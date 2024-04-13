Best VPN for a Dedicated or Static IP (Only 4 Work Well) (2024)

This guide examines the four best dedicated IP VPN options for 2024 — as well as some you should avoid.

Are you looking for a VPN that offers dedicated IP addresses? if so, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we examine the best VPNs with dedicated IP options. We’ll introduce you to some thoroughly tested options that we recommend — and point out some options to avoid. Using a dedicated IP VPN comes with some great advantages, as well as a few drawbacks, as we’ll show you below.

Why do we only recommend four dedicated IP VPNs? Well, some of the VPNs with dedicated IPs have a troubling past. One example of this is PureVPN, which was found to be logging its users, despite claiming to be a “zero logs” VPN. There was also the case of Windscribe, which had a “security incident” that put its users at risk. These are just a few of the dedicated IP VPN service providers that we cannot recommend (more examples are below).

Consequently, we only recommend four VPNs that offer a dedicated IP address. Only these four services passed all of our tests (with no data leaks) and also have a clean track record:

NordVPN – Best VPN for a dedicated IP, with secure VPN apps, excellent speeds, and extra security features (with a 69% off coupon ) Surfshark – User-friendly and reliable VPN with affordable dedicated IPs OVPN – A privacy-focused VPN in Sweden with dedicated IP addresses TrustZone – Reliable and affordable VPN with dedicated IPs

First, let’s start with some terminology.

One of a VPN’s key jobs is to conceal your IP address (also known as “your IP” or “your address”). To do this, the VPN server replaces your real IP address with a dynamic IP address of its own. This new IP address may be different every time you connect to the VPN server, and will likely be used by other people too. This is a good thing. It makes it difficult for anyone to track your online activity since your activity is mixed with the activities of others using the same IP address.

But for some activities, you might need a VPN server to give you the same IP address each time you use it. This is called a static IP address or fixed IP address. Having a static IP makes it look like you’re always in the same place, even if you’re not.

There are two types of static IP that a VPN service can provide. One type is a shared static IP In this type, the VPN server always assigns you the same IP address, but that address may be used by multiple people. Surfshark is a leading VPN that offers shared static IP addresses, which they refer to simply as “Static IP.”

Surfshark has also just launched dedicated static IPs, which they call “Dedicated IP.” In this type, the VPN server always assigns you the same IP address, but no one else can have that same address. While Surfshark’s Dedicated IP was initially only available for Android users, you can now get a dedicated IP and use it in all the Surfshark VPN apps.

NordVPN is another leading VPN that offers dedicated static IP addresses. Like Surfshark, they simply refer to this as “Dedicated IP.”

For the rest of this guide, we will use the terms “Static IP,” and “Dedicated IP” to describe the two types of addresses.

Why use a VPN with a dedicated IP?

Here are the top reasons for using a Dedicated IP with your VPN service:

It will minimize CAPTCHA authentication, which is usually triggered with multiple users behind the same IP.

Your dedicated IP is less likely to be blocked by services, such as banks, streaming platforms, and various websites.

You will always appear to be in the same physical location, regardless of your actual location.

You can securely access home servers, NAS, FTP, and other resources.

Here are the best VPN services that offer Dedicated IP addresses:

NordVPN – Best Dedicated IP VPN

Website NordVPN.com Based in Panama Logs No logs (audited) Price $3.09/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 69% Off Coupon 69% Off NordVPN Coupon >

NordVPN is the best all-around VPN for a static IP address.It is a privacy-focused service based in Panamaand is a verified no-logs VPN, having passed four different independent audits.

NordVPN offers an impressive lineup of servers around the world and reliable apps for all major operating systems and devices. NordVPN performed exceptionally well in our testing. It offers dedicated IP addresses, along with other impressive features and capabilities. The NordVPN app we tested on Windows shows the Dedicated IP as the first option under Specialty servers in the image below.

NordVPN has an outstanding feature set

Here are a few of the standout features of NordVPN:

Double-VPN servers that encrypt traffic over two hops

Threat Protection feature blocks ads, trackers, malware domains, and more (rated the best VPN with ad blocking )

) Secure apps with built-in leak protection settings (kill switch)

24/7 access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and many other streaming services (rated the best VPN for streaming )

) Unlimited torrenting and bandwidth on all servers

Excellent speeds and reliability

Private DNS

See all NordVPN features here >

NordVPN is a high-performance VPN, consistently ranking among the fastest VPNs in our tests. Its impressive speed is largely due to NordLynx, a custom VPN protocol that incorporates the WireGuard VPN protocol. WireGuard provides faster speeds and enhanced security compared to legacy protocols. In our testing, NordVPN achieved a 755 Mbps download speed using NordLynx on a 1000 Mbps connection.

