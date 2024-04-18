Fix microphone problems - Microsoft Support (2024)

If you are having trouble with your microphone features, the following information can help you troubleshoot and resolve issues.

Make sure apps have access to the microphone

If your microphone isn't detected after updating Windows 11, you may need to give your apps permission to use it. Here's how:

Select Start > Settings > Privacy & security > Microphone and make sure Microphone access is turned on. Make sure Let apps access your microphone is turned on, then choose which apps have access. Desktop apps won't appear in this list.

If you want to give access to desktop apps, make sure thatLet desktop apps access your microphoneis turned on. You can't turn off microphone access for individual apps.