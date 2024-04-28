100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (2024)

Spread some holiday cheer with these homemadeChristmas candy recipes.

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (1)

These delicious Christmas candies make great Christmas food gifts for friends, coworkers, and family and are the perfect addition to the holiday dessert table. These candies have that special touch of homemade deliciousness that no store-bought candy can match.

From Christmas truffles to Christmas fudge recipes, there are over a hundred sweet treats for the holidays that everyone at your Christmas party will love. You will find tons of your favorite holiday flavors and ingredients, like peppermint, gingerbread, eggnog, hot chocolate, and much more!

Whether you are looking for adult rum balls or Christmas treats for kids, there are plenty of sweet holiday snacks for everyone that make great desserts for a crowd!

So whip up a batch of these goodiestoday and make this Christmas the sweetest one yet!

Jump to:
  • Christmas Bark
  • Chocolate Christmas Candy Recipes
  • Other Christmas Candy Recipes
  • Fudge Recipes
  • Christmas Candy Recipe FAQ
  • More Holiday Recipes

Christmas Bark

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (2)

Melted Snowman Barkfrom Princess Pinky Girl

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (3)

20 Minute Crack Candyfrom Little Dairy on the Prairie

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (4)

Peppermint Bark Candy Cane Heartsfrom Oh Nuts

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (5)

Festive Peppermint Barkfrom Ebay

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (6)

Easy Peppermint Barkfrom Sugar Apron

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (7)

Homemade Peanut Brittlefrom Cincy Shopper

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (8)

Reindeer Peppermint Crunchfrom The House of Hendrix

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (9)

Cranberry Pistachio White Chocolate Barkfrom Tastemade

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (10)

Cookies and Cream Barkfrom Premeditated Leftovers

Chocolate Christmas Candy Recipes

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (11)

Reese’s Christmas Tree Peanut Butter Cupsfrom OMG Chocolate Desserts

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (12)

Peanut Butter Ballsfrom Chocolate with Grace

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (13)

Homemade Peppermint Pattiesfrom Dinner at the Zoo

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (14)

Peppermint Crunch White Chocolate Covered Graham Crackers from The Baking Chocolatess

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (15)

Pretzel Turtles (3 Ingredients)from Cooking Classy

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (16)

Rocky Road Peanut Clustersfrom Mom on Timeout

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (17)

Crockpot Candyfrom Fake Ginger

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (18)

Hot Chocolate Spoonsfrom Cherished Bliss

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (19)

Holiday Trufflesfrom Lord Bryon’s Kitchen

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (20)

Peppermint Pattiesfrom The Gunny Sack

Candy Cane Oreo Trufflesfrom Cakes Cottage

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (22)

Peppermint Trufflesfrom House of Yum

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (23)

Ice Cube Tray Chocolatesfrom Tip Hero

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (24)

English Toffee Bitesfrom Sugary Sweets

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (25)

Slow Cooker Sea Salt Chocolate Almond Clustersfrom The Magical Slow Cooker

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (26)

Chocolate Covered Cherriesfrom Cincy Shopper

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (27)

White Chocolate Peanut Butter Krispiesfrom Plain Chicken

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (28)

Butterscotch Squaresfrom Crazy for Crust

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (29)

Coconut Cream Trufflesfrom Crazy for Crust

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (30)

Salted Caramel Pretzel Pecan Bon Bonsfrom Baker by Nature

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (31)

Chocolate Caramel Marshmallowsfrom Domestically Blissful

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (32)

Candy Cane Marshmallow Popsfrom Liv Life

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (33)

Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacksfrom Averie Cooks

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (34)

Millionaire’s Barsfrom Collecting Memories

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (35)

Crock Pot Crack Candyfrom Just a Pinch

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (36)

Martha Washington Candiesfrom Mom on Timeout

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (37)

Rolo Pretzel Sandwichesfrom I Heart Nap Time

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (38)

Peppermint Candiesfrom Love Pomegranate House

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (39)

Salted Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Barsfrom Tastes Better from Scratch

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (40)

Salted Chocolate Covered Caramelsfrom Inspired Tastes

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (41)

Homemade Ferrero Rocher Hazelnut Trufflesfrom Thrifty DIY Diva

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (42)

Sticky Paws Williams Sonoma Copycatfrom The First Year

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (43)

Homemade Almond Joy Candy Barsfrom Tastes Better from Scratch

Other Christmas Candy Recipes

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (44)

Homemade Gumdropsfrom Mom on Timeout

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (45)

White Chocolate Ting-a-Lingsfrom Lemon Tree Dwelling

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (46)

