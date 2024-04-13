10 Best Dedicated IP VPNs in USA (2024)

Best Dedicated IP VPN in USA

There are 10 best VPNs that offer dedicated IPs. Dedicated IPs are no doubt awesome. You don’t get blocked, you get faster speeds and don’t have to share your IP with others. Choose among NordVPN and other amazing relaible VPNs. Our list of best static IP VPNs is perfect for gaming, streaming & secure browsing.

What is a Dedicated IP VPN? – Why does it cost more than an average VPN? These questions have always intrigued me. However, after using static IPs from multiple providers for a week, I found them much better than shared IP VPNs. But this feature is offered by premium dedicated VPN services only.

Although there are numerous benefits if you get any of the best-dedicated IP VPN services, it can be hard to get. Not only is it a bit expensive, but also only a few VPN providers offer it. Don’t worry, every VPN we chose for this guide offersVPN freetrials in USA or money-back guarantees (though their lengths may vary) though. I’ve compiled a list below of some of the most affordable VPNs offering dedicated IPs.

Best Dedicated IP VPN in USA To summarize, here are the 10 best VPN deals that offer dedicated IPs in 2023: NordVPN – Best VPN with dedicated IPin USA. Offers dedicated IP in 5 countries at the cost of $2.49/mo . Offers 6000 servers in 61 countries, allows 5 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Surfshark – Static IPs in 5 countries. Offers 3000 servers in 105 countries, allows unlimited simultaneous connections, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. CyberGhost – Dedicated IPs in 5 countries at the cost of $2.03/mo - Save up to 84% with exclusive 2-year plans + 4 months free . Offers 7000+ servers in 90 countries, allows 7 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee. PIA VPN –Dedicated IPs in 5 countries at the cost of $2.11/mo . Offers 35000+ servers in 78 countries, allows 10 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. VPNArea – Dedicated IPs in 11 countries at the cost of $20/yr – $44/yr . Offers 200+ servers in 55 countries, allows 8 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Trust.Zone –Dedicated IPs in 3 countries at the cost of $1.84/mo – $10.5/mo . Offers 200+ servers in 100 countries, allows 5 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 10-day money-back guarantee. TorGuard – Dedicated IPs in 7 countries at the cost of $7.99/mo . Offers 3000+ servers in 50 countries, allows 5 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee. Astrill – Dedicated IPs in 23 countries at the cost of $5.00/mo . Offers 380+ servers in 50 countries, allows 10 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee. VPN Unlimited – Dedicated IPs in 7 countries at the cost of $12.50/mo . Offers 500+ servers in 80 countries, allows 5 simultaneous connections, and comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee. Windscribe – Static IPs in 7 countries at the cost of ( $2.00/mo – $8.00/mo ). Offers servers in 63 countries, allows unlimited simultaneous connections and comes with a 7-day money-back guarantee.

What is a dedicated IP or Static IP in USA

If you don’t know what dedicated IP or static IP means, it is basically a single IP address that a single person only uses. With shared IP VPNs or shared IP addresses, you share your IP address with many other users.

For instance, when you connect to a server location, you will pretty much share that server with hundreds of other users who are all sharing the same IP address. This is both good and bad. Sure it makes you more anonymous; however, it can also get banned or blacklisted quite quickly.

But this isn’t the case with dedicated IP addresses. If you go for a dedicated IP, your VPN provider will assign you a unique VPN IP address list that others will not share. Once you get a Static IP, your network traffic will get routed through that unique IP address allowing you more control.

Benefits Of Payed IP Servers in USA Just to give you an idea, here are a few benefits of paying extra for Dedicated IP servers: Avoid getting blocked by Netflix, Disney Plus in USA , Hulu, or other streaming services. Bypass ISP throttling and enjoy high-speed streaming Conduct secure banking without getting blocked Avoid getting banned because of shared blacklisted IPs Unblock hard to access websites and services

That being said, as useful as dedicated IPs might sound, they are slightly expensive to get. For more in-depth information regarding IP addresses, check out this guide on what’s my IP address in USA. So now that you know what a dedicated IP VPN is let’s discuss how it differs from shared IPs.

10 Best VPNs with Dedicated IP in USA

[In-Depth Analysis]

So now that you know what is a dedicated IP address VPN, for all your tech geeks out there, let’s dive straight into the list of 10 best VPNs with dedicated IP service. We’ll also cover how much does a Static IP costs in this section as well.

