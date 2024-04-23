11 killer quartz watches that aren't going to put an end to the watch world (again) (2024)

The US military bomber jacket has been done very differently of late. Here’s GQ’s pick of the best

Like the evergreen and sleek rectangles from Cartier, F.P Journe has rocked an auction scene previously dominated by Rolex and Patek Philippe, and for good reasons. Why pay eight-fold over the odds for an instantly recognisable (and robber-attracting) steel sports watch when you can have hand-crafted rarity? The Élégante is the 40mm grail of quartz watches in ultra slim 7.35mm titanium. This lume-dialed (yes, really) smooth, angular cushion case starts at $14,500. At fpjourne.com

Sorry but nowt spells out très chic more than a sleek solid gold Cartier, and the deep blue vision that is the new Santos Dumont sets the bar even higher. Its High Autonomy quartz movement might be razor-accurate but snapping the gold buckle on the alligator strap I have the feeling you have time on your hands. Rather than running to catch the morning bus, take the time to craft yourself that manually brewed morning espresso. Effortless style for £12,500. At goldsmiths.co.uk

Grand Seiko’s heritage doesn’t come any sharper than the fabled slim 40mm 44GS case. Its Star Wars tie fighter look belies a deep feeling of Japanese craftsmanship trouncing the best of the Swiss. The flanks of the broad-shouldered case are mirror-polished, while the deep blue sunray dial draws you in. The +10 secs a year ultra-accurate quartz calibre has a practical quirk of letting you adjust the hour hand separately when travelling, without disturbing the ever-accurate minutes. £2,950. At goldsmiths.co.uk

With the emergence of quartz-powered watches emanating equal grail vibes as their mechanical counterparts, a new breed has emerged. Baume & Mercier's Riviera range burst onto the chilli-hot integrated bracelet scene a couple of years ago with its angular sports watch. Green is still a delightful colour, and combined with a relief-patterned dial and curved rubber strap this is a tempting wrist grail with quartz value. A slim, dressy fit with a sports-tough 100m depth rating, this is cool quartz-value at £2,390. At goldsmiths.co.uk

The Breitling Endurance Pro might seem on the large side (44mm is macho) but its lightweight feel will throw you off balance. Its stealth-black case is made from flyweight Breitlight® composite and is powered by the 82 Calibre chronograph movement. It’s a COSC-certified SuperQuartz. Basically, it’s very accurate in addition to being scintillatingly colourful and well light. Smashing for £2,800. At goldsmiths.co.uk

Not much beats a Formula 1 as that first Good Watch, and the vibe is one of tough-guy chic with a dash of racing. In a crisp monochrome tonneau case with a few select red details, this TAG Heuer will easily knock out most upstarts for the best-every-Swiss crown. But hang on, with the smooth rally strap and slim 41mm case, those applied dial details works equally well suited up. So consider this a great one-for-all at £1,250. At goldsmiths.co.uk

This sports-fit Conquest model from Switzerland's ultimate dress watchmaker, Longines, has a few sharp orange accents on its silver dial. Feel free to nerd out spotting the letters V.H.P., standing for very high precision, as this rare beast is equipped with a thermo-compensated ETA quartz calibre. What does that mean? A bafflingly accurate deviation of +/-5 secs a year, with a tough demeanor, rubber strap, and useful GMT function for travelling the wide open world. £1,120. At goldsmiths.co.uk

The Boulton has a huge amount of ‘40s charm in what’s a soft art deco PVD-gold case, but you wouldn’t tag it as an adventure watch, would you? As a reissue of one of the most successful Hamilton watches last century, you’ll spot its small-cased 31.6x27mm charm on the wrist of Indiana Jones. Yes, the watch of choice for Harrison Ford’s final ride as Indie in the upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is yours for £675. At hamiltonwatch.com

Evolved from the minimal-smooth design of '00s designer Mark Newson, the Chronopod Hey Joe looks like no other wristwatch on the planet, and we want one. Set within a round pebble of satin-brushed steel, two slim orange hands pop off the dial. But the architect’s fave IKEPOD brand is more than minimalist alien street-style. Japanese quartz powers a 44mm chronograph that’ll feel like 41 on its silky soft rubber strap. £725. At goldsmiths.co.uk

Tissot is fast becoming a dressy favourite with its hype-tastic PRX range, and we can’t seem to get enough of them. But its Seastar range boasts more rugged, style-loaded divers with this Seastar 1000 packed with features. A 45.5mm case is in line with a return to big-cased sports watches, and the deep red dial art deserves a large canvas. With a steel bracelet, chronograph functionality, and a 300m depth rating, this quartz-driven brute has brawny charm in spades for £535. At goldsmiths.co.uk

The slim, 40mm Mayfair started life as a loan-out service watch for George Bamford’s buyers of bespoke watches but has morphed into a popular range of its own accord. With a huge variety of case and dial colours, naturally we gravitated to this mandarin-coloured number. Larger-than-life personalities get recognised, and this black titanium-coated number has summer potential in spades. Powered by Swiss goodness, it has inimitable style quota for £425. At goldsmiths.co.uk

Thanks in no small part to the luxury options on offer these days – we're talking brands like Cartier and Grand Seiko and John Mayer-approved F.P. Journe (the new undisputed king of the Swiss independents’ scene), there remains no stigma attached to quartz watches, which is why we've cooked up a list of our favourite ones.