Easy Peppermint Pattiesfrom Mom on Timeout

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (47)


Cream Cheese Mintsfrom A Spicy Southern Kitchen

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (48)

Old Fashioned Butter Mintsfrom Averie Cooks

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (49)

Holiday Rum Balls from My Baking Addiction

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (50)

Sea Salt Vanilla Caramelsfrom 12 Tomatoes

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (51)

Caramel Nougat Pecan Rollsfrom The Food Charlatan

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (52)

Praline Crackfrom Cookies and Cups

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (53)

3 Ingredient Old Fashioned Potato Candy (No Bake)from Creme de la Crumb

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (54)

Easy Homemade Divinity Candyfrom The Domestic Rebel

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (55)

Cinnamon Rock Hard Candyfrom Serena Bakes Simply from Scratch

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (56)

Cinnamon Sugar Pecansfrom Firefly Tales

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (57)

Crockpot Roasted Sugared Pecansfrom Mostly Homemade Mom

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (58)

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzelsfrom Tammilee Tips

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (59)

Best Toffee Everfrom Let’s Dish

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (60)

Homemade Caramel Candyfrom Garnish and Glaze

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (61)

Vanilla Cinnamon Candied Almondsfrom The Chunky Chef

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (62)

Fleur De Sel Caramelsfrom Garnish with Lemon

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (63)

Peppermint Candy Spoonsfrom Princess Pinky Girl

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (64)


Peanut Butter Crunchiesfrom Merry About Town

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (65)

Polar Bear Clawsfrom Garnish and Glaze

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (66)

Candy Cane Meringue Kissesfrom Wallflower Kitchen

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (67)

Old Fashioned Cornflake Candyfrom The Teacher’s Wife

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (68)

Candy Bar Pretzel Bitesfrom The Gunny Sack

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (69)

Homemade Candied Citrus Peelsfrom The Cookie Writer

Fudge Recipes

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (70)

Perfect Peppermint Fudgefrom Mom on Timeout

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (71)

Peppermint Meringues from Love Bakes Good Cakes

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (72)

German Fudgefrom Spicy Southern Kitchen

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (73)

Peppermint Oreo Fudgefrom The Gunny Sack

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (74)

Tiger Butter Fudgefrom Butter with a Side of Bread

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (75)

Peppermint Bark Fudgefrom Sugar Spun Run

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (76)

Red Velvet Candy Cane Fudgefrom Taste of Home

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (77)

Egg Nog Fudgefrom Baking Beauty

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (78)

M&M Cookie Dough Stuffed Fudgefrom Lemon Tree Dwelling

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (79)

Hot Chocolate Fudgefrom Wonky Wonderful

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (80)

Gumdrop Fudgefrom Shugary Sweets

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (81)

Hard Tack Christmas Candy from Taste of Lizzy T’s

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (82)

White Chocolate Peppermint Fudgefrom A Night Owl Blog

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (83)

Gingerbread Fudgefrom Crazy for Crust

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (84)

Salted Nut Roll from Shugary Sweets

100 Best Christmas Candy Recipes (85)

Peppermint Mocha Fudgefrom Paris Loves Pastry

Christmas Candy Recipe FAQ

What are traditional Christmas candies?

Candy Canes: These iconic red-and-white striped treats are as much a symbol of Christmas as jolly old Saint Nick himself!
Peppermint Bark: This is a true holiday hero in the candy world. Layers of dark and white chocolate infused with peppermint extract and topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Fudge: Rich, creamy, and utterly irresistible, chocolate fudge is a decadent addition to the Christmas candy list.
Toffee and Brittle: Whether it’s buttery English toffee or crunchy peanut brittle, these candies add a delightful crunch to your holiday confection collection.
Rum Balls: These delightful little morsels are a must-try for those who enjoy a bit of a boozy twist in their sweets. Rum balls are a festive favorite, perfect for holiday parties.
Peppermint Patties: These feature a thin layer of dark chocolate with a creamy, peppermint-flavored center that melts in your mouth.
Homemade Mints: There are two types: soft and chewy or hard with a satisfying crunch. You can make them red or green to fit the festive theme.
Truffles: Truffles are velvety, smooth chocolate ganache infused with different flavors like hazelnut, raspberry, or even a splash of liqueur, then rolled into a perfect bite-sized sphere and dusted with cocoa powder, nuts, or coated in chocolate.

More Holiday Recipes

  • 120 Best Christmas Appetizers for a Holiday Party
  • 100 Best Gingerbread House Ideas for 2023
  • 70 Best Christmas Fudge Recipes
  • 50 Best Christmas Sugar Cookies

