Anti-Inflammatory Juice Recipe with Ginger (2024)

Cucumber

Cucumbers are hydrating due to their high water content and contain antioxidants, including flavonoids and tannins, that help reduce inflammation.

Their cooling effect can also soothe the body to help reduce inflammatory responses.

Spinach

Spinach is one of the most common leafy greens. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and potent phytonutrients. I like to use baby spinach in this recipe.

Among these are kaempferol, a powerful antioxidant that has been shown to decrease the effects of inflammatory agents in the body.

Celery

Celery is a great source of both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds.

It contains apigenin, a molecule that promotes the repair of DNA and can inhibit the pathways that cause inflammation in cells. Try to use organic celery from your local grocery store or farmers’ market.



Turmeric Root

Turmeric contains curcumin, a chemical compound known for its potent anti-inflammatory properties. I use it in my Turmeric Wellness Shot.

Curcumin has been studied extensively and is often compared to anti-inflammatory drugs in its ability to reduce inflammation.

Ginger Root

Ginger has been used traditionally for its medicinal properties, including its ability to combat inflammation.

It contains gingerol, a bioactive substance that has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

Pineapple Chunks

Pineapples are rich in bromelain, an enzyme found in the fruit’s core and stem, which has been shown to reduce inflammation, swelling, and pain.

Additionally, pineapples have a host of vitamins and minerals that support overall health and can contribute to reduced inflammatory responses.

Black Pepper

Black pepper contains piperine, which not only provides its spicy flavor but also increases the absorption of curcumin from turmeric in the digestive system.

By doing so, it can enhance the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric.

Lemon

Lemons are high in vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps combat free-radical damage in the body, reducing inflammation.

Additionally, the bioflavonoids in lemons can also act as natural anti-inflammatories. Feel free to use the lemon juice and a bit of the lemon peel as well.

Apple

I love including a green apple in my vegetable juices. It adds a little bit of sweetness without too much natural sugar.

Try to use a green apple; see my list of the best apple for juicing for more info.