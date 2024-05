VPN kostenlos: Kostenlose VPN-Clients für iPhone und iPad (2024)

FAQs

Planet VPN is a free VPN with no registration or personal data required for connection - “download and connect”. No ads or any other limitations are applied.

What is the best VPN for iPhone and iPad? Best VPN for iPhone and iPad Starting price Simultaneous connections Surfshark VPN $2.19+ per month Unlimited NordVPN $3.09+ per month Up to 6 ExpressVPN $6.67+ per month Up to 8 IPVanish VPN $2.75+ per month Unlimited 1 more row 6 days ago

🔒 ExpressVPN is an excellent choice for iPad users who prioritize reliable performance, privacy and security, a vast server network, and user-friendly applications. According to our testing, ExpressVPN is the best overall VPN right now.

ExpressVPN is the best iPhone VPN I've tested, thanks to its excellent privacy, great content unblocking power, and streamlined apps that put the competition to shame. Tons of servers, reliable connections on both Wi-Fi and mobile data, plus excellent customer support make ExpressVPN perfect for iOS.

Proton VPN's free tier is the only truly free VPN we've encountered that's worth using. True, it lacks support for torrenting and doesn't include all the bells and whistles as its paid subscriptions, but Proton VPN's free tier is secure and doesn't put limits on speed, data or usage time like most other free VPNs do.

Proton VPN — Great Free VPN for iOS With Unlimited Data + Fast Speeds. Proton VPN is the fastest free VPN on this list, and it's one of the few free plans that include unlimited data — this means you can browse the internet for as long as you want without worrying about hitting a data cap.

PrivadoVPN Free is not only the number one free VPN for iPhones but also the best free VPN overall, displacing the previous #1 Proton VPN, as it is one of the only services that can reliably unblock the entire suite of streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer—others like ...

Welcome! Mac computers do not need any sort of anti-virus or VPN software. Anti-virus can cause performance issues, security issues, and make macOS appear buggy. Your Mac is worse with these types of Apps installed.

NordVPN is my #1-rated VPN overall, and it's a great on all devices, including iPhones. With over 6,000 servers and incredible connections speeds, it's perfect for daily privacy and streaming geo-blocked content.

Does the Apple iPad have a built-in VPN? Your iPad can be configured with a VPN but does not come with any preinstalled VPN applications. You can set your iPad up to send and receive data through a server using IKEv2 and L2TP/IPSec protocols, but Apple does not provide VPN servers.

Staying secure on a public network is vital, and using a VPN connection helps keep your data safe.

You can configure VPN settings for an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV enrolled in a mobile device management (MDM) solution. Use the VPN payload to enter the VPN settings for connecting to your network. Settings you specify in the configuration profile can't be modified by users.

Should a VPN on an iPhone be on or off? You should keep your VPN turned on when you're online. But you may want to reduce VPN usage if your limited data plan is nearing its limit.

Apple does not have a VPN of its own. Apple devices have the option of configuring a VPN directly on them. No app is necessary. Apple does not recommend the use of any third party security apps.

A VPN will slow down your internet connection. With a premium VPN (Virtual Private Network), that slowdown should be unnoticeable. But no matter whether it is paid or free, a VPN will slow down your connection because it needs some of that bandwidth for encryption purposes. And without encryption, a VPN is just a VN.

Does the Apple iPad have a built-in VPN? Your iPad can be configured with a VPN but does not come with any preinstalled VPN applications. You can set your iPad up to send and receive data through a server using IKEv2 and L2TP/IPSec protocols, but Apple does not provide VPN servers.

How to set up and use a VPN to access your files on iPad or... Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad, and then tap “VPN” Tap “Add VPN Connection” Fill in your VPN details (This is where it starts to get technical, if you need assistance please give us a call and one of the team would be happy to assist) More items...

PrivadoVPN: Best free VPN overall. Privado is the best free VPN on the market and our editor's choice. It keeps your identity safe and is especially suited for PC and Mac users, with an easy-to-navigate interface and solid security features. PrivadoVPN also has apps for iOS, Android, and Android TV.

You can configure VPN settings for an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV enrolled in a mobile device management (MDM) solution. Use the VPN payload to enter the VPN settings for connecting to your network. Settings you specify in the configuration profile can't be modified by users.