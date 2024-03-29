10 Seriously Tasty Low-Cholesterol Recipes (2024)

You've come to the right place to get the best, most satisfying low-cholesterol recipes full of flavor. We have heart-healthy recipes for every meal of the day and even a sweet treat or two. These dishes will lower cholesterol by giving you options to prepare the meals you need for a focus on wellness without sacrificing flavor.
What Raises Cholesterol? 4 Surprising Foods Can Cause an Increase
01of 10
Chicken Sausage and Peppers
View Recipe
A sheet-pan supper is so super-quick to toss together that you'll quickly add it to your rotation of low-cholesterol recipes, perfect for weeknights. Sweet peppers are one of the best food sources of vitamin C (nope, we didn't confuse them with oranges).
02of 10
Plum-Pork Noodle Bowl
View Recipe
When looking for heart-healthy, low-cholesterol recipes, choosing dishes low in saturated fat is essential. However, this doesn't mean you have to swear off all meat. Many cuts of meat, including the pork tenderloin in a noodle bowl similar to this option, are low in saturated fat. In addition, this dish contains cabbage, which helps lower cholesterol thanks to soluble fiber and phytosterols.
Follow These 4 Simple Steps to Master Pork Tenderloin on the Grill
03of 10
Sheet-Pan Chicken with Peaches and Tomatoes
View Recipe
This easy-to-make, low-cholesterol meal features chicken breast. It's low in saturated fat and used in many healthy recipes. The type of onions used here also helps because they are high in a specific type of flavonoid, quercetin, which has been shown to help lower LDL cholesterol.
04of 10
Spicy Green Beans with Herb Salad
View Recipe
While it may seem as though ingredients like fresh herbs, garlic, and onion are only used to add flavor to recipes, don't overlook their cholesterol-lowering power. Even small amounts eaten over time can add up, so regularly incorporate dishes like this spicy beans and herbs side dish into your low-cholesterol meals. Also, don't skip the anchovies, rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fats and cholesterol-lowering niacin (plus huge flavor!).
5 Herbs That Home Cooks Should Grow to Save Money
05of 10
Bibimbap Casserole with Tofu
View Recipe
Eggs are no longer the enemy when it comes to eating a heart-healthy diet, so go ahead and make this casserole on repeat! Tofu is a soy food that can help lower LDL cholesterol, the one most important to keep in check.
06of 10
Celery and Apple Slaw with Walnuts
View Recipe
A side-dish salad is all you need to start a hearty meal. Apples are one of the main ingredients in this fresh recipe, which are high in pectin, a type of soluble fiber that lowers cholesterol by helping the body eliminate excess cholesterol. The walnuts also make this a good salad to include on your list of low-cholesterol recipes because they contain phytosterols, which help block cholesterol absorption in the body.
17 Types of Apples for Your Fall Cooking and Baking Adventures
07of 10
Pressure Cooker Beef and Broccoli
View Recipe
Beef may not be the obvious choice for healthy recipes to lower cholesterol, but sliced flank steak—the cut of beef used here—is low in saturated fat. That makes this low-cholesterol recipe a perfectly fine choice when you need good heart-healthy recipes. Plus, the broccoli can help lower LDL cholesterol and boost good cholesterol.
3 Easy Ways to Wash Broccoli (Plus How to Keep It Fresh Longer)
08of 10
Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots
View Recipe
Grab some salmon for a simple dish to include in your weekly recipes to lower cholesterol. The heart-healthy omega-3 fats in salmon can help fight inflammation and lower triglycerides and overall cholesterol.
09of 10
Make-Ahead Black Bean Salsa
View Recipe
Put this make-ahead salsa recipe on your list of best low-cholesterol recipes, and make it the next time you need a fresh, flavorful appetizer or snack! The black beans in the salsa are high in fiber, which helps keep cholesterol levels in check. Plus, the beans contain anti-inflammatory properties that help protect the body against damage caused by LDL cholesterol.
10of 10
Italian Pork Roast
View Recipe
For a double dose of cholesterol-lowering tomatoes, make this roast. You'll use fresh stewed tomatoes and tomato paste, which are high in lycopene. Lycopene can help prevent the body from making LDL cholesterol. This tasty low-cholesterol recipe also contains red wine, which may help increase your good (HDL) cholesterol level.
Frequently Asked Questions
What food should I avoid in a low cholesterol diet?
Whether you’re trying to lower your cholesterol levels or simply wanting to try a healthier lifestyle, for a low-cholesterol diet you’d want to essentially cut out unhealthy fats—deep-fried food; processed sausages or hams; skin or fatty tissues in chicken, meat, or pork; processed, sugary treats, and of course, high amounts of oils, lard, or butter.
Can I lower my cholesterol by switching my diet?
Though this is something to be discussed with a professional dietitian or your doctor, it is possible to benefit your overall health by switching and swapping certain foods (or cooking methods, like opting for oven-frying recipes, for example), even when starting small. Go for heart-friendly, fresh ingredients, and prefer cooking at home rather than greasy, high-calorie takeaways. Talk to your practitioner to find out what would work for you.