How To Install a Ring Video Doorbell On The Door - Robot Powered Home (2024)

Ring Video Doorbells are the new talk of the town. Appreciated for its role in enhancing the safety and security of a home, they are easy to install and use.

As the name suggests, many people consider installing it around their front house doors as an alternative to a traditional doorbell.

But can you install the Ring Video Doorbell on the door?

Ring Video Doorbell can be installed on the door, and the Ring Peephole Camera is the best suited for installation on the door. It can provide you a complete frontal view of your yard or street.

I’ve also gone into detail about how to prevent your Ring Doorbell from falling off the door.

Which Ring Doorbell Is Ideal for Installation on the Door?

The ideal Ring doorbell to install on your door is the Ring Peephole Camera, a device that attaches to your existing door’s peephole. It can detect door activity including knocks.

As the name suggests, Ring Peephole Cam is a video doorbell that utilizes the door’s existing peephole under its lens to project an image to the user.

It is also known as the Door View Cam outside the US. If you especially stay in an apartment, this is perfect for your door. Here’s how:

The Peephole Cam can detect any door activity, including knocks on the door.

It is enabled with 1080p HD Live View, night vision, two-way talk, and motion detection.

This means the device will send you alerts on the Ring phone app when somebody’s at your door while allowing you to speak to the visitor remotely. Pretty great for its price, right?

Apart from that, the Peephole Cam is equipped with features like all other Ring smart devices, which can be availed either through Basic or Plus Protect Plans.

This includes, but is not limited to, video recording and storage for up to 60 days and theft protection.

The Peephole Cam is extremely easy to install and use. It uses a removable and rechargeable battery to operate and the installation can be done in minutes.

It is ideal for all apartment dwellers as it causes the least amount of damage to the walls or other property.

If you leave your current house, you can easily dismantle the Peephole camera and reinstall the traditional peephole. So this is the best solution

However, if you are keen on getting the standard Ring doorbell, Ring gives you plenty of options to choose from depending on the various aspects of your requirements.

Considering the size and space taken up by the doorbell, the product offerings range from the 2020 Ring Doorbell to the better Ring Video Doorbell 3.

Both these doorbells feature a rechargeable battery, so you can technically install it on the door.

If you want to know how to hook up ring doorbell without wires, you can do so using an indoor power adapter.

If you want to use them with batteries, you can stick them on the door using some super strength 3M molding tape.

How to Install or Attach Ring Video Doorbell on the Door?

Step 1: If you have an existing doorbell button, remove it.

Step 2: Properly line up and mark the mounting brackets using the level tool provided in the installation kit.

Step 3: Drill holes where you marked the mounting brackets.

Step 4: Remove the level tool from the mounting bracket and connect the doorbell Wiring to the Terminal screws located on the same mounting brackets.

Step 5: Place the Ring Video Doorbell on the mounting bracket.

Step 6: Tighten the Security screws.

Before you physically start installing the Ring Video doorbell, do not forget to set up your user account in the Ring app and connect it with your Wi-Fi and the Ring device.

You can find the App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android).

Unlike other devices, you will have to set up your Ring app before the Ring doorbell.

Additionally, you must also charge the battery for devices that are not hardwired.

After that, installation for all Ring devices is as easy and quick as detailed above.

How to Prevent your Ring Doorbell from Falling from the Door?

Attaching the Ring Video Doorbell to the mounting bracket can be a little tricky. If not done properly, it can lead to the doorbell falling off the door.

To prevent this:

Loosen the security screw before mounting the doorbell on the bracket. Carefully and accurately align the hooks on the bracket with the device. Push the doorbell towards the wall and push it again downwards.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do you need an existing doorbell for Ring?

An existing doorbell is not needed to install the Ring doorbell. You can simply mount the Ring doorbell into a wall, with or without an existing doorbell.

Do people steal Ring doorbells?

It’s uncommon to have the Ring doorbell stolen. They are mounted on the walls using proprietary security screws that are tough to remove.

Nevertheless, in an unlikely situation of theft, Ring provides an intricate theft policy ensuring free replacement of the device within 14 days of provision of a police report.

How hard is it to install a Ring doorbell?

Not at all. In fact, Ring doorbell is one of the easiest smart technology to install and use.

The entire process of installation can be done in merely 6 or 7 steps.

How long does battery last on ring doorbell?

Based on the description, the battery should last for 6 to 12 months depending on the usage.

Certain features such as the Live view consume much more power, making the device last lesser than expected.

Does the Ring doorbell ring inside the house?

Yes. Along with the alert sent to your Ring app, Ring doorbell rings inside the house to notify the user, irrespective of where the phone is.

Ring Chime is an option for a Ring doorbell connected through Wi-Fi.

Does the ring doorbell charge if hardwired?

A hardwired Ring Video Doorbell does not really use wired power to run its operations. It relies on the battery for that. The charge the Ring video doorbell gets from being hardwired is solely used to charge the battery.

Is there a monthly charge with the Ring doorbell?

Depending on the service or features of the device, you may have to pay a monthly or yearly subscription fee.

For Ring Video Recording; you can opt for a Basic or Plus protect plan costing $3 or $10 respectively.

The Plus plan also covers an unlimited number of Ring devices whereas the Basic plan can cover only 4 devices.

What’s the difference between Ring Doorbell and Ring Doorbell 2?

Ring 2 is the advanced version of Ring and encompasses major improvements in video processing, night vision, and motion detection.

Nevertheless, the biggest difference is in the video quality. Ring 2 displays a 1080p HD video image while the older version provides 720p.

Which is better Ring or Nest?

It completely depends on what your requirements are. While the basic Ring doorbell is significantly cheaper than the Nest Hello, there are some features that are better executed on the Nest Hello.

How much is Ring monthly subscription?

You can choose a Ring subscription that suits your requirement and budget to adjust your monthly Ring costs. You can opt for either the Basic protect pan ($3/month) or the Plus protect plan ($10/month).

Are Ring doorbells worth it?

If safety is your primary concern, investing in Ring doorbells is absolutely worth it.

The immediate alerts and Live View provide relief during isolated times of the day and night or when you are away from home.

Smart doorbells are also extremely handy to avoid missing couriers and parcels when not at home.

Do Ring doorbells record all the time?

If you have a subscription plan that includes video saving and sharing, all events detecting motion will automatically be recorded and saved to your Ring account for up to 60 days.

Regardless, all Ring Video Doorbells are equipped with Live View for users to stream live HD video 24×7.

Does Ring doorbell have night vision?

Yes. Ring Doorbell provides an array of IR LEDs to illuminate the camera’s field of view when the surrounding light is insufficient.

Additionally, certain Ring devices such as Video Doorbell Pro or Floodlight Cam are equipped with Colour Night Vision that can be enabled through the Ring app.