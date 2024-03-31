Cheap Dedicated IP VPNs in 2024 (Top Low-Cost Picks) (2024)

Looking for the cheapest dedicated IP VPN that won’t disappoint on privacy and functionality? This straightforward guide compares stalwarts like NordVPN, Surfshark, and TrustZone, highlighting which services offer you a personal IP address at the best price. Say goodbye to the risks of shared IPs and hello to secure, cost-effective browsing. Ready to discover your ideal dedicated IP VPN without overspending? Let’s go!

The best "cheap" dedicated IP VPN is NordVPN

Unlocking Cost-Effective Privacy: The Best Affordable Dedicated IP VPNs

With a dedicated IP VPN, users receive a distinct IP address, which bolsters privacy and circumvents problems like online blacklisting caused by misconduct on a shared IP. Numerous VPN providers feature dedicated IPs, which harmoniously blend cost-effectiveness and privacy by making them available at a modest extra charge to their current packages.

Among the best dedicated IP VPN options are NordVPN, Surfshark, and TrustZone, known for their affordability and commitment to privacy.

NordVPN: A Wallet-Friendly Solution for Dedicated IPs

NordVPN
Based in Panama
Logs No logs (audited)
Price $3.09/mo.
Support 24/7 live chat
Refund 30 days

NordVPN stands out for its wallet-friendly dedicated IP service, offering one of the cheapest solutions in the market. For a small additional monthly fee of under $4.00, users can reap the benefits of a secure and private dedicated IP. NordVPN ensures the security of dedicated IP traffic with robust encryption, backed by an audited no-logs VPN policy.

Moreover, NordVPN offers a wide range of server locations for dedicated IPs, including 25 cities across countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. This enhances user accessibility by providing more choices for users to connect securely.

NordVPN’s dedicated IP service is also extremely fast, thanks to the company’s NordLynx protocol. In our testing, it was much faster than even most leading services, as exemplified in this ExpressVPN vs NordVPN comparison.

NordLynx takes the very fast, very secure WireGuard VPN protocol, and combines it with additional privacy protection. The result is a great VPN for torrenting and also one of the best VPNs for streaming Netflix, and virtually any other VPN use case.

Even though NordVPN boasts a “cheap VPN” price, it provides a premium level of features. These include the impressive Threat Protection ad blocker. This feature is not only an excellent VPN ad blocker, but it also stops web trackers and prevents traffic to or from malicious websites, enhancing the overall cybersecurity of its users. This focus on comprehensive security measures positions NordVPN as a frontrunner in the VPN market, offering a balance between affordability and advanced protection.

+ Pros User-friendly and reliable apps

Double-VPN andTor-over-VPN servers

Passed numerous 3rd-party audits

Strong encryption standards with full support for WireGuard

Works with Netflix and many streaming sites

Threat Protection feature to block ads, trackers, and malware

Professional 24/7 live chat support

Consistently fast speeds

Dedicated RAM-servers with 10 Gbps bandwidth channels – Cons Big discounts only available with 2-year plans

NordVPN’s Cyber Deal is live:

Get 69% Off NordVPN two-year subscriptions plus 3 months extra: 69% Off NordVPN Coupon > (Coupon is applied automatically; 30 day money-back guarantee.)

You can learn more about this impressive service in our updated NordVPN review.

Surfshark: Low-Cost Dedicated IPs Without Compromise

Surfshark is another low-cost dedicated IP VPN service that doesn’t compromise on security, speed, or additional features. For under $4.00 per month extra, Surfshark offers a dedicated IP in the US, UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and several other countries. Along with fast static servers, Surfshark includes top-notch security features in its dedicated IP service.

One such feature is a VPN ad blocker, which protects users from malware, malicious ads, and more. The dedicated IP addresses from Surfshark work with all the VPN protocols Surfshark supports. With its built-in WireGuard support, it wins handily in an ExpressVPN vs Surfshark speed test or a race against Proton VPN. It even appears on our list of the best VPNs for gaming.

Moreover, Surfshark allows for unlimited simultaneous connections, offering users the ability to secure every device they own with a static IP address.

Surfshark amplifies user experience by offering:

AES-256 encryption

The secure WireGuard tunneling protocol

A kill switch

A no-logs policy audited by Deloitte

The dedicated IP feature provided by Surfshark leads to better network performance due to reduced shared traffic, supports all protocols for maximum speed, and minimizes Captcha interruptions. Surfshark offers dedicated IPs within a subscription across multiple devices, ensuring consistent access and a private and consistent internet experience.

Unique offerings like Bypasser for split tunneling and MultiHop servers, alongside ad and malware blockers, enrich Surfshark’s value proposition beyond just static IPs.

