USA VPN servers with the best speed (2024)

Connect to US VPN servers for better online security.
Protect your online privacy in and out of the USA.
Change your IP address to the US with our VPN servers.
USA VPN servers
1,970+
USA server locations
16
Servers worldwide
6300+
Connect to USA servers easily
Connect to a particular location in the USA
Want to connect to a specific location in America for a better connection speed? Open the NordVPN app and find the US icon in the left sidebar. Then, click the three dots and pick one of the available cities.
Cities:
Atlanta, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Manassas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, St. Louis.
States:
Texas, California, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Illinois, Virginia.
The precise locations of specific servers within the country may vary.
Connect to any US VPN server
If you want to change your IP address to one located in the United States, simply open the map and tap the country pin. Or scroll down the server list to select your encrypted destination.
Connect to dedicated servers
Looking for something more specific for your online activities in the US? Take a look at our dedicated servers in the app’s side menu. Connect to Double VPN or Onion Over VPN in the Specialty Servers section.
Which VPN server should you choose in the US?
Pick the location for the best speed
Find VPN servers in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and more. Distance matters. For the fastest connection speeds, pick a server in the city closest to you.
Get a Dedicated IP
Order a personal static IP address in the USA or another preferred location and avoid annoying CAPTCHAs and blocklists.
For private and secure browsing
Improve your online privacy in one click. Just pick any country you like, or hit the Quick Connect button, and we’ll find the best server for you.
For even stronger security
With Double VPN, your IP address changes twice, and your connection is protected with an extra layer of encryption. It becomes twice as hard for cybercriminals to decipher your internet traffic.
Boost your digital privacy
Connect to Onion Over VPN servers and enjoy the privacy that both the Onion network and a VPN provide. No need to download The Onion Router (Tor) browser.
Hide your VPN connection
Traveling to a more restrictive country? Connect to one of our obfuscated servers — the fact that you’re using a VPN stays hidden.
Find the best server for your needs
NordVPN’s innovative algorithm will automatically select the fastest VPN server based on your location and unique requirements.
Find the Best Server
Reasons to use a VPN in the US
If you care about your privacy and security, using a VPN service when surfing the net in the USA is a must. Don’t let untrustworthy data brokers collect and sell your browsing data. Step up your privacy.
Increased privacy
Protect your IP
You shouldn’t have to worry about companies, governments, or internet service providers spying on your browsing. Use a VPN to cloak your IP address and avoid snooping of any kind.
Data security
Your browsing habits aren’t our business. That’s why we don’t track, collect, or share your browsing data.
Secure browsing
Block malware
Threat Protection protects you from accidentally making the wrong turn online. It blocks malware, malicious websites, trackers, and intrusive ads.
Safer Wi-Fi
Go online with more peace of mind — even when using public Wi-Fi, be it an airport, hotel room, or your favorite café. NordVPN secures your connection with next-generation encryption.
Fastest VPN connection
Stay safe without slowing down
Don’t choose between speed and security — get it all with NordVPN. Stream, work, and play in the USA securely without interruption, thanks to our revolutionary NordLynx protocol and optimized server network.
Explore with unlimited VPN bandwidth
Enjoy a safer and smoother internet experience in the USA. Browse, chat, and work as much as you want, whenever you want — we won’t hold you back.
The best online shopping experience
Get better prices using a VPN
Shop online like a pro. Find the best deals on the internet by hopping from one virtual location to another. Pay less for online goods, like online services or tickets.
Safer shopping
Enhance your privacy and security with NordVPN. Browse online shops safely on any of your devices. Tap the Quick Connect button and increase your privacy in the blink of an eye.
How to get an IP address in the USA
Download the app from the NordVPN website and install it.
2. Sign up
Choose the Sign Up option and fill in your details.
3. Connect
Open the app and tap on the USA’s pin on the map or find it in the country list.
Try NordVPN risk free
See for yourself why NordVPN is the VPN provider the US trusts. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try out the service completely risk free.
Most popular server locations for users from the USA
See which countries users from the USA connect to most often to get bulletproof security and privacy at top speeds.
See why NordVPN is the best VPN for the USA
Frequently asked questions
Can I change my IP location to the USA?
Yes, NordVPN offers over 1,970 servers in the USA, so there are lots of US IP addresses to choose from. If you want to connect to the closest server available, click on the country map pin. If you’re looking to connect to a specific city, scroll down to the USA in the country list, click on the three pins, and choose one of the 16 locations available.
Are VPNs legal in the USA?
Using a VPN service is completely legal in the USA. However, be sure to download the app before traveling to more restrictive countries — it may not be available in every region.
What’s the best VPN in the USA?
Picking the best VPN service in the USA? Choose a provider that offers both security and speed. Make sure the VPN service you pick uses strong encryption and doesn’t sell your browsing data to third parties.
When it comes to speed, NordVPN is the fastest service out there, thanks to our lightweight NordLynx protocol. That and a wide selection of nearly 2,000 servers in the USA guarantees a blazing-fast connection.
Is there a free USA VPN?
While you may be able to find free USA VPNs, using free VPN services comes with serious privacy and security risks. Free VPNs typically don’t have the best security infrastructure, so using them may put your data at risk. Additionally, since free VPN providers don’t charge for their services, they need to make money in other ways. Often, they bombard you with annoying ads — or even track and sell your data to advertisers. Beware of free VPNs in the US and everywhere else. A VPN should protect your data, not track and sell it for profit.