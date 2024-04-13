What Are NordVPN Specialty Servers? (2024) (2024)

NordVPN’s specialty servers consist of the Double VPN, P2P-optimized, Dedicated IP, Onion over VPN, and obfuscated servers. These servers provide the same level of security and online privacy as the standard servers but are specifically engineered to do more on certain tasks.

Thus, users can select from various servers that are best for different online security, privacy, and web surfing activities.

In this guide, I dive into all of NordVPN’s specialty servers to explain what they do best, when to use them, and the shortcomings they may have.

So, let’s discuss.