Weight Watchers Egg Roll in a Bowl - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Egg Roll in a Bowl (aka Crack Slaw) as some people like to call it, is a healthier alternative to eggrolls! People love this dish and it is low carb and Weight Watcher Friendly. See my tips below for other dietary needs.

Have you heard of this recipe yet? Egg Roll In a Bowl or Crack Slaw to me is a low carb version of egg rolls minus the egg roll wrapper and it is served in a bowl. Pretty simple and really easy to make. Watch my video below this to see how simple it is. This is a pretty legit recipe for the inside of egg rolls and I think I might even use the rest of it to make real egg rolls in my air fryer tomorrow.

My first time making this recipe I used regular pork sausage but most authentic egg roll recipes call for ground pork. To make this recipe point friendly and 0 points, you could use some ground up shrimp or chicken which would still be super good. If you still want the taste of sausage use some lean turkey sausage. It’s really up to you to decide what type of protein you can add in this! All the rest of the ingredients in this are pretty much zero points minus the sesame oil which is 1.

What can I serve with this?

Weight Watchers Egg Roll in a Bowl

IngredientsList Packaged coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots) - The first two ingredients usually I can find them together in a bag. But if you want more crunch get another bag of carrots to add to it. Carrots - Are semi high in carbs, use a whole cabbage and chop that up instead of cole slaw mix and omit the carrots. Keto or Low carb dieters leave carrots out. Chicken breast (98% FF) - or ground turkey to keep it lower points. Sometimes I like using sausage for this but it will be higher in points. Low sodium soy sauce -It may come to a shock for some people but soy sauce contains gluten. To make this recipe gluten-free sub coconut aminos in place of soy sauce. Sesame oil is made from sesame seeds so it is gluten free. Sesame oil - This is 1 ½ teaspoon for 2 points. The whole recipe is 2 points if you are using zero point protein options but if you divide the recipe into 6 equal portions the recipe is now zero points. Minced ginger - I like to get the minced ginger in a tube - this can be found in the refrigerator section at the grocery store Scallions and sesame seeds for Garnish See recipe card below for a full list of ingredients and measurements.

What can I serve with this? I have finally turned this recipe into real egg rolls and they come in at 2 points each. See the recipe for Air Fryer Egg Rolls. Bake or air fry some wonton wrappers to use as scoops for the egg roll. Make some homemade turkey potstickers in the air fryer to go on the side or some Weight Watchers fried rice.

Sauces such as hoisin or homemade Chinese peanut sauce for dipping Spicy Egg Roll in a Bowl: Try spicing it up with these seasonings: red pepper flakes, Tamari, Sriracha sauce, garlic, or onions If you aren't watching carb intake try it with rice or other veggies like broccoli slaw or cauliflower rice.

Weight Watcher Points I get a lot of questions about the points on this recipe so I shared a screenshot of what I have in my recipe builder for all 3 plans. Blue and Purple (0 point items are all the same on both plans for this recipe. Again, this is for 6 servings.

How to make Egg Roll in a Bowl with Coleslaw Mix Step 1: Brown the meat in a medium nonstick skillet until cooked all the way through and then add the ginger. Step 2: Add soy sauce and sesame oil. Step 3: Add a full bag of coleslaw, stir till coated with sauce Step 4: Add chopped scallions, mix thoroughly.

How many calories are in egg roll in a bowl? This recipe for egg roll in a bowl is only 118 calories per serving. It uses lean ground protein and coleslaw to make it lighter. How many carbs are in egg roll in a bowl? My recipe contains only 4 carbs per serving. Low Carb and Keto people will love it!