+ Pros Unlimited connections

User-friendly apps for all devices and operating systems

CleanWeb feature to block ads, trackers, and malware

Works great with Netflix and many other streaming services

24/7 live chat support

Strong encryption and security features (audited) – Cons Limited support for VPN routers

Above average monthly prices

Surfshark VPN Coupon:

Get 85% off Surfshark VPN plus an additional 2 months FREE with the coupon below: 85% Off Surfshark + 2 Months FREE >> (Coupon is applied automatically; 30 day money-back guarantee)

Learn more in our complete Surfshark VPN review.

TrustZone: Secure Dedicated IPs on a Shoestring Budget

VPN Trust.Zone
Based in Seychelles
Logs No logs
Price $1.99/mo.
Support Email
Refund 10 days

For privacy-conscious users on a tight budget, TrustZone offers secure dedicated IPs at budget-friendly prices. The pricing for TrustZone’s dedicated IP addresses is $1.99 per month with an additional 4 months free of charge, making it one of the most affordable options in the market.

TrustZone’s approach to privacy and affordability is centered on providing cost-effective dedicated IP VPN services. To ensure privacy, TrustZone has a strict no-logs policy, meaning it doesn’t store users’ internet activity, IP addresses, or timestamps. TrustZone enhances user privacy with features such as DNS leak protection, a kill switch, and situating their servers in Seychelles, outside of the 14 Eyes surveillance alliance. The VPN provider maintains a transparency practice with the use of a Warrant Canary, which alerts users to any secret government subpoenas.

Compared to its rivals, TrustZone presents a more economically considerate dedicated IP service, to extend privacy to a wider user base. Long-term subscription plans come with discounts, further lowering the monthly cost and enhancing the affordability of TrustZone’s VPN service. Users can acquire dedicated IP addresses and extra features such as VPN port forwarding with a small supplementary monthly fee, thus maximizing affordability.

+ Pros Competitive prices

Great speeds and reliability

Good leak protection settings

Can try the VPN for free

P2P torrents allowed

Dedicated IP addresses are available – Cons Fewer features than competitors

No custom VPN clients for Mac OS (but still supported)

Clunky apps

Trust.Zone Discount

You can now get an exclusive 10% discount on any Trust.Zone VPN subscription.

First go to Trust.Zone’s website here >

Then enter the coupon code below:

RESTOREPRIVACY10

Want to learn more? You can do so in our complete TrustZone review.

Dedicated IP Addresses Explained: Why They Matter

Possession of a dedicated IP offers several benefits:

You hold a static IP address exclusively for your own use, separate from commonly used static IP addresses and ever-changing dynamic IP addresses.

It provides a consistent connection, facilitating access to work tools by providing a known IP address.

It affords an improved security posture as compared to a dynamic IP address.

Dedicated IPs are beneficial for:

Avoiding denial of service errors

Accessing work files and servers

Securing Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Functioning almost like having a personal VPN server

However, while they offer personalized security, dedicated IPs could be less private as activities can be traced back to a single user, posing an increased risk for cyber attacks. You may also notice performance differences between VPN providers, as you can see in the NordVPN vs ProtonVPN comparison.

Comparing Dedicated IP VPN Costs

Despite dedicated IP addresses offering superior security and privacy, they come with an extra charge over the regular VPN subscription, and the costs differ among various service providers. NordVPN and Surfshark charge just under $4.00 per month for dedicated IPs, while TrustZone is priced at $1.99 per month with the potential for an additional 4 months free. Promotional pricing and payment methods can also significantly affect the cost.

TrustZone provides the most economical long-term options, especially their two-year plan which offers a lower monthly cost and caters up to five simultaneous connections.

The Advantages of Going Dedicated: Is It Worth the Price?

Opting for a dedicated solution hinges on your individual requirements and the worth you place on the benefits brought by a dedicated IP VPN. When accessing geo-restricted services, a dedicated IP address is less likely to be blocked compared to shared IPs, thereby increasing the reliability of accessing content from different locations. For example, if you need a VPN for BBC iPlayer, you could get a dedicated IP address in the UK and minimize your chances of being blocked.

A dedicated IP VPN can help bypass restrictions that block IP addresses associated with major VPN providers, making your traffic appear unique. For gamers, a dedicated IP enhances the overall gaming experience by potentially decreasing the likelihood of downtime and interruptions. Some providers offer a dedicated IP in Canada, for those needing a VPN for Canada.

Running an IP-based server environment such as game hosting can be more secure with a dedicated IP. A dedicated IP allows users to:

Create secure gateways to resources on their LAN

Access work resources remotely without the risk of geographical limitations

Trigger fewer security alerts for online transactions, beneficial for banking and other IP-sensitive services

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Cheap Dedicated IP VPN

Several elements should be taken into account when selecting an affordable dedicated IP VPN. Offering a money-back guarantee enhances value for money, allowing users to test the dedicated IP VPN service without financial risk before a full subscription.