1. NordVPN – Best Dedicated IP VPN in USA

Dedicated IPs in 5 countries

6000 + servers in 61 countries

+ servers in countries 6 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

30-day money-back guarantee

Also works with macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, routers, browsers, and more

NordVPN is the best dedicated IP VPN in USA work great For $3.99/mo - Save up to 63% with exclusive 2-year plan + 3 months free for a friend, NordVPN offers dedicated IPs in the US (Los Angeles, Dallas, Matawan, Buffalo), Germany (Frankfurt), UK (London), Netherlands (Amsterdam), and France (Paris). As for usability, NordVPN dedicated IP servers are fast and amazing, and I have had no issues with them at all.

NordVPN offers one of the fastest dedicated IPs in 5 different countries. Currently, Nord VPN dedicated IP costs $70 yearly. As you can see from the prices below, NordVPN static IP is not the cheapest.

Country Price United States $70/year Germany $70/year United Kingdom $70/year Netherlands $70/year France $70/year

NordVPN offers 6000+ servers in 61 countries.Aside from NordVPN’s dedicated IP that offers instant access to thousands of blocked websites and services, NordVPN also offers cutting-edge tunneling protocols like SSL, OpenVPN, PPTP, L2TP, and IPSec.

On top of all, NordVPN offers Double VPN, Internet Kill Switch, and Cybersecfeatures for boosting your online security. NordVPN also supports 6 simultaneous connections and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

You can learn more about its pricing plans and features in our NordVPN review in USA.

2. Surshark – Static IP addresses in 5 locations

Static IPs in 5 countries

3200 + servers in 100 countries

+ servers in countries Infinite simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

30-day money-back guarantee

Also works with macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, routers, browsers, and more

Surfshark is one of the best VPN with static IPs in the industry. It offers static IP addresses in 5 countries – the USA, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Japan. You can get these Static IPs for no additional cost.

In terms of features, Surfshark offers 3200+ servers in 100countries worldwide. All these servers are encrypted with 256-bit encryption, offer DNS/IP leak protection, and a kill switch.

In addition, Surfshark boasts strong encryption and tunneling protocols like PPTP, L2TP/IPSec, SSTP & OpenVPNfor ultimate security. In addition, you also get an ad blocker (CleanWeb), a strict no-logs policy, and NoBorders mode (obfuscation).

Best of all, Surfshark subscription plans come with 30 days money-back guarantee and you can connect as many devices as you want on a single account as Surfshark supports unlimited connections.

You can learn more about this VPN on our Surfshark review in USA.

3. CyberGhost – Dedicated IPs in 5 countries

Dedicated IPs in 5 countries

11651 + servers in 100 countries

+ servers in countries 7 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

45-day money-back guarantee

Also works with macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, routers, browsers, and more

CyberGhost is another powerful VPN that offers dedicated IPs. Currently, CyberGhost offers static IPs in 5 countries like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Canada for the price of $2.03/mo - Save up to 84% with exclusive 2-year plans + 4 months free.

The cost of CyberGhost dedicated IPs is standard across all available countries. You can just pay $5.00/moto get dedicated IPs in the following countries:

Country Price United States $5.00/month Germany $5.00/month United Kingdom $5.00/month Canada $5.00/month France $5.00/month

As for features, CyberGhost is headquartered in the safe jurisdiction of Romania. Aside from that, CyberGhost offers 11651+ servers in 100 countries along with powerful features like ad-blockers, military-grade 256-bit encryption, and much more.

CyberGhost is quite fast in terms of performance and can easily unblock streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO GO, BBC iPlayer, and more.

Even more impressively, CyberGhost offers 7 multi-logins, 45-day refunds, and compatibility for all devices. You can learn more in our CyberGhost VPN Review in USA.

4. Private Internet Access – Dedicated IPs in 5 countries

Dedicated IPs in 5 countries

35000 + servers in 84 countries

+ servers in countries 10 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

30-day money-back guarantee

Also works with macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, routers, browsers, and more PIA offers dedicated IPs in 5 countries – the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and Germany for the price of $2.11/mo .You can get a dedicated IP online from the control panel of your PIA account. You will be given a token that can be redeemed in the app.

