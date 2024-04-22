100 Incredible Vegan Recipes For Every Meal Of The Day (2024)

Eat plants, not animals!
Veganism has been around forever (cultures all over the world have been eating plant-based for thousands of years), and it’s finally becoming more mainstream, with everywhere from fast-food restaurants to snack brands making vegan versions of their beloved favorites. Here at Delish, we’ve spent countless hours dreaming up flavorful and creative recipes so you can enjoy the best vegan food at home too. Whether you’re eating meatless just on Mondays or are vegan for life, we’ve got tons of ideas for you. Need more convincing? Check out our 100+ vegan recipes—there’s something in here for everyone, for every meal of the day.
Looking for a decadent or hearty vegan breakfast to start your day? Try our cinnamon sugar vegan donuts, our tofu scramble, our breakfast baked apples, or our vegan pancakes. Want something packable and delicious for lunch? Try our chickpea “tuna” salad, our baked falafel bites with spicy tahini tip, our air fryer cauliflower tacos, or our vegan crunchwraps. Need a low-key dish for an easy weeknight family dinner? Try one of our vegan pasta dishes, like our cashew cream Alfredo, our , or our vegan spaghetti and meatballs—they’re sure to please even the pickiest eaters. Want something more upscale for a date night or holiday dinner? Any occasion will feel extra special with our polenta with wild mushroom ragú, our tempeh and broccoli rabe orecchiette, our mushroom “calamari”, or our vegan shepherd's pie on the table. Craving quintessential game day foods? We’ve got just the things—check out our Buffalo tempeh “wings”, our chipotle vegan “queso”, or our vegan chili dogs. They’re all winners, no matter how well your team does.
And don’t forget dessert! We've vegan-ized all your favorites, like brownies, chocolate chip cookies, ice cream, cake, and even pumpkin pie. With all these recipes, we know you won’t miss the meat or dairy.
1
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Thanks to a couple of smart swaps and a special ingredient or two, we bet you might not even be able to guess this chocolate cake is completely egg- and dairy-free (meaning it’s perfect for when you’re low on ingredients too)
Get the Vegan Chocolate Cake recipe.
2
Vegan Crunchwraps
We updated the fast food favorite to be totally vegan and completely irresistible. Creamy vegan queso dip and meaty lentils make a satisfying filling while a quick trip in a hot skillet adds crunch to every bite.
Get the Vegan Crunchwraps recipe.
3
Creamy Tomato Vegan Pasta
This is THE vegan pasta you make for lifelong dairy lovers. Rich and creamy, with deep tomato flavor, it’s sure to have everyone digging back into the pot for another serving.
Get the Creamy Tomato Vegan Pasta recipe.
4
No-Churn Strawberry Shortcake Vegan Ice Cream
Ice cream lovers, get ready to scoop, because this crave-able ice cream isn’t going to last! Plant-based, dairy-free, vegan… no matter what you want to call it, this ice cream is as good as—if not better—than any dairy counterpart, making it a favorite scoop of the summer (and any time of year!).
Get the No-Churn Strawberry Shortcake Vegan Ice Cream recipe.
5
slu*tty Vegan's One Night Stand Burger
If you think that vegan burgers can't rival meat-based ones, think again. Atlanta-based chain slu*tty Vegan's One Night Stand Burger puts the argument to rest with this loaded burger. It's topped with all the fixings, including caramelized red onion, vegan bacon, melty vegan cheese, and a smoky chipotle-lime mayonnaise. 😍
Get the slu*tty Vegan's One Night Stand Burger recipe.
6
Classic Tofu Scramble
Tofu scrambles have been a mainstay of vegan cuisine for decades. This one is seared and crisp on the outside, tender and creamy on the inside, and assertively spiced. Try it in a breakfast burrito or taco, or even in fried rice!
Get the Classic Tofu Scramble recipe.
7
Tofu Katsu Curry
This hearty Japanese curry comes complete with crispy sesame-panko-crusted tofu, tender vegetables, and a rich and flavorful curry sauce. For a quicker version, swap out the curry for some cold shredded green cabbage, along with some katsu sauce for dipping.
