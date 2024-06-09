Vegan Christmas recipes (2024)

102 Recipes
Serve up a plant-based feast with our vegan Christmas starters, mains, sides and desserts. Choose from nut roasts, Christmas puddings, mince pies and more
For bitesize pieces of festive food, try our vegan canapé recipes. For a wider selection of meals, check out our impressive vegan Christmas mains. For meat-free alternatives, our vegetarian Christmas recipes are also packed full of flavour.
- Easy vegan wellington
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.14 ratings
Wow family and friends with this mushroom and sweet potato wellington with cranberries. It makes an impressive centrepiece dish in a vegetarian or vegan Christmas spread.
A star rating of 5 out of 5.6 ratings
Enjoy a baked cheesecake made with cashews for a vegan take on a classic dessert. With clementines, raspberries and pistachios, it's perfect for Christmas
- Easy vegan nut roast
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.5 ratings
Enjoy this easy nut roast as a show-off veggie Christmas main course. With pomegranate, cranberries and chestnut mushrooms, it's filled with festive flavours
A star rating of 4.8 out of 5.12 ratings
Add a deliciously different side dish to your Christmas spread with these pan-fried brussels sprouts and juicy pomegranate seeds, drizzled with pomegranate molasses
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Quick to make on Christmas Day, you can swap fresh cranberries here for frozen – just keep an eye on them during cooking, as they won’t take as long to break down
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Make parsnips really special for the Christmas dinner table. Sliced hasselback style, they're flavoured with orange, red wine vinegar and maple syrup
- Vegan pigs in blankets
A star rating of 3.7 out of 5.3 ratings
Wrap vegan sausages in dairy-free puff pastry to make these easy pigs in blankets. A great side dish at Christmas, they're also perfect for parties and buffets
A star rating of 5 out of 5.1 rating
Season roasties with smoked paprika and thyme for a punch of smoky heat and herby flavour. Drizzle with oil when turning for golden crunchy roasties
- Cornish spiced apple compote
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Try this gorgeous spiced twist on apple sauce to serve alongside your turkey at Christmas. It also works wonderfully with festive ham on Boxing Day
- Vegan Christmas pudding
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.18 ratings
Make this vegan Christmas pudding as part of a festive feast, packed with dried figs, raisins, sultanas and a tot of rum. Serve warm with vegan ice cream
- Hasselback potatoes
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.26 ratings
Try something new with your Sunday roast this weekend with these garlic and rosemary hasselback potatoes. Using same-sized potatoes will help them cook evenly.
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.64 ratings
Try this vegan tart for a show-stopping centrepiece. The bold red of beetroot against the vibrant green salad also makes it ideal for a meat-free celebration.
A star rating of 5 out of 5.1 rating
Make this hot sauce to gift at Christmas as part of a food hamper. It's ideal for a chilli lover – the heat will mellow with time
Tamarind-glazed sweet potatoes.
A star rating of 5 out of 5.1 rating
Try a new take on Christmas potatoes. The sourness of the tamarind with the freshness of coriander and red onions cuts through the sweetness
- Vegan mince pies
A star rating of 3.9 out of 5.12 ratings
Bake vegan mince pies for a Christmas party, with a cherry and hazelnut filling that everyone will love. We have a great tip for making flaky pastry as well
- Vegan Christmas cake
A star rating of 4.6 out of 5.41 ratings
Substitute eggs for chia seeds in this vegan take on a traditional Christmas cake. The coconut oil adds a great background flavour and keeps the cake moist
- Whole roasted butternut squash with Christmas stuffing
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Looking for a vegan centrepiece for Christmas dinner? This roasted butternut squash is the answer, packed with festive, flavourful stuffing
- Easy red cabbage
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Bring red cabbage to life with the flavours of cinnamon and star anise. It's a great side dish at Christmas, along with all the traditional trimmings
A star rating of 5 out of 5.2 ratings
Make our Indian-inspired pickle, heady with tamarind and spices, to gift to friends. Enjoy with cheddar and crackers, samosas or a Boxing Day turkey curry
- Vegan Christmas pudding brownies
A star rating of 4.4 out of 5.3 ratings
Make brownies fabulously festive by adding Free From Christmas pudding into the mix. They're dairy-free, so they're perfect for vegans, too
- Vegan roast potatoes
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.3 ratings
Throw some herbs in with your roast potatoes for an added burst of flavour. These vegan roasties make a great festive side dish or accompaniment for a Sunday roast
- Mushroom bourguignon pithivier
A star rating of 4.5 out of 5.6 ratings
Serve our moreish mushroom bourguignon pithivier as a vegan main course. Ideal for a special occasion such as Christmas, it's full of deep flavours
- Dukkah parsnips
A star rating of 0 out of 5.0 ratings
Toss parsnips with maple syrup and dukkah seasoning for a flavourful side dish that's perfect to accompany a roast or Christmas feast
- Chilli-charred brussels sprouts
A star rating of 4.7 out of 5.23 ratings
Spruce up brussels sprouts for Christmas Day with the addition of garlic, lemon and chilli. The result is a flavourful vegan side dish that’s healthy too
