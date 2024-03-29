10 Seriously Tasty Low-Cholesterol Recipes (2024)

You've come to the right place to get the best, most satisfying low-cholesterol recipes full of flavor. We have heart-healthy recipes for every meal of the day and even a sweet treat or two. These dishes will lower cholesterol by giving you options to prepare the meals you need for a focus on wellness without sacrificing flavor.

01of 10 Chicken Sausage and Peppers View Recipe A sheet-pan supper is so super-quick to toss together that you'll quickly add it to your rotation of low-cholesterol recipes, perfect for weeknights. Sweet peppers are one of the best food sources of vitamin C (nope, we didn't confuse them with oranges).

02of 10 Plum-Pork Noodle Bowl View Recipe When looking for heart-healthy, low-cholesterol recipes, choosing dishes low in saturated fat is essential. However, this doesn't mean you have to swear off all meat. Many cuts of meat, including the pork tenderloin in a noodle bowl similar to this option, are low in saturated fat. In addition, this dish contains cabbage, which helps lower cholesterol thanks to soluble fiber and phytosterols. Follow These 4 Simple Steps to Master Pork Tenderloin on the Grill

04of 10 Spicy Green Beans with Herb Salad View Recipe While it may seem as though ingredients like fresh herbs, garlic, and onion are only used to add flavor to recipes, don't overlook their cholesterol-lowering power. Even small amounts eaten over time can add up, so regularly incorporate dishes like this spicy beans and herbs side dish into your low-cholesterol meals. Also, don't skip the anchovies, rich in heart-healthy omega-3 fats and cholesterol-lowering niacin (plus huge flavor!). 5 Herbs That Home Cooks Should Grow to Save Money

05of 10 Bibimbap Casserole with Tofu View Recipe Eggs are no longer the enemy when it comes to eating a heart-healthy diet, so go ahead and make this casserole on repeat! Tofu is a soy food that can help lower LDL cholesterol, the one most important to keep in check.

06of 10 Celery and Apple Slaw with Walnuts View Recipe A side-dish salad is all you need to start a hearty meal. Apples are one of the main ingredients in this fresh recipe, which are high in pectin, a type of soluble fiber that lowers cholesterol by helping the body eliminate excess cholesterol. The walnuts also make this a good salad to include on your list of low-cholesterol recipes because they contain phytosterols, which help block cholesterol absorption in the body. 17 Types of Apples for Your Fall Cooking and Baking Adventures

07of 10 Pressure Cooker Beef and Broccoli View Recipe Beef may not be the obvious choice for healthy recipes to lower cholesterol, but sliced flank steak—the cut of beef used here—is low in saturated fat. That makes this low-cholesterol recipe a perfectly fine choice when you need good heart-healthy recipes. Plus, the broccoli can help lower LDL cholesterol and boost good cholesterol. 3 Easy Ways to Wash Broccoli (Plus How to Keep It Fresh Longer)

08of 10 Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots View Recipe Grab some salmon for a simple dish to include in your weekly recipes to lower cholesterol. The heart-healthy omega-3 fats in salmon can help fight inflammation and lower triglycerides and overall cholesterol.

09of 10 Make-Ahead Black Bean Salsa View Recipe Put this make-ahead salsa recipe on your list of best low-cholesterol recipes, and make it the next time you need a fresh, flavorful appetizer or snack! The black beans in the salsa are high in fiber, which helps keep cholesterol levels in check. Plus, the beans contain anti-inflammatory properties that help protect the body against damage caused by LDL cholesterol.