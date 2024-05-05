Walker's Scottish Shortbread Cookies Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

If you love Walker’s Scottish Shortbread cookies, you’ll definitely want to make this homemade version!

This Walker’s Scottish Shortbread Cookies recipe is a keeper–perfect for holidays! Whether you serve them with hot tea, coffee, or a scoop of ice cream, these buttery melt-in-your-mouth cookies are a dream come true!

Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. You can read my full disclosure policy here.

Scottish shortbread is known for both its simplicity and delightful, slightly crumbly texture. Rich and buttery, these cookies have just the right amount of sweetness.

Shortbread is set apart from many other baked goods in that it does not contain any leavening agents, such as baking powder, baking soda, or yeast.

Often served during special occasions such as Christmas or Hogmanay festivities in Scotland, the traditional Scottish shortbread cookie is a holiday favorite in many families.

There are a few brands of Scottish shortbread cookies that are exported to other countries, and one such favorite that is sold in America is Walker’s Scottish Shortbread Cookies.

Walker’s shortbread fingers only contain four ingredients, so it’s quite simple to make a copycat version at home! All you’ll need is flour, sugar, butter, and salt to prepare the cookie dough.

I sometimes add a dash of vanilla extract to my homemade shortbread recipe, but that is entirely optional.

These Scottish dream cookies are sure to become a tradition in your family!

More Holiday Dessert Recipes:

Easy Golden Syrup Cake

Nutella Thumbprint Cookies

Red Velvet Whoopie Pies

Swedish Dream Cookies

Easy Biscoff Fudge

Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies

Stroopwafel Cake

Gingerbread Loaf

Eggnog Bundt Cake

Chocolate Orange Cake

German Muffins

What’s the Difference Between Butter Cookies and Shortbread?

The difference lies in the amount of butter and sugar in each recipe. They are often baked at differing temperatures, too.

Typically, butter cookies have more sugar and are not as crumbly as shortbread.

How to Make Copycat Walker’s Scottish Shortbread Cookies

Whether you’re serving these cookies for Christmas, New Year’s Eve, for National Shortbread Day (yes, it’s a thing–on January 6) or simply for an afternoon cup of tea, it’s really easy to make this delightful treat!

Ingredients You’ll Need:

Butter

Confectioner’s Sugar

All-Purpose Flour

Salt (if using unsalted butter)

Vanilla Extract (optional)

How to Make It:

(Full Printable Recipe is available below)

Prepare a baking dish or pan. First, you’ll line an 8×8″ baking dish with parchment paper.

Make the dough. Next, you’ll prepare the dough by using an electric mixer to beat together the softened butter and confectioner’s sugar. Alternatively, you can use a food processor for preparing the dough.

Add the vanilla extract, if using. Gradually add in the dry ingredients of flour and salt, if using, mixing just until a soft dough forms.

Bake the shortbread. Last, press dough gently into the prepared baking pan, flattening it across the top as much as possible.

Use the tines of a fork to prick the shortbread dough to help prevent bubbling during baking. Bake at 350F for about 25-30 minutes, until the edges are just beginning to turn pale golden brown.

See Also Italian Sourdough Starter - Lievito Madre Recipe

Remove from oven and use a bench scraper or knife to cut into rectangular-shaped cookies. Allow to cool completely before serving.

Notes and Adaptations:

Some people prefer to chill their dough before baking, as that allows the gluten to relax a bit more. I personally do not chill the dough, and instead work with room temperature dough, but you are welcome to do so if you prefer. Simply use cling wrap to wrap it well and place it in the fridge.

before baking, as that allows the gluten to relax a bit more. I personally do not chill the dough, and instead work with room temperature dough, but you are welcome to do so if you prefer. Simply use cling wrap to wrap it well and place it in the fridge. Using confectioner’s sugar (AKA powdered sugar) gives that melt-in-your-mouth texture better than granulated white sugar or brown sugar, so that’s my preference here.

gives that melt-in-your-mouth texture better than granulated white sugar or brown sugar, so that’s my preference here. Some bakers add rice flour to their shortbread to give it that “sandy” texture. I am not a fan of that grittier texture, so I stick to all-purpose wheat flour.

to give it that “sandy” texture. I am not a fan of that grittier texture, so I stick to all-purpose wheat flour. If you desire thinner cookies , you can roll the dough out and use cookie cutters for fun holiday shapes. These will bake on a sheet pan for a shorter amount of time, so watch them closely.

, you can roll the dough out and use cookie cutters for fun holiday shapes. These will bake on a sheet pan for a shorter amount of time, so watch them closely. These would also be delicious dipped in melted chocolate! I may try that next time–I love using Ghirardelli melting chocolate wafers for dipping.

Serve these as a sweet finish to Scotch pies , if you’d like.

Recommended Equipment: