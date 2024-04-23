11 killer quartz watches that aren't going to put an end to the watch world (again) (2024)

Skip to main content
To revisit this article, visit My Profile, then View saved stories
To revisit this article, visit My Profile, then View saved stories
Get 3 issues of GQ for £1SUBSCRIBE NOW
All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Watches
From Cartier, Breitling and TAG Heuer to Longines, Grand Seiko and Tissot, all the big hitters are in the quartz game these days – so choose your fighter
By Thor Svaboe
In recent years, the narrative around Quartz watches (they used to be cheap and almost killed the watch industry) has been transformed. The main draw is, and has always been, accuracy. Not deviating from the right time – down to the millisecond – is something quartz watches can assure over automatic, mechanical and hand-wound watches.
Thanks in no small part to the luxury options on offer these days – we're talking brands like Cartier and Grand Seiko and John Mayer-approved F.P. Journe (the new undisputed king of the Swiss independents’ scene), there remains no stigma attached to quartz watches, which is why we've cooked up a list of our favourite ones.
Bamford Mayfair
The slim, 40mm Mayfair started life as a loan-out service watch for George Bamford’s buyers of bespoke watches but has morphed into a popular range of its own accord. With a huge variety of case and dial colours, naturally we gravitated to this mandarin-coloured number. Larger-than-life personalities get recognised, and this black titanium-coated number has summer potential in spades. Powered by Swiss goodness, it has inimitable style quota for £425. At goldsmiths.co.uk
Tissot Seastar 300m diver
Tissot is fast becoming a dressy favourite with its hype-tastic PRX range, and we can’t seem to get enough of them. But its Seastar range boasts more rugged, style-loaded divers with this Seastar 1000 packed with features. A 45.5mm case is in line with a return to big-cased sports watches, and the deep red dial art deserves a large canvas. With a steel bracelet, chronograph functionality, and a 300m depth rating, this quartz-driven brute has brawny charm in spades for £535. At goldsmiths.co.uk
IKEPOD Chronopod Hey Joe
Evolved from the minimal-smooth design of '00s designer Mark Newson, the Chronopod Hey Joe looks like no other wristwatch on the planet, and we want one. Set within a round pebble of satin-brushed steel, two slim orange hands pop off the dial. But the architect’s fave IKEPOD brand is more than minimalist alien street-style. Japanese quartz powers a 44mm chronograph that’ll feel like 41 on its silky soft rubber strap. £725. At goldsmiths.co.uk
Hamilton Boulton “Indie”
Most Popular
FashionCillian Murphy's Saint Laurent suit probably deserves its own award
By Adam Cheung
FashionThe Adidas Bali has everything it takes to be the next Samba
By Adam Cheung
CultureBlue Lights season 2 looks like a nail-biting return for the procedural drama
By Miles Ellingham
The Boulton has a huge amount of ‘40s charm in what’s a soft art deco PVD-gold case, but you wouldn’t tag it as an adventure watch, would you? As a reissue of one of the most successful Hamilton watches last century, you’ll spot its small-cased 31.6x27mm charm on the wrist of Indiana Jones. Yes, the watch of choice for Harrison Ford’s final ride as Indie in the upcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is yours for £675. At hamiltonwatch.com
Longines Conquest VHP
This sports-fit Conquest model from Switzerland's ultimate dress watchmaker, Longines, has a few sharp orange accents on its silver dial. Feel free to nerd out spotting the letters V.H.P., standing for very high precision, as this rare beast is equipped with a thermo-compensated ETA quartz calibre. What does that mean? A bafflingly accurate deviation of +/-5 secs a year, with a tough demeanor, rubber strap, and useful GMT function for travelling the wide open world. £1,120. At goldsmiths.co.uk
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Quartz
Most Popular
FashionCillian Murphy's Saint Laurent suit probably deserves its own award
By Adam Cheung
FashionThe Adidas Bali has everything it takes to be the next Samba
By Adam Cheung
CultureBlue Lights season 2 looks like a nail-biting return for the procedural drama
By Miles Ellingham
Not much beats a Formula 1 as that first Good Watch, and the vibe is one of tough-guy chic with a dash of racing. In a crisp monochrome tonneau case with a few select red details, this TAG Heuer will easily knock out most upstarts for the best-every-Swiss crown. But hang on, with the smooth rally strap and slim 41mm case, those applied dial details works equally well suited up. So consider this a great one-for-all at £1,250. At goldsmiths.co.uk
Breitling Endurance Pro 44
