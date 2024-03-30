You Can Ditch Your Purse Thanks to These Crossbody Phone Cases (2024)

If you buy something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission. Why Trust Us?
Don't get us wrong: We love a good purse. But sometimes, we just want to run out the door with our phone and a few other essentials instead of schlepping around a heavy tote bag. This is the genius of the crossbody phone case. Many models will allow you to sling your phone over your shoulder and stash some cards, cash, and maybe keys or a lip gloss before heading out the door. Plus, you'll never have that heart attack moment wondering where your phone is when it's literally hanging on you.
What's particularly awesome about these chic and handy crossbody cases, is how many style choices you have. There's truly something for everyone, whether you prefer a bold or a neutral color, an athletic-looking strap or a dainty one, a waterproof case, or simply a stand-in for your purse.
Not to mention, you don't actually have to buy a case to experience this trend: You can simply buy a chain to attach to your current phone case (which you can find an option for below). If this all sounds like a great idea but you're still concerned that you might not have enough space, you can opt for a crossbody phone purse instead (which you can also find an option for).
The Best Crossbody Phone Cases
- Best Overall: Bandolier Emma Crossbody Phone Case
- Best Value: Claasico Crossbody Wallet & Phone Case
- Best Waterproof: Case-Mate IP68 Waterproof Phone Case
- Best Thick Strap: Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Phone Case
- Best Splurge: Paravel Crossbody Phone Bag Set
What to Consider
- Phone Model: First off, you'll want to make sure any crossbody case you're looking at will fit the phone you have. Many crossbody phone cases cater to various sizes of the iPhone and/or the Samsung Galaxy. That said, phone bags tend to offer more leeway here while still allowing you to get in on the trend.
- Purpose: You'll also want to have an idea of when you'll be using your phone case to determine what style is best. If you're planning on traveling with it, you might want a case with a bigger pocket attached so you can store more. If you want to use it day to day, you might opt for a more classic leather or faux leather look. If you want to wear it while you're out on a walk or a hike, you can't go wrong with a bold color. If you want to gift it, you might go for one with a personalization option.
- Bag vs. Case: Some options are a straight-up phone case with a strap attached, while some are small bags designed to fit your phone and maybe a couple of small extras. Before shopping, consider how necessary some additional space might be.
How We Selected
We did extensive research across the internet and scoured various retailers to find crossbody phone case options that fit multiple phone sizes, offer lots of colorways and patterns, and fit an array of personal aesthetics. We also took reviews into consideration when available and only chose cases that had consistent praise for quality, usefulness, and style. We vetted several contenders and have settled on the list below for the best crossbody phone cases, so all you have to do is click "add to cart."
1
Pros
- Comes with a card slot
- Made with durable leather
Cons
- Luxury price tag
When it comes to crossbody phone cases, there are lots you can choose from with all sorts of bells and whistles. But if you're looking for one with a chic, classic feel that can be easily styled with any outfit, then the Emma case is your girl.
Made from pebbled leather, this phone case comes in six neutral colorways, and though sizing differs with each color, it can work with a range of iPhones from the XR o the 15 Pro Max. There's also a small pocket on the back that you can slide your cards into, in case your outfit doesn't have pockets to spare.
More: The 15 Best iPhone Accessories Worth Buying, According to Hundreds of Hours of Testing
Key Specs
|Phone Sizes
|iPhone XR, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 (all versions)
|Material
|Leather
|Style
|Case
2
Pros
- Interior zipper pockets and card slots
- Detachable chain so you can easily convert the case to a wallet
Cons
- Customers noted quality issues with the strap
This case offers a sleek and classy way to get in on the crossbody phone case trend. Made from faux leather and available in eight colors that are all under $30, this case works for all sorts of phones, including the Samsung S7-S10 and iPhone 6S Plus-13 Pro Max.
Along with the front pocket you can store your phone in, this case also has a wallet in the back for all your cash and cards.
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|Samsung S7-S10 and iPhone 6S Plus-15 Pro Max
|Material
|Faux leather
|Style
|Wallet
3
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Can withstand water submersion for up to 30 minutes
- Thick, canvas strap
Cons
- More sporty than stylish
Spending your summer on the lake or near the beach is all fun and games until your phone ends up in the water. But that doesn't have to be you.
To keep your phone safe while you're getting wet and wild, grab this waterproof crossbody phone case. It comes in four colors, including a classic black and white and a pretty iridescent one with purple accents.
