100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (2024)

Spread some holiday cheer with these homemadeChristmas candy recipes.

These delicious Christmas candies make great Christmas food gifts for friends, coworkers, and family and are the perfect addition to the holiday dessert table. These candies have that special touch of homemade deliciousness that no store-bought candy can match.

From Christmas truffles to Christmas fudge recipes, there are over a hundred sweet treats for the holidays that everyone at your Christmas party will love. You will find tons of your favorite holiday flavors and ingredients, like peppermint, gingerbread, eggnog, hot chocolate, and much more!

Whether you are looking for adult rum balls or Christmas treats for kids, there are plenty of sweet holiday snacks for everyone that make great desserts for a crowd!

So whip up a batch of these goodiestoday and make this Christmas the sweetest one yet!

Jump to: Christmas Bark

Chocolate Christmas Candy Recipes

Other Christmas Candy Recipes

Fudge Recipes

Christmas Candy Recipe FAQ

More Holiday Recipes

Christmas Bark

Melted Snowman Barkfrom Princess Pinky Girl

20 Minute Crack Candyfrom Little Dairy on the Prairie

Peppermint Bark Candy Cane Heartsfrom Oh Nuts

Festive Peppermint Barkfrom Ebay

Easy Peppermint Barkfrom Sugar Apron

Homemade Peanut Brittlefrom Cincy Shopper

Reindeer Peppermint Crunchfrom The House of Hendrix

Cranberry Pistachio White Chocolate Barkfrom Tastemade

Cookies and Cream Barkfrom Premeditated Leftovers

Chocolate Christmas Candy Recipes

Reese’s Christmas Tree Peanut Butter Cupsfrom OMG Chocolate Desserts

Peanut Butter Ballsfrom Chocolate with Grace

Homemade Peppermint Pattiesfrom Dinner at the Zoo

Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers from The Baking Chocolatess

Pretzel Turtles (3 Ingredients)from Cooking Classy

Rocky Road Peanut Clustersfrom Mom on Timeout

Crockpot Candyfrom Fake Ginger

Hot Chocolate Spoonsfrom Cherished Bliss

Holiday Trufflesfrom Lord Bryon’s Kitchen

Peppermint Pattiesfrom The Gunny Sack

Candy Cane Oreo Trufflesfrom Cakes Cottage

Peppermint Trufflesfrom House of Yum

Ice Cube Tray Chocolatesfrom Tip Hero

English Toffee Bitesfrom Sugary Sweets

Slow Cooker Sea Salt Chocolate Almond Clustersfrom The Magical Slow Cooker

Chocolate Covered Cherriesfrom Cincy Shopper

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispiesfrom Plain Chicken

Butterscotch Squaresfrom Crazy for Crust

Coconut Cream Trufflesfrom Crazy for Crust

Salted Caramel Pretzel Pecan Bon Bonsfrom Baker by Nature

Chocolate Caramel Marshmallowsfrom Domestically Blissful

Candy Cane Marshmallow Popsfrom Liv Life

Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacksfrom Averie Cooks

Millionaire’s Barsfrom Collecting Memories

Crock Pot Crack Candyfrom Just a Pinch

Martha Washington Candiesfrom Mom on Timeout

Rolo Pretzel Sandwichesfrom I Heart Nap Time

Peppermint Candiesfrom Love Pomegranate House

Salted Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Barsfrom Tastes Better from Scratch

Salted Chocolate Covered Caramelsfrom Inspired Tastes

Homemade Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Trufflesfrom Thrifty DIY Diva

Sticky Paws Williams Sonoma Copycatfrom The First Year

Homemade Almond Joy Candy Barsfrom Tastes Better from Scratch

Other Christmas Candy Recipes

Homemade Gumdropsfrom Mom on Timeout

White Chocolate Ting-a-Lingsfrom Lemon Tree Dwelling

Easy Peppermint Pattiesfrom Mom on Timeout



Cream Cheese Mintsfrom A Spicy Southern Kitchen

Old Fashioned Butter Mintsfrom Averie Cooks

Holiday Rum Balls from My Baking Addiction

Sea Salt Vanilla Caramelsfrom 12 Tomatoes

Caramel Nougat Pecan Rollsfrom The Food Charlatan

Praline Crackfrom Cookies and Cups

3 Ingredient Old Fashioned Potato Candy (No Bake)from Creme de la Crumb

Easy Homemade Divinity Candyfrom The Domestic Rebel

Cinnamon Rock Hard Candyfrom Serena Bakes Simply from Scratch

Cinnamon Sugar Pecansfrom Firefly Tales

Crockpot Roasted Sugared Pecansfrom Mostly Homemade Mom

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzelsfrom Tammilee Tips

Best Toffee Everfrom Let’s Dish

Homemade Caramel Candyfrom Garnish and Glaze

Vanilla Cinnamon Candied Almondsfrom The Chunky Chef

Fleur De Sel Caramelsfrom Garnish with Lemon

Peppermint Candy Spoonsfrom Princess Pinky Girl



Peanut Butter Crunchiesfrom Merry About Town

Polar Bear Clawsfrom Garnish and Glaze

Candy Cane Meringue Kissesfrom Wallflower Kitchen

Old Fashioned Cornflake Candyfrom The Teacher’s Wife

Candy Bar Pretzel Bitesfrom The Gunny Sack

Homemade Candied Citrus Peelsfrom The Cookie Writer

Fudge Recipes

Perfect Peppermint Fudgefrom Mom on Timeout

Peppermint Meringues from Love Bakes Good Cakes

German Fudgefrom Spicy Southern Kitchen

Peppermint Oreo Fudgefrom The Gunny Sack

Tiger Butter Fudgefrom Butter with a Side of Bread

Peppermint Bark Fudgefrom Sugar Spun Run

Red Velvet Candy Cane Fudgefrom Taste of Home

Egg Nog Fudgefrom Baking Beauty

M&M Cookie Dough Stuffed Fudgefrom Lemon Tree Dwelling

Hot Chocolate Fudgefrom Wonky Wonderful

Gumdrop Fudgefrom Shugary Sweets

Hard Tack Christmas Candy from Taste of Lizzy T’s

White Chocolate Peppermint Fudgefrom A Night Owl Blog

Gingerbread Fudgefrom Crazy for Crust

Salted Nut Roll from Shugary Sweets

Peppermint Mocha Fudgefrom Paris Loves Pastry

Christmas Candy Recipe FAQ

What are traditional Christmas candies? Candy Canes: These iconic red-and-white striped treats are as much a symbol of Christmas as jolly old Saint Nick himself!

Peppermint Bark: This is a true holiday hero in the candy world. Layers of dark and white chocolate infused with peppermint extract and topped with crushed peppermint candies.

Fudge: Rich, creamy, and utterly irresistible, chocolate fudge is a decadent addition to the Christmas candy list.

Toffee and Brittle: Whether it’s buttery English toffee or crunchy peanut brittle, these candies add a delightful crunch to your holiday confection collection.

Rum Balls: These delightful little morsels are a must-try for those who enjoy a bit of a boozy twist in their sweets. Rum balls are a festive favorite, perfect for holiday parties.

Peppermint Patties: These feature a thin layer of dark chocolate with a creamy, peppermint-flavored center that melts in your mouth.

Homemade Mints: There are two types: soft and chewy or hard with a satisfying crunch. You can make them red or green to fit the festive theme.

Truffles: Truffles are velvety, smooth chocolate ganache infused with different flavors like hazelnut, raspberry, or even a splash of liqueur, then rolled into a perfect bite-sized sphere and dusted with cocoa powder, nuts, or coated in chocolate.

