100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (2024)

Spread some holiday cheer with these homemadeChristmas candy recipes.
These delicious Christmas candies make great Christmas food gifts for friends, coworkers, and family and are the perfect addition to the holiday dessert table. These candies have that special touch of homemade deliciousness that no store-bought candy can match.
From Christmas truffles to Christmas fudge recipes, there are over a hundred sweet treats for the holidays that everyone at your Christmas party will love. You will find tons of your favorite holiday flavors and ingredients, like peppermint, gingerbread, eggnog, hot chocolate, and much more!
Whether you are looking for adult rum balls or Christmas treats for kids, there are plenty of sweet holiday snacks for everyone that make great desserts for a crowd!
So whip up a batch of these goodiestoday and make this Christmas the sweetest one yet!
Jump to:
- Christmas Bark
- Chocolate Christmas Candy Recipes
- Other Christmas Candy Recipes
- Fudge Recipes
- Christmas Candy Recipe FAQ
- More Holiday Recipes
Christmas Bark
Melted Snowman Barkfrom Princess Pinky Girl
20 Minute Crack Candyfrom Little Dairy on the Prairie
Peppermint Bark Candy Cane Heartsfrom Oh Nuts
Festive Peppermint Barkfrom Ebay
Easy Peppermint Barkfrom Sugar Apron
Homemade Peanut Brittlefrom Cincy Shopper
Reindeer Peppermint Crunchfrom The House of Hendrix
Cranberry Pistachio White Chocolate Barkfrom Tastemade
Cookies and Cream Barkfrom Premeditated Leftovers
Chocolate Christmas Candy Recipes
Reese’s Christmas Tree Peanut Butter Cupsfrom OMG Chocolate Desserts
Peanut Butter Ballsfrom Chocolate with Grace
Homemade Peppermint Pattiesfrom Dinner at the Zoo
Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers from The Baking Chocolatess
Pretzel Turtles (3 Ingredients)from Cooking Classy
Rocky Road Peanut Clustersfrom Mom on Timeout
Crockpot Candyfrom Fake Ginger
Hot Chocolate Spoonsfrom Cherished Bliss
Holiday Trufflesfrom Lord Bryon’s Kitchen
Peppermint Pattiesfrom The Gunny Sack
Candy Cane Oreo Trufflesfrom Cakes Cottage
Peppermint Trufflesfrom House of Yum
Ice Cube Tray Chocolatesfrom Tip Hero
English Toffee Bitesfrom Sugary Sweets
Slow Cooker Sea Salt Chocolate Almond Clustersfrom The Magical Slow Cooker
Chocolate Covered Cherriesfrom Cincy Shopper
White Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispiesfrom Plain Chicken
Butterscotch Squaresfrom Crazy for Crust
Coconut Cream Trufflesfrom Crazy for Crust
Salted Caramel Pretzel Pecan Bon Bonsfrom Baker by Nature
Chocolate Caramel Marshmallowsfrom Domestically Blissful
Candy Cane Marshmallow Popsfrom Liv Life
Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacksfrom Averie Cooks
Millionaire’s Barsfrom Collecting Memories
Crock Pot Crack Candyfrom Just a Pinch
Martha Washington Candiesfrom Mom on Timeout
Rolo Pretzel Sandwichesfrom I Heart Nap Time
Peppermint Candiesfrom Love Pomegranate House
Salted Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Barsfrom Tastes Better from Scratch
Salted Chocolate Covered Caramelsfrom Inspired Tastes
Homemade Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Trufflesfrom Thrifty DIY Diva
Sticky Paws Williams Sonoma Copycatfrom The First Year
Homemade Almond Joy Candy Barsfrom Tastes Better from Scratch
Other Christmas Candy Recipes
Homemade Gumdropsfrom Mom on Timeout
White Chocolate Ting-a-Lingsfrom Lemon Tree Dwelling
Easy Peppermint Pattiesfrom Mom on Timeout
Cream Cheese Mintsfrom A Spicy Southern Kitchen
Old Fashioned Butter Mintsfrom Averie Cooks
Holiday Rum Balls from My Baking Addiction
Sea Salt Vanilla Caramelsfrom 12 Tomatoes
Caramel Nougat Pecan Rollsfrom The Food Charlatan
Praline Crackfrom Cookies and Cups
3 Ingredient Old Fashioned Potato Candy (No Bake)from Creme de la Crumb
Easy Homemade Divinity Candyfrom The Domestic Rebel
Cinnamon Rock Hard Candyfrom Serena Bakes Simply from Scratch
Cinnamon Sugar Pecansfrom Firefly Tales
Crockpot Roasted Sugared Pecansfrom Mostly Homemade Mom
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzelsfrom Tammilee Tips
Best Toffee Everfrom Let’s Dish
Homemade Caramel Candyfrom Garnish and Glaze
Vanilla Cinnamon Candied Almondsfrom The Chunky Chef
Fleur De Sel Caramelsfrom Garnish with Lemon
Peppermint Candy Spoonsfrom Princess Pinky Girl
Peanut Butter Crunchiesfrom Merry About Town
Polar Bear Clawsfrom Garnish and Glaze
Candy Cane Meringue Kissesfrom Wallflower Kitchen
Old Fashioned Cornflake Candyfrom The Teacher’s Wife
Candy Bar Pretzel Bitesfrom The Gunny Sack
Homemade Candied Citrus Peelsfrom The Cookie Writer
Fudge Recipes
Perfect Peppermint Fudgefrom Mom on Timeout
Peppermint Meringues from Love Bakes Good Cakes
German Fudgefrom Spicy Southern Kitchen
Peppermint Oreo Fudgefrom The Gunny Sack
Tiger Butter Fudgefrom Butter with a Side of Bread
Peppermint Bark Fudgefrom Sugar Spun Run
Red Velvet Candy Cane Fudgefrom Taste of Home
Egg Nog Fudgefrom Baking Beauty
M&M Cookie Dough Stuffed Fudgefrom Lemon Tree Dwelling
Hot Chocolate Fudgefrom Wonky Wonderful
Gumdrop Fudgefrom Shugary Sweets
Hard Tack Christmas Candy from Taste of Lizzy T’s
White Chocolate Peppermint Fudgefrom A Night Owl Blog
Gingerbread Fudgefrom Crazy for Crust
Salted Nut Roll from Shugary Sweets
Peppermint Mocha Fudgefrom Paris Loves Pastry
Christmas Candy Recipe FAQ
What are traditional Christmas candies?
Candy Canes: These iconic red-and-white striped treats are as much a symbol of Christmas as jolly old Saint Nick himself!
Peppermint Bark: This is a true holiday hero in the candy world. Layers of dark and white chocolate infused with peppermint extract and topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Fudge: Rich, creamy, and utterly irresistible, chocolate fudge is a decadent addition to the Christmas candy list.
Toffee and Brittle: Whether it’s buttery English toffee or crunchy peanut brittle, these candies add a delightful crunch to your holiday confection collection.
Rum Balls: These delightful little morsels are a must-try for those who enjoy a bit of a boozy twist in their sweets. Rum balls are a festive favorite, perfect for holiday parties.
Peppermint Patties: These feature a thin layer of dark chocolate with a creamy, peppermint-flavored center that melts in your mouth.
Homemade Mints: There are two types: soft and chewy or hard with a satisfying crunch. You can make them red or green to fit the festive theme.
Truffles: Truffles are velvety, smooth chocolate ganache infused with different flavors like hazelnut, raspberry, or even a splash of liqueur, then rolled into a perfect bite-sized sphere and dusted with cocoa powder, nuts, or coated in chocolate.