With an IP68 rating, this case is super helpful in the unfortunate event your phone does go overboard since it can handle being dropped in shallow water for about 30 minutes.
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|iPhone 5-15 Pro Max, Galaxy S6-S24, Galaxy Note 7-20, Google Pixel-Pixel 8 Pro
|Material
|TPU
|Style
|Case
4
As you can probably tell from looking at this list, lots of crossbody phone cases have straps that are on the thinner side. But don't worry: There are some thicker strap options out there for you, and this one from Bandolier is our favorite.
With the Hailey, you can choose from 10 different colors and patterns outfitted to work with an iPhone 6 Plus through 14 Pro Max (though different colorways might have more limited sizing options). Plus, that thick strap we love on this case comes off, so you can easily move your phone into a bigger purse or tote if needed.
5
Pros
- Heavy-duty strap that is removable
- Card holder back pocket
- Open-face for easy phone access
Cons
- Limited phone sizes in certain colorways
As you can probably tell from looking at this list, lots of crossbody phone cases have straps that are on the thinner side. But don't worry: There are some thicker strap options out there for you, and this one from Bandolier is our favorite.
With the Hailey, you can choose from 10 different colors and patterns outfitted to work with an iPhone 6 Plus through 14 Pro Max (though different colorways might have more limited sizing options). Plus, that thick strap we love on this case comes off, so you can easily move your phone into a bigger purse or tote if needed.
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|iPhone 12-15 Pro Max
|Material
|Pebble leather
|Style
|Case
6
Pros
- Comes with a removable pouch strap
- Back pocket for storing cards and cash
- Magnetic closure
Cons
- Limited colorways
For a crossbody phone case with a little extra, spring for this set from Paravel. The recycled vegan leather set comes with a phone case that has a back pocket for your cash and cards and a removable pouch on the strap for storing small essentials like hand sanitizer, keys, coins, and more.
For those rocking an iPhone 15 or anything smaller, this phone bag will have your back. Plus, this set is available in two neutral tones — black and tan — and can be monogrammed for an additional fee, making it a sweet gift.
More: 60 Best Tech Gifts That Will Impress Anyone In Your Life
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|Up to an iPhone 15
|Material
|Vegan leather
|Style
|Bag
7
Pros
- Stylish strap
Cons
- Can only hold a cell phone
Say you want to embrace this trend, but you don't really want to go all out and buy a full crossbody case. No worries! You can just get this cool chain to stick onto your current phone case. This chain with thick links comes in three stylish colorways, so you can truly make your phone the ultimate accessory to any outfit.
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|iPhone 11-15, Samsung Galaxy S21-S24, Google Pixel 6-8
|Material
|Not listed
|Style
|Case
8
Now 18% Off
Pros
- RFID protection
- Large storage pocket
Cons
- Thin strap
For those with an iPhone 12 through 14 Pro Max looking for a simple crossbody phone case, look no further than this one from ZVE. It comes in black, beige, or blue, is made from synthetic leather, and has a wallet on the back with RFID-blocking technology to keep the information on your cards safe.
The strap is removable and features two little loops you can store your lipgloss in, so you can reapply as often as you need.
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|iPhone 12-14
|Material
|Synthetic leather
|Style
|Wallet
9
Pros
- Hangs like a traditional crossbody purse
- Detachable chain
- Made with flexible material
Cons
- Can scuff and fade easily
Many crossbody phone cases lay vertically, but this one lays horizontally for a more purse-like feel. The silicone case comes in 10 color options, has a small wallet space to store your cards, and fits everything from an iPhone 6-15 Pro Max.
You'll get two straps with this case: a shoulder strap for that crossbody look and a hand strap for that solid handbag feel. Plus, this case has a super affordable price point, making it a low-risk way to test out the trend for yourself.
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|iPhone 6-15 Pro Max.
|Material
|Silicone
|Style
|Wallet
10
Now 68% Off
Pros
- Big enough to carry all of your essentials
- Available in several stylish colors
Cons
- Strap could be thicker
This crossbody phone bag is for the person who honestly can't imagine carrying just their phone on a chain. We hear you! This bag is big enough to carry your phone as well as your keys, cards, and maybe a lip balm or a travel-sized hand sanitizer, while still not being as bulky as an all-out purse.
This bag is a great in-between option that allows you to get in on the crossbody trend in your own way. It comes in seven different colors, so you're also likely to find one that matches your aesthetic.
Key Specs
|Phone Models
|N/A
|Material
|Italian leather
|Style
|Purse