Our tests showed that NordVPN is one of the best VPNs for Netflix. It also supports all major streaming services, including Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and more. In short, NordVPN is the best VPN for streaming, period. If you have problems connecting to a specific program or website, NordVPN’s 24/7 live chat support line is there to help.

NordVPN is a leader in server selection and security with over 6,000 servers in 61 countries. Their servers operate in RAM-disk mode without hard drives, making it impossible to store user data on them. Additionally, they are upgrading their entire network to colocated servers with 10 Gbps data channels for improved performance.

NordVPN with a dedicated IP address

NordVPN offers dedicated IP addresses in theselocations:

United States (Buffalo, Los Angeles, Dallas, New York)

Germany (Frankfurt)

United Kingdom (London)

Netherlands (Amsterdam)

France (Amsterdam)

Canada (Toronto)

Japan (Tokyo)

Italy (Milan)

Sweden (Stockholm)

Australis (Sydney)

To get a NordVPN dedicated IP address, simply purchase a regular subscription here, and then select the dedicated IP add-on during checkout. The price you pay for a dedicated IP will depend on the NordVPN subscription plan you choose. Right now a dedicated IP costs $3.89/mo. if you choose a 2-year subscription plan.

All NordVPN subscriptions come with a 30-day refund window, as well as 24/7 live chat support. In terms of prices, NordVPN is one of the best cheap VPNs on the market, coming in as low as $3.09 per month when you use the 69% discount coupon below.

NordVPN Pros and Cons

NordVPN’s Cyber Deal is live:

Get 69% Off NordVPN two-year subscriptions plus 3 months extra: 69% Off NordVPN Coupon > (Coupon is applied automatically; 30 day money-back guarantee.)

You can also see the NordVPN review for more test results and analysis.

Surfshark – Dedicated IP addresses and static IPs in one VPN

Website Surfshark.com Based in The Netherlands Logs No logs (audited) Price $2.29/mo. Support 24/7 live chat Refund 30 days Deal 85% Off Coupon 85% OFF + 2 Months FREE >>

Surfshark has come out of nowhere to be one of the top VPN services in the world. It is unique in our list in that Surfshark offers both dedicated IP addresses and static IP addresses, as you can see here:

Surfshark’s dedicated IP address feature is now available in all of their major apps. You can see the dedicated IP VPN option in the screenshot below of the Surfshark Windows app.

Like NordVPN, Surfshark is an excellent general-purpose VPN. It has a strict no-logs policy that has been verified by outside auditors. Surfshark offers a large list of features, including multiple server types:

Double VPN (MultiHop)

Obfuscated (Camouflage mode)

P2P servers for torrenting

Other Surfshark features you might find useful include:

CleanWebto block ads, trackers, and more

Split tunneling (Bypasser)

Surfshark One,a bundleof the VPN plus other privacy tools

Support for streaming and torrenting

Surfshark is one of the best streaming and torrenting VPNs. Fast and secure, it also unlocks most geo-blockedstreaming sites, making it one of the best VPNs for BBC iPlayer and other online services. It is one of thebest VPNs for streaming.

Likewise, Surfshark is excellent for torrenting and appears on our list of thebest VPNs for torrenting anonymously.

Is Surfshark the Best Cheap VPN?

Surfshark is a feature-rich, high-performance VPN that provides both static and dedicated IP servers. It also has a very low long-term subscription price and is one of the few VPNs to give you anunlimited number of simultaneous connections. It could very well be the best cheap VPN on the market if you are willing to invest in their 2-year subscription.

Surfshark Pros and Cons

+ Pros Unlimited connections

User-friendly apps for all devices and operating systems

CleanWeb feature to block ads, trackers, and malware

Works great with Netflix and many other streaming services

24/7 live chat support

Strong encryption and security features (audited) – Cons Limited support for VPN routers

Above average monthly prices

Surfshark VPN Coupon:

Get 85% off Surfshark VPN plus an additional 2 months FREE with the coupon below: 85% Off Surfshark + 2 Months FREE >> (Coupon is applied automatically; 30 day money-back guarantee)

See our complete Surfshark VPN review for more details.

