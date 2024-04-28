Pioneer Woman Recipes For Christmas | 25 Of The Best Holiday Dishes (2024)

Have a delightful feast this holiday season with these mouth-watering Pioneer Woman recipes for Christmas! These are the best appetizers, entrees, drinks, and dessert recipes from The Pioneer Woman’s cookbook.

Spread Cheers with Pioneer Woman Recipes for Christmas

1. Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic and Cranberries

|



These brussels sprouts with balsamic and cranberries are a Christmas side dish you need to make. This gorgeous dish is appropriately colorful with its green and red color.

Healthy and oh-so-delicious! Both kids and adults will give this a hearty thumbs up!

2. duch*ess Potatoes for Christmas

|



Don’t get me wrong, I love mashed potatoes. But just in case you want to make something more special with your potatoes this Christmas, consider these duch*ess potatoes as fancy-schmancy mashed potatoes!

3. Mushrooms Stuffed with Brie

|



If you like your mushrooms stuffed, then these mushrooms stuffed with Brie is the Christmas recipe you’ve been looking for!

Pioneer Woman Christmas appetizers like this entry, is one to look forward to, indeed. They're decadent, beautiful, and heavenly–perfect itty-bitty apps for the holiday party.

4. Christmas Tortilla Rollups

|



These Christmas tortilla rollups are definitely pleasing to the eye and filled with holiday flavors. They may look like your Christmas dessert, but believe me, they aren’t. Grab some tortillas for a yummy appetizer.

5. Creamy Herbed Potatoes

|



These creamy herbed potatoes are a simple and velvety recipe you’ll love and hate. You'll love it for its delectable flavor and hate it for the calories. Still, it's worth the weight!

6. Whiskey-Glazed Carrots

|



If you don’t want to drink that whiskey for Christmas, why not add it to your side dish, instead? Thiswhiskey-glazed carrotis one of those delightfully scrumptious Christmasparty recipes you can use for any other special occasion.

7. Christmas Prime Rib

|



Celebrate your Christmas with this scrumptious prime rib. Beautifully dappled with fat, this roast is juicy, rich, and tender–a sure feast for the eyes and tummy.

8. Christmas Roasted Beef Tenderloin

|



In case you're not keen on the prime rib, prepare this roasted beef tenderloin, instead. I'm sure your guests will be drooling. Oh, my mouth is watering!

9. Pork Loin With Cranberry Sauce

|



If you don’t want beef and would rather go with pork, this pork loin with cranberry sauce is my suggestion. It has the right sweetness bound to become a family favorite.

10. Caramel Apple Sweet Rolls

|



You’ll love sweet rolls even more with this caramel apple sweet rolls recipe. A surprisingly decadent sweet roll loaded with caramel apples and finished with a sweet caramel icing.

Amazingly rich– just a few bites are enough to blissfully satisfy your cravings.

11. Caramel Apple Sticky Buns

|



If you're into buns instead of rolls, these caramel apple sticky buns are the perfect alternative you can try. Imagine caramel apples and sticky buns colliding inside your mouth–this delectable recipe will give you a merrier holiday!

12. Christmas Rum Cake

|



Since Christmas is a celebration, why not bake a cake? And I have to say, this Christmas rum cake is just the thing you need to make the season more festive.

13. Cleta Bailey’s Toffee Squares

|



Grab your pizza cutter and start making squares of this delectable Christmas treat. You'll love these toffee squares.

They’re real cookies but look just like toffee. So easy and fun to make!

Perfect for your holiday baking or anytime you want to have a quick and delicious dessert.

14. Easy Peppermint Fudge

|



When I say easy, I mean easy! This is the easiest fudge recipe around.

You'll need only 3 ingredients: chocolate chips, sweetened condensed milk, and peppermint candies.

15. Chocolate Cupcakes With Peppermint Frosting

|



Make your chocolate cupcakes jive with the holiday season by adding some peppermint frosting. They're so pretty and delicious!

16. Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt

|



This may not be your usual flavor combination but I’m sure you’ll love it. It's an unexpected pairing but definitely special and delicious–it will take your chocolate experience to the next level.

17. Christmas Finger Jello

|



If you’re planning to have jello for Christmas, then make it this way: a Christmasy twist on the classic finger jello. Cut them into squares, make sure they are easily handled, and savor a handful!

18. Christmas Marshmallow Pops

|



Here’s your scrumptious alternative to the usual cake pops:marshmallow pops! If you're planning to host a children's party for the holiday, making these yummy-licious pops can be a fun activity for all ages.

19. Christmas Cherries

|



Grab some candied cherries and start making these delicious Christmas cherries. Sweet little cookies that will surely have room on everyone's Christmas cookie plate.

20. Chocolate Candy Cane Cookies

|



Pioneer Woman holiday desserts are some of the best and these chocolate candy cane cookies are just adorable and delicious.

Super easy to make, if you have a little helper around ask them to lend you a hand, even though you might end up cleaning up after them. For sure your effort will be all worth it!

21. Pioneer Woman's Favorite Christmas Cookies

|



These are the Pioneer Woman’s favorite Christmas cookies, try it and I’m sure it will be your favorite, too! An aesthetically pleasing addition to the Christmas cookie buffet.

22. Christmas Gingerbread Cookies

|



Bake a batch and have the kids help with the decoration. Let’s just hope they don’t eat them all before these beautiful gingerbread cookies hit your cookie table.

23. Hyacinth’s Everything Cookies

|



Why choose when you can have everything in your cookies? These hyacinth’s everything cookies are packed with satisfying flavors: crunchy nuts, delicious dried fruit, and all the good things your pantry has to offer.

24. Christmas Peppermint Ice Cream

|



Can’t get enough of peppermint? Turn it into ice cream. Make it with this homemade peppermint ice cream recipe. Enjoy it plain or sandwich a scoop between your Christmas cookies.

25. Dulce De Leche Coffee

|



Need some time to relax while cooking everything? Whip up some dulce de leche coffee for yourself and your family.

These Pioneer Woman recipes for desserts will surely make your sweet tooth happy.

Make room for one more Pioneer Woman Recipes for Christmas. Watch this video from Food Network and learn how to make Ree's Glazed Baked Ham:

There you have it, homesteaders! The Pioneer Woman recipes for Christmas to help you prepare your Christmas dinner menu with ease and take your holiday feast up a notch.

From Christmas cookies recipes to Christmas dessert recipes, I’m sure there’s something here to complete your Christmas dinner menu. You and your family will love these Pioneer Woman dishes as much as my family does. Happy Holidays!

What do you think of these Pioneer Woman recipes for Christmas? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Editor’s Note: This post was originally published on December 21, 2015, and has been updated for quality and relevancy.