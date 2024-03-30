You Can Ditch Your Purse Thanks to These Crossbody Phone Cases (2024)

Don't get us wrong: We love a good purse. But sometimes, we just want to run out the door with our phone and a few other essentials instead of schlepping around a heavy tote bag. This is the genius of the crossbody phone case. Many models will allow you to sling your phone over your shoulder and stash some cards, cash, and maybe keys or a lip gloss before heading out the door. Plus, you'll never have that heart attack moment wondering where your phone is when it's literally hanging on you.

What's particularly awesome about these chic and handy crossbody cases, is how many style choices you have. There's truly something for everyone, whether you prefer a bold or a neutral color, an athletic-looking strap or a dainty one, a waterproof case, or simply a stand-in for your purse.

Not to mention, you don't actually have to buy a case to experience this trend: You can simply buy a chain to attach to your current phone case (which you can find an option for below). If this all sounds like a great idea but you're still concerned that you might not have enough space, you can opt for a crossbody phone purse instead (which you can also find an option for).



The Best Crossbody Phone Cases

What to Consider

Phone Model: First off, you'll want to make sure any crossbody case you're looking at will fit the phone you have. Many crossbody phone cases cater to various sizes of the iPhone and/or the Samsung Galaxy. That said, phone bags tend to offer more leeway here while still allowing you to get in on the trend.

Purpose: You'll also want to have an idea of when you'll be using your phone case to determine what style is best. If you're planning on traveling with it, you might want a case with a bigger pocket attached so you can store more. If you want to use it day to day, you might opt for a more classic leather or faux leather look. If you want to wear it while you're out on a walk or a hike , you can't go wrong with a bold color. If you want to gift it, you might go for one with a personalization option.

Bag vs. Case: Some options are a straight-up phone case with a strap attached, while some are small bags designed to fit your phone and maybe a couple of small extras. Before shopping, consider how necessary some additional space might be.

How We Selected

We did extensive research across the internet and scoured various retailers to find crossbody phone case options that fit multiple phone sizes, offer lots of colorways and patterns, and fit an array of personal aesthetics. We also took reviews into consideration when available and only chose cases that had consistent praise for quality, usefulness, and style. We vetted several contenders and have settled on the list below for the best crossbody phone cases, so all you have to do is click "add to cart."