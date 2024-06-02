Weight Watchers Egg Roll in a Bowl - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Jenna · This post may contain affiliate links · 138 Comments
Egg Roll in a Bowl (aka Crack Slaw) as some people like to call it, is a healthier alternative to eggrolls! People love this dish and it is low carb and Weight Watcher Friendly. See my tips below for other dietary needs.
Have you heard of this recipe yet? Egg Roll In a Bowl or Crack Slaw to me is a low carb version of egg rolls minus the egg roll wrapper and it is served in a bowl. Pretty simple and really easy to make. Watch my video below this to see how simple it is. This is a pretty legit recipe for the inside of egg rolls and I think I might even use the rest of it to make real egg rolls in my air fryer tomorrow.
My first time making this recipe I used regular pork sausage but most authentic egg roll recipes call for ground pork. To make this recipe point friendly and 0 points, you could use some ground up shrimp or chicken which would still be super good. If you still want the taste of sausage use some lean turkey sausage. It’s really up to you to decide what type of protein you can add in this! All the rest of the ingredients in this are pretty much zero points minus the sesame oil which is 1.
Try out some of my favorite Weight Watcher Recipes: Zero Point Cabbage Soup, Lightened Up Better than Sex Cake, Skinny Bang Bang Shrimp, Mexican Casserole, or Slow Cooker Crack Chicken.
IngredientsList
Packaged coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots) - The first two ingredients usually I can find them together in a bag. But if you want more crunch get another bag of carrots to add to it.
Carrots - Are semi high in carbs, use a whole cabbage and chop that up instead of cole slaw mix and omit the carrots. Keto or Low carb dieters leave carrots out.
Chicken breast (98% FF) - or ground turkey to keep it lower points. Sometimes I like using sausage for this but it will be higher in points.
Low sodium soy sauce -It may come to a shock for some people but soy sauce contains gluten. To make this recipe gluten-free sub coconut aminos in place of soy sauce. Sesame oil is made from sesame seeds so it is gluten free.
Sesame oil - This is 1 ½ teaspoon for 2 points. The whole recipe is 2 points if you are using zero point protein options but if you divide the recipe into 6 equal portions the recipe is now zero points.
Minced ginger - I like to get the minced ginger in a tube - this can be found in the refrigerator section at the grocery store
Scallions and sesame seeds for Garnish
What can I serve with this?
I have finally turned this recipe into real egg rolls and they come in at 2 points each. See the recipe for Air Fryer Egg Rolls.
Bake or air fry some wonton wrappers to use as scoops for the egg roll.
Make some homemade turkey potstickers in the air fryer to go on the side or some Weight Watchers fried rice.
Sauces such as hoisin or homemade Chinese peanut sauce for dipping
Spicy Egg Roll in a Bowl: Try spicing it up with these seasonings: red pepper flakes, Tamari, Sriracha sauce, garlic, or onions
If you aren't watching carb intake try it with rice or other veggies like broccoli slaw or cauliflower rice.
Storage Tips
Always store leftovers in clean, food-grade containers. Thetype of container doesn’t really matter. Use zip lock, glass, plastic, whatever! Make sure the to store any leftovers in an airtight container before putting it in the freezer or refrigerator.
Reheat leftovers in the microwave.
Weight Watcher Points
I get a lot of questions about the points on this recipe so I shared a screenshot of what I have in my recipe builder for all 3 plans. Blue and Purple (0 point items are all the same on both plans for this recipe.
Again, this is for 6 servings.
How to make Egg Roll in a Bowl with Coleslaw Mix
Step 1: Brown the meat in a medium nonstick skillet until cooked all the way through and then add the ginger.
Step 2: Add soy sauce and sesame oil.
Step 3: Add a full bag of coleslaw, stir till coated with sauce
Step 4: Add chopped scallions, mix thoroughly.
Recipe FAQs
How many calories are in egg roll in a bowl?
This recipe for egg roll in a bowl is only 118 calories per serving. It uses lean ground protein and coleslaw to make it lighter.
How many carbs are in egg roll in a bowl?
My recipe contains only 4 carbs per serving. Low Carb and Keto people will love it!
If you tried this Egg Roll in a Bowl Recipe or any other recipe on my website, please please leave a 🌟 star rating and let me know how you go in the 📝 comments below.
Weight Watchers Egg Roll in a Bowl
4.7 from 53 reviews
- Author: Jenna
- Total Time: 10min
- Yield: 6 1x
Description
Ingredients
- 1 tsp minced ginger
- 4 1⁄2 cup(s) packaged coleslaw mix (shredded cabbage and carrots)
- 1⁄2 cup(s) shredded carrots
- 3 medium scallions
- 3 Tbsp low sodium soy sauce
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 pound(s) ground chicken breast (98% FF)
Instructions
- Brown your choice of meat in a medium non stick skillet until cooked all the way through and then add the ginger.
- Add soy sauce and sesame oil.
- Add full bag of coleslaw, stir till coated with sauce
- Add ½ cup of shredded carrots, stir till coated with sauce
- Add chopped scallions, mix thoroughly and cook on medium high heat until the cole slaw has reduced by half.
- Serving Size: about 1 ½ cups
Notes
My WW Personal Points: 0
- Prep Time: 10min
- Category: Dinner
- Method: Stove Top
- Cuisine: Asian
Nutrition
- Serving Size: ⅙th of the recipe
- Calories: 118
- Sugar: 2g
- Sodium: 431mg
- Fat: 3g
- Saturated Fat: 0g
- Trans Fat: 0
- Carbohydrates: 4g
- Fiber: 1g
- Protein: 17g
- Cholesterol: 47mg
Reader Interactions
Comments
Jenna says
Thanks! I didn't realize my recipes were being handed out at Dr's appointments. 🙂 Glad it helps you stay full!
Donna L. Cloutier says
I was given this recipe at one of my doctor's visits. It is delicious and filling, while being low carbs which is exactly what I need. My problem is not getting full, but this does the trick!
A real winner
Jenna says
Thanks for the nice review David!
David says
Don't plan on leftovers. I doubled the sauce to make sure it was juicy enough (it probably would have been without this but we wanted the extra flavor) and it was delish. My wife and I finished it off in one night and we are not big eaters. Thanks for the recipe!
tammy says
how long will this last in the fridge? I want to make it for lunches for 4 days
jahn mac says
This product gave me the hope I needed to achieve my weight loss goals. Going from 110kg to a stunning 70kg, I feel like a whole new person.
Sandra says
This is so delicious and easy to make. I like it alone or as a filling for lettuce leafs….chicken lettuce wraps!
Jenna says
Yum shrimp sounds so good!
