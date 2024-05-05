Walker's Scottish Shortbread Cookies Recipe (2024)

If you love Walker’s Scottish Shortbread cookies, you’ll definitely want to make this homemade version!
This Walker’s Scottish Shortbread Cookies recipe is a keeper–perfect for holidays! Whether you serve them with hot tea, coffee, or a scoop of ice cream, these buttery melt-in-your-mouth cookies are a dream come true!
Note: This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. You can read my full disclosure policy here.
Scottish shortbread is known for both its simplicity and delightful, slightly crumbly texture. Rich and buttery, these cookies have just the right amount of sweetness.
Shortbread is set apart from many other baked goods in that it does not contain any leavening agents, such as baking powder, baking soda, or yeast.
Often served during special occasions such as Christmas or Hogmanay festivities in Scotland, the traditional Scottish shortbread cookie is a holiday favorite in many families.
There are a few brands of Scottish shortbread cookies that are exported to other countries, and one such favorite that is sold in America is Walker’s Scottish Shortbread Cookies.
Walker’s shortbread fingers only contain four ingredients, so it’s quite simple to make a copycat version at home! All you’ll need is flour, sugar, butter, and salt to prepare the cookie dough.
I sometimes add a dash of vanilla extract to my homemade shortbread recipe, but that is entirely optional.
These Scottish dream cookies are sure to become a tradition in your family!
More Holiday Dessert Recipes:
- Easy Golden Syrup Cake
- Nutella Thumbprint Cookies
- Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
- Swedish Dream Cookies
- Easy Biscoff Fudge
- Cranberry Orange Shortbread Cookies
- Stroopwafel Cake
- Gingerbread Loaf
- Eggnog Bundt Cake
- Chocolate Orange Cake
- German Muffins
What’s the Difference Between Butter Cookies and Shortbread?
The difference lies in the amount of butter and sugar in each recipe. They are often baked at differing temperatures, too.
Typically, butter cookies have more sugar and are not as crumbly as shortbread.
How to Make Copycat Walker’s Scottish Shortbread Cookies
Whether you’re serving these cookies for Christmas, New Year’s Eve, for National Shortbread Day (yes, it’s a thing–on January 6) or simply for an afternoon cup of tea, it’s really easy to make this delightful treat!
Ingredients You’ll Need:
- Butter
- Confectioner’s Sugar
- All-Purpose Flour
- Salt (if using unsalted butter)
- Vanilla Extract (optional)
How to Make It:
(Full Printable Recipe is available below)
Prepare a baking dish or pan. First, you’ll line an 8×8″ baking dish with parchment paper.
Make the dough. Next, you’ll prepare the dough by using an electric mixer to beat together the softened butter and confectioner’s sugar. Alternatively, you can use a food processor for preparing the dough.
Add the vanilla extract, if using. Gradually add in the dry ingredients of flour and salt, if using, mixing just until a soft dough forms.
Bake the shortbread. Last, press dough gently into the prepared baking pan, flattening it across the top as much as possible.
Use the tines of a fork to prick the shortbread dough to help prevent bubbling during baking. Bake at 350F for about 25-30 minutes, until the edges are just beginning to turn pale golden brown.
Remove from oven and use a bench scraper or knife to cut into rectangular-shaped cookies. Allow to cool completely before serving.
Notes and Adaptations:
- Some people prefer to chill their dough before baking, as that allows the gluten to relax a bit more. I personally do not chill the dough, and instead work with room temperature dough, but you are welcome to do so if you prefer. Simply use cling wrap to wrap it well and place it in the fridge.
- Using confectioner’s sugar (AKA powdered sugar) gives that melt-in-your-mouth texture better than granulated white sugar or brown sugar, so that’s my preference here.
- Some bakers add rice flour to their shortbread to give it that “sandy” texture. I am not a fan of that grittier texture, so I stick to all-purpose wheat flour.
- If you desire thinner cookies, you can roll the dough out and use cookie cutters for fun holiday shapes. These will bake on a sheet pan for a shorter amount of time, so watch them closely.
- These would also be delicious dipped in melted chocolate! I may try that next time–I love using Ghirardelli melting chocolate wafers for dipping.
- Serve these as a sweet finish to Scotch pies, if you’d like.
Recommended Equipment:
Yield: 18 Cookies
Walkers Scottish Shortbread Cookies Recipe
Delightfully tender and buttery, these Scottish shortbread cookies are the perfect holiday treat.
Prep Time5 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Total Time30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup confectioner's sugar
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp salt (if using unsalted butter)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
Instructions
- Line an 8x8" baking dish with parchment paper so it hangs over the edges. Preheat oven to 350F.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, beat together the butter and confectioner's sugar until smooth.
- If desired, add vanilla extract.
- With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the flour and salt, if using, mixing just until a soft dough forms.
- Press the dough into the prepared pan, flattening it across the top as much as possible. Use the tines of a fork to prick the dough.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes, until edges are just starting to turn golden-brown. The center may still be a little shiny.
- Remove from oven and use a bench scraper to carefully cut into rectangles.
- Cool completely before serving.
Notes
- Some people prefer to chill their shortbread dough so the gluten can relax before baking. I personally don't do that, but you are welcome to if you prefer.
- These would be delightful with the ends dipped in melted chocolate!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 18
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 154Total Fat: 10gSaturated Fat: 7gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 3gCholesterol: 27mgSodium: 146mgCarbohydrates: 14gFiber: 0gSugar: 3gProtein: 2g
Nutrition information is automatically calculated and is not guaranteed for accuracy.