200+ servers in 55 countries

8 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

30-day money-back guarantee

200+ servers in 100 locations

5 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

10-day money-back guarantee

3000+ servers in 50 countries

5 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

7-day money-back guarantee

380+ servers in 50 countries

5 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

7-day money-back guarantee

500+ servers in 80 countries

5 simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

7-day money-back guarantee

As I said earlier, VPN Unlimited offers dedicated IPs at a high price of $12.50/mo. However, you do get the choice to choose between 7 locations like:

Country Price United States $12.50/month India $12.50/month United Kingdom $12.50/month Netherlands $12.50/month Germany $12.50/month France $12.50/month Canada $12.50/month

As for features, VPN Unlimited comes with some pretty nifty features. For starters, it offers 700+ serversin 70 locations. In addition, VPN Unlimited offers 256-bit encryption, a Kill switch, and other awesome features.

Oh, VPN Unlimited also offers a 24/7 live chat feature as well. Best of all, VPN Unlimited offers up to 10 multi-logins which, is just amazing.

Read our VPN Unlimited review in USA for more information.

10. Windscribe – Static IPs in 13 countries

Dedicated IPs in 13 countries

Servers in 63 countries

Unlimited simultaneous connections

AES-256-bit military-grade encryption

7-day money-back guarantee

Also works with macOS, iOS, Android, Windows, Linux, and more

Winscribe is the only VPN that offers both Datacenter and Residential Static IPs. As for the cost, its pricing and locations vary between $2.00/mo – $8.00/mo, depending on which package you get. You do get a choice to choose between 13 locations.

As I said earlier, Winscribe’s price of dedicated IPs varies depending on whether you go for the Datacenter or Residential package. I’ll list down the available locations below; however, as for pricing, the Datacenter package costs $2.00/mo, and the Residential package costs $8.00/mo.

In comparison, a dedicated or static IP address always stays the same. Unlike dynamic IP addresses, no matter if you reset your router or modem, your static IP with a VPN will always stay the same. Moreover, unlike a dedicated IP address, you don’t have to pay an additional cost for dynamic IPs Dynamic IP addresses offer a higher level of anonymity but can be blacklisted by the services anytime. On the other hand, dedicated IP addresses are extremely effective at bypassing geo-restrictions but are also easily traceable by ISPs or other surveillance agencies. 7 Advantages of Using a Dedicated IP Addressin USA No doubt, there are numerous advantages of using the best VPN for dedicated IP in USA. However, it also has its disadvantages. To help you see a clear picture, I’ve listed all the advantages and disadvantages of using a static IP address VPN service below: 1. Online Banking If you use a VPN for online banking purposes and regularly change your IP address through a VPN network, then it is highly likely that the bank security system will flag your activity as you’d be logging in from multiple different locations in a short amount of time. A dedicated IP won’t identify who you are but will signal your bank that all logins are coming from the same person at the same location. 2. Online Gaming Region-based games require you to log in from a single location so that you can always stay connected with your clan or rivals. It is also necessary for low ping results. Logging in from a dedicated IP whenever you play can improve your gaming and gives you stable game access and performance with complete anonymity. For example you are playing Fortnite. Using a VPN for Fortnite can be helpful in finding players who have been IP banned and allowing them to resume playing the game. By utilizing a VPN, you can increase your level of anonymity, circumvent restrictions, and ultimately get back into the game. 3. Geoblock Bypassing and Video Streaming Regarding accessing geo-restricted streaming services with dedicated IP is both good and bad. On the one hand, services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney are less likely to block an IP used by a single person than the one used by hundreds of users. At the same time, if the streaming service detects and blocks your dedicated IP, you’ll be permanently unable to access the content with that same dedicated IP again. We, therefore, recommend that you choose a VPN with a proven track record of unblocking heavily restricted sites like Netflix and the BBC iPlayer via its shared IPs, only using your dedicated IP for streaming when you also need it for other purposes like banking. 4. Remote Access A dedicated IP is a perfect companion to grant you remote access to any device or server present thousand of miles away from you. You can configure the dedicated IP on the device you wish to remotely access and then from remote location access and control the same device via any remote desktop software. 5. Running a Personal Blog or Using an FTP Service Dedicated IP is a great way to increase your blog or website’s security. By only allowing access to your site’s backend via your dedicated IP, you’d ensure complete anonymity and security at the same time. 6. Two-Factor Authentication With a shared IP connection, logging into a website that has 2FA implemented can be troublesome as the website will always think of you as a new and different login. Using a dedicated IP, you’ll be guaranteed secure and instant logging every time you visit the website. 7. Avoiding Blacklist Perhaps one of the biggest advantages of a dedicated IP. When using a shared IP address with thousands of users, it is hard to avoid suspicion and get that IP blacklist as it is being used to access multiple sites and forums. When you have a dedicated IP, you’ll be the only person using that particular IP address. Thishas a different effect on how websites will receive you as a visitor: a dedicated IP won’t cause any suspicion. Dedicated IP Disadvantages Every coin has two sides; there are few disadvantages of using the best VPN for dedicated IP. Expensive and only offered by premium VPNs Less anonymous and can easily be traced back to a single user Vulnerable to DDoS attacks

