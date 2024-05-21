What do VPNs cost? | Expert Reviews (2024)

Factors that influence VPN pricing

You can pay anywhere between £5 and £15 a month for a VPN, but this is likely to be just the base cost for the service. Many VPNs offer specialised packages or have bolt-on features that make them more expensive than their peers. If you see a VPN that seems to cost more (or much less), it might be due to one of the following:

Number of servers

Some VPN services advertise that they have hundreds of servers around the world, while others may have a relatively small number. Large server numbers across multiple locations are expensive, and that cost is passed on to customers.

Of course, if a VPN exit node in your own country is a necessity, or you need to spoof your location in the countries on offer, then the premium will be worth paying. However, if a VPN provider with fewer server locations still covers the locations you need then – all else being equal – you can probably go for the cheaper option.

Specialised servers

Not all VPN servers are the same. Some are optimised for gaming, others are designed to get around streaming service VPN blocks. If you have specific needs then it may be worth paying more for a VPN service that can deliver on your requirements.

READ NEXT: Best Hulu VPNs

Number of connections

Usually when you subscribe to a VPN service you can connect only with a limited number of devices. Typically, the number of connections is five, which could cover two smartphones, two laptops and a TV box of some kind. Those whose requirements are greater will need either an add-on package or multiple subscriptions.

If you have the right kind of router, you can set up a VPN on your router, which uses only one connection and covers all the devices connected through the router. This will free up your other connections for mobile devices that have to leave your Wi-Fi coverage.

Infrastructure ownership and security

The majority of VPNs that advertise having huge numbers of servers in multiple countries don’t actually own those servers; they rent them from large data centres. As such, they don’t have full control of them. Some more privacy-focused VPN providers have smaller server counts, but they own and control the servers wholly. The latter often translates to a more expensive service, but one that offers greater peace of mind.

READ NEXT: Best VPNs for Amazon Fire Stick

How to save even more money on VPNs

We’ll let you in on a secret: it’s unlikely that you’ll ever have to pay the listed price for a VPN. First of all, there are certain times of year – around Black Friday, for example – when VPN providers compete by offering significant discounts on their services. If you buy your annual plans at this time, you’ll save a decent sum of money. Some VPN services may also allow you to pay out for multiple years of the service, further reducing the price.

If you prefer not to wait for Black Friday or some other major sale period, you can usually find coupons or discount codes without much effort. VPN providers are common sponsors of YouTubers and other content creators, from whom you’ll find decent discounts.

Some VPN providers, such as ExpressVPN, give existing subscribers personal promo codes, where both the existing customer and the person they’re introducing can get free VPN time. So, if you know someone who already uses such a service, ask them for their code.

If you’re ready to save some money, have a look at your roundup of the best cheap VPNs.