Vegan shepherd's pie | Vegetables recipes | Jamie Oliver (2024)

BUDGET-FRIENDLY MEAL PLAN TIPS:

This big-batch pie serves 8, so you can eat half straightaway and cool and freeze the remaining half to enjoy in week 4.

HOW TO FREEZE & DEFROST YOUR BATCH-COOK RECIPES:

Just remember – if you’re batch cooking, let food cool thoroughly before freezing – break it down into portions so it cools quicker, and get it into the freezer within 2 hours. And make sure everything is well wrapped, and labelled for future reference so you’re not playing freezer roulette! Simply thaw in the fridge before use, and use within 48 hours. If you’ve frozen cooked food, don’t freeze it again after reheating it.

LOVE YOUR LEFTOVERS:

Leftover herbs? Woody herbs like rosemary and thyme add depth of flavour to soups, stews and sauces. Chopped parsley adds fresh flavour to winter salads, or tossed through simple pasta dishes before serving. If you have lots of different soft herbs left over, why not try making my salsa verde? It’ll transform any roasted veg, and it’s delicious stirred into risottos, too.