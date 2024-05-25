Whole 30 Recipes for Beginners (2024)

The Ultimate List of Whole30 Recipes for Beginners on Frugal Coupon Living. Clean and detox in 30 days eating meat, seafood, vegetables, nuts and more! These delicious and easy Whole30 recipes will make eating clean a breeze for you and your family.

The Ultimate List of Whole30 Recipes forBeginners

This is NOT a diet! Whole30 is a 30-day lifestyle change, or body reset, with no deprivation or starvation. Whole30 incorporates meat, seafood, eggs, tons of vegetables, fruit, and plenty of good fats from fruits, oils, nuts and seeds. The focus is natural and unprocessed – think the outer aisles of the grocery store. You are not limited on calorie intake as long as you are staying in the guidelines of the Whole30 program. The program focuses on eliminating dairy, added sugar (sugar from fruits is fine), grains, MSG, carrageenan, and sulfites — all the stuff that’s not adding to your overall health.

Whole30 is all about cleaning and detoxing your body. This helps prevent cravings and resets your body to in’s natural health. I suggest eating organically when buying to rid your body of unwanted chemicals and pesticides and to clean the gut. Try Whole30 for 30 days. After, you can consider adding items back into your diet and see how they affect you. Reintroduce dairy, caffeine, sugar, and gluten one by one — you’ll be tuned into how they affect your body. My suggestion is to try to hold on to this diet longer than 30 days. You will be impressed by the stamina you have and how well you feel while on it.

What makes Whole30 different?

Unlike many diets that have come and gone over the years, Whole30 is different because weight loss isn’t the goal — healthy eating is. Restrictive diets only lead to yo-yoing weight and starving your body of what it needs. With Whole30, you’re not even allowed to step on the scale and counting calories is a huge no-no! For active, busy moms like myself, Whole30 is a fantastic way to get and stay healthy.

What are the best Whole30 recipes for beginners?

This ultimate list is the best place to start if you’re looking for easy Whole30 recipes to last you 30 days. I promise you’ll find some amazing, delicious eats. They’re so good, you won’t even realize you’re doing a detox!

Foolproof Salmon Baked with Olive Oil & Herbs | The Kitchn. I think I could eat this entire plate!

Paleo Creamy Potato Leek Soup | Jay’s Baking Me Crazy. This soup looks so warm and inviting. Perfect for those chilly days when you need a cozy meal.

Butternut Squash Noodle Hash | Hold the Grain. This skillet dish looks so beautiful, and I love that it’s served in the same dish you cook it in.

Magic Lemon Broccoli (leave off cheese) | Recipe Tin Eats. When broccoli is seasoned perfectly, I can’t stop eating it! Even the kids would love this one.

Easy Turkey Meatballs | Fashionable Foods. This would be great alone or with some spaghetti squash!

Roasted Carrot Hash Recipe with Ground Beef and Bacon | Paleo Running Momma. We tried something similar while sampling Whole30 recipes and it was a hit. Everyone cleaned up their plate.

Cauliflower Fried Rice | Little Bits of…. My kids had no idea this was cauliflower. They truly loved it. Consider adding some Liquid Aminos as a substitute for soy sauce.

Curried Cauliflower Rice Kale Soup | Cotter Crunch. Curry anything and I am in. This dish looks delish. Add as much kale as you want — the greener, the better!

Buffalo Chicken Dip | Life in the Green House. Yes, you can have comfort food like good ole’ buffalo chicken dip on a Whole30 Diet! With a few simple swaps, this crowd-pleasing dish becomes Whole30 approved.

Roasted Tomatoes and Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles | Recipe Runner. You can find a squash noodle maker on Amazon. Zucchini noodles are surprisingly satisfying and a fantastic low-carb swap for regular spaghetti.

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Red Pepper and Corn | The Kitchn. On Whole30, you will learn to love Brussels sprouts, I promise! If you’re used to roasted Brussels sprouts, try this sautéed version with the colorful additions of red pepper and corn.

One Pot Lemon Chicken and Asparagus | Sweet Cs Designs. This easy one-pot meal is a winner. Chicken with a zesty lemon flavor is always a hit in my house!

Avocado + Dijon Turkey Burgers | My Healthyish Life. Creamy avocado and dijon make these burgers as tasty as they are healthy.

Chicken and Broccoli | Jay’s Baking Me Crazy. Again, you can find a squash noodle maker on Amazon. It’ll become your best friend for all the times you’re craving noodles on Whole30!

Chicken Lettuce Wraps | One Lovely Life. Lettuce wraps are a favorite in my family. We’d make these even if we weren’t looking for Whole30 recipes! Romaine or butter lettuce are the best choices for wraps.

Baked Garlic Green Beans | My Kitchen Craze. Okay, YUM! These green beans look amazing.

Orange Chicken | Food Faith Fitness. Yes, you can totally enjoy orange chicken on Whole30. Pair with cauliflower rice and some Liquid Aminos.

Homemade Chicken Sausage with Spinach and Onions |Paleo Running Momma. This looks like such a hearty breakfast. It would be great for breakfast for dinner, too!

Mexican Cauliflower Rice | The Pinning Mama. You are going to love this one. To make your own cauliflower rice, you’ll need a good food processor to do the hard work for you.

Breakfast Casserole (for those struggling on Whole30) | Crazy Together. Another casserole I bet you will make for more than breakfast!

