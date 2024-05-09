Spread the love! 1.3K

These made-from-scratch vegan seitan buffalo wings are crispy and satisfying, dipped in homemade plant-based blue cheese dip. Start by baking your own breaded seasoned seitan, add vegan buffalo sauce, fry, and dip away!

Buffalo wings are a classic bar food, but going plant-based doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite two-bite snack. Seitan wings are just as tasty and satisfying as the real thing. This recipe includes a crisp breadcrumb coating made with chickpeas flour, onion, and garlic powders. After frying, the wings become golden and crisp on the outside.

Give them a toss in your homemade buffalo sauce and even your non-vegetarian friends won’t be able to put them down!

How to Make Crispy Seitan Buffalo Wings with a Kick

There are a few steps to making this recipe, and the results are well worth it. Here are the step-by-step instructions to make vegan buffalo wings:

First, prepare the homemade seitan with vital wheat gluten, seasonings, tahini, and vegetable broth. You should have a sticky dough. If it’s too wet or dry, add more vital wheat gluten or vegetable broth, 1 tablespoon at a time.





Once you have a firm dough, you can shape the seitan into 2-inch “wings”. Of course, you can make whatever shape you like here, so have some fun with it. It’s best not to make your wings bigger than 2 inches, however, as the seitan does expand during cooking.





Next, it’s time to simmer the seitan wings until they’re cooked through. You’ll need a large pot of boiling water. The homemade seitan takes about 45 minutes to cook. It should be firm, with a little give.

Making Spicy Vegan Buffalo Sauce

Meanwhile, make the plant-based buffalo sauce. You’ll need hot sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic powder, cayenne, agave, and unsalted plant-based butter.

Together these ingredients will melt down quickly and become a silky-smooth, flavorful vegan buffalo sauce with a kick.

How to Make The Creamiest Vegan Blue Cheese Dressing Dip

You can also make the vegan blue cheese dip for serving your wings. To make the dip, you’ll start by crumbling firm tofu into a mixing bowl. This will give the crumb-like texture of blue cheese. Add vegan mayo, vinegar, lemon juice, onion and garlic powder, and a sprinkle of dried basil leaves for color. Fold everything together and voila: creamy, chunky blue cheese dip that looks just like the real thing!





Breading & Frying Seitan Wings For Crunch & Flavor

Once the seitan is finished cooking, it’s time to bread and cook your wings.

First, to make the breading, whisk together chickpea flour with a bit of water to moisten. This is like the egg wash you might use for regular wings. In a second bowl, combine regular all-purpose flour, onion and garlic powders.

Dip each wing in the chickpea flour mixture, then in the seasoned flour to cover in an even coating.





After all of your wings are fully breaded, it’s time to fry. Heat about two inches of oil in a large skillet. The best temperature for frying anything is 375°F.

Fry your breaded seitan wings in the oil until golden brown, turning them regularly for even cooking.

Now comes the fun part: toss your beautiful, golden seitan wings in your bright red buffalo sauce.





There you have it: just-spicy-enough, 100% plant-based buffalo wings ready to dip in your crumbled blue cheese sauce!

Can I Bake Seitan Wings?

If you want to go for a healthier wing recipe, you can try baking them. For baked seitan buffalo wings, follow the recipe as written up until the frying step. Then arrange the breaded wings on a wire rack set over a baking sheet and roast in a 400°F oven until crispy and golden. Turn the wings halfway through cooking.

Ingredient Notes, Swaps & Subs

There are a few helpful ingredient substitutions if you don’t have everything on hand for this recipe.

While cthe chieckpea flour in the crispy breading adds a tasty nutty note and is very absorbent for een more crunchy, you can subtitute it with regular all-purpose flour.

For the vegan buffalo sauce, another liquid sweetener like maple syrup will also work in place of agave.

Wondering about where to find vital wheat gluten? It’s actually fairly common in most well-stocked grocery stores. Look in the baking aisle. Bob’s Red Mill, for example, makes and easy-to-find product perfect for this recipe.

Serving Crispy Vegan Buffalo Wings Two Ways

For the full wing experience, I like to serve my wings with crunchy celery stalks on the side. It completes the look and adds a refreshing crunch between bites of hot wings.

If you want another layer of heat, you can even serve the wings with 5-Ingredient Sriracha Mayo.

Comments Gabby says October 22, 2020 at 5:39 pm Hi!

We are making this recipe tonight. It is unclear how much water we put in the batter? From the way the ingredients are listed it seems as if it’s 5 cups but that seems like an awful plenty. Thanks! Reply Food Love says October 24, 2020 at 5:32 am Hi Gabby – you should add 1 cup of vegetable broth to the seitan dough. The 5 cups of water listed are for boiling it. I hope you enjoy, and let me know how it comes out! Reply

Leave a Reply

