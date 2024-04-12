Vegan German Chocolate Cake Recipe With Coconut Pecan Frosting (2024)

My regular readers know how much I love having afternoon tea at local restaurants. Alice’s Tea Cup – which has a playful feel, delicious food and a great variety of teas – is one of my very favorite places in New York City. That is why I’m so excited to share their vegan German chocolate cake recipe with you.

As I looked through the “Table of Contents”, I noticed that the recipe for my (and my husband’s) favorite sandwich, the Curried Chicken Salad sandwich from Alice’s Tea Cup, was in there. (Yes!) Also, a Vegan German Chocolate Cake recipe stuck out to me, because several of my friends are now vegan and I know that a lot of people overall are starting to adopt that food lifestyle.

As soon as I came home, I emailed Morrow Cookbooks and asked for permission to share both recipes with you…and they said, “yes”. I’m not vegan, so I’m not going to attempt to make the cake. I have read great reviews about it though, so I am going to share it with you below.

Vegan German Chocolate Cake

Recipe courtesy of Morrow Cookbooks/HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS; used with permission

{makes one 8-inch 2-layer cake} Cake

3½ cups all-purpose flour 4 teaspoons baking powder 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon kosher salt 2 cups soy milk 1½ cups unsweetened cocoa powder (we recommend Hershey’s) See Also The Best Recipes Made By Grandmas From Every StateWalnut Oh Henry Bars, a no-bake nutty caramel cookie bar recipe!The Nordic Baking Book's Kladdkaka (Swedish Gooey Chocolate Cake) Recipe on Food52 1 cup canola oil 3 cups real maple syrup 1 teaspoon distilled white vinegar 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract Coconut- Pecan Frosting

½ cup soy milk ¼ cup cornstarch 1 pinch kosher salt 2 cups firmly packed dark brown sugar 1½ cups coconut milk 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract 3 cups sweetened shredded coconut 1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped Vegan Chocolate Ganache

½ cup soy milk 8 ounces unsweetened chocolate ¼ cup real maple syrup Even the most passionate German chocolate cake lover will love this rich, dark vegan treat. It’s sweetened mostly with maple syrup and loaded with dark chocolate. You won’t miss the dairy at all, we promise. . . . 1. To make the cake, preheat the oven to 350°f. Have ready two 8- inch round nonstick cake pans. 2. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. 3. Heat the soy milk in a small saucepan to slightly bubbling, and then add the cocoa powder. Remove from the heat and whisk well. 4. In a medium bowl, combine the oil, maple syrup, vinegar, and vanilla. Whisk well. Pour in the soy milk–cocoa mixture, and whisk until smooth. 5. Using a mixer or by hand, add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until the batter is smooth. 6. Pour the batter evenly into the two cake pans, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick stuck into the center comes out clean. Set the cake aside to cool thoroughly. 7. To make the coconut- pecan frosting, whisk the soy milk, cornstarch, and salt together in a small bowl. 8. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, dissolve the brown sugar in the coconut milk. Cook, whisking, until the mixture comes to a boil. Then reduce the heat to low and cook for 5 minutes, or until slightly thickened. 9. With the mixture on the stove still over low heat, pour in the soy milk mixture and stir continuously until the mixture is very thick and smooth. Remove from the heat and beat in the vanilla, coconut, and pecans. Cool before using. 10. To make the chocolate ganache, combine all the ingredients in a saucepan over low heat, and stir continuously until the glaze is smooth. Remove from the heat, stir for another 2 minutes, and then cool to room temperature. 11. To build the cake, place 1 cake layer on a cake plate or stand, and spread a layer of the coconut- pecan frosting over the top (but not the sides). Place the second layer on top of the first, and spread a very hearty layer of the frosting over the top. Using an offset spatula, ice the sides of the cake with a thick layer of ganache. Then warm about ¼ cup of the ganache in a small saucepan, or in a micro wave oven, and drizzle it across the top of the cake (or use a pastry bag to pipe it).



{Cake image courtesy of stu_spivack. This post has been updated and republished. It was originally posted on January 2, 2011.}