Testing Methodology: How to Choose the Best Dedicated IP VPN in USA

Although you can simply use the tool above to find a cheap dedicated IP VPN hassle-free, there are a few pointers that you can manually look for when you wish to buy static IP. Here’s what you should look for in Static IP VPN providers:

A good selection of dedicated IP addresses and locations

Powerful 256-bit encryption

No-logs

Affordable pricing

Blazing fast speeds

24/7 customer support

Although there are a few other things you should look out for when choosing VPNs with dedicated IP, however, the list of pointers mentioned above should help you pick the right and best-dedicated VPN for your needs.

Dedicated IP – What Reddit has to say about it?

We decided to dive into the world of Reddit and see what it has to say about Dedicated IP. Let’s take a look at some of the Reddit users’ reviews about Dedicated IP.

In response to a question, Reddit user “topcraic” sheds some light on few dedicated IP advantages. The user confirms that with a dedicated IP, your internet traffic will be encrypted, online activities will be hidden, you’ll be safe for torrenting. Usually, this technology is used for remotely accessing a server or a device.

Reddit user “JDepinet” also in response to the same question, reiterates the importance of dedicated IP for accessing a network remotely. The user further adds that using a dedicated IP is much more secure than simply using a shared VPN connection.

FAQs

Let’s take a look at some frequently asked questions about Dedicated IP VPNs.

Should I get a dedicated IP VPNs in USA

? Yes, you should get the best dedicated IP VPN in USA, especially if you are involved in online banking, online gaming, and streaming geo-blocked content regularly. Dedicated IP is quite useful in remotely accessing a particular device or server, and you can also enable two-factor authentication on dedicated IP for extra security and protection. How much does a dedicated VPN cost? Dedicated IP is considered as an add-on. Therefore, its price is charged separately from the VPN subscription. All of the VPN providers on our list offer affordable prices for Dedicated IP addresses. However, a Dedicated VPN can cost you anywhere from $1.99/mo to $12.50/mo, excluding VPN subscription prices. Are dedicated IPs faster than normal IPs? As we talked about earlier, dedicated and static IPs are considerably faster than shared IPs. The reason is simple. Since you’re not sharing your IP with others, you’re obviously not going to compromise on bandwidth. This will allow you to stream, download, and upload without dealing with sluggish speeds. Are dedicated IP VPNs in USA

safe? Yes, Dedicated IP VPNs in USA are completely safe. In fact, they are more secure and safe than a shared IP address for multiple purposes such as online banking, remote access, two-factor authentication, and accessing geo-restricted content.

Wrapping Up

Without a doubt, VPNs with dedicated IP addresses are beneficial. It can prevent you from getting blocked on company networks and offer you faster speedsthan shared IPs. Best of all, you wouldn’thave to share your IP with other users.

That being said, best dedicated IP VPN in USA do have disadvantages as well. For instance, since a single person can only use static IPs, it can make it easier for ISPs to track and uniquely identify a person using it. But overall, dedicated IPs do have their perks. You will have to pay an extra price; however, you do get more privacy.

With static IPs now becoming widely available, you can purchase static IP for as low as $1.95/mo and unblock unlimited geo-blocked streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, Fox Go, BBC iPlayer) securely and safely. Let me know in the comments if you have more questions regarding what is dedicated IP; I’d be more than happy to answer them.

5 Best VPNs that offer dedicated IPs in USA