In recent years, the narrative around Quartz watches (they used to be cheap and almost killed the watch industry) has been transformed. The main draw is, and has always been, accuracy. Not deviating from the right time – down to the millisecond – is something quartz watches can assure over automatic, mechanical and hand-wound watches.

From Cartier, Breitling and TAG Heuer to Longines, Grand Seiko and Tissot, all the big hitters are in the quartz game these days – so choose your fighter

FAQs

Citizen CTQ57-0953 Chronomaster



Its precision is achieved through a high-frequency quartz oscillator, oscillating at an astonishing rate of 8,388,608 Hz. This level of frequency translates to a watch that deviates by only about ±5 seconds per year, a remarkable feat in the world of horology.

However, the corollary to this is that the smaller an object is, the less efficient it is at generating an induced current, and it turns out that cell phones (the towers are another story) most cars, and yep, quartz watches, are safe.

Some of the other more common reasons why a quartz watch will stop working include the following: Dirt has become embedded within the movement. Oxidation or corrosion has formed around the battery. The watches movement has been exposed to water.

The Astron 35SQ was the world's first quartz wristwatch in the world and it changed the watch industry for ever. The unique design was by Kazunari Sasaki of Suwa Seikosha. The Quartz Astron went on sale December 25, 1969. Quartz (Caliber 35SQ, diameter 30 mm, thickness 5.3 mm).

The most accurate watch in the world, the Citizen 0100, has a specially cut quartz crystal with a frequency of 8,388,608Hz – the 23rd power of 2, as it happens. The Citizen Caliber 0100, the most accurate watch ever made.

Analogue Quartz:



As a result, watches may stop or fail to keep correct time. But magnetism remaining inside of the watch does not affect its accuracy, so keep it away from magnetic sources and correct the time.

When "detonated," an EMP weapon produces a pulse of energy that creates a powerful electromagnetic field capable of short-circuiting a wide range of electronic equipment, particularly computers, satellites, radios, radar receivers and even civilian traffic lights.

Cell phones and handheld radios have relatively small antennas. If they are not connected to electrical power supplies during the electromagnetic pulse (EMP) they may not be affected, but they do rely on an intact infrastructure for communications.

Longevity: A quartz watch can last the user for 20 – 30 years, as the electronic components of the watch will eventually wear out. A well-maintained mechanical watch will outlive the original purchaser. High-end mechanical watches can be heirloom pieces, passed down from generation to generation.

A quartz watch will keep time consistently and reliably for many years, requiring only an occasional battery replacement. While less accurate than a quartz watch, an automatic watch will tend to be most accurate when it is new or freshly tuned, and all the moving parts are lubricated with a fine watchmaking oil.

With most quartz watches, if they are not going to be used for some time one can prolong the life of the battery by pulling the stem fully out thus pausing the movement. It should be noted that if the second hand continues to turn then that will not work and the battery will continue to drain.

Blancpain (1735)



Blancpain, established in 1735 by Jehan-Jacques Blancpain, is recognized as the oldest luxury watch brand in the world and one of the pioneers of the Swiss watch industry.

The era of the Rolex quartz watch ended in 2001, after less than 30 years. The Rolex Datejust Oysterquartz began to appear in auction catalogues, becoming a valued collectors' object.

At least one manufacturer of low-priced quartz watches specifies their accuracy as ±15 seconds per month, suggesting an accumulated error of just a few minutes per year. This type of accuracy is sufficient for most people, who are generally happy if their watch remains within a minute or two of the correct time.

A non-certified modern quartz watch has an accuracy of about 99.9998%. A certified one is 99.9999% accurate. To put this into perspective, a non-certified quartz watch will lose only around a second per day while a certified one generally won't lose any.

What Is High-Accuracy Quartz? Most watches rocking a quartz movement are guaranteed accurate to around 15 seconds a month or so. This is still much better than even the best mechanical watches, but there's a breed of quartz watches out there that can do even better: the High Accuracy Quartz (HAQ).

Over the course of a year, the very best quartz watches may gain or lose between five and ten seconds. Compare this to mechanical watches where even the most accurate chronometers—eg, every current Rolex watch—show deviations of plus six seconds or minus four seconds each day.