A dedicated IP VPN is beneficial in bypassing IP-based restrictions, which can block IPs known to belong to major VPN services, as a dedicated IP is less likely to get flagged. Considering a dedicated IP VPN’s geographical limitations is crucial since the user is generally bound to a single server location.

It is important to have a selection of IP locations to ensure access to specific content and to find a nearby fast server, offsetting some geographical restrictions. Service usability is enhanced with user-friendly VPN apps, and customer support is essential, with Surfshark offering intuitive apps and a no-logs policy verified by an independent party.

Constant VPN availability is key, as downtime would harm users, especially those relying on the VPN for business purposes. Performance and reliability include consistent service for accessing specific tools or workplaces, which demand a known IP for access.

The performance of a VPN with a dedicated IP can vary; some could offer faster speeds with a dedicated IP, while others may perform better using the fastest available shared server.

We also have individual guides on using a dedicated IP with different providers:

NordVPN dedicated IP

Surfshark dedicated IP

ExpressVPN dedicated IP

CyberGhost dedicated IP

ProtonVPN dedicated IP

PureVPN dedicated IP

Maximizing Your VPN Investment: Tips for Using a Dedicated IP Effectively

Numerous strategies can be employed to use a dedicated IP effectively, thereby optimizing your VPN investment. Use your dedicated IP to improve access to websites that are sensitive to IP changes, maintaining consistent access and avoiding disruptions common with shared IPs.

Optimize performance and access to localized content by selecting the best dedicated IP location based on your needs. Access networks remotely with ease thanks to the fixed IP provided by your dedicated IP subscription, thus increasing reliability and simplicity in connecting to certain services.

Enjoy reduced CAPTCHA requests when using a dedicated IP, as websites will be less likely to flag your consistent IP as suspicious. Enhance your online security by using IP whitelisting to allow connections exclusively from your dedicated IP, mitigating unauthorized access risks.

Implement the following security measures for added protection on your VPN connections:

Enable multifactor authentication

Use a dedicated IP

Select the anonymous option after setting up your dedicated IP to sever the link between your IP and your personal details.

These measures will help ensure advanced privacy and security.

Use a dedicated IP to sidestep the ‘bad neighbor effect’ and ensure that your online activity isn’t adversely affected by others sharing the same IP. Employ a dedicated IP to ensure a stable and private connection, which is vital for secure transactions and remote work.

Ensure that all your devices are configured with the dedicated IP to keep VPN protection consistent across your digital ecosystem.

Real User Experiences: Testimonials on Affordable Dedicated IP Services

Authentic user experiences and reviews can offer precious knowledge about the efficacy and worth of cost-effective dedicated IP services. Users have noted that NordVPN’s dedicated IP feature may pose a privacy risk as it is directly connected to the user’s account, which could be a concern for some.

NordVPN’s overall performance has been highly rated by users, with particularly positive remarks on its fast connection speeds, streaming capabilities, and comprehensive security features. Some users have expressed dissatisfaction with NordVPN’s higher renewal subscription prices after the initial payment period, suggesting that the value may decrease over time.

Surfshark users appreciate the VPN’s:

Easy-to-use apps across various platforms

Compatibility with top streaming services like Netflix

Ability to allow unlimited connections, making it a suitable option for large families or multiple devices.

In conclusion, while dedicated IP VPNs come at an additional cost, they offer significant advantages in terms of privacy, security, and convenience. Providers such as NordVPN, Surfshark, and TrustZone offer affordable options without compromising on quality and performance. That said, our top recommendation remains NordVPN, even though it is not the cheapest one of the bunch.

Whether you’re a remote worker, a privacy-conscious individual, or just someone who values a smooth and stable online experience, a dedicated IP VPN could be a worthy investment. It’s all about finding the right balance between cost, features, and your specific needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a dedicated IP VPN cost?

The cost of a dedicated IP VPN varies depending on the provider and the specific features included. However, it’s always a good idea to compare different options before making a decision.

Which VPN gives free dedicated IP?

NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and TrustZone offer dedicated IPs as part of their subscription plans and may provide limited-time trials or money-back guarantees for you to test them out before committing.

Is dedicated IP worth it for VPN?

Yes, a dedicated IP for your VPN can provide more autonomy on a shared server, improve internet speeds, and help access geo-restricted content without reputation damage from shared servers.

What is dedicated IP?

A dedicated IP is exclusively assigned to a specific device or user, instead of being shared among multiple devices. This allows for more granular IT operations management but typically comes at an extra cost.

Are there any advantages to using a dedicated IP VPN?

Yes, using a dedicated IP VPN offers advantages such as consistent connection, easy access to work tools with a known IP address, and improved security. Overall, it can be beneficial for various purposes.

This guide to the Cheapest Dedicated IP VPNs was last updated on February 2, 2024.