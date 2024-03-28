Delicious, classic Homemade Angel Food Cake recipe! (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Delicious, classic Homemade Angel Food Cake recipe that you will love! It comes out perfect every time and is worth making it from scratch. The texture and flavor is out of this world. Grab your strawberries and whipped cream to top it off!

Angel Food Cake

Isn’t this Homemade Angel Food Cake a creation of beauty?!! I’m SO PROUD of this recipe! Perfectly springy, moist and delicious let me tell you, you’re going to ❤️ thisAngel Food Cake Recipe!!!

And topping it off with perfect strawberries and a dollop of whipped cream? Perfection!!

Truly I swoon when I look at this cake!

For this recipe I want to share a ton of tips and answer some questions when it comes to Homemade Angel Food Cake. It can seem intimidating, but it’s not (I make it after all, right? It can’t be that hard!!) But trust me, follow these easy tips and you’ll bake this cake like a pro!!!

Well, my Mom makes it. She came over to my house and made this with me because I was nervous. In the end I totally could have done it myself, but it’s always nice to have reinforcements, plus I got to hang out with my Mom! Win, Win!

Tips to make Angel Food Cake Recipe

Eggs are easiest to separate when they are cold. When they are room temperature the yolks break more easily. Separate the eggs when they come out of the fridge for the best results, then let them come to room temperature. End result? A lighter and more tender cake! Take the time to sift the flour and sugar as directed. Use a clean, dry bowl – can’t over stress this enough! Use a clean, dry baking pan – don’t grease the pan.The batter will cling to the sides of the pan as the cake bakes and rises. It can’t do that if the sides of the pan are greased. Use the correct pan. Though it seems like it would be ok to use a bundt pan or circular pan, you won’t be pleased with the end result. The cake will stick to the sides of the bundt pan and you won’t be able to release the cake and turn it out. It will come out in pieces and that will be sad! Allow it to cool completely upside-down before trying to remove it from the pan. Overnight in the refrigerator is best!

How healthy is angel food cake?

Angel Food Cake doesn’t have any yokes or butter – this keeps it lower in fat and calories making it less guilty choice!

Is cream of tartar necessary for angel food cake?

Yes, cream of tartar helps stabilize the egg whites allowing them to rise.

Angel Food Cake Recipe

What are the ingredients for angel food cake?

Cake flour

Sugar

Egg whites

Salt

Cream of tartar

Clear vanilla

Almond extract

Do you grease an angel food cake pan?

Do not grease the side of the pan. As the cake bakes thebatter will cling to the sides of the pan as it rises. It will not be able to do that if the sides of the pan is greased.

Can I make angel food cake in a bundt pan?

Use a tube pan to make this cake. I know it seems like an easy substitution would be a bundt pan but as that cake bakes, it clings to the side of the pan. A bundt pan has pretty indentations in the pan. This makes it impossible to release the cake from the pan cleanly. Really good chance your cake will come out in pieces.

How do you get a cake out of a pan?

Cool the cake upside-down. Once completely cooled, flip it upright. Using a knife carefully cut around the tube in the middle and the outer edges of the pan. Lift the cake out. Cut the bottom free and then invert onto a plate and it should slide right out!

Homemade Angel Food Cake Homemade Angel Food Cake

You aren’t intimidated anymore right? Are you ready to make this AMAZING dessert? I hope so and I hope you love it as much as we do! I mean the whole family loved this sweet, sticky, fluffy cake – such a treat! Serve it with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, or some lemon curd!

