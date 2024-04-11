USA VPN servers with the best speed (2024)

    Connect to US VPN servers for better online security.

    Protect your online privacy in and out of the USA.

    Change your IP address to the US with our VPN servers.

USA VPN servers

1,970+

USA server locations

16

Servers worldwide

6300+

Connect to USA servers easily

Connect to a particular location in the USA

Want to connect to a specific location in America for a better connection speed? Open the NordVPN app and find the US icon in the left sidebar. Then, click the three dots and pick one of the available cities.

Cities:

Atlanta, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Manassas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis.

States:

Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Illinois, Virginia.

The precise locations of specific servers within the country may vary.

Connect to any US VPN server

If you want to change your IP address to one located in the United States, simply open the map and tap the country pin. Or scroll down the server list to select your encrypted destination.

Connect to dedicated servers

Looking for something more specific for your online activities in the US? Take a look at our dedicated servers in the app’s side menu. Connect to Double VPN or Onion Over VPN in the Specialty Servers section.

Which VPN server should you choose in the US?

Pick the location for the best speed

Find VPN servers in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and more. Distance matters. For the fastest connection speeds, pick a server in the city closest to you.

Get a Dedicated IP

Order a personal static IP address in the USA or another preferred location and avoid annoying CAPTCHAs and blocklists.

For private and secure browsing

Improve your online privacy in one click. Just pick any country you like, or hit the Quick Connect button, and we’ll find the best server for you.

For even stronger security

With Double VPN, your IP address changes twice, and your connection is protected with an extra layer of encryption. It becomes twice as hard for cybercriminals to decipher your internet traffic.

Boost your digital privacy

Connect to Onion Over VPN servers and enjoy the privacy that both the Onion network and a VPN provide. No need to download The Onion Router (Tor) browser.

Hide your VPN connection

Traveling to a more restrictive country? Connect to one of our obfuscated servers — the fact that you’re using a VPN stays hidden.

Find the best server for your needs

NordVPN’s innovative algorithm will automatically select the fastest VPN server based on your location and unique requirements.

Reasons to use a VPN in the US

If you care about your privacy and security, using a VPN service when surfing the net in the USA is a must. Don’t let untrustworthy data brokers collect and sell your browsing data. Step up your privacy.

Increased privacy

  • Protect your IP

    You shouldn’t have to worry about companies, governments, or internet service providers spying on your browsing. Use a VPN to cloak your IP address and avoid snooping of any kind.

  • Data security

    Your browsing habits aren’t our business. That’s why we don’t track, collect, or share your browsing data.

Secure browsing

  • Block malware

    Threat Protection protects you from accidentally making the wrong turn online. It blocks malware, malicious websites, trackers, and intrusive ads.

  • Safer Wi-Fi

    Go online with more peace of mind — even when using public Wi-Fi, be it an airport, hotel room, or your favorite café. NordVPN secures your connection with next-generation encryption.

Fastest VPN connection

  • Stay safe without slowing down

    Don’t choose between speed and security — get it all with NordVPN. Stream, work, and play in the USA securely without interruption, thanks to our revolutionary NordLynx protocol and optimized server network.

  • Explore with unlimited VPN bandwidth

    Enjoy a safer and smoother internet experience in the USA. Browse, chat, and work as much as you want, whenever you want — we won’t hold you back.

The best online shopping experience

  • Get better prices using a VPN

    Shop online like a pro. Find the best deals on the internet by hopping from one virtual location to another. Pay less for online goods, like online services or tickets.

  • Safer shopping

    Enhance your privacy and security with NordVPN. Browse online shops safely on any of your devices. Tap the Quick Connect button and increase your privacy in the blink of an eye.

How to get an IP address in the USA

1. Get NordVPN

Download the app from the NordVPN website and install it.

2. Sign up

Choose the Sign Up option and fill in your details.

3. Connect

Open the app and tap on the USA’s pin on the map or find it in the country list.

Try NordVPN risk free

See for yourself why NordVPN is the VPN provider the US trusts. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try out the service completely risk free.

Don’t just take our word for it

See what the internet has to say about NordVPN.

As VPN services go, it’s hard to beat NordVPN. It has a large and diverse collection of servers, an excellent collection of advanced features, strong privacy and security practices, and approachable clients for every major platform.

Max Eddy

Software analyst, PCMag

The bottom line here is: When you’re online, you don’t have to worry about being secure or about your information getting out there if you have a VPN. NordVPN makes it simple.

Tech of Tomorrow

Tech reviewer, YouTube

PewDiePie111M subscribers

Browse the internet safely, but most importantly, freely. A VPN is one of those things that are just good to have. I recommend NordVPN.

CaseyNeistat12.6M subscribers

NordVPN is a very good VPN, they’re very highly regarded in the industry. I’ve been using it for 3 years, it’s not problematic, I use it on my iPhone, my Android, my Mac laptop.

Philip DeFranco6.54M subscribers

I’ve been a NordVPN customer for years, and if you still haven’t checked it out you’re missing out on the peace of mind one gets when securing your personal data and internet activity.

Forbes Advisor

Best of 2023

Independent Advisor

Best VPN 2023

CNET

Best of 2023

PCMag Magazine

Editor’s Choice 2023

Most popular server locations for users from the USA

See which countries users from the USA connect to most often to get bulletproof security and privacy at top speeds.

Canada
UK
Poland
Japan
Mexico

See why NordVPN is the best VPN for the USA

Most VPNs
Fast and stable connection

USA VPN servers with the best speed (63)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (64)

No VPN bandwidth limits

USA VPN servers with the best speed (65)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (66)

190+ Australian servers

USA VPN servers with the best speed (67)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (68)

6300+ servers worldwide

USA VPN servers with the best speed (69)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (70)

No logging of your online traffic

USA VPN servers with the best speed (71)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (72)

6 simultaneous connections

USA VPN servers with the best speed (73)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (74)

24/7 customer support

USA VPN servers with the best speed (75)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (76)

Hidden IP address

USA VPN servers with the best speed (77)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (78)

Strong traffic encryption

USA VPN servers with the best speed (79)

USA VPN servers with the best speed (80)

Frequently asked questions

