanukkah miracle, which is why we celebrate with light and oil at this time every year! Most people put out both applesauce and sour cream for toppings, so I've got both in this Vegan Hanukkah Recipe Roundup. They both pair so well with crispy, piping hot latkes!

Spiralized Sweet Potato Latkes See Also The Best Recipes With Artichoke Hearts To Try Now

Easy Instant Pot Homemade Applesauce Easy Homemade Vegan Sour Cream

Main Dishes

Since I don't eat meat, you won't find a traditional brisket on my table...but I still have lots of filling, delicious, savory main dishes that I love to make during the eight days of Hanukkah! These warming dishes are perfect for staying cozy during the winter and celebrating the Festival of Lights with nutritious vegan food.

Cauliflower Steak Marbella with Roasted Chickpeas

Vegan Cauliflower Chickpea Shawarma Bowls

Moroccan Quinoa Salad

Mediterranean Vegan Quinoa Bowl , and don't forget my post on How to Make Perfectly Cooked Quinoa !

, and don't forget my post on ! One-Skillet Baked Butternut Squash Pasta with Sage

Instant Pot Vegan Mushrooms Risotto

Best Creamy Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Roasted Garlic ...or you can make it in the Instant Pot with Instant Pot Vegan Butternut Squash Soup ! I also have this new 30-minute version that is creamy, delicious and easy!

Roasted Veggies

Sides just might be the best part of any meal! I am always roasting veggies to serve with dinner, and then reheating the leftovers for lunch. These delicious roast veggies are the best sides for Hanukkah, and they're all made totally vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, and without any refined sugar. Serve them with Simplified Israeli-Style Hummus, Vegan Tzatziki Sauce, or Green Tahini Sauce for a flavorful dish!

Crispy Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Easy Maple Glazed Sautéed Carrots

Crispy Smashed Potatoes with my Creamy Roasted Garlic Dip

with my Walnut Crusted Roasted Delicata Squash

Restaurant-Style Sautéed Mushrooms

Herb Roasted Root Vegetables

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Easy Whole Roasted Rainbow Carrots Over Hummus with Herb Tahini Sauce

Hemp Seed Crusted Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Green Tahini Sauce

Maple Roasted Butternut Squash

Vegan Gelt for Dreidel

Gelt are the little foil-wrapped chocolate coins that we use to play dreidel! You've probably seen the dreidel before; it's a spinning top with four sides, each with a different Hebrew letter on it. The letters represent parts of the phrase "A great miracle happened here," and depending on where the dreidel lands, the person spinning gives or takes gelt from the center "pot." It's over when one player wins all of the gelt! It's a really simple, fun game that even little ones can play and understand...plus there's chocolate involved, which is always a win!

Easy Homemade Hanukkah Gelt Hanukkah Gelt Cookies Homemade Vegan Chocolate

Gluten-Free Hanukkah Sugar Cookies

We also love to make sugar cookies for Hanukkah! We do different holiday-themed shapes, usually the Star of David, menorahs, or dreidels. I use this Gluten-Free Sugar Cut-Out Cookies for the base, then top them with Easy Vegan Vanilla Frosting or Easy Vegan Vanilla Blender Icing!

For me the holidays bring my two favorite things together: family and food! I hope this Vegan Hanukkah Recipe Roundup helps you menu plan for a stress-free Festival of Lights. Every single one of these recipes is vegan, gluten-free, peanut-free, corn-free, soy-free, and refined sugar-free. They're allergen-friendly dishes that everyone can enjoy! I hope you'll tag me on Instagram if you make these dishes so I can wish you a Hanukkah Sameach, and don't forget to drop a review below your favorite recipes.

More Recipe Roundups

Ultimate Halloween Recipe Roundup

Vegan Football Food Roundup





Ultimate Apple Recipe Roundup

Fall Smoothie Recipe Round Up

Best Immunity Boosting Recipes

Vegan + Gluten-Free Fall Meal Plan

Your Guide to Back to School: All Vegan and Gluten-Free



