Vegan shepherd's pie | Vegetables recipes | Jamie Oliver (2024)

Vegan shepherd's pie
Packed with veg, lentils & chickpeas
- Dairy-freedf
- Veganvg
- Vegetarianv
Packed with veg, lentils & chickpeas
- Dairy-freedf
- Veganvg
- Vegetarianv
“A rich, hearty and easy veggie pie, topped with fluffy sweet potato and crisp zesty breadcrumbs. ”
Serves 8
Cooks In1 hour 25 minutes
DifficultyNot too tricky
VegetablesDinner PartyBritishPotatoMushroomLentil
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 389 19%
-
Fat 16.3g 23%
-
Saturates 2.7g 14%
-
Sugars 10g 11%
-
Salt 0.5g 8%
-
Protein 11.2g 22%
-
Carbs 51.3g 20%
-
Fibre 9.7g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 600 g Maris Piper potatoes
- 600 g sweet potatoes
- 40 g dairy-free margarine , (or use butter or margarine if you’re not vegan)
- 1 onion
- 2 carrots
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 2 sticks of celery
- 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
- olive oil
- ½ a bunch of fresh thyme , (10g)
- 350 g chestnut mushrooms
- 12 sun-dried tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- vegan red wine , (or regular red wine if you’re not vegan), optional
- 100 ml vegetable stock
- 1 x 400 g tin of lentils
- 1 x 400 g tin of chickpeas
- 5 sprigs of fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 1 lemon
- 30 g fresh breadcrumbs
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6.
- Peel and chop all the potatoes into rough 2cm chunks. Place the Maris Pipers into a large pan of cold salted water over a medium heat. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until tender, adding the sweet potatoes after 5 minutes.
- Drain and leave to steam dry, then return to the pan with the margarine and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper. Mash until smooth, then set aside.
- Peel and finely slice the onion, carrots and 2 garlic cloves, then trim and finely slice the celery.
- Bash the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar until fine, then add it all to a medium pan over a medium heat with a good splash of oil. Pick in the thyme leaves, then cook for around 10 minutes, or until softened.
- Meanwhile, roughly chop the mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes, then add to the pan along with the vinegar and 2 tablespoons of the sun-dried tomato oil from the jar.
- Cook for a further 10 minutes, then add a splash of wine, if using, turn up the heat, and allow it to bubble away. Stir in the stock, lentils and chickpeas (juice and all), then leave it to tick away for 5 to 10 minutes, or until slightly thickened and reduced.
- Pick and roughly chop the parsley leaves, then stir into the pan. Season to taste, then transfer to a baking dish (roughly 25cm x 30cm).
- Spread the mash over the top, scuffing it up with the back of a spoon.
- Finely slice the remaining garlic clove, then place into a bowl with the rosemary leaves, lemon zest, breadcrumbs and 1 tablespoon of oil. Mix well, sprinkle over the mash, then place in the hot oven for around 10 minutes, or until piping hot through.
- Place under the grill for a further 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden, then serve with seasonal greens.
Tips
BUDGET-FRIENDLY MEAL PLAN TIPS:
This big-batch pie serves 8, so you can eat half straightaway and cool and freeze the remaining half to enjoy in week 4.
HOW TO FREEZE & DEFROST YOUR BATCH-COOK RECIPES:
Just remember – if you’re batch cooking, let food cool thoroughly before freezing – break it down into portions so it cools quicker, and get it into the freezer within 2 hours. And make sure everything is well wrapped, and labelled for future reference so you’re not playing freezer roulette! Simply thaw in the fridge before use, and use within 48 hours. If you’ve frozen cooked food, don’t freeze it again after reheating it.
LOVE YOUR LEFTOVERS:
Leftover herbs? Woody herbs like rosemary and thyme add depth of flavour to soups, stews and sauces. Chopped parsley adds fresh flavour to winter salads, or tossed through simple pasta dishes before serving. If you have lots of different soft herbs left over, why not try making my salsa verde? It’ll transform any roasted veg, and it’s delicious stirred into risottos, too.