The Breitling Endurance Pro might seem on the large side (44mm is macho) but its lightweight feel will throw you off balance. Its stealth-black case is made from flyweight Breitlight® composite and is powered by the 82 Calibre chronograph movement. It’s a COSC-certified SuperQuartz. Basically, it’s very accurate in addition to being scintillatingly colourful and well light. Smashing for £2,800. At goldsmiths.co.uk
Baume & Mercier Riviera 42mm
Most Popular
FashionCillian Murphy's Saint Laurent suit probably deserves its own award
By Adam Cheung
FashionThe Adidas Bali has everything it takes to be the next Samba
By Adam Cheung
CultureBlue Lights season 2 looks like a nail-biting return for the procedural drama
By Miles Ellingham
With the emergence of quartz-powered watches emanating equal grail vibes as their mechanical counterparts, a new breed has emerged. Baume & Mercier's Riviera range burst onto the chilli-hot integrated bracelet scene a couple of years ago with its angular sports watch. Green is still a delightful colour, and combined with a relief-patterned dial and curved rubber strap this is a tempting wrist grail with quartz value. A slim, dressy fit with a sports-tough 100m depth rating, this is cool quartz-value at £2,390. At goldsmiths.co.uk
Grand Seiko SBGP005
Grand Seiko’s heritage doesn’t come any sharper than the fabled slim 40mm 44GS case. Its Star Wars tie fighter look belies a deep feeling of Japanese craftsmanship trouncing the best of the Swiss. The flanks of the broad-shouldered case are mirror-polished, while the deep blue sunray dial draws you in. The +10 secs a year ultra-accurate quartz calibre has a practical quirk of letting you adjust the hour hand separately when travelling, without disturbing the ever-accurate minutes. £2,950. At goldsmiths.co.uk
Cartier Santos Dumont High Autonomy quartz
Most Popular
FashionCillian Murphy's Saint Laurent suit probably deserves its own award
By Adam Cheung
FashionThe Adidas Bali has everything it takes to be the next Samba
By Adam Cheung
CultureBlue Lights season 2 looks like a nail-biting return for the procedural drama
By Miles Ellingham
Sorry but nowt spells out très chic more than a sleek solid gold Cartier, and the deep blue vision that is the new Santos Dumont sets the bar even higher. Its High Autonomy quartz movement might be razor-accurate but snapping the gold buckle on the alligator strap I have the feeling you have time on your hands. Rather than running to catch the morning bus, take the time to craft yourself that manually brewed morning espresso. Effortless style for £12,500. At goldsmiths.co.uk
F.P. Journe Élégante 40mm titanium
Like the evergreen and sleek rectangles from Cartier, F.P Journe has rocked an auction scene previously dominated by Rolex and Patek Philippe, and for good reasons. Why pay eight-fold over the odds for an instantly recognisable (and robber-attracting) steel sports watch when you can have hand-crafted rarity? The Élégante is the 40mm grail of quartz watches in ultra slim 7.35mm titanium. This lume-dialed (yes, really) smooth, angular cushion case starts at $14,500. At fpjourne.com
More from GQ
Jacob Elordi secures the elusive slouch while in Milan
Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid (and not the Premier League) will help England win trophies
“Demon 79” is the best Black Mirror episode in years
Before Succession, Jesse Armstrong wrote Black Mirror's best-ever episode
The unbearable weight of Pedro Pascal's awesome hair
KeywordsWatchesLonginesTissotTag HeuerCartier
LifestyleApple's new Sports app is your Premier League live scores godsend
Apple Sports is an all-new means to get quick, accurate sports scores, team news and more on your iPhone
By Robert Leedham
ShoppingThe Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is our new favourite AI plaything
Want to know if Samsung's AI-powered smartphone is any good? Read GQ's Galaxy S24 Ultra review to find out.
By Owen Gough
CultureAll of David Fincher's films, ranked
The meticulous director has a slew of bangers to his name. We separated the Benjamin Buttons from the Zodiacs
By Miles Ellingham
CultureThese are the 10 best sequels of all time
Some sequels get it right, other absolutely do not. In honour of Dune: Part Two, we pick our top ten.
By Miles Ellingham
WatchesThe GQ Watch Guide 2024: 92 best men’s watches to buy
Small watches, ridiculous watches, affordable watches, classic watches, smart watches, highly sought-after watches – from Audemars Piguet to Cartier, Patek Philippe to TAG Heuer, and plenty more, we pick the 95 best watches money can buy
By Simon de Burton
LifestyleThese news podcasts will make you feel smarter than anyone and everyone
Whether you're after a quick look at the headlines or an in-depth discussion about the political and economic forces shaping our world, these shows deliver the goods
By Josiah Gogarty
FitnessMorning vs evening workout: which is more effective?
Is it better to exercise first thing or end your day strongly? We asked the experts
By David Taylor
ShoppingThe best men's bomber jackets for majorly high-ranking style
The US military bomber jacket has been done very differently of late. Here’s GQ’s pick of the best
By Heidi Quill