Get the Tofu Katsu Curry recipe.
8
Vegan Pizza
Make your own pizza dough to really impress your plant-based friends. Don't skimp on the vegan ranch dressing—it's the best part!
Get the Vegan Pizza recipe.
9
Vegan Meatloaf
This hearty "meat" loaf is made mostly out of chickpeas and baby bella mushrooms. We're in love! Serve it with a side of vegan mashed potatoes and green beans for the most comforting meal.
Get the Vegan Meatloaf recipe.
10
Vegan Mac & Cheese
Delicious vegan mac & cheese might sound like an oxymoron, but trust us, this cheese sauce is good enough to satiate the strongest dairy craving.
Get the .
11
Vegan Brownies
Craving chocolate? If you're a fan of fudgy brownies and dark chocolate, you've met your match. Cocoa, espresso powder, and bittersweet chocolate come together in these dairy-free treats that are just as rich and fudgy as any non-vegan version.
Get the Vegan Chocolate Brownies recipe.
12
Vegan Pho
Pho is one of our all-time favorite cold weather comfort foods, and vegan pho is no less satisfying due to the iconic spice combination common in Vietnamese pho. Did we mention it comes together in less than an hour? Mmmm.
Get the Vegan Pho recipe.
13
Vegan Meatballs
Few comfort foods satisfy like a hearty bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. Now everyone can enjoy this comfort, sans meat! These chickpea-based meatballs pack tons of flavor, come together quickly, and even provide a good amount of protein and fiber.
Get the Vegan Meatballs recipe.
14
Vegan Charred Lemon-Asparagus Risotto
This recipe is not that different from regular risotto but is made extra-special (and plant-based) with vegan butter and a to-die-for homemade “Parm” topping made of cashews.
Get the Vegan Charred Lemon-Asparagus Risotto recipe.
15
Slow-Cooker Vegan Butternut Squash Soup
This vegan butternut squash soup is made in a slow cooker, so after you chop up all your vegetables, it’s essentially hands-off. A quick blitz with an immersion blender at the end, and you’ve got a silky, drinkable butternut squash soup you'll want to make again and again.
Get the Slow-Cooker Vegan Butternut Squash Soup recipe.
16
Tempeh Buffalo “Wings”
Quicker to make and easier to eat than Buffalo chicken wings, this plant-based version swaps chicken for snackable triangles of tempeh to mimic the crowd-pleasing appetizer.
Get the Tempeh Buffalo “Wings” recipe.
17
Fluffy Vegan Pancakes
Fluffy vegan pancakes are 100% possible. And trust us, you won't miss milk, butter, or eggs. These are the ingredients that make all the difference: non-dairy milk, baking powder, and coconut oil. (Bonus: Its high smoke point means you're less likely to burn that first pancake, woohoo!)
Get the Fluffy Vegan Pancakes recipe.
18
Vegan Sugar Cookies
Soft, buttery, with crispy edges, these are the classic, quintessential sugar cookie, veganized and ready to share with friends and family. Whether frosted, sprinkled, or eaten plain right out of the oven, you won't be able to get enough of them.
Get the Vegan Sugar Cookies recipe.
19
Chickpea "Tuna" Salad
This vegan "tuna" salad is proof that when it comes to mayo-based salads, the magic is in the fixin's. When we say you won't miss the tuna, we mean it; this creamy, zingy, crunchy salad will satisfy all your canned fish cravings. We like to keep a can of chickpeas in our pantry at all times, so this easy lunch sandwich is always only 5 minutes away.
Get the Chickpea "Tuna" Salad recipe.
20
Butternut Squash Curry
Butternut squash is toothsome and savory, kale is earthy and green, and coconut milk wraps everything together in a creamy sauce. The curry spice adds a little warm punch to each spoonful, while a squeeze of lime juice and fresh parsley brighten each bite, cutting out some of the richness. Sunflower seeds are a fun addition that adds a little crunch to your bite, but feel free to omit (or swap for something else!).
Get the Butternut Squash Curry recipe.