Brazilians Turn to VPNs to Maintain Access to X as Musk Signals Possible Clampdown (2024)

VPN downloads are climbing in Brazil this week amid fears that authorities could block access to X (formerly Twitter) following the social media platform’s refusal to comply with court orders to ban some accounts.

X’s owner, Elon Musk, publicly refused to comply with these orders and reactivated the accounts the court had ordered the platform to block. In response, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has threatened to impose a 100,000 BR (about $20,000) daily fine on X, news outlets reported on Thursday.

“To ensure that you can still access the X (formerly Twitter) platform, download a virtual private network (VPN) app,” Musk said in a post on X earlier this week. VPN software assigns a new IP address to users, making it easy for them to spoof their location and bypass online restrictions.

Musk: ‘Principles Matter More Than Profit’

On Saturday, X’s Global Government Affairs Team announced that the platform was forced to block “certain popular accounts” by a Brazilian court. It’s unclear which accounts the court requested be taken down — with neither X nor Brazilian authorities disclosing specifics other than saying they are “some far-right accounts,” according to The Guardian.

“This aggressive censorship appears to violate the law & will of the people of Brazil,” Musk wrote on X on Sunday, adding that Brazil has “applied massive fines” as well as “threatened to arrest” X employees in Brazil. “As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there,” he explained.

Musk has called on Moraes to “resign or be impeached.” Moraes, according to Musk, “has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil.”

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Solicitor General Jorge Messias has voiced support for Moraes, stating on X that “billionaires domiciled abroad” should not “put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law” and rule social networks.

As the debate heats up, on Thursday, Musk said the platform had received an inquiry from the US House of Representatives regarding “hundreds, if not thousands” of actions taken in Brazil that violated Brazilian law.

VPN Providers Report Spike in VPN Usage

Several VPN providers have reported a marked increase in both VPN usage and VPN subscriptions since Sunday.

Nord Security (NordVPN’s parent company) told us they have observed a seven-fold spike in demand for a VPN in Brazil since Sunday.

“Such spikes in demand for VPNs are not unusual. Whenever a government announces an increase in surveillance, internet restrictions, or other types of constraints, people turn to privacy tools,” Laura Tyrylyte, head of public relations at Nord Security, said.

Surfshark also confirmed to VPNOverview that sign-ups in Japan have grown two-fold this week. Other VPN providers, like PureVPN and ProtonVPN, have also reported an increase in usage and new sign-ups from Brazil, according to TechRadar.

Musk: Brazilians Should Use VPNs to Access X

While X remains accessible in Brazil, the situation could take a turn should Justice Moraes proceed with a ban. A ban on X in Brazil could also set a precedent for how social media platforms operate in the South American country.

We highly recommend Brazilians turn to a premium VPN to continue to access the web freely. We’ve conducted tests to determine the best VPN service for Brazil, and Surfshark emerged on top. This highly-affordable VPN is known for its ability to unblock platforms like X from anywhere in the world. Surfshark also has several high-speed, secure servers in the Americas.

Here’s how to set up Surfshark in Brazil to access X in the event of restrictions or a ban:

Subscribe to Surfshark VPN. Install the Surfshark VPN app on your device and log in. Connect to a server outside of Brazil before logging into X. For better speeds, we recommend connecting to a server in a nearby country.