See Also The best cheap VPNs of 2024

OVPN – Secure, private, and fast, with dedicated IP support

VPN OVPN Based in Sweden Logs No logs Price $4.24/mo. Support Email & Chat Refund 10 days Website OVPN.com

OVPN is a Swedish VPN provider founded in 2014 to provide reliable and trustworthy VPN services. They provide dedicated IP addresses, which they call Public IPv4 in a large number of locations around the world for only $4.00/month.

OVPN uses a multi-layered approach to safeguard user data and run their entire network on colocated (self-owned) bare-metal servers running in RAM-disk mode, with strong security and ample bandwidth. This VPN performed well in our tests and offers secure apps with built-in leak protection settings, including a full GUI Linux client. OVPN now has support for WireGuard built into its apps, and they finally have an iOS app too.

OVPN Pros and Cons

+ Pros Designed for maximum user privacy and security

Dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, and support for other devices

No IP address or DNS leaks detected

Support for streaming and torrenting

Lots of configuration options

Monthly transparency reports

Multiple payment methods including anonymous payments – Cons Small server network with few locations

Above average prices

Get Started with OVPN Here >>

See our complete OVPN review for more information.

Trust.Zone – A low-cost VPN for dedicated IP

VPN Trust.Zone Based in Seychelles Logs No logs Price $1.99/mo. Support Email Refund 10 days Website Trust.Zone

TrustZone is a basic, privacy-focused VPN service based in Seychelles. In my review of Trust.Zone, I found the speeds to be fast on all servers tested. TrustZone offers direct support for Netflix streaming with different streaming hubs, and torrenting is allowed on all servers in the network.

Trust.Zone has secure VPN apps for Windows, iOS, and Android. Unfortunately, they do not offer a macOS VPN app at this time (see these best macOS VPNs for alternatives). Despite this, you can still use TrustZone with third-party apps, such as Tunnelblick.

One of the best advantages of Trust.Zone is that you can get a dedicated IP without breaking the bank. It may be the cheapest dedicated IP VPN you will find. There is also an exclusive discount code for Restore Privacy readers (see below).

Pricing for TrustZone dedicated IP addresses

Trust Zone offers dedicated IP addresses for $1.99 / month, with an additional 4 months free of charge. Here are some extra notes on pricing to consider:

Longer-duration plans will give you a bigger discount on dedicated IPs

Paying with Bitcoin will give you 10% off your dedicated IP addresses

Using the coupon code RESTOREPRIVACY10 will give you an additional 10% off the cost

TrustZone offers dedicated IP addresses with and without port forwarding. Using a VPN with port forwarding has some pros and cons to consider.

Note: Use the discount link and coupon code below to get an additional 10% off any subscription plan and dedicated IP address.

TrustZone Pros and Cons

+ Pros Competitive prices

Great speeds and reliability

Good leak protection settings

Free trial (One of the best Free Trial VPNs )

) P2P torrents allowed

Dedicated IP addresses are available

Additional 10% discount with coupon code – Cons Limited on features

No custom VPN clients for Mac OS

Fewer Netflix regions are supported

Get Started with Trust.Zone Here >>

See our Trust.Zone review for more details.

Should you get a dedicated IP VPN?

There are many different advantages and use cases for using a dedicated IP address through your VPN service. Here are some of those cases:

High-security access – High-security sites like banks may blacklist shared IP addresses as a security measure.

Web browsing – Some general websites block shared IP addresses to protect themselves against fraud.

Endless authentication requests – User authentication requests like Google’s annoying reCAPTCHAare often triggered when numerous people are using the same IP address (the way most VPN connections work). This was also a recurring problem we noted in our Mullvad VPN review.

Streaming media access – Streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu also block shared IP addresses. If they see numerous people accessing their services from the same IP, it will quickly get blocked (if it’s not already on a blocklist). Aside from a dedicated IP address, there are also VPNs that implement various solutions to unlock all major streaming sites, including Netflix (see ExpressVPNfor example).

Gaming– Gaming behind a shared IP address is often a problem, which will result in blocked access or constant authentication requests. A dedicated IP address through your VPN would likely solve this, as it won’t trigger authentication. We discuss this more in our guide on the best VPNs for gaming.

