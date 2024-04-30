Welsh Cakes Recipe - easy to follow recipe | The Worktop (2024)

Home / Breakfast and Brunch Recipes / Welsh Cakes that are Full of Spice
· Last Updated:
Disclosure: This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. See my Disclosure Policy for more information.
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe
Make these Welsh Cakes with an easy to follow recipe. Think of a mini pancake or flat circular scone, packed with spices and sultanas/raisins, and dusted with caster sugar. You'll love these Welsh Breakfast Cakes.
One of the best parts of living in the London is the sheer number of places that we can go for high tea. It's such a fun British tradition. But it doesn't really start until about 2 PM, andsometimes I just cannot wait until the afternoon.
I first had these Welsh Cakes served ona three tier cake stand during high tea. Since then, I've discovered that I love them during the mornings for breakfast.
I like to think of these Welsh Breakfast Cakes as finger food pancakes in form. But even better -- with the rich butteriness that normally comes with a scone.
Welsh Cakes have the best attributes of both a pancake and a scone
They look adorable, and can be picked up with one hand and eaten in three dainty bites. For a special brunch, we love these Welsh Breakfast Cakes.
Griddle Welsh Cake History
But if you aren't familiar with griddle Welsh Cakes, you may wonder what exactly makes a Welsh Cake a Welsh Cake. How is a Welsh Cake different from a pancake, and what is the best way to eat a Welsh Cake?
Welsh Cakes originated in Wales in the late 1800's and are also known as bakestones or griddle scones because they are made on a griddle.
Think of a mini pancake or flat circular scone withsultanas/raisins, and dusted with caster sugar.
Indulge at breakfast with this Welsh Cake recipe
Unlike a pancake though, Welsh Breakfast Cakes are buttery and a bit brittlein texture. You should be able to break them in half with the slightest pressure, so you can pick up and eat these with your hands.
These little griddle Welsh Cakes can be enjoyedplain by themselves, unlike a British scone, which is usually paired with a jam or clotted cream.
Unlike a pancake, these Welsh Breakfast Cakes need no additional maple syrup or topping. Each bite should be filled with just enough sultanas, sweetness and spices.
These Welsh Breakfast Cakes are delicious served on their own with no additional toppings
That being said, there is no hard rule how to eat Welsh Breakfast Cakes. You definitely can eat them with some kind of spread if you prefer.
A thin spread of butter does wonder for these griddle Welsh Cakes. If you have a sweet tooth, you can dip them in maple syrup to give them a more traditional breakfast taste.
If you're like me and too impatient to wait until the afternoon for high tea, don't be shy and enjoy theselittle Welsh Breakfast Cakes with your morning cup of tea or coffee. Go ahead, treat yourself!
Welsh Breakfast Cakes are perfect with a cup of coffee
And if this post hasn't convinced you to make these griddle Welsh Cakes, here are 18 Reasons Why Welsh Cakes are Literally The Best Food in The Whole Entire World by BuzzFeed.
Griddle Welsh Cakes
4.60 from 27 votes
Print Recipe Save Recipe
Serves: 12 welsh cakes
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Cook: 20 minutes mins
Total: 30 minutes mins
Make these Welsh Cakes with an easy to follow recipe. Think of a mini pancake or flat circular scone, packed with spices and sultanas/raisins, and dusted with caster sugar. You'll love these Welsh Breakfast Cakes.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup caster sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon mixed spice
- 1 pinch salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter - chilled and cubed
- ¼ cup currants
- 1 medium egg
- 2 tablespoons whole milk (plus extra, as needed)
- caster sugar (for sprinkling on top)
US Customary - Metric
Instructions
In a large bowl, sift the flour, sugar, baking powder, mixed spice and salt. Cut in the butter using a pastry blender. You can also use your fingers to rub the butter in, until you get a fine bread crumb consistency. Be careful not to rub the butter too much and melt it. Toss in the currants.
In a small bowl, beat the egg and milk together.
Using a fork, mix the egg mixture into the flour mixture, until just mixed. Use your hands to finish mixing the dough together. It should be short, so don't over mix. The dough should be wet, but not too sticky to handle. Add in more milk as needed.
Heat a cast-iron skillet on medium to medium-low heat with a little bit of oil.
Pour the dough out onto a lightly floured silicon mat. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll the dough out until about 1-cm thick. Using a 7-cm diameter cookie cutter, cut out as many rounds as you can. Combine the remaining dough together, and roll it out again until about 1-cm thick. Cut out as many rounds as you can. Repeat as necessary, but note that with each successive rolling and cutting, the pastry may get over mixed.
Once the cast-iron skillet is ready, cook each side of the welsh cakes for 4 minutes. Adjust the heat as needed so that the welsh cake becomes a golden brown with 4 minutes on each side (I switched my induction hob between heat levels 4/9 and 5/9).
Transfer to a cooling rack and sprinkle them with caster sugar.
Course: Breads and Muffins, Pancakes and Waffles
Cuisine: British
Keyword: Welsh Breakfast Cakes
Special Diet: Vegetarian
Author: The Worktop
Cal : 156kcal
Note: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Love this?I would appreciate a star review! Snap a picture and share it with me on Instagram using #theworktop and tagging me @theworktop.
Made these Welsh Breakfast Cakes? Pair it with this easy blueberry jam with chia seeds!
« Chorizo and Chickpea Stew with Baked Eggs
Courgette and Pancetta Arancini »
About Tina Jui
A breakfast lover and food blogger. Tina develops everyday breakfast recipes on The Worktop, and writes about all things related to breakfast and brunch. Read more about Tina Jui or drop an email to say hi.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Amira says
They are really good frozen, then put them in a moderate oven for about 5 to10 mins. They are amazing and as good as when you just make them.
Reply
Amira says
Love them, have made them many times. Great to make in a hurry.
I use nutmeg, they are beautiful. Thanks so much for the recipe. I'll always find time to make these.
Reply
Kam says
Hi what do you think would be a good substitute for the egg in this recipe? I have made your eggless banana bread and it was the best!
Thanks
Reply
Tina Jui says
Hi - I haven't tried to make this without egg before so I'm probably not too helpful. But perhaps you could try to substitute the egg with a "flax egg"? It might take some trials, but I would think something along the lines of using 1 tbs ground flax seed and 2 tbs water.
Reply
mary says
what is "mixed spice" anyway?
Reply
Tina Jui says
It's a blend of spices that's commonly used in British baked goods - here it is
Reply
Diana says
The receipe didn't give amounts, when I looked for it . It's cinnamon coriander, caraway and nutmeg. More cinnamon and less of everything else. I hope this helps.
Reply
Vanessa says
Thanks for sharing! Do they keep long?
Reply
Suzanne says
These look so good! What a fun way to have something a little different for tea time!
Reply
Helen smith says
I am in USA my daughter always asks me to make her some welsh cakes but I cannot find the spices Thankyou
Reply
Rizza says
You can make your own mixed spice. Google it and you probably have all the ing. available. v
Reply
« Older Comments
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.