Now let’s take a quick look at some of the different static IP VPN providers you may want to avoid – for various reasons.

5 Static IP VPNs that we don’t recommend (and why)

There are a few other VPN providers that offer static IP addresses, but it may be best to avoid them at this time for the reasons discussed below.

1. PureVPN – PureVPN offers dedicated IP addresses, but it did very poorly in the PureVPN review. Some of the issues identified in the review were:

DNS leaks (this exposes your browsing history to third parties)

Slow speeds

Buggy apps

Connection problems with many servers

Another interesting development with PureVPN is that they were caught logging customer data and handing the information over to the FBI (US authorities). This all transpired despite PureVPN’s “zero log policy.” See the PureVPN logs article for details.

Aside from the logging incident, PureVPN also lags behind leading VPNs in performance, as you can see in the PureVPN vs NordVPN comparison.

2. Ivacy – Ivacy appears to be a re-branded (white label) version of PureVPN, based on some reports. The parent company looks to be Gaditek, which is based in Pakistan. Given PureVPN’s history of cooperating with US authorities, it may also be best to avoid Ivacy.

3. CyberGhost – CyberGhost is a VPN service that is based in Romania and is now owned by a large conglomerate (Kape Technologies). Aside from all the performance problems I found in my CyberGhost review, there were also problems with accessing streaming sites. Lastly, there were also connection problems in tests for the CyberGhost vs NordVPN comparison.

4. VPN Unlimited – VPN Unlimited is a USA VPN service that offers dedicated IP addresses. Unfortunately, it did not do well in the VPN Unlimited review. Some of the issues identified were:

IP address leaks

Faulty kill switch (traffic exposed whenever switching servers)

Bad privacy policy

Based in USA (Five Eyes)

Slow speeds

5. Windscribe – Last up is Windscribe, a Canadian VPN. Overall, Windscribe isn’t too bad, but it also was not recommended in my review, for the following reasons:

Slow speeds

Based in Canada (Five Eyes)

Contradictory “no logs” claims

Slow support

Our Windscribe review has more details. Additionally, in 2021, we wrote about a Windscribe security breach that put the VPN’s user at risk of traffic surveillance. This is not a VPN we recommend using for any situation. There are just too many issues.

Now let’s examine some disadvantages of using a dedicated IP address with your VPN.

The disadvantages of a dedicated IP VPN

We’ve covered the advantages and benefits of using a dedicated IP VPN service, but there are also some disadvantages.

Using a dedicated IP address with a VPN is indeed a double-edged sword.

When you have a dedicated IP address, only your traffic is associated with that address. Since your traffic is not being mixed in with other users, your online anonymity is reduced. One simple solution here is to only use the dedicated IP address when you need it, then use shared IP addresses (standard VPN connections) for everything else. You can accomplish this with any of the recommended VPNs above. You’ll have the benefits of a dedicated IP when you need them, and the benefits of shared IP addresses the rest of the time.

Who needs a static IP address with a VPN?

Perhaps you want a VPN simply to hide your IP address. With a dedicated IP, you can not only hide your real IP address but appear to be the same person in the same location at all times.

With that being said, most people would only need a dedicated IP address if they have one of the issues below:

Not sharing an IP address with other “bad” users

Not getting blocked by websites

Not having to deal with authentication issues

Needing a secure access point for servers and other resources

Dedicated IP VPN Conclusion

OK, we’ve now covered all aspects of using a VPN with a dedicated IP address. We have also recommended four different VPNs that offer dedicated IP addresses. But one question remains:

Which of these dedicated IP VPNs is the best value?

Considering everything, the best value from all of these VPNs is NordVPN. It simply offers more features, faster speeds, and upgraded security over the competition. It continues to improve with new updates and features, including full support for the WireGuard VPN protocol.

You can also upgrade a NordVPN subscription to include other security and privacy products like a cross-platform password manager (NordPass) a data breach manager, and encrypted cloud storage (NordLocker).

If you want to test drive NordVPN, be sure to use the exclusive discount below to drop the price even more:

NordVPN’s Cyber Deal is live:

Get 69% Off NordVPN two-year subscriptions plus 3 months extra: 69% Off NordVPN Coupon > (Coupon is applied automatically; 30 day money-back guarantee.)

This concludes our review of the best dedicated IP VPN service providers in 2024. Stay safe online and happy browsing!

This dedicated IP VPN guide was last updated on February 